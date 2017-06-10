People in the news
Story published at 8:29, Thursday, August 6th, 2009
Callaway Golf Company announces new Marketing Director (EMEA); Dawn Gough celebrates 25 years at Ransomes Jacobsen; Glenmuir supplies shirt for Scotland’s First Minister; Pete James signs major new sponsorship deal with Spectra Group; Laidlaw join forces with Paul Waring.
Callaway Golf Company announces new Marketing Director (EMEA)
Callaway Golf Company announces the appointment of Nick McInally to the role of Marketing Director, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Nick, a keen golfer and experienced marketer, joins the business from Nestle Purina in Switzerland where he has been European Marketing Manager for the past 5 years. Previous to this, he was a Brand Manager with Procter & Gamble based in the UK working across a range of brands including Bounty and Olay.
He will have full marketing responsibility across Callaway Golf‘s European, Middle East and Africa territories developing clear trade and consumer marketing initiatives, robust strategic plans and effective communication platforms to drive awareness and sales of Callaway products.
Commenting on this appointment, Neil Howie, President of Callaway Golf Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "Nick‘s experience in fast moving consumer goods markets will be a great asset to our European business and we look forward to utilising his skills and knowledge to drive richer marketing initiatives, heightened awareness of our product ranges and increases sales of Callaway products."
Nick, a 4-handicapper who grew up playing golf in Scotland, said: "Callaway is one of the biggest brands in the world of golf and I believe my experience gained in other markets will help deliver strong consumer and brand marketing plans to support the fantastic range of golf products. Callaway Golf already has a strong marketing team and I look forward to further developing their skills and knowledge."
Nick is based at the company‘s European headquarters in Chessington, Surrey, UK and took up his role on Monday, 3 August. www.callawaygolf.com
Dawn Gough celebrates 25 years at Ransomes Jacobsen
Dawn Gough, Personal Assistant to David Withers Managing Director of Ransomes Jacobsen, has recently celebrated 25 years of employment at the company, which is one of the leading turf maintenance equipment manufacturers, based at Ipswich in Suffolk.
Dawn joined Ransomes Sims and Jefferies, the forerunner of today’s Ransomes Jacobsen on 2nd July 1984 as a shorthand typist in the Buying Department. In August 1985, she became secretary in the Buying Department and soon after was promoted to secretary working for the Financial Director, a position she held until 1994. The next four years were spent in varying roles, including working in the CEO’s office, in Human Resources and for the Property Division. She was appointed PA to the Marketing Director in 1998 and through to 2004 also worked for the Sales Director and Customer Support Director.
Since 2004, Dawn has worked as PA to the Managing Director. As well as her usual PA duties she is also responsible for arranging European customer visits to Ipswich and, since 2002, has regularly organised and attended the annual customer visit to the Golf Industry Show in the USA.
Dawn said, “I’ve always enjoyed working here; the culture is great and the people are very friendly. I was fortunate to have been given various opportunities to move between departments, which has given me a great insight into how the different sections of the company work together. It has provided a good grounding for my current position.”
Dawn is married to Matt, Ransomes Jacobsen’s Demonstration Fleet Manager. www.ransomesjacobsen.com.
Glenmuir supplies shirt for Scotland’s First Minister
Glenmuir, one of Europe‘s leading golf apparel companies, provided a commemorative golf shirt for First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond MSP, at The Open. Mr Salmond, a keen golfer, flew the flag for Glenmuir in a specially embroidered ‘Dublin‘ shirt as he helped to launch Homecoming Scotland‘s Putting Challenge on one of Turnberry‘s famous practice greens.
Glenmuir, based just 60 miles from Turnberry at Lanark, also provided shirts for EventScotland, the national events agency who organized the putting competition, which was open to budding golfers of all ages and took place as part of Homecoming Day at The Open. The proceeds of the competition were donated to clubgolf, Scotland’s national junior golf initiative.
Colin Mee, managing director of Glenmuir, said: "We were very proud to play a part in this extremely popular event and to have the opportunity to provide Scotland‘s First Minister with a Glenmuir shirt. We presented Mr Salmond with a shirt that had been especially embroidered with the Homecoming Scotland 2009 logo and he was very complimentary." www.glenmuir.com
Pete James signs major new sponsorship deal with Spectra Group
Pete James, an upcoming young professional golfer, has signed a new 5 year sponsorship deal with Spectra Group (UK) Ltd, a leading UK-based telecommunication service provider to governmental, humanitarian and commercial organisations. www.spectra-group.co.uk
Pete James is twenty-two years old and based at Hereford’s Belmont Golf Club where he has been playing since he was twelve. He joined the professional ranks after a successful year playing on the Celtic Pro Tour which culminated in his winning the amateur Order of Merit. He is now playing on the PGA EuroPro Golf Tour.
As part of the sponsorship agreement, Pete James will wear the Spectra logo on his clothing and golf bag during all tournaments and events, ensuring a high-profile presence for the Spectra Group. He will also be featured in internal and external communications and marketing materials.
Pete James is also working with the Tournament Golf Association (TGA), an organisation dedicated to providing young players with the skills, both golfing and business, to handle a career as a professional golfer. Through the TGA, Pete has access to a support team that includes fitness experts, biomechanics, psychologists and golf skills coaches.
Carl Watts, who founded the Tournament Golfers Association, said: “Pete James is an exceptionally gifted young golfer with an impressive future ahead of him. We are working hard on developing his game, attitude, fitness and business skills to enable him to maximise his opportunities over the coming years.”
Laidlaw join forces with Paul Waring
Paul Waring, the 24 year old Englishman currently enjoying a rich vein of form on the European Tour, has signed a sponsorship agreement with Laidlaw, the leading manufacturer of specialist ironmongery solutions for the remainder of the 2009 season and the duration of 2010.
Waring, who enjoyed a T6 finish in the Open de France ALSTOM, will wear the Laidlaw logo on his clothing as well as on the front pocket of his golf bag.
Laidlaw boasts a network of branches throughout the UK and the Middle East, and is the UK’s leading supplier of architectural ironmongery, doorsets and handrailing systems. Generating sales of approximately £30m annually, Laidlaw will utilize its sponsorship of Waring to add unique value to corporate golf days, with appearances by Waring, as well as having the rights to use imagery of Waring on their marketing and PR activities.
“I am delighted to have Laidlaw as one of my sponsors and look forward to representing them on tour,” commented Waring. “I have continued to improve my game throughout 2009, and feel that I am getting closer to my maiden tour win. Hopefully I will continue to put myself in position to do that, which will bring real value to Laidlaw both on and off the course.” www.laidlaw.net
-
alansmithh
People in the news
Story published at 8:16, Friday, July 24th, 2009
PGA chief receives honorary doctorate; Patrick Walker joins St Andrews Links Golf Academy; Paul Trowman joins John Deere; Premium Golf Brands strengthens its team with significant appointment; Polaris World welcome FEGGA Scholarship Students; Westwood hosts a masterclass at his Academy; BSH bucks the trend
PGA chief receives honorary doctorate
Sandy Jones, a former pupil at Coatbridge High School who learned to play golf in the garden of his Gartcosh home, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Birmingham University for services to the sport.
The chief executive of The Professional Golfers’ Association, left Coatbridge High School with nine O and three A levels and was offered places at Glasgow and Strathclyde Universites. Jones, however, turned them down, preferring to train as a structural engineer.
“I was mindful of the financial sacrifices my parents would have to make if I spent another three years in full-time education and decided to earn a living,” he explained. “To be awarded a degree now is a great honour, especially as it is for my work in golf and from Birmingham University, which has close links with the PGA.”
Sandy’s initial interest in golf began as a 12-year-old when he found his mother’s clubs lying idle in a cupboard of the family’s modest home.
“Although the house was semi-detached, it occupied a corner plot and boasted land on three sides,” he says. “That gave me enough room to fashion a three-hole mini-golf course.”
That interest grew throughout his teens and resulted in Jones becoming a member of the nearby Mount Ellen Golf Club, a membership he maintains to this day, albeit in an honorary capacity.
