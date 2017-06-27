European Tour strengthens relationship with RoadtoHealth
Story published at 10:43, Monday, June 26th, 2017
RoadtoHealth has extended its position as the key service provider in health screening services for European Tour members until at least 2019.
Working in close collaboration with Dr. Roger Hawkes, the European Tour’s Chief Medical Officer, RoadtoHealth have been supplying the invaluable health service to players for the past seven years, and will continue to provide health screenings across the European Tour, Challenge Tour and Senior Tour for all members, caddies and staff.
RoadtoHealth will attend six tournaments in 2017 – across all three Tours – with their services first available for members, caddies and staff at the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National.
Dr. Roger Hawkes, said: “The European Tour welcomes the new agreement with RoadtoHealth as we continue to strive for excellence in golf performance and this cannot be achieved without maintaining a healthy body.
“Thanks to this agreement, our members, caddies and staff can receive convenient check-ups and advice while at events on the European Tour for the next three years.”
RoadtoHealth CEO, Alistair Wickens, said: “The European Tour clearly recognises the importance of maintaining optimal health as a key pillar to achieving sporting success. We’re delighted to be extend our partnership with the European Tour and look forward to working with Roger and his team.”
RoadtoHealth will attend the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and British Masters supported by Sky Sport on the European Tour, with health screening services also available at the Bridgestone Challenge and Irish Challenge hosted by Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa and Golf Resort on the Challenge Tour, as well as the Willow Senior Golf Classic on the Senior Tour.
RoadtoHealth is the organisation behind the Quealth score which harnesses the power and global reach of science and technology to encourage individuals to change lifestyle behaviours and live a healthier life.
European Tour www.europeantour.com
Tags: Alistair Wickens, European Tour, RoadtoHealth, Roger HawkesTweet