Abacus Unveils European Team Outfit For Solheim Cup Saturday

12.17pm 28th August 2019

Solheim Cup apparel sponsor Abacus Sportswear has released details of the outfits that the European team will be wearing for the second day of competition at Gleneagles next month.

Catriona Matthew’s team will kitted out in an eye-catching range of Abacus apparel that is designed to cope with the often-unpredictable Scottish weather.

The Saturday outfit consists of a Crail polo shirt, a functional polo in rhubarb with navy trim; an Ashby full-zip jacket, a warmer garment with soft fleece lining, in fashionable rhubarb with navy panels; the Arden vest, a windproof sleeveless top, in navy.

Players will also enjoy the stretch qualities of the brand’s Grace trousers in navy, as well as the windproof Portnoo trousers, which boast a fleece lining for the chilly mornings, in navy.

Should the rains come, the players will also have a matching set of Abacus’s Swinley rain jacket and trousers in navy or white.

A limited amount of the styles seen on the course will be available for sale at the event’s merchandise shop at Gleneagles during the event week.

       