It was his work there as a committee member, which began during his twenties, that helped him make a rapid ascent of the golfing ladder; a rise that saw him appointed President of the Lanarkshire Golf Association in 1978 at the age of 32, the youngest ever to hold such a position in Scotland.
His burgeoning reputation for excellence off the course as well as on it (thanks to a handicap of two) was matched by his progress at work, especially in the brave new world of computers as a systems analyst.
All of which made him perfect to assume the role of The Professional Golfers’ Association’s Scottish region secretary in 1980. The region was one of the seven in Great Britain and Ireland under the auspices of the PGA.
Fast forward 11 years and Jones was given responsibility for all seven of them as chief executive, a job that includes looking after the business interests and training of The Association’s 7,500-plus professionals who coach the sport, as well as playing a large part in the running of one of the world’s biggest sporting events, The Ryder Cup.
His influence and responsibilities did not stop there, however. Since 1994 Sandy Jones has been chairman of The PGAs of Europe, the organisation that comprises the PGAs of 30 European countries.
Patrick Walker joins St Andrews Links Golf Academy
Patrick comes to St. Andrews from a thriving academy in Surrey which boasts excellent coaching facilities which hosted European tour coach, Mark Roe. In addition to launching a world class custom fitting service, he established an impressive individual client base of amateur and professional golfers.
Prior to this, he was part of the coaching staff at the Marriott Forest of Arden, venue for the British masters and English Open. Whilst there, he was instrumental in the establishment and delivery of junior coaching at the venue as well as providing excellent instruction for corporate events.
Patrick is a graduate of the Applied Golf Management Studies degree program which is run by the University of Birmingham in conjunction with the PGA. The degree is the only one of its kind with high numbers of elite golfers competing for one of the limited 25 places per year. It combines academic and theoretical aspects of sports management and science related to golf, with vocational aspects of the game. Patrick graduated from the degree with a first class honours degree, further; he was awarded the highest mark ever in the history of the degree program. During his final year of the degree he completed a research dissertation which has been recommended for publication.
www.standrewslinksgolfacademy.com
Paul Trowman joins John Deere
Paul Trowman has joined John Deere as national account manager for turf equipment, as of 1st July 2009. He replaces Joedy Ibbotson, who has moved to John Deere European Office in Mannheim, Germany to take up the role of commercial segment manager.
Paul was previously general manager of Newmarket based The Grass Group (a trading name of Trilo UK Ltd), where he was responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of Trilo, Tycrop and various other turf related products. He started his career in the turf business with this company 11 years ago, after studying agriculture at Shuttleworth College and Cranfield University. www.johndeere.co.uk
Premium Golf Brands strengthens team with significant appointment
Premium Golf Brands (PGB), the owners of Green Lamb and Dwyers & Co and exclusive distributors of Cutter & Buck, Calvin Klein Golf, Fairway & Greene, Pukka Headwear and Zero Restriction has announced the appointment of golf apparel industry expert, Andy Bough to the newly created position of European Sales Director.
Andy joins PGB from Glenmuir where he has held several directorial positions during his 13 years with the company. Andy brings with him enviable experience across the fields of sales, marketing and product development.
Grahame Jenkins, Managing Director of PGB said, “Each step in PGB’s development has been carefully paved to meet the changing needs of our company. The acquisition of the Calvin Klein Golf global licence has broadened our business immensely so we needed to add a strong new member to our team to manage our European business. Andy was the perfect choice for the role and we are delighted to welcome him on board.”
As well as managing the brand portfolio and external sales team, as European Sales Director Andy will also be responsible for building the brand’s reputation and business with buying groups and key accounts – a challenge that he is relishing as he comments, “Like many people in the industry, since its launch I have watched Premium Golf Brands’ progress with great interest. Their business structure and brand portfolio is incredibly impressive, particularly with the addition of Dwyers and Co and winning the new Calvin Klein Golf global licence earlier this year. I am very excited about the prospect of expanding the reach of the brands and increasing the company’s presence across Europe.”
This new appointment has also allowed the owners of PGB to refocus their energies and has prompted the restructure of the management team. Charlie Casson’s role remains the same, overseeing product design and managing several key relationships, but his title becomes Joint Managing Director with immediate effect. Grahame Jenkins will continue to direct all sales activity but with Andy’s addition to the team he will now be able to dedicate more time to building PGB’s licensing activity on a global basis.
www.premiumgolfbrands.com
Polaris World welcome FEGGA Scholarship Students
Polaris World recently welcomed the four new FEGGA scholarship students: Heleno Coelho Inacio – Portugal, Patrick Michel – Nigeria, Mark Anderton – England and Craig McCormack from Scotland. One of the first experiences they had was to attend a one day workshop, structured on water quality, set-up for them and delivered by the highly regarded and inspiring Dr Ronnie Duncan from USA.
The sholarship programme will be based in the Murcia region of Spain in partnership with Polaris World and Ransomes Jacobsen. The programme will run over a period of one year. www.fegga.org
During the year the students will have a structured programme of lectures which will relate to the work experience the students will undertake throughout the year. The type of experience gained in the education programme will be Golf Course Design delivered by Nicklaus Design; Irrigation Design and Specification along with Drainage Design and Specification will be covered by Imaginieur. Polaris World will also cover Construction Specification and the students will learn about Machinery selection from the Ransomes-Jacobsen Company. There will also be a big focus on the general management of golf course maintenance with a focus on warm season styles and maintenance procedures.
The lecture programme will be linked with a Professional Development Award (PDA) run by Elmwood College.
The Polaris World Nicklaus Golf Trail is a circuit which will boast 9 courses within a radius of 25 km. www.polarisworld.com
Westwood hosts a masterclass at his Academy
Lee Westwood was able to put his Open disappointment behind him by hosting a coaching masterclass with youngsters as part of the Lee Westwood Golf Academy at Rudding Park, Harrogate, in partnership with The Co-operative.
Lee said: “It’s been great to go from the drama of The Open to running the academy masterclass this week. The beauty of these academies is that they are designed to suit anyone from beginner level to advanced player, which allows everyone to improve their golf. The skills and enthusiasm the youngsters at Rudding Park displayed was extremely impressive to watch and hopefully we can unearth some stars of the future.”
www.leewestwoodgolfacademy.co.uk
BSH bucks the trend
British Seed Houses has bucked the current trend in the UK jobs market by appointing two new personnel to strengthen its direct selling force and enhance its dedication to superb customer service.
Matt Stevens has stepped up to his new role of Technical Sales Representative for the East of England from his previous role as an office based Amenity Sales Coordinator. Matt joined BSH in 2006 and quickly established a rapport for outstanding customer contact. He’s made his mark over the last 3 years recommending suitable grass seed mixtures for a wide variety of Amenity projects, as well as native wild flower seed mixtures for landscaping. Matt will continue to be based at head office Lincoln.
Sandy Pentecost brings a wealth of experience to his new position of Technical Sales Representative for South and South East England as he started his career as a golf course manager at Wycombe Heights Golf Club. He then had a spell of being self employed maintaining sports pitches, golf courses and cricket clubs. In 2005 he took up a sales role with Countrywide plc, selling everything from turf care contracting services to seeds & chemicals. www.britishseedhouses.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 9:07, Friday, June 26th, 2009
A Lord Lieutenant calls; University of St Andrews honours Steve North; Business Golf International names Andrew M. Snook Chief Marketing Officer; Pierson’s prize; Swing for Sammy; Godfreys acquires Palmers Turfcare; Wiedenmann UK appoints new regional sales manager; Motocaddy broadens its horizons; European visitors praise STRI trials.
A Lord Lieutenant calls
Martin Wyeth inventor and CEO of the world patented Power Tee was presented with the Queens Award for Innovation by the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire John Bush on Monday 15th June. The ceremony was attended by staff, suppliers, customers, family and friends.
Martin Wyeth, Chief Executive of Golf-Tech Ltd commented: “It seems like a very long time since I first walked into a UK driving range and said to the general manager “I’ve had this great idea. What started in the cellar of my terrace house as a prototype made from old photocopiers, scrap timber and more string and tape than I would like to admit, has turned into a globally patented, national award winning innovation which is used daily by more than 60,000 golfers in ten countries and serving up over 3 million balls a day. To be acknowledged in this way by both the Prime Minister and Her Majesty the Queen is a tremendous accolade.
