300 Entries For The Staysure PGA Trophy 2019

Launched in 2018 as a partnership between the PGA and Staysure, the Staysure PGA Trophy was created to give amateur golfers over 50 the chance to compete alongside their club professionals in a national contest at some of the best golf courses in the UK and Ireland. 2019 has seen unprecedented entries, with 300 club teams signed up to compete in the seven regional qualifiers which run from May until July. The regional winners will then progress to the Staysure PGA Trophy Grand Final, which will take place at London Golf Club on July 30-31 ahead of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, the flagship event of the Staysure Tour.

Club Qualifiers have been running across the UK and Ireland, with the winning male or female amateur over 50 claiming the chance to play with their club pro at their respective Regional Finals. The professionals are competing for a total prize fund of £30,000 and the amateurs will receive an expenses-paid VIP experience at the Grand Final at the London Golf Club, rubbing shoulders with the legends of the game.

Ryan Howsam, the Founder and Chairman of Staysure, winner of the UK’s Best Travel Insurance Provider in 2018, 2017 and 2016, concluded, “After the success of the 2018 Staysure PGA Trophy, I am delighted to see the tournament going from strength to strength. Staysure are committed to supporting senior golf at the professional and amateur level, so the Trophy is a critical part of our sponsorship strategy and we are really proud of the partnership with the PGA. There is still plenty of time to enter and we look forward to hosting the Grand Finalists at the London Golf Club.”

The first Regional Final kicks off on May 29 in Ireland at Seapoint Golf Links, one of the best courses on the East Coast, hosting 18 teams competing for the right to play in the Grand Final in August. Enville Golf Club in Stourbridge will then be the first of the UK Regional Finals on July 2, deciding the Midlands winner, followed by the South West Regional Final at Cumberwell Park Golf Club on July 8. The Manchester Golf Club will then host the North Regional Final on July 11, followed the next day by the Scotland Regional Final at historic the Montrose Golf Links , where currently 19 teams look set to tee off. July 16 will see Foxhills host the South Regional Finals, which has an impressive 80 teams already entered. The Regional Finals culminate in the East on July 22 at Orsett golf Club, with another large and competitive field.

Charles Hine, Head of National Tournaments at The PGA, commented: “We are delighted to see entry numbers for the Staysure PGA Trophy significantly increase from 2018. This year’s tournament will see participants play at one of seven exceptional Regional Finals spread across the UK and Ireland, and the London Golf Club will be a fitting venue for the Grand Final showdown in the same week as the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. With the support of Staysure, we are confident this tournament can become one of the most popular pro-ams in the country and we look forward to seeing the Staysure PGA Trophy continue to grow year-on-year.”

Registration remains open until three weeks before each Regional Final, so there is still plenty of time for clubs to enter in England and Scotland:

https://www.pga.info/tournaments/national/the-staysure-trophy.aspx

Learn more and join the Staysure Clubhouse at: www.golf.staysure.co.uk