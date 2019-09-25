BMW PGA Championship raises over £320k for charities

Danny Willett was not the only big winner at the BMW PGA Championship, as £45,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society and the European Tour Foundation – the European Tour’s charitable arm which raises funds for local charities.

In addition to the figure raised during the tournament week at Wentworth, £278,000 was collected at the BMW PGA Championship Gala Dinner on September 14, when rock stars Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones took to the stage for a one-off concert prior to a charity auction. All money raised during the gala dinner went to the Prostate Project and the European Tour Foundation.

The funds raised from Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am, tournament programme sales, and the popular Totally Mega Putt Challenge located within the Championship Village, will be allocated to research that will have a life-changing impact for those living with dementia now and will help create a world without dementia in the future.

Funds will also go towards challenging perceptions of dementia and improving and providing care and support.

Part of the money raised by the European Tour Foundation will help to fund a Variety Club mini bus for the Woodlands Special Needs School in nearby Leatherhead

Nick Rose, Head of European Tour Foundation, said: “It was a spectacular week at the 2019 BMW PGA Championship and a huge week for the various charitable initiatives we staged throughout, raising a grand total of £323,000 for a number of worthy causes.”

Jeremy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer at Alzheimer’s Society said: “We were delighted to have joined forces with the European Tour and BMW as official charity for the 2019 and 2020 BMW PGA Championship. This exciting two year partnership will enable us to really heighten awareness of our work to support those living with dementia. Until we find a cure, it’s vital that we do everything we can to make sure everyone with dementia can continue to lead full and meaningful lives. We would like to thank everyone for their generous support during the week and we are already looking forward to next year’s tournament.”

Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Robbie Savage, who took part in the Pro-Am, added: “My dad helped me achieve my dreams of becoming a professional footballer and he’s inspired me to proudly support Alzheimer’s Society. As the number of people living with dementia in the UK rises, there are too many people out there who are left isolated and facing a future alone. I was thrilled to hear that the European Tour and BMW have given this fantastic charity a global stage to not only raise awareness of their work, but also of the condition itself.”