Excitement Builds for Return of Golf’s Original Championship to Carnoustie

Excitement is building for the return of The Open to Carnoustie this summer with fans enthusiastically buying up tickets in unprecedented numbers for a Championship staged on the famous Angus links.

The Open was last played at Carnoustie in 2007 when Padraig Harrington first lifted the iconic Claret Jug and tens of thousands of spectators are anticipating another enthralling Championship with incredible advance demand leading to Weekend Bundle Ticket and Twilight Ticket categories having sold out in March, some four months ahead.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “We know there is great excitement at the prospect of The Open returning to Carnoustie with so many of the top players expected to contend. I would encourage fans to take advantage of the fantastic early season savings available for the remaining tickets to secure their place at one of the world’s great sporting events.

“The stage is set for a true festival of golf with Jordan Spieth defending the Claret Jug against what is sure to be a determined challenge from the world’s best players.”

Fans still have time to secure their place at The Open by taking advantage of early season pricing for the remaining Daily and Weekly Tickets before the upcoming 30 April deadline and they will enjoy £5 off the price of their ticket if they purchase with a MasterCard – the official card of The Open.

For under-25s, The Open is more accessible than ever with Youth Tickets currently available for as little as £35 for Championship days. The remaining weekly tickets, priced at £130 provide excellent value at just £16.25 entry for each of the eight days of The 147th Open.

More than 3,000 spectators have already taken advantage of free accommodation for young people and a low-cost rate for adults at The Open Camping Village located at nearby Carnoustie High School with only limited availability remaining for the Friday and Saturday of the Championship.

Hospitality packages are also in high demand and offer golf fans a unique experience of enjoying the Championship in the luxurious surroundings of the official on-course hospitality suites and savouring the special atmosphere at one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

Places at the Claret Jug Suites and Greenside Club have already sold out and fans are advised to book early to avoid disappointment with limited spaces remaining in The Champions Club, The Claret Jug Club, The Claret Jug Pavilion and the newly added Harrington Lounge. The official packages are the only hospitality offerings available on-course.

Remaining tickets and official hospitality packages can be purchased at TheOpen.com https://tickets.theopen.com/