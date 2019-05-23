Bettinardi Signs PGA Tour Player Jason Kokrak 

Bettinardi Golf has signed PGA Tour player Jason Kokrak to its growing stable of tour staff.

The 33-year-old Canadian will continue to play with his custom Tour Department BB8 Triplane putter, which he first put into his bag at the Honda Classic at the end of February.

Since putting his Bettinardi putter in play, Kokrak has not missed a cut and has climbed from 109 to 65 in the world rankings. He has also moved up 30 places in ‘Strokes Gained in Putting’.

“Since switching to a Bettinardi putter earlier this year, I have been so impressed with the quality, touch, and feel of the putter,” said Kokrak, who made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2012. “Bettinardi has the ability to craft anything I want from a solid block of metal, all milled in the USA. This was a big confidence boost to my putting and I look forward to a great partnership.”

Bob Bettinardi, President and Founder of Bettinardi Golf, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jason as our newest member to join Bettinardi’s Tour staff. Jason is number one on the PGA Tour for consecutive cuts made – 22 – and it’s only a matter of time before he wins. “

Kokrak, who is currently 29th in the FedExCup Rank, up 23 spots from 2018, is set to play next at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village after finishing tied 23rd at the PGA Championship.

Since the brand was established in 1998, Bettinardi putters have secured more than 80 victories around the world across all professional Tours. Off to a hot start in the 2018-2019 season with four wins, two by long-time brand advocate Matt Kuchar, as well as two on the Web.com Tour, and multiple top-10 finishes from tour staffers, including Eddie Pepperell and Haotong Li.

Bettinardi precision mills all of its putters in-house, including the BB-Series, and the new Studio Stock and Queen B series.