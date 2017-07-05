Carly Booth Tees Up with Pink Volvik Golf Balls
Story published at 13:26, Tuesday, July 4th, 2017
Volvik, the brand leader in multi-coloured performance golf balls, has signed women’s golf star Carly Booth on a multi-year deal after she used the Volvik S4 ball to qualify for this month’s US Open.
The Scot will tee up the Pink S4 ball as an official Volvik Staffer at the LPGA Thornberry Creek Classic in Wisconsin this week, before making her second US Open appearance at the Trump National Bedminster course in New Jersey from July 13 -16.
She joins an increasing number of world-class golfers using Volvik balls on Tour, including two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson and multiple LPGA winners such as Lee Il Hee and Chella Choi.
“I’m delighted to have signed with Volvik and I’m really looking forward to bringing even more colour to my game,” said Carly, who boasts a social media following of over 100,000 across Twitter and Instagram. “I first used the S4 ball during qualifying for the US Open and I instantly loved the control it gave me, both off the tee and around the greens. I felt really comfortable standing over it and it’s going to give me added confidence during the biggest event of my season so far,” she added.
“Carly personifies everything we look for in a Volvik golfer and I couldn’t be happier that she’s chosen to play the S4 at such an important point in her career,” said Jason Stewart, European Manager for Volvik. “She loved the way the ball felt from the moment she first hit it and as a colourful character, playing a pink ball really appealed to her.”
Carly was the youngest ever club champion in Britain when she won the title at Dunblane New aged just 11 and went on to become the youngest ever Scot to qualify for the Ladies European Tour when she was 17. The 25-year-old has won twice on the Tour and is currently ranked 19th on the 2017 Order of Merit.
Volvik is distributed in the UK by Brand Fusion www.brandfusionltd.co.uk
Tags: Brand Fusion, Carly Booth, Jason Stewart, Volvik