“I would like to thank and congratulate the whole company for their outstanding commitment and say a massive thanks to everyone in the company, all of the customers and suppliers. Well done to you all.”
Power Tee has recently shipped 110 machines to the USA where installations are already in progress. www.powertee.co.uk
University of St Andrews honours Steve North
Steve North, Braemar Golf’s Academies Director, based at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy has been awarded the “Coach of the Year” honour by the University of St Andrews. The award is in recognition of Steve’s outstanding contribution and service to the University of St Andrews Golf Clubs.
The award was presented by Stephen Stewart, Director of Sport & Exercise. “Steve has had an enormous input into the development and promotion of golf at the University of St Andrews over the last three years. His expertise and knowledge have been invaluable in taking the Men’s and Ladies’ Golf Clubs forward. In addition he has taken the R&A Golf Bursary Scheme to a new level. He has provided a strong mentoring role for individual players and was instrumental in leading the Men’s Golf Team to victory in the Scottish Universities Golf Tournament at Lossiemouth.”
The honour was part of the Athletic Union’s Blues and Colours Awards Ceremony, which highlights the outstanding achievement of their sportsmen and women and honour the commitment and dedication of individuals helping to create the vision of sporting excellence outlined in the University of St Andrews Strategy for Sport.
Braemar Golf is an international golf management services company with its headquarters at the Home of Golf in St Andrews, Scotland. They deliver technical services, management, construction management and advisory services, and are currently involved in projects in St Andrews, throughout Europe, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. www.braemargolf.co.uk
Business Golf International names Andrew M. Snook Chief Marketing Officer
Snook comes to BGI from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC), where he served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development of the Captive Finance Group. In making the announcement, John W. Boykin, Founder and CEO of BGI stated, “Andrew has a well credentialed palate of experience in the global golf market. He brings to BGI a wealth of experience in many areas of marketing and communications to the golf facility owners, the financial and corporate communities. His contributions will be many; we’re excited to have him as a valued member of BGI.”
Andrew Snook learned to play the game as a lad growing up in Salisbury, England and after earning a degree at the University of London, he went to the US in 1983 to attend Oklahoma State University, where he received his Masters degree. Andrew continued doctorial graduate work at the University of Florida where he delved deeply into the marriage between golf and real estate. Andrew honed his unique skill set in the business of golf while serving as a member of the research department of the National Golf Foundation. Within the NGF he served as a member of the consulting group that developed and conducted feasibility studies for new golf facility/real estate developments. He contributed to the creation of a many of the NGF reports utilized today by developers in their decisions to move forward on golf facility projects.
Andrew’s assignments with TFC included three years in England evaluating golf facility and resort operations throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Andrew later served as Vice-President, Captive Finance Group. During his career with TFC, more than $500 million in loans and more than $200 million in finance sales were the result of his contributions. Andrew continues to be sought after as a speaker to golf conferences around the world for his valued insights into golf facility lending and how borrowers increase their chances of successfully finding capital.
Business Golf International have been experts in the game and business of golf since 1985. A globally positioned company with offices in Roswell, Georgia (USA), Toronto, Canada and Manchester, England, BGI continues to provide valued services for both corporate clients in the areas of client/prospect golf hospitality, brand marketing strategies, golf related communications tactics and numerous services for golf facilities, including facility planning, development, construction, operational assessment and full facility management. www.businessgolfinternational.com
Pierson’s prize
Brian D Pierson recently attended the 10th anniversary of The Pierson Trophy. This is an annual golf tournament held between three golf clubs whose courses were constructed by Brian’s company: Chateau des Vigiers, Hamptworth and this year’s hosts Crane Valley who this year won the event and received the award from Brian Pierson himself.
Brian is having another busy year. In Germany he has just been appointed project manager of the soon to be constructed Rosenhof 27 hole golf complex located south of Frankfurt and there are other projects in the pipeline in France, Macedonia, Romania and Germany. www.piersongolf.com
Swing for Sammy
Trick-shot king Jeremy Dale is one of the attractions at the ‘Swing for Sammy’ golf day at Muswell Hill GC in north London on Friday 31 July. Held in memory of Samantha Trow, who died in February 2008 aged 26, last summer’s inaugural event, which benefited from generous support from the golf and travel industries, raised nearly £17,000, mostly for Cancer Research UK.
It is a Stableford team competition open to pros, amateurs, ladies and juniors (£200 per team of four or £50 per individual) followed by a barbecue, prize giving, auction, raffle, disco and late bar. For entry forms, contact Adrian Hobbs on 0208 888 1764 or mhgcclubsecretary@btconnect.com. To offer prizes or hole sponsorships, contact Paul Trow on 07973 862747 or ptrow76780@aol.com Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/bentrow
Godfreys acquires Palmers Turfcare
Kent-based John Deere dealer Godfreys of Sevenoaks has announced its purchase of another John Deere dealership, Palmers Turfcare. The Palmers business will initially continue to operate under the same name, with all existing staff, from its premises at Lower Dicker, near Hailsham in East Sussex. It will also continue to be the sole supplier of John Deere’s turf equipment range in East and West Sussex. www.palmerag.co.uk
“Both our companies have been associated with sales and service of groundscare machinery in Sussex and Kent, and with John Deere, for many years,” says Godfreys dealer principal Peter Bateman (pictured right with Paul Palmer at the Palmers Turfcare premises). “This acquisition has the full approval of John Deere and means that we now offer the company’s full range of professional groundscare and domestic lawn and garden equipment across the whole of Kent, Sussex and south-east London.”
“I believe that the combined strengths of Godfreys and Palmers will be very much to the customer’s benefit, with a greater product offering, more parts stock and more service technicians,” he adds. www.godfreys.co.uk
“This deal strengthens our dealership presence in the south-east of England,” says David Hart, John Deere’s Turf Equipment division manager. “Both Godfreys and Palmers are established businesses with a strong focus on first class customer and product support. Alongside our current Dealer of the Future initiative, it reflects our continued efforts to build the strongest dealership network for turf equipment in the UK.” www.johndeere.co.uk
Wiedenmann UK appoints new regional sales manager
Wiedenmann UK, renowned for its Terra Spike series of deep fast aerators, welcomes Paul McIldoon as regional sales manager covering Ireland and Wales. Paul (36) from Portadown, Co Armagh has an extensive and varied background in turf care including lecturing and running an organic farm.
“I’ve been involved selling Wiedenmann products from the dealership side for the last seven years and it seemed like a natural progression for me. I’ll be covering both the north and south of Ireland for Wiedenmann as well as Wales – so as well as getting to know the dealers, I’ll be making regular acquaintance with the ferry crossing between Holyhead and Dun Laoghaire,” he said.
As part of his induction Paul will shortly visit the new purpose built Wiedenmann HQ at Rammigen, Germany as well as touring their factories and design plant.
David Rae, Wiedenmann UK’s managing director says, “Paul is joining at a good time for us. We’ve new machines in the pipeline and steady interest across the Wiedenmann fleet in aerators, mowers and collectors so he has much to keep him busy.
“With Paul’s arrival we’ve taken the opportunity to amend the Wiedenmann UK sales territories a little – Chas Ayres will be still be covering the south east and south west up as far as Lincolnshire while Michael James will cover northern England and Scotland from Lincolnshire up,” continues David Rae. www.wiedenmann.co.uk
Motocaddy broadens its horizons
To cater for the growing public demand for its products in Ireland, Europe’s fastest-growing powered trolley manufacturer, Motocaddy has announced the appointment of two new Territory Sales Managers.
Conor Fox, from Cork assumes the role of Sales Manager for Republic of Ireland. He brings with him 20 years of experience working in a sales capacity for such well-known brands as Etonic, Five Seasons and Tretorn.
Malcolm McMorran, from Bangor, will be responsible for sales in Northern Ireland. He has 30 years experience working in the golf industry, having previously held sales positions at Wilson and Sky Golf.
“We are delighted with the appointments of Conor and Malcolm and feel certain that their vast experience and knowledge of their markets will provide valuable support to our Retail Partners and help enhance the Motocaddy brand in the growing markets of Ireland and Northern Ireland” commented Neil Parker, Sales Director, Motocaddy Ltd.
