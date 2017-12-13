Asbri Golf strengthens its ties with The PGA

Asbri Golf, the market-leading logo accessory brand, has strengthened its longstanding relationship with The PGA in two key areas.

In addition to upgrading its status with the Association from Official Supplier to PGA Partner, the Wales-based company has extended its title sponsorship of the Welsh National PGA Championships for a further three years.

Asbri Golf has supported the Welsh National PGA Championships since 2013 and its relationship with The PGA was enhanced last year with an agreement to sponsor the seasonal opener in the West region, The PGA Cornish Festival.

Eryl Williams, Asbri Golf managing director, commented: “PGA Professionals are at the very heart of our brand. If we did not have their business and support, our products would not be stocked in pro shops and ultimately purchased by members of their golf clubs.

“We are delighted to not only strengthen our relationship with The PGA and extend our sponsorship agreement but we are also excited about working together even more closely.”

Commenting on the new agreement, PGA chief executive, Robert Maxfield, said: “Asbri has built a reputation as one of Europe’s leading logo accessory brands with their wide range of high quality crested merchandise and significant global distribution.

“Their established set-up and exceptional service has made them a trusted supplier to The PGA for a number of years. So we are delighted to strengthen our relationship and promote their brand even further to our Members, partners and branded properties.”

Paul Williams, Asbri sales and marketing director, added: “This agreement is another opportunity for us to give something back to PGA Professionals and thank them for their business.

“It allows us to reinvest back into The PGA and show our appreciation for their loyalty and support. We are excited and extremely proud to become PGA Partners and continue to work with the biggest brand and association in golf.”

PGA Partners

The PGA has forged commercial relationships with many of the leading names in the golf industry as part of the PGA Partner Programme. These companies support the Association in a number of areas, including training and education, tournaments and branded facilities.

The PGA has also formed relationships with a host of leading businesses who have become Official Suppliers because of their professionalism, experience and quality. PGA Official Suppliers also support tournaments and other commercial activities within the Association.

There are four levels of commercial opportunity: Principle PGA Partner, PGA Partner, Associate and PGA Official Supplier.

