Warren Buffett’s Clubs sell for 40k at auction

A set of golf clubs once owned by stock market guru Warren Buffett were sold for £40,000 at an auction in Boston this week.

The golf bag, which features the billionaire businessman’s name embroidered in gold on the front pocket and a NetJets logo, contained nine Ping Eye2 irons (3-SW), Ping putter, Callaway Heaven 7-Wood, Callaway Divine Nine wood, and two Orlimar Trimetal drivers (13° and 16°).

The clubs were the property of the former fiancé of one of Buffet’s granddaughters, who had been given the club’s by Buffet in 2016, after his own clubs had been stolen.

Buffett, 88, had not got around to emptying the bag’s pockets, with the successful bidder also obtaining an assortment of tees and ball markers from Augusta National and the Seminole Golf Club, and a crumpled bag tag from the Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara.

The clubs, which were sold for $39,671 by Boston-based auctioneers RR Auction, were originally given to Buffet as a present from the director of the Buffett Foundation in the early 1990s. They were his only set of clubs.