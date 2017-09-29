Fun Fan Experience at British Masters

Visitors to the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House near Newcastle upon Tyne this weekend are being treated to an interactive golf and retail experience. as they arrived at this first-class event. The Golf Show by American Golf gave visitors the event the chance to have free golf lessons, try the latest golf clubs and balls and put their skills to the test in a series of fun challenges.

The Golf Show by American Golf has appeared at two European Tour events this year and was built by sponsorship activations specialists ProVision Events. American Golf wanted to ensure that the activities had broad appeal and attracted non-golfers as well as current golfers in a bid to increase participation as Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf, Daniel Gathercole, explains, “Visitors to Tour events in the UK have rarely had the chance to swing a club and hit a ball. The Golf Show here at Close House offers all that and more. This is our opportunity to enable the brands we work with to showcase their products, but more importantly, we’ve been giving lessons to complete beginners and have seen loads of families enjoying the experience together as well.”

Tim Hunt, Head of Marketing at the European Tour, thinks that this combined effort can have a long-lasting impact on the face of golf. “By working in conjunction with American Golf and Sky,” he said, “we can communicate with current, lapsed and potential new golfers in a way that has never been achieved before. Whilst avid golfers are essential to the continued success of the industry, we all feel that this partnership has the potential to ensure that the next generation is as engaged as the current one is.”

The official Attendance Figure at Close House yesterday was 18,368, beating the figures set in 2015 at Woburn (14,625) and last year at The Grove (16,912).

British Masters supported by Sky Sports http://britishmasters.europeantour.com/

Close House http://closehouse.com/