“Over the past four years Motocaddy has built a reputation for build quality, style, reliability and affordability and now, with the exciting launch of the S5 GPS and both Conor and Malcolm on board, we can continue our rapid growth,” added Parker.
Motocaddy Ltd was established five years ago and now sells its products in over 500 UK professional shops and many other reputable retail outlets and in 30 other countries around the world. Its powered trolleys have received a number of awards in recent years from some key golf titles. www.motocaddy.com
European visitors praise STRI trials
Barenbrug UK’s golf greens trial at the STRI came under close scrutiny when the Group’s product managers and grass breeders held their latest meeting at the Bingley facility.
UK research and development manger Jayne Leyland was on hand to explain the details of the trials and was pleased with the enthusiasm shown by her international colleagues.
“They were extremely interested in the golf greens trial especially the results from the close mowing of our crested hairgrass Barkoel, which is reacting very favourably to being mown at 4mm.
“Another mixture that caused considerable interest was our creeping bent/browntop bent mixture which features Bengal and BarKing. It is showing outstanding consistency in the sward, good colour and sward density. Browntop bent/creeping bent mixtures are not known for their consistency, but with these two Barenbrug cultivars we look to have achieved a breakthrough.”
In addition the group, which included Arthur Wolleswinkel, Barenbrug Holland international product manager for turf, Jan van der Boom, product manager, Holland, Francois Robinet, Barenbrug France, Christophe Doubel, Barenbrug Belgium, and Barenbrug grass breeders, Lian van Kruijssen and Koos de Bruin, applauded the trials facility at the STRI. Arthur Wolleswinkel comments: “The BSPB trials at the STRI are outstanding. The professionalism of the staff and the trials they are undertaking must be the envy of Europe.” www.barenbrug.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 8:38, Friday, June 5th, 2009
New Chairman for the Greenkeepers Training Committee; Bruce Dawson retires from Lely after 35 years; ASGCA has new President; Jacqui takes a break; New man at the top of Deere & Company; Glenmuir reveals tour players – Woosie, Lawrie & Monke; Swan elected to Asian Golf Industry Federation Board; Pedal power delivers Club Cars for National Memorial Arboretum; An industry wedding; Emma Villacieros becomes Honorary Life Vice President of The European Tour; Glenmuir announces change to senior management team.
New Chairman for the Greenkeepers Training Committee
Donald Steel has been elected as the new Chairman for The GTC. A Past President of the English Golf Union, member of The R&A for 47 years and a world renowned golf course architect Donald has had the most varied life in golf.
• Golf Correspondent for the Sunday Telegraph 1961-90.
• President of the Association of Golf Writers 1993-98.
• Golf Course Architect from 1965 – 1987 with Cotton (CK), Pennick, Lawrie, Steel and Partners before forming Donald Steel and Co in 1985 – 2005.
• President of the British Association of Golf Course Architects 1986-1989.
Still active as an architect Donald has worked on over 100 new courses and advised over 600 clubs. He said, “Golf has brought me into direct contact with hundreds of greenkeepers, a state of affairs for which I have profited greatly. Every golfer in the world stands to benefit from greenkeeper training and that makes it the game’s most worthy cause.” ”. www.the-gtc.co.uk
Bruce Dawson retires from Lely after 35 years
Lely UK has announced Holly Jones as its new marketing executive. Existing employee Holly is stepping into the shoes of Bruce Dawson, who is retiring from his role as marketing manager after 35 years of service.
A familiar industry face, Bruce joined Lely’s agricultural division as Scottish sales manager in the early 70s and, having relocated to East Anglia as area sales manager in 1979 and progressed to UK sales manager soon after, was appointed marketing manager in 1989.
“I’m very much looking forward to my retirement and take with me a lot of fond memories of my time at Lely,” he says. “I wish the company, my former colleagues, and in particular Holly in her new role as marketing executive, all the very best for the future.”
Holly will work across the St Neots-based company’s product portfolio, which spans Toro commercial turf machinery, irrigation systems, consumer lawnmowers and garden equipment and Otterbine aerating fountains, as well as a vast agricultural offering, overseeing its marketing activities with immediate effect.
With five years’ first-hand experience of the Lely business under her belt – most recently in sales support for the irrigation division – Holly believes that this insider knowledge together with her natural passion for marketing will help her hit the ground running. www.lely.co.uk/
ASGCA has new President
Bruce Charlton handed the one-year ASGCA presidency to highly regarded Canadian architect Doug Carrick.
Carrick is Principal of Carrick Design, based in the Toronto area. He holds a BSLA from the University of Toronto and counts golf course architect Robbie Robinson, an ASGCA Past President and fellow Canadian, as a former colleague and mentor.
His list of courses numbers more than 50 and includes The Carrick on Loch Lomond, Scotland; Bigwin Island Golf Club, Lake of Bays, Muskoka, Ontario, Canada; Angus Glen Golf Club, Markham, Ontario, Canada, Greywolf Golf Course, Panorama Resort, British Columbia, Canada and Fontana Golf Club, Oberwaltersdorf, Austria.
As President, Carrick plans to promote the social, economic and environmental benefits of golf courses. He also believes that today’s courses, which have been designed to respond to the distance the modern golf ball can travel, can be positively impacted by designs that allow for faster rounds and less land being used. This, he believes, will drive down costs of play, in both time and money, and lead to greater participation.
Carrick lives in Don Mills, Ontario with his wife and two children. In addition to serving on the Executive and Environmental Committees of ASGCA, he served as the group’s Membership Committee Chairman.
. www.asgca.org
Jacqui takes a break
Jacqui Baldwin has stepped down from her post as executive secretary of the British Golf Industry Association to take a sabbatical. An organiser, administrator and right-hand woman to numerous BGIA chairmen, Jacqui has proved to be a highly popular and influential figure in golf.
The BGIA represents the interests of around 50 members and operates under the auspices of the Federation of Sports & Play Associations. Jacqui joined them in 1997.From the start she played a key role in exhibitions and events, notably working on the 1997 public golf show which welcomed Ryder Cup European captain Seve Ballesteros to Birmingham (“This will live long in the memory,” said Jacqui). In 2001 she organised the Golf Forum at Wentworth, an industry meeting that helped to lay the foundations of England Golf.
Jacqui’s friendly manner, lively sense of humour and patience has been needed to work with former chairmen John Ennis, Trevor Walker, Bob Clark, Cliff Dews, Bob Smith, Marcus Illingworth and current chairman David Wells.
Jacqui oversaw the introduction of the BGIA AGM dinner and golf day which has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Golf Foundation, and the formation of the industry’s ‘Grow Golf’ trust.
Apart from also supporting the BRTMA (British Rootzone and Top Dressing Manufacturers Association) and the Club Managers Association of Europe in recent times, Jacqui took on the role of secretary to the Golf Consultants Association (GCA) in 1999 and helped to run successful ‘Business of Golf’ Conferences.
Milly Durrant takes over the BGIA role with immediate effect. www.bgia.org.uk
New man at the top of Deere & Company
Deere & Company has announced that its board of directors has elected Samuel R Allen, 55, president, chief operating officer, and a member of the board of directors effective 1st June, and chief executive officer effective 1st August. Robert W Lane, 59, chairman and CEO, will serve as chairman of the board until Allen‘s expected succession as chairman.
"The Deere Board has completed an 18-month systematic process to choose Deere‘s ninth chief executive officer in its 172-year history," Lane said. "The board recognises, as I do, that Sam is a superb, smart, ethical executive, a wise and uncommonly capable leader, and someone with the proven experience and ability to effectively lead John Deere in growing a great, sustainable, global business."
A 34-year veteran of John Deere, Allen has been president of the Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division since 2005 and has been responsible for the global operations of the Deere Power Systems Group since 2003. Allen has served since 2001 as a senior officer of the company with early senior leadership responsibilities in human resources and industrial relations and the oversight of John Deere Credit‘s global operations.
In addition, Allen has been responsible for Deere‘s intelligent mobile equipment technologies and for Deere‘s advanced technology and innovation since 2007. Previously in his career, he worked in positions of increasing responsibility in the Consumer Products Division, Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division, Deere Power Systems Group, and the Worldwide Agricultural Division, including managing operations in Latin America, East Asia, and Australia. www.johndeere.co.uk
Glenmuir reveals tour players – Woosie, Lawrie & Monke
Glenmuir, one of Europe‘s leading golf apparel brands, has announced that Ian Woosnam, Paul Lawrie and Anja Monke will form the bedrock of its Glenmuir Tour Player Programme (TPP) for 2009.
The Glenmuir TPP is part of a wide-ranging promotion designed to showcase the Scotland-based company‘s new collections and ensure visibility for the famous brand on the global golf tours.
Glenmuir is delighted to have extended its clothing contract with Ian Woosnam to beyond the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales. ‘Woosie‘ will wear the Glenmuir Spring/Summer ‘09 collection on the Champions Tour, in defence of his European Seniors Tour Order of Merit title.
Glenmuir has extended its clothing contract with 1999 Open Champion, Paul Lawrie, which will also cover his hugely successful Junior Golf programme – a wide ranging initiative launched by Lawrie to promote golf to youngsters in the Aberdeen area.
And the company will supply clothing to Ladies European Tour Star, Anja Monke, who will wear Glenmuir‘s new Spring/Summer ‘09 sport-fashion ladies collection as she seeks to build on her first LET victories last year in the Vediorbis Open de France and Dubai Ladies Masters.
Glenmuir is official clothing supplier to Ryder Cup Wales 2010, The Golf Union of Wales, and the Golf Foundation. www.glenmuir.co.uk
Swan elected to Asian Golf Industry Federation Board
Howard Swan is the only European representative elected to the board of the Asian Golf Industry Federation after being voted in as treasurer. The Federation aims to represent and co-ordinate efforts on behalf of all those working in golf and golf development in Asia and the appointment recognises Swan Golf Designs’ principal architect’s efforts at developing the game in the region.
The federation’s secretary, Mike Sebastian, said, “It is fantastic for us to have someone with Howard’s passion and energy for golf taking such a major role in the organisation. The effort he puts in to promoting the game around the world is phenomenal and being the only European voted on to the board just goes to show his standing and respect within the industry.”
Among the projects Swan Golf Designs has worked on in Asia during the last 10 years are the St Andrews International Golf Club, Zhengzhou. China, and the Karnataka Golf Association, Bangalore, India, which was named in the top five renovations at the Asia-Pacific Golf Development Summit 2008 following the practice’s work.
Swan also introduced to Asia the FIRSTGOLF initiative, which he co-founded, to Asia which aims to make golf readily available, sustainable and affordable for the next generation of players. www.swangolfdesigns.com.
Swan said, “I am happy to be able to help Mike Sebastian and his team in Singapore and to have the chance to contribute to the development of the game at all levels, both as a professional architect, and, with Gill Wilson, in our FIRSTGOLF initiative. Asia remains a growing region in both economic and golfing spheres and the coordination of real professional effort among us all must augur well for its future.”
The Asian Golf Industry Federation has just launched its new website at www.asiangolfindustryfederation.com
Pedal power delivers Club Cars for National Memorial Arboretum
A group golf industry professionals, led by Burhill Golf & Leisure Chief Executive Colin Mayes, has presented the National Memorial Arboretum with four new Club Car vehicles, bought with money raised on a 140-mile cycle ride.
Mayes, along with Burhill colleagues David Cook and Andy Owen, were part of the eight-strong team who completed the coast-to-coast cycle ride in August of last year, which started in Whitehaven and ended in Tynemouth.
Between them they raised more than £23,000 to purchase two four-seater Club Cars to transport elderly and infirm relatives around the 150-acre arboretum site, in Shropshire. The money was also used to purchase an ambulance unit and four-wheel drive maintenance vehicle.
Joining the Burhill team were other golf industry professionals Kevin Hart (Club Car) Andy Brown (Toro), Christian Grisard van Roey (Toro), Bruce Glasco (Troon Golf) and golf course designer Jonathan Gaunt. The group cycled west to east along the route of Hadrian’s Wall, and completed the journey in two-and-a-half days.
Colin Mayes said: “The new Club Cars will allow people visiting the arboretum to manoeuvre around the site much easier. We are all extremely proud to see that the hard work and determination everyone on the cycle ride showed has paid off.”
An industry wedding
Tomorrow (6th June) in Prague Helena Kopecká, currently PR Executive – Golf for www.visitscotland.com , will marry Mike Woodcock, Communications Manager of the St Andrews Links Trust.
Helena, formerly head of golf promotion for the Czech Tourist Board, met Mike at The London Golf Show in 2007. Mike explained, “Helena came towards me with a bottle of champagne and two glasses; what could I say?”
Helena, known as ‘agent K’ to several golf writers for organising many memorable ‘fam trips’ to her beautiful country, which contains some superb and scenic golf courses, is taking her husband’s name and will in future be known as ‘agent W’. Presumably Mike will now become ‘M‘?
GBN.com wishes the couple much happiness and joy in their lives together.
Emma Villacieros becomes Honorary Life Vice President of The European Tour
Emma Villacieros, who has dedicated much of her life to popularising the game of golf in her native Spain, has been made an Honorary Life Vice President of The European Tour.
George O’Grady, Chief Executive of The European Tour, paid tribute to Mrs Villacerios’s vision and leadership at an award ceremony in the Boardroom of European Tour Headquarters at Wentworth Club during the BMW PGA Championship.
Mrs Villacieros, herself a formidable golfer and administrator, joined the Royal Spanish Golf Federation in 1965 and served as President from 1988 to 2008. She is now an Honorary President of the Federation and remains actively involved in the game.
She played a leading role in the remarkable increase in golf courses in Spain from 91 in 1989 to 324 in 2008 and was a key figure in The Ryder Cup being awarded to a Spanish venue for the first time at Club de Golf Valderrama for the first time in 1997.
After presenting Mrs Villacieros with a letter of commendation and her solid silver Honorary Life Vice President card, O’Grady said: “No-one has helped to develop the game in Spain more than Emma. She has been an immense driving force over the years and become a fundamental leader of the game in Spain.
“She was incredibly persuasive in convincing The Ryder Cup Board to award the event to Spain and one of her many legacies will be the construction of the National Golf Centre in Madrid, which was opened by H.M. The King of Spain in March 2006.
“She has been a fundamental leader of the game in Spain and a formidable ally to The European Tour. Throughout her Presidency, her lifelong ambition was to see golf admitted to the Olympic movement. It will speak volumes for her powers of persuasion if golf’s application to be included in the 2016 Olympic Games is successful.”
www.europeantour.com
Glenmuir announces change to senior management team
Glenmuir, one of Europe‘s leading golf apparel brands, announced today that Marketing Director Andy Bough will leave the company on 26th June to take up another position within the golf industry.
Andy has worked for Glenmuir for the past 13 years in a variety of roles and has worked closely with the current owners over the past six years in transforming Glenmuir to its current successful position as a leading supplier of crested apparel to the European Golf market.
During this period the Company has seen its range develop and its distribution grow internationally, with more than 2000 worldwide accounts. Alongside this growth, the Company has also developed its infrastructure and reinforced its processes and systems through the continuing accreditation to ISO9001-2000 and Investors in People.
Glenmuir managing director, Colin Mee, said, "On behalf of the staff and Shareholders, I would like to thank Andy for his support and commitment over the past six years and wish him well for the future.
"The current Management Team will assume Andy’s responsibilities in the short term and we will be looking to strengthen the team through an appropriate appointment as soon as is practical."
Said Andy, “I have enjoyed thirteen fantastic years at Glenmuir. It is a great company and I have been lucky to work with a great team of people. I am obviously relishing the challenge of a new role in the golf industry, and I am taking with me some very happy memories of my time with Glenmuir.” www.glenmuir.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 7:23, Friday, May 15th, 2009
John Deere Golf’s new structure expands support worldwide; Tomlinson returns to Acushnet to spearhead continental European business; Nomination of The Captain for 2009-2010; Christy O’Connor inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame; aboutGolf names Chuck Faust President and Chief Operating Officer.
John Deere Golf’s new structure expands support worldwide
John Deere Golf is excited to announce a significant development within its sales and marketing team: Nicole Chase, former business manager, has accepted the newly created role of golf sales and marketing director for Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME). Chase will relocate to Germany in order to more effectively focus on worldwide growth opportunities for John Deere Golf.
“As emerging markets continue to provide potential for growth, we need to consider alternative options beyond our traditional approaches,” said Gregg Breningmeyer, group director, sales and marketing for John Deere Golf. “And with the recent introduction of several new product platforms, this is the perfect time to take advantage of new, exciting opportunities abroad.”
Beginning in May, Chase will be responsible for bolstering sales and marketing support in existing markets while exploring new opportunities for equipment and irrigation product lines.
“By focusing additional efforts locally, we can ensure our business model is appropriately tailored to meet the customer challenges in each individual market,” said Chase. “The game of golf continues to advance globally and we must evolve with it. With additional emphasis in emerging markets, I‘m confident we will continue to deliver the unmatched customer support John Deere Golf is known for worldwide.” www.deere.com
Tomlinson returns to Acushnet to spearhead European business
Acushnet Europe has appointed golf industry stalwart Jeremy Tomlinson to a new role as General Manager, Continental Europe. Jeremy’s responsibilities and focus will be the evaluation, growth and development of the Acushnet sales and marketing subsidiary operations in France, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Holland that service all of Europe’s established and emerging golfing nations.
Jeremy began his career in the golf industry as a Titleist Area Sales Manager in the UK and spent 10 years with Acushnet Europe Ltd during the nineties. He then spent an equal amount of time with Callaway Golf Europe Ltd. where he held the position of Regional Sales Manager. More recently, he was a founding Director of Jam Golf, a unique, PGA sanctioned online company working closely with on-course golf professionals.
Gary Miller, Vice President Acushnet Europe, is delighted to welcome Jeremy back to Acushnet. “We know Jeremy very well from his time at Acushnet and with 20 years in the golf industry he brings with him a wealth of experience and business acumen. I am very confident that Jeremy will be able to provide the focus required to continue to grow our Continental European operations”
Jeremy is looking forward to the role and reacquainting himself with some familiar faces and brands. “I am very excited to be back working with the market leading Titleist, FootJoy and Cobra brands. I know most of the country managers from my previous time here and with the people, products and infrastructure we have in place I am sure we can continue to develop our business on the continent”.
Nomination of The Captain for 2009-2010
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced Colin M Brown as Captain for the year 2009 – 2010. Each year the Past Captains meet to confer upon the nomination and the announcement was made today at the Club’s May Business Meeting. The new Captain will assume office later this year following the traditional driving in ceremony on Thursday 24 September.
Colin Brown joined The Royal and Ancient Golf Club in 1994. He served on the Finance Committee from 2000 – 2005 and is currently Chairman of the Membership Committee and a member of the General Committee. He is a past Captain of Kilmacolm Golf Club and, in 2001, captained Prestwick Golf Club in its 150th anniversary year. He plays to a handicap of 7.
Educated at Glenalmond College, he is a chartered accountant and has retired following a career in stockbroking and investment management. He is a former Chairman of the Scottish Stock Exchange and is a Deputy Lieutenant of Renfrewshire. www.RandA.org
Christy O’Connor inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame
The man affectionately known in Ireland as “Himself” will now be known around the world as a World Golf Hall of Fame member. Christy O’Connor, whose tremendous popularity and status in the game earned him his legendary nickname, has been selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame in the Veterans Category.
O’Connor will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida, on 2nd November as part of the Class of 2009. He will become the second Irishman to enter the Hall of Fame, behind the late Joe Carr, who was inducted in 2007.
During a career that spanned four decades, O’Connor won 24 titles on The European Tour, including the 1956 and 1959 British Masters; 20 additional international tournaments, including 10 Irish PGAs; and eight times on the senior circuit. Perhaps even more notable is his participation on 10 Ryder Cup teams, a record bested only by Hall of Fame member Nick Faldo.
O’Connor, 84, turned professional in 1946 and during the 1960s won at least one professional tournament each year on The European Tour. He became the first Irishman to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for leading the Order of Merit in 1961 and became the only Irishman to win the award twice in 1962.
In 1955, O’Connor became the first player to win £1,000 for a tournament in European golf at the Swallow-Penfold. And, in 1970, he captured the richest prize in competitive golf when he won the John Player Classic, collecting £25,000. He was granted Honorary Membership of The European Tour in 2004 and his accolades go on to include the Tooting Bec Cup in 1961, 1963 and 1969 and the Association of Golf Writers Trophy in 1977.
For more information about the World Golf Hall of Fame, visit www.wgv.com
aboutGolf names Chuck Faust President and Chief Operating Officer
The world leader in indoor golf simulator technology, has named Chuck Faust as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, announced aboutGolf CEO Bill Bales.
Faust – who officially began his new duties on April 27 – is leading and directing aboutGolf’s entire scope of daily operations. Bales remains the company’s CEO, with a heavy focus on research and development. Bales also will continue to be actively involved with aboutGolf’s business development.
Faust – who comes to aboutGolf from the Silicon Valley has spent more than 25 years in various operations, finance, and general management roles in the high technology industry.
“aboutGolf is truly an innovative and driven company,” Faust says. “I am honored to be part of a family that is so dedicated to its customers and its purpose. As a golfer, this opportunity is a dream. As a businessman…well, it is a dream, too.”
aboutGolf is a 20-year-old Maumee, Ohio-based company that has been dedicated to golf for its entire history. aboutGolf is the world leader in indoor golf simulator technology, producing PGA TOUR Simulators, 3Trak launch monitors and Henry-Griffitts Custom Fitting. Historically, aboutGolf also produced Microsoft Golf, Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf and World Tours, which is the world’s most-widely-distributed golf simulation. www.aboutgolf.com
People in the News
Story published at 7:36, Thursday, March 26th, 2009
Ransomes Jacobsen promotion for Nick Brown; New Executive Chef for the Home of Golf; Constant improvements at La Manga Club; Scotts appoint Area Sales Manager for North of England; Smith boost for Your Golf Travel; Memorial golf day in honour of Bert Cross to become annual event.
Ransomes Jacobsen promotion for Nick Brown
Ransomes Jacobsen has appointed Nick Brown to the position of UK and Ireland Corporate Account Manager – Golf, with immediate effect.
Reporting to UK and Ireland Sales Manager Rupert Price, he will be responsible for the company’s key accounts in the golf sector including new business generation with specialist golf management organisations.
Nick graduated from Brunel University with a BSc Hons degree in Forestry Products Technology and worked on oil palm plantations in Sumatra for a year before moving to Australia to play professional rugby. He joined Ransomes Jacobsen in 1998 as a Sales Planning Co-ordinator followed by other internal roles. He then joined the E-Z-GO sales team responsible for the sales of golf cars in various territories across the UK, before moving to the company’s European sales team in a similar position. His latest role was as Business Development Manager for Eastern Europe.
Commenting on his appointment, Rupert Price said, “Nick has a great understanding of our business and the golf sector, both here in the UK and across Europe. He is able to communicate at all levels and his people skills will certainly be an advantage in his new role. His remit includes Jacobsen golf course maintenance equipment and our E-Z-GO golf cars and we wish him every success in his new role, going forward.”
Nick lives in Woodbridge near Ipswich and in his spare time is a supporter of rugby at all levels and a keen golfer with a long powerful, but not necessarily straight, drive. www.ransomesjacobsen.com
New Executive Chef for the Home of Golf
St Andrews Links has appointed Ian MacDonald as its new executive chef. He takes on responsibility for all restaurants in the three public clubhouses at the Home of Golf.
Welcoming Ian to the Links, Ewen Bowman, director of operations said, “Ian is one of the best known figures in the Scottish culinary profession. He has been on the board of the Federation of Chefs Scotland for eight years and has an outstanding track record in training chefs and developing their skills through competition.”
“This is an exciting time to be joining the Links Trust,” said Ian. “The clubhouses operate to a very high standard. I am lucky with what I have inherited here. The team is well motivated and enthusiastic.”
