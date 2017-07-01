European Senior Masters announce Farmfoods as headline sponsor
Story published at 12:59, Friday, June 30th, 2017
The European Senior Masters are delighted to announce the addition of Farmfoods as title sponsor. The inaugural event will be known as the Farmfoods European Senior Masters, with former Ryder Cup player Peter Baker acting as tournament host as he makes his debut on the European Senior Tour.
Taking place from 19-22 October 2017, the event looks certain to attract the biggest and best players from the European Senior Tour to the scenic Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club near Birmingham and is the penultimate event on this year’s schedule. A testing course will challenge all professionals, rewarding the winner with an impressive €50,000, as part of the total €200,000 prize fund.
Farmfoods will bring their event sponsorship experience to the table, having headlined sponsored the British Par 3 Championship for several years, as well as sponsoring The 1999 Open Championship winner Paul Lawrie and 2016 Senior Open Championship winner Paul Broadhurst.
Farmfoods chairman Eric Herd said: “We are delighted to expand our sponsorship portfolio by partnering with the European Senior Tour for the European Senior Masters. We’ve sponsored the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship for a number of years and will enjoy expanding our association with the game of golf with this brand-new event.”
The Farmfoods European Senior Masters is a welcome addition to the Tour schedule and is one of three events held in England in 2017. Tournament host and two-time European Tour winner Peter Baker, will be making his European Senior Tour debut with his 50th birthday on October 7 just a couple of weeks before the event.
Baker said: “I’m excited to be hosting the very first European Senior Masters, it’ll be a great way to celebrate my debut on the European Senior Tour. The Forest of Arden is a great venue with fantastic facilities, it’s going to be a brilliant weekend full of fun for fans of all ages. I’m really excited to be playing competitive golf against some friends and familiar faces I’ve battled with over the years.”
Paul Broadhurst, 2016 Senior Tour Order of Merit winner, will be looking to continue his fine form from last year at the Forest of Arden in October. The chasing pack won’t be too far behind either with the likes of Masters winner Ian Woosnam OBE, former Ryder Cup star Jarmo Sandelin, three-time European Senior Tour winner Gary Wolstenholme MBE and Barry Lane, previous winner of the British Masters at the Forest of Arden, among them.
David MacLaren, head of the European Senior Tour, said: “We are delighted to add the European Senior Masters to the schedule. It’s our ambition to continue to add events to the schedule and this is another step in the right direction. We’d also like to thank Farmfoods for supporting the event as headline sponsor.”
The Forest of Arden is a fitting stage to host such an illustrious event. With its two courses, the Arden (the Championship course) and the Aylesford, it has hosted the British Masters five times, with past winners including Colin Montgomerie and 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn, gracing the greens.
The Arden, designed by Donald Steele in 1992, features a breath-taking backdrop of tall oak trees along the back nine, which mask the tough challenge of the course. With immaculate putting greens, a variety of holes including the fearsome par four ninth hole, starting with a long drive up the left and the possibility of a treacherous Augusta-style downhill putt at speed. The world-renowned hotel and golf resort is more than ready to return to professional tour golf.
Fraser Liston, Director of Golf at the Forest of Arden, said: “We’re excited to have a European Tour event back at the Forest of Arden, it’s a testament to the great course and facilities we have here. The Farmfoods European Senior Masters will add to our long-standing golfing history, having hosted the British Masters and English Open from 1993-2005.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming the European Senior Tour and its stars in October and hope to see lots of support for the event, from both young and old fans.”
Brand agency Champions (UK) plc are bringing its experience and knowhow to the organisation of the event, with the experience of successfully organising the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship at Nailcote Hall for ten years.
Champions Managing Director Matthew Hayes commented: “We are delighted to bring the Farmfoods European Senior Masters to the Forest of Arden, bringing top-quality golf back to such a wonderful course.
“Our track record with the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship has demonstrated our ability to stage major golfing events, and we are looking forward to working with the European Senior Tour and the Forest of Arden to deliver another fantastic event for players, sponsors and spectators.”
To register for FREE tickets to the European Senior Masters, please visit: https://europeanseniormasters.com/booking/event-ticket/2017
European Senior Tour www.europeantour.com/en/seniortour
