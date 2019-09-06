Abacus reveals Team Europe’s Sunday Solheim Cup outfit

Abacus Sportswear, official apparel supplier to the European Solheim Cup team, has revealed details of the outfits that the European players will be wearing for Sunday’s singles matches at Gleneagles next week.

Featuring Europe’s blue and gold, stars and other details that captain Catriona Matthew has carefully chosen, the Sunday outfit consists of a functional two-colour polo with stars on the sleeves; an Ashby fleece to keep warm, with golden zippers and embossed stars; seamless hybrid padded vest with golden zippers; a choice of two pairs of white trousers, either the thinner Grace if warm, or Portnoo, a little bit thicker with fleece lining if there’s a chill in the air.

For outer rainwear, Matthew has chosen a top-of-the-range 37.5 Pitch jacket from the X-Series. Pitch creates a micro-climate inside the garment at a perfect performance temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius. Completing the outfit are a pair of Swinley rain trousers with four-way stretch, which are soft and lightweight.

A limited number of the Abacus styles seen worn on the course for all three days will be available for sale in the event merchandise shop at Gleneagles during Solheim Cup week.