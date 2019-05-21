Estrella Damm to sponsor Andalucía Masters

Estrella Damm, the premium lager brand of the Spanish brewing company Damm, has been announced as the new title sponsor of the Andalucía Masters for the next five years.

Major champion Sergio Garcia heralded the new era for the event by confirming he will return to defend his title, as well as host the event once again through his foundation. He will be joined in the field by, among others, his 2018 Ryder Cup teammate and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.

As part of the new partnership, the prize fund for the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation will rise to €3m – an increase of €1m from 2018.

The tournament, to be held at Valderrama, is also supported by the Junta de Andalucía, and will take its place in a new summer date on the European Tour, from June 27-30.

Jorge Villavecchia, managing director of Damm, said: “It is a real honour that one of the European Tour’s most important tournaments bears the name of Estrella Damm, our flagship brand. This will without doubt contribute to the internationalisation of the company, one of the pillars of our strategic plan. It is also a great privilege that the event is being held at the Real Club Valderrama, an unmatchable venue.”

He added: “Sport is in Damm’s DNA, which is why the sponsorship of the tournament not only highlights the company’s commitment to golf, but also that of Damm to sport and society.”

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “We pride ourselves in being associated with some of the best and most prestigious companies across the world and Estrella Damm fits into that category. We thank them for their support of the European Tour in addition to everyone at the Junta de Andalucía and, of course, everyone at Valderrama. To have a tournament on the European Tour secured at one of the great and iconic courses in the world, not just in Europe, for the next five years, is terrific.

“We also pay tribute to Sergio Garcia, not just for his skill inside the ropes, which will see him return this year as defending champion, but also for his commitment to the tournament outside the ropes through his wonderful Foundation. Players like Sergio and Jon Rahm are, of course, products of the Spanish Golf Federation, which has done a fantastic job over the years in promoting golf in their home country and helping nurture young Spanish talent and advance it to the very top of the game. With seven Spanish players currently in the top 60 of the Race to Dubai, we look forward to seeing this trend continuing.”

Garcia said: “I’m very excited to return to Valderrama, and especially with Jon coming along too. It was a dream come true to win the title again last year and I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing week this year, especially for Spanish golf fans. With our Foundation being so involved it makes it even more special, and hopefully we can raise more funds for people who need it. With Jon coming along again, and some of the other guys in the field this year, along with the exciting announcements, the tournament is getting even bigger. It’s going to be an awesome week.”

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit www.andaluciavalderramamasters.com.