Ecco Golf signs Erik van Rooyen

ECCO GOLF has announced the signing of South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen as a brand ambassador following a successful season which has included his first European Tour victory at the Scandinavian Invitation.

The 29-year-old from Johannesburg has signed a multi-year agreement with the Danish shoe brand and will compete around the world wearing Ecco Golf shoes, and will wear the company’s logo on his shirt collar.

Van Rooyen turned professional in 2013 and has amassed a string of impressive performances over the last two seasons since graduating to the European Tour in 2017, including his maiden victory in Sweden in August.

The South African has been competing in Ecco Golf’s shoes for a large part of this season and earned his breakthrough triumph wearing the brand’s Street Retro design.

Earlier this year, van Rooyen recorded a top-10 finish at the USPGA Championship in just his second career major championship appearance, having finished in a tie for 17th at The Open Championship on his major debut in July 2018. He currently sits ninth on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

“I’m delighted to be signing with a brand that has such an unrivalled reputation for its craftsmanship and quality,” said van Rooyen. “They are the most comfortable golf shoes I’ve ever worn, and I’m excited to be competing in them moving forward. I’ve always been big on style. so I’m very pleased to have teamed up with a brand that recognises the importance of style and performance going hand-in-hand.”

Jesper Thuen, responsible for sponsorship at Ecco Golf, commented: “Erik is an outstanding talent and has showed his ability to compete with the very best. We’re extremely excited to have him representing the Ecco Golf brand around the world. I have no doubt that Erik’s career is very much on the rise and that he is capable of achieving great things, as he demonstrated with his win at the Scandinavian Invitation. We look forward to seeing what’s to come in the future.”

(photo credit Getty images)