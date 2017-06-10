Saturday, 10th June, 2017
Sale of Machrie Hotel and Golf Links

Story published at 12:59, Tuesday, July 5th, 2011

Page last updated at 4:37 pm, Tuesday, July 5th, 2011

Blair Nimmo and Tony Friar of KPMG LLP, as Joint Administrators of The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links Ltd and its associated property company Mendougal 21 Ltd, have sold the Machrie Hotel and the Machrie Golf Links (Islay) for an undisclosed sum on Thursday 30 June 2011 to Machrie Golf LLP.

Machrie Golf LLP is a partnership established by Baroness Sue Nye (former Director of Government Relations at 10 Downing Street) and her husband Gavyn Davies (Chairman of Fulcrum Asset Management) for the purpose of acquiring the Machrie Hotel and Golf Links.

The future development of the facility will be managed by G3k, whose CEO is Stewart Smith , a Scottish golf professional for 28 years.

The Machrie estate is located on the Isle of Islay off the West coast of Scotland and comprises a 16 bedroom hotel, 15 separate lodges, on-site bar and restaurant facilities, golf shop and the 71-par championship golf course, designed by Willie Campbell in 1891. The golf course is considered one of the world’s top links courses and is rated within the UK’s 100 top golf courses.

Blair Nimmo, Joint Administrator and head of Restructuring for KPMG in Scotland, said: “Following a seven month search for a buyer it is extremely satisfying to have concluded the sale of the Machrie Hotel and the Machrie Golf Links.

“The Machrie is an internationally recognized golfing venue, and both the hotel and golf course are of significant importance to the local economy on Islay and as such it is particularly pleasing to have achieved this sale which will hopefully ensure the future of this historic course. We wish the new owners of the Machrie, Sue Nye and Gavyn Davies, every success with the business for the future.”

Stewart Smith, the CEO of G3k said: “It is a privilege to be charged with the development of the Machrie. The new owners recognize that The Machrie is an important part of Scotland’s golfing heritage, and is crucial to Islay’s economy. They intend to preserve the historic appeal of this great links course, while renovating the hotel and clubhouse buildings. It will become one of Scotland’s prime golfing destinations. I would like to thank the staff Ian, Simon, Ewan and Kate for taking such good care of the business during its period in administration, and look forward to working with them.”

Norman MacDonald, The Captain of Islay Golf Club said: “As Captain of Islay Golf Club, I am delighted that the Machrie Hotel and Golf Links have been bought and after initial talks with the new owners, I am confident that the future of Islay Golf Club is in safe hands. We look forward to working together with the new owners”.

Machrie Hotel and Golf Links www.machrie.net

G3k www.g3kconsulting.com

  • Marcus Brook

    Fantastic News. I have been going there every year for the last 16yrs and really missed it when it went into administration.The Machrie is, without doubt the most unique,true links course on the planet. Unfortunately,in recent years, it has been attached to a hotel that has failed to match the quality of the course. The new owners have a wonderful opportunity here. Get the chalets updated, the food firmly in the simple and tasty bracket, keep the cost under £150 per night, Golf, DB&B and you have our booking as soon as you like. Try and turn it into something Archerfield/Renaisance-esque and it’ll die on it’s feet. Oh and keep Simon on as the greenkeeper and DON’T CHANGE THE COURSE. Not even the tee markers!

  • Nicol Meldrum

    Great news for the Machrie and Islay Golf Club.A truly unique Golf Course and great golf club.I played in the Machrie open this year and the course was in great condition.Great credit must go to Simon and Ewen for all the hard work that has went into keeping the Machrie Links in fantastic condition.

  • Great news for Islay and Scottish golf tourism

    “Let’s go Machrie ” good luck! Please don’t change the course, just keep it as Willie’s Fancy!

    Iain Gray

    Prestwick

  • ralph middleton

    I have been a local and country member of Islay Golf Club since 1956 and have seen a few highs and many lows at Machrie Hotel. I am delighted that the new owners are up to the challenge of bringing the Hotel up to the standard that the course deserves. It will be an exciting time over the next few years and I hope that I will still be around to see the plans brought to fruition. Machrie Golf Course is unique with the number of blind holes but after one round all the visitors agree that it is something that should never be changed. Many prominent visitors and professional golfers have played at Machrie, including Mark Brooks, PGA Champion who stated (Thanks for a Great Day) and Amy Alcock, USA LGPA Hall of Fame ( Thanks for a wonderful visit). At present the condition of the course is superb thanks to the talent of the greenkeeping staff, especially Simon Freeman.

  • derek carr

    fantastic news that the machrie is in great hamds/hopefuly.
    this also is great for ISLAY and the working people.i have been coming over to islay for some 25years and have played golf all aver the planet but the MACHRIE takes some beating.good luck to the new owners,simon ewan and the rest of the team.

  • Robert Watson

    Genuinely delighted to hear that the Machrie has been saved.

    Ditto 100% to the sentiments expressed by other contributors about preserving the uniqueness of the Machrie golf course (absolutely essential) and the need for sympathetic redevelopment and upgrade of the supporting hotel facilities.

    Best wishes to the new owners.

  • Dean Ratcliffe

    The Machrie is world famous in the best possible way and am relieved that it has found new owners. The hotel and golf course is a gem and there are no North American golf experiences that can match it. I hope you bring it back to it’s rightful place on Islay. Our Canadian group “the savage beavers” has had the pleasure of playing in the team competition several times and we want to return. I hope the team competition will remain in place so we might join you again in October of 2012! Good luck to the new owners.

  • Looks good , long time since I’ve stayed and played there. Must visit soon

 