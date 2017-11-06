A-Plant Sponsor Open Silver Medalist Alfie Plant

A-Plant, the UK’s largest plant, tool and equipment hire company, has announced a sponsorship agreement with English professional golfer Alfie Plant.

Plant, from Bexleyheath in South East London, recently turned to the professional ranks of golf following an impressive amateur career that saw him win the coveted Silver Medal at the Open Championship this summer. This accolade coupled with two wins on the amateur circuit has seen Plant have an excellent 18 months, capped by his selection to represent GB&I in the 2017 Walker Cup. Since turning professional he has competed in three European Tour events, making the cut at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. He also successfully came through the first stage of European Tour Qualifying School and will play the 2nd stage this week as he continues his quest to earn his playing rights for 2018.

With over 185 Service Centres nationwide and a team of more than 3,600 professionals, A-Plant offer equipment rental solutions across a wide range of industry sectors. Asif Latief, Marketing Director of A-Plant, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Alfie and we wish him all the best with his career.”

Plant added: “Partnering with A-Plant is such a cool opportunity and I’m really pleased to be announcing them as my first official sponsor since turning pro. To have the support of a company that is growing very quickly is great and gives me a huge boost – hopefully I can do them proud on the course.”

The deal was negotiated by Plant’s management agency, Lagardère Sports, and marks his first endorsement deal since turning professional. As part of the agreement, the A-Plant logo will appear on the front of Plant’s head-wear whilst he competes at tournaments worldwide.

Lagardère Sports www.lagardere-se.com

A-Plant www.aplant.com