St Andrews Links Clubhouse has just undergone a major refurbishment, transforming two restaurants into a single space seating up to 170 people, while the circular Castle Course Clubhouse is one of the most striking in golf and will start its first full season of operation on 1 April. The Eden Clubhouse remains a popular attraction for local golfers and visitors alike.
Ian keeps a keen eye on developments in the industry; “There is a definite switch back to more traditional cooking methods, For example, more chefs are choosing slow cooking to enhance the flavour of meats.”
Ian’s first job was at the Station Hotel in his home town of Inverness. After a spell in Dunkeld he spent many years managing the kitchens at Balbirnie House Hotel, before moving on to a position as Food Sales Manager for Braehead Foods covering an area extending from Aviemore to the Lake District. Ian’s most recent post was as Food Development Manager with Gastro Taverns. www.standrews.org.uk
Constant improvements at La Manga Club
Med Group has announced the appointment of former Orient Express Hotels’ vice president Adrian Constant as chief executive officer (CEO) to head its renowned La Manga Club resort.
He previously held the same position with KSL International, a US-based private equity group seeking expansion into the European and worldwide leisure markets, and will also manage Med Group’s various resort investments.
Constant has been involved in the resort and hospitality industry worldwide for more than 25 years. At Orient Express Hotels he was in charge of all European properties as well as having development responsibility for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
He was also responsible for a number of high-profile acquisitions including La Residencia, Mallorca; Le Manoir aux’Quat Saisons, Oxfordshire; The Ritz, Madrid; The Grand Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg; and the Hotel Caruso, Ravello. Additionally he organised and handled the disposal of the much-vaunted Quinta do Lago Hotel in the Algarve.
Before joining Orient Express Hotels, Constant had an extensive operational career including being regional manager for Le Meridien Brazil and general manager of Le Meridien Copacabana, with specific development responsibility for South America.
In addition, he also held high-profile general management positions at the Portuguese trio of Le Meridien Penina, Le Meridien San Lorenzo and Le Meridien Dona Filipa, The Phoenicia in Malta, and the Belmont Golf and Country Club, Bermuda, and senior management positions at The Ritz, Madrid, The Sheraton Park Tower in London and at La Manga Club itself.
Constant commented: “I am extremely proud to have the opportunity to lead one of the greatest leisure destinations in Europe and look forward to re-energising and continuing to maximise the success of the resort. I have just returned from a short visit to La Manga Club and was pleased to see a busy operation and a highly motivated team.”
A British citizen, born and raised in Madrid, Constant possesses broad language skills and an in depth understanding of Spain’s culture and society and will be taking up his new role early in April. www.lamangaclub.com
Scotts appoint Area Sales Manager for North of England
Simon Hardcastle has joined Scotts Professional as Area Sales Manager for the North of England. He joins them from East Riding Horticulture where he has been working as a distributor representative. Prior to that, he was Deputy Head Greenkeeper at Sandmoor Golf Club in Leeds.
Simon said he was delighted to be joining the company: “As a greenkeeper, I used Scotts products for more than a decade and have been a keen advocate of them throughout my career. I’m looking forward to meeting and being of service to the groundsmen in greenkeepers in my area.”
Sales Manager Nick Martin added, “We’re pleased to welcome Simon to the team. His enthusiasm for Scotts products stems from being an end-user for many years. We hope his first-hand knowledge of our products will directly benefit turf professionals in the North of England.” www.scottsprofessional.co.uk
Smith boost for Your Golf Travel
Andrew Smith has joined Your Golf Travel.com, as director of product. Smith has been a leading light in the golf travel industry for the past 15 years, heading up Supertravel Golf, one of the UK’s longest established golf tour operators, and building annual turnover to £8million at its peak.
Commenting on the appointment Your Golf Travel.co’s managing director, Andrew Harding, said, “I am thrilled that someone with Andrew’s reputation, track record and expertise is joining Your Golf Travel.com.
“Andrew is someone I have respected in our industry for some time and I am looking forward to working with him closely to drive the business to new levels. From early conversations, it quickly became clear that Andrew’s talents dovetail perfectly with our vision for Your Golf Travel.com to become Europe’s largest golf travel business.”
Smith said, “The opportunity to join the Your Golf Travel.com team as a company director was an impossible one to turn down. Your Golf Travel.com is Europe’s fastest growing golf travel company with a database in excess of 160,000 and an on-target projection of sending more than 70,000 golfers away this year. A young and dynamic company, I am convinced that Your Golf Travel.com is the future of golf travel in the UK, and I am delighted to be part of that going forward.”
Your Golf Travel.com is committed to providing the lowest prices on golfing holidays and breaks on the internet and offers more than 1,500 venues through its website and via its new, 52-page 2009 edition brochure. www.yourgolftravel.com
Memorial golf day in honour of Bert Cross to become annual event
Richard Campey of Campey Turfcare Systems was delighted to present the recently re-named Bert Cross Memorial Trophy to Mr. Peter Hogan, winner of the Bert Cross Memorial Golf Competition hosted by the North West Section of BIGGA.
A keen and able golfer, Bert Cross had a long association with BIGGA, serving as Northern Regional Chairman and on the National Board of Management until as recently as last year. He died in the same year he was elected President of the North West Section after being its secretary for 30 years, and it is in his honour that the Presidents Cup has been re-named the Bert Cross Memorial Trophy, sponsored by Campey Turfcare Systems.
Bert and wife Marie were dedicated to helping over 270 orphans, all living with either AIDS or HIV, at the Kasisi Orphanage in Zambia, making regular trips to deliver clothes and much needed medical supplies. Marie has since completed a particularly poignant trip, where she spread some of Bert’s ashes at the orphanage.
Chris Sheehan, current North West Section Secretary said: “We’d like to thank both Richard Campey and Wilmslow Golf Club who hosted the competition. It’s our intention is to hold this event every year and a suggestion has been put forward that we can use it to continue fundraising for the Kasisi Orphanage in the future. The competition will be open to all greenkeepers, anyone who knew Bert and who enjoys playing golf.”
For further information about participating in next year’s event, please contact: jsheehan@blueyonder.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 22:55, Thursday, March 12th, 2009
John F. Lundgren named to Callaway Board of Directors; New chairmen at St Andrews; EWGA appoints four non-executive directors; Ortiz-Patià±o donates $10,000 to The Environmental Institute for Golf; Simon Watson joins Syngenta.
John F. Lundgren named to Callaway Board of Directors
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has announced that John F. Lundgren has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors. He will begin serving immediately and will stand for election for a full one-year term at the Company’s 2009 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May.
The addition of Mr. Lundgren expands the board to a total of eight members, including chairman and lead independent director, Ronald S. Beard, Samuel H. Armacost, John C. Cushman, III, George Fellows, Yotaro Kobayashi, Richard L. Rosenfield and Anthony S. Thornley.
Mr. Lundgren, 57, currently is chairman and CEO of The Stanley Works. The New Britain, CT-based company is a diversified worldwide supplier of tools and engineered solutions for professional, industrial, construction and do-it-yourself use, and security solutions for commercial applications. He has held those positions since March 2004. Prior to joining The Stanley Works, Mr. Lundgren served as President, European Consumer Products, at Georgia Pacific Corporation.
“John’s considerable strategic and operational experience in the consumer products industry, including his significant international experience, will benefit the Board greatly as we continue to expand globally,” said Ronald S. Beard. “John will be able to apply his experience to our businesses immediately as he is an avid, low handicap golfer who is already familiar with our products and industry. We are excited to have him join us.”
Callaway Golf’s Bylaws mandate that the Company’s Board have between 6 and 15 members, of which the substantial majority must be independent. With the addition of Mr. Lundgren as an independent director, seven of the eight board members qualify as independent under applicable standards. www.callawaygolf.com.
New chairmen at St Andrews
New chairmen have been appointed to the board of trustees at St Andrews Links and the Links Management Committee.
Peter Forster succeeds Alastair Dempster after his three years as chairman of Trustees and Dr John Mills takes over from Jim White, whose six-year term as chairman came to an end in December.
Mr Forster has served as a Trustee for five years. He has been a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club for 37 years and is a past chairman of the Club Committee. He has had a lifelong connection with St Andrews. He is also a member of Scotscraig Golf Club and farms at Peacehill near Wormit.
