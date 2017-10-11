European Tour Foundation to be Official Charity of The 2018 Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn has announced that the European Tour Foundation will be the Official Charity of The 2018 Ryder Cup.

The European Tour Foundation was launched in May this year, replacing the existing Tour Players Foundation, and will bring together, under one umbrella, the many philanthropic and charitable elements the Tour engages in.

Its mission statement sees it seek to make a positive impact in the communities in which the European Tour hosts tournaments. It also issues grants to grassroots golf initiatives and supports European Tour players’ charitable initiatives on a global scale.

The Foundation will benefit from a number of fundraising activities over the next 12 months leading up to the biennial contest at Le Golf National in France from September 28-30, 2018, where Europe will try to regain The Ryder Cup following defeat at Hazeltine National last year.

Bjørn said: “I am delighted, in my position as Ryder Cup Captain, to nominate the European Tour Foundation as the Official Charity for The 2018 Ryder Cup. There is no question that the honour of being appointed Captain is the greatest gift that the European Tour can bestow on any of its members and, therefore, being able to repay the Tour’s charitable arm in this way and utilise the global impact of The Ryder Cup is very important.

“Having spent ten years as Chairman of the European Tour’s Tournament Committee, I know about the charitable efforts of many of our players in addition to what the Tour does collectively in the countries we visit.

“The newly constituted European Tour Foundation will help pull all these charitable initiatives together and its work will help The 2018 Ryder Cup leave a real legacy both in the host country France and around the world.”

Richard Hills, European Ryder Cup Director, said: “The Ryder Cup has benefited many good causes over the years and the appointment of the European Tour Foundation as the Official Charity for 2018 ensures we can help many more. Thomas has always been a huge supporter of the European Tour and our charitable work, and this announcement merely helps underline that.”

