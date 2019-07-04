Daw Delights at Foremost Assistant Professionals’ Championship

Assistant PGA Professional Rob Daw, from Effingham Golf Club in Surrey, delivered a superb performance to emerge victorious from a record field of 150 competitors at The Oxfordshire in the 2019 Foremost Assistant Professionals’ Championship.

Supported by Callaway, the championship featured masterclass clinics from renowned coach and Sky Sports pundit Denis Pugh, with players also receiving a goodie bag which included Callaway gloves, caps and personalised Chrome Soft balls among other gifts.

On a sunny but breezy day, Daw carded an impressive five-under-par 67, which featured a string of birdies on his inward nine to set an early target in the clubhouse that no-one could surpass.

“I got off to a bit of a slow start and was one-over through six holes, but then I managed to get it going with the putter and put together a run on the back nine,” said Daw. “I’ve been coming to this event for a few years, and it’s always run brilliantly. I’m thrilled to have won against a field with so many good players, and it’s definitely the biggest win of my career so far.”

Commenting on behalf of Foremost, managing director Andy Martin said: “It’s fantastic to see this championship continue to grow with so many of our Assistant Professionals attending from all corners of the UK. Congratulations to Rob for a fantastic round, he’s certainly a very worthy winner. Thanks to the support of our sponsors we’ve been able to put on another amazing tournament for the next generation of Foremost head professionals, and I look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years.”

Martin Wild, Callaway Head of Sales UK & Ireland, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting this event as it provides us with the perfect opportunity to engage with assistant professionals at the grass roots level. While the Tour continues to be a vital platform for our brand, we understand the importance of having a presence at this type of event, and it’s great to see participation thriving in what’s an extremely coveted and hotly-contested tournament each and every year.”