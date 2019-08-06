adidas to sponsor ISPS Handa World Invitational

adidas Golf has been unveiled as the apparel sponsor of the Challenge Tour’s ISPS Handa World Invitational, the tournament that was formerly known as the Northern Ireland Open, which takes place from August 15-18.

The 72-hole event will see the 300 competitors, both men and women, playing one day at Massereene Golf Club in addition to their other rounds at Galgorm Spa & Golf resort, which has been the NI Open’s venue since the event began in 2010.

The format for the tournament follows the men’s and women’s model successfully adopted by the Vic Open in Australia. The equal prize money will see both fields battling for total funds of $250,000, while men and women will play at both venues on all four days. The top 60 in both the men’s and women’s fields will go forward to the third round, with 35 players progressing to the final day in both events.

Tournament organiser Modest Golf has extend invitations to leading women’s professionals from both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, plus other players from Asia and Australia.

Ladies European Tour player and adidas Golf ambassador Annabel Dimmock, who has committed to playing in the event, said: “I think it’s a breakthrough that adidas Golf, ISPS Handa, and Modest Golf are sponsoring such a great event and committing to equality in golf, something adidas focus heavily on as a brand. The live music and great Irish hospitality will be amazing. This event promises to be lots of fun, and I can’t wait to try and beat the men!”