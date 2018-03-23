Offers are invited for North Downs Golf Club with guide price of £1,500,000

A rare opportunity to acquire a Surrey freehold 18 hole private members’ golf club situated inside the M25, in close proximity to Central London. North Downs Golf Club, Woldingham, Surrey was founded in 1899

In summary:

A friendly private members’ club with potential for commercialisation

Mature 18 hole 5,815 yard (par 69) golf course

Practice facilities

664 sq. m. ((7,147 sq ft) clubhouse

Golf reception / shop

Turnover c. £650,000 (excluding catering)

The Club, which was established in 1899, currently trades as North Downs Golf Club Limited. Following an EGM in February 2018, at which the Club’s members voted overwhelmingly to sell, a purchaser is now sought for this delightful Surrey course.

The Club’s Board has identified a number of key objectives for the marketing exercise, which include:

To preserve the future of the Club, and the playing of golf at the property.

To secure investment in the facilities (both clubhouse and golf course) to ensure that the business remains viable.

To attract a purchaser with proven entrepreneurial operational experience, ideally (but not necessarily) in the golf sector.

To achieve a seamless transfer of the business.

The ideal purchaser will be someone who will undertake to preserve the future of the Club, and to invest in the facilities for the benefit of all.

The sale is being handled by HMH. Ben Allen said ‘Our clients have set out a number of key objectives for the marketing exercise, all of which are commercially based. Achieving these objectives, and thereby securing the future of the Club, is arguably more important to the Club’s membership than maximising the headline sale price. Offers for the property will be considered in the round, and the preferred bidder will be the party that is deemed best placed to deliver the Club’s long term aims.’

Offers are invited for North Downs Golf Club based on a guide price of £1,500,000.

North Downs Golf Club http://www.northdownsgolfclub.co.uk/

For further information contact Ben Allen, 07887 80 44 30, ben@hmhgolf.com

Or Tom Marriott 07900 67 20 45 tom@hmhgolf.com