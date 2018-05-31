Dame Laura Davies Makes History on Staysure Tour

Dame Laura Davies – England’s greatest female golfer – is delighted by the opportunity to become the first woman to compete in a Staysure Tour event – formerly the European Senior Tour – when she tees it up at the Shipco Masters promoted by Simon’s Golf Club from June 1-3.

“You only get one chance to become the first, and the time is right to do it,” Davies said. “I’m very grateful to the Staysure Tour for being so forward-thinking, to the Tour’s members who have been so supportive of this decision, and the organisers at Simon’s Golf Club who extended the invitation to me.

“I committed to play this event last year, but since then I’ve only grown more excited at the prospect and I am particularly encouraged by the increasing number of opportunities arising for women and men to compete in the same event. This is my turn to do so and I hope to see many more opportunities in future in all manner of formats.”

Davies is a titan of professional golf. She claimed the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit a record seven times – winning it at least twice in three separate decades. Her four Major Championship trophies accent an 86 worldwide win career that also saw her become the first non-American to win the LPGA money list.

The Shipco Masters presented by Simon’s Golf Club boasts an epic field of golfing legends, which includes four Ryder Cup winning captains in Paul McGinley, José María Olazábal, Colin Montgomerie, and Ian Woosnam.

Alongside the victorious Ryder Cup four are ten other former Ryder Cup players, including Peter Baker, Gordon Brand Jnr, David Gilford, Barry Lane, Philip Price, Ronan Rafferty, Costantino Rocca, Jarmo Sandelin, Des Smyth, and Philip Walton.

David MacLaren, Head of the Staysure Tour was thrilled when Davies confirmed her participation.

“Dame Laura’s participation in this event is an honour for the Staysure Tour,” he said. ”She has been one of my golfing heroes since 1996 and this is another example of the European Tour and Staysure Tour being prepared to innovate and look to attract a wider audience to the game of golf.”

Simon’s Golf Club is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year as senior professional golf returns to Denmark.