The Trustees are responsible for ensuring that the Trust is run in accordance with the aims and purposes of the Act of Parliament by which it was formed.
Dr Mills has served on the LMC, which is responsible for overseeing the day to day running of the seven public courses in the town, for three years. He was born in Dundee and is a graduate of St Andrews University. A retired gynaecologist who has lived in St Andrews for 25 years, Dr Mills started playing golf as a student and joined the New Golf Club of St Andrews more than 30 years ago. He has served on the R&A’s Club Committee and recently took over as R&A Chief Marshal. www.standrews.org.uk.
EWGA appoints four non-executive directors
The English Women’s Golf Association has appointed four non-executive directors to its management board. They are Andrew Kean, an entrepreneur and company managing director; Chrissie Owens, a sponsorship and marketing consultant; Sylvia Perrins, the national director of a national skills academy; and Bill Richards, a partner in a business law firm.
Sue Whittaker, the EWGA management board chairman, said, “We are delighted to announce these appointments. Our new non-executive directors will bring invaluable business skills and wide experience to our board and we look forward to working with them to drive forward women’s golf.”
Andrew Kean returned from a soccer scholarship in the USA to found and become managing director of FirstPoint USA, which places British athletes on sports scholarships with American universities. He is also managing director of WhatCollege.com, helping students in China, India and Japan with admission to American universities and colleges. Additionally he is a director of a business consultancy and property development firm.
He has been a finalist in the ‘Scotsman of the Year’ Award; the Royal Bank of Scotland/Prince’s Scottish Youth Business Trust Entrepreneur of the Year; and a Scottish finalist in the Shell LIVEwire Entrepreneur of the Year. Chrissie Owens set up her independent sponsorship and marketing consultancy three years ago after a highly successful business career with Coca-Cola and Diageo. Her portfolio of clients includes Smirnoff, the Hotel Es Vive in Ibiza, Sainsbury’s and Weetabix through the marketing agency Cosine, and the high-profile global dance brand, the Cream Group.
Chrissie, who is based in Norfolk, first trained as a professional musician, playing the French horn. Arts cutbacks thwarted her ambitions but she continues to play in local orchestras. She’s also a volunteer worker at a nursing home, a keen squash player and a passionate golfer.
Sylvia Perrins is the national director of the National Skills Academy for Financial Services, an employer-led organisation which delivers world-class education and training to the industry’s workforce.
She took up her position in January 2007 having previously held senior posts in education. Most recently she was vice principal at Westminster Kingsway College of Further Education in London, responsible for business development and planning. Sylvia started her working life as a financial and business analyst. She is a non-executive director of an NHS Trust in London. She enjoys golf as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Bill Richards is a partner in the London-based business law firm, LG. For much of his career he practised as a commercial litigation lawyer before becoming LG’s managing partner in 1995. In 2002 he was elected senior partner and, when he retired from that position early last year, became the firm’s head of risk and compliance.
Bill is a school governor, a charity trustee, a non-executive director of The Solicitors’ Independent Mutual insurance Association and a community mediator, helping to resolve neighbour disputes. He enjoys sport in general and is a particularly keen golfer.
EWGA’s voting members will be asked to approve the appointments of the non-executive directors later in the year. www.englishwomensgolf.org
Ortiz-Patià±o donates $10,000 to The Environmental Institute for Golf
Jaime Ortiz-Patià±o, founder and honorary president of Club de Golf Valderrama, continues his long time support of The Environmental Institute for Golf, the philanthropic organization of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), with a $10,000 donation.
“Jaime has been such a good friend to The Institute and this contribution is greatly appreciated,” said World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman, Institute trustee and chairman of its Advisory Council. “We are so grateful for his continued support.”
Ortiz-Patià±o received the GCSAA’s highest honour in 1999, the Old Tom Morris Award, and he has served terms on The Institute’s board of trustees, its Advisory Council, and chaired the ‘Investing in the Beauty of Golf’ endowment campaign.
“I have always believed strongly in the work of The Environmental Institute for Golf,” Ortiz-Patià±o said. “The results coming out from GCSAA’s Golf Course Environmental Profile are tremendously helpful and I enjoyed another productive trip to the GCSAA Education Conference and Golf Industry Show in New Orleans as well.”
A Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary since 1997, Valderrama is frequented by more than 90 bird species, as the golf course sits directly in the path of the narrowest part of European birds‘ migration route to Africa and back. With 40 acres of wildlife sanctuaries at Valderrama, made up of mixed woodland, dry grassy banks or damp valley floors, wildlife can flourish in peace and safety, developing the diversity that naturally occurs within the norms of the local geology and climate. www.eifg.org
Simon Watson joins Syngenta
Simon Watson has joined Syngenta UK Professional Products as the new Technical Manager. He join’s the Syngenta team from the Sport Turf Research Institute, where he has been Turf Agronomist for Scotland and north east England for the past six years.
Simon has a strong science background, combined with the practical application of his knowledge on golf courses, sports pitches, stadia and racecourses with the STRI. He obtained his degree in Environmental Sciences at Coventry University, followed by a PhD and post-doctoral studies, specialising in weed science, at Reading University.
He holds a BASIS certification for Amenity Turf and is listed on the Register of Independent Professional Turfgrass Agronomists.
Simon will be responsible for providing the renowned technical support for the industry leading range of Syngenta turf products, including Primo MAXX and new Instrata, along with the launch of a number of innovative new turf products planned from Syngenta over the coming months.
“With the rapidly increasing number of Syngenta products for the turf and amenity industry it is an exciting time to be joining the business,” reports Simon. “There has always been a significant benefit for turf managers in using quality products, and in developing the optimum ways to get the best results within Integrated Turf Management programmes, which we will seek to further enhance and grow.” www.greencast.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 0:46, Friday, January 30th, 2009
Bullock named as PGA Captain Elect; Peter Todd is BIGGA’s National Chairman for 2009; Patrick Bowers takes on Tiger Woods Dubai; Scottish Ladies Golf Association AGM; Nike Golf appoints Angus Moir as Sales Director EMEA; General Managers on the move in Asia with IMG Golf Course Management; SGU announce new Chair and President; Haney, Furyk and Cowan join Skycaddie team; Singh praises Skytop project; Schmidt-Curley Design opening second China office ; Unsung Heroes’ valiant efforts rewarded ; UK Golf Consultancy launches blog site.
Bullock named as PGA Captain Elect
The man who oversaw the addition of the Marquess Course at Woburn has been named PGA captain elect. Eddie Bullock, a PGA Advanced Fellow, will officially take on the role in April with a view to being PGA Captain from 2011-13. He will succeed Jim Farmer, who takes over the captaincy from Parnell Reilly again in April.
The 58-year-old admitted to being ‘overwhelmed’ at being chosen by his peers to take on such a prestigious role which has being held by such luminaries as James Braid, JH Taylor, Harry Vardon, Henry Cotton, Max Faulkner and Peter Alliss.
Bullock, who began his career in 1971 as an assistant to Hedley Muscroft at Roundhay Municipal Golf Course in Leeds, is one of the new breed of PGA professionals that has carved out a career by moving into the realms of golf club management.
From Roundhay he took his first club professional job in 1977 at Bedford & County Golf Club. Bullock served the club for 21 years, including 10 years as general manager. He then moved to Woburn, one of the country’s most prestigious venues as managing director.
He now draws on his vast experience as a consultant in the golf industry and is currently attached to West Sussex’s Cowdray Park. He is also a member of the Golf Club Managers’ Association and the British Golf Collectors Association.
Bullock is also on the Golf Foundation’s board of trustees and key advocate for the advancement of golf among all walks of society. www.PGA.info
Peter Todd is BIGGA’s National Chairman for 2009
Peter Todd, Courses Manager at The London Golf Club, took over from his friend and former colleague, Kenny Mackay, as BIGGA National Chairman at the Association’s AGM, on 21st January.
A love of the outdoor life and horticulture led Peter to leave a career with Reed International and enrol at Merrist Wood College for an HND in landscape management. His interest in golf course construction grew from there. During a sandwich year he worked for construction company, Transcontinental