Golfer Jonas Blixt Signs With J.Lindeberg

Swedish PGA star Jonas Blixt has joined the golf team at leading sport-fashion brand J.Lindeberg.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Blixt, 33, lives in Florida and competed for the first time as a J.Lindeberg ambassador in the PGA Tour’s calendar-year opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, at Kapalua, Maui.

Team JL in golf consists of PGA player Camilo Villegas, and European Tour players Lee Slattery, Johan Carlsson and Matt Wallace – the latter is also a new addition to Team JL from 2018.

J.Lindeberg has combined fashion and sport, with a sharp focus on fit, since the brand started 20 years ago. Representing the full active lifestyle, it challenged the conservative way people dress on the golf course, and, as a true representative of this modern mind-set, Blixt will wear J.Lindeberg apparel on the golf course exclusively – and will also wear JL fashion and active collections off course.

Additionally, he will also bring to bear his years of expertise as a Tour player, in contributing to product development within the golf collection.

Blixt said: “I am really looking forward to this. I like the clothes first and foremost, both on and off course. Representing a Swedish brand on the PGA tour will make me stick out from the rest especially in the US – that will be fun.”

The CEO of J.Lindeberg, Johan Mark, added: “We are proud to sign a top Swedish athlete on the PGA Tour to Team JL. Jonas is a perfect match for us as a brand with his adventurous personality and living the lifestyle we represent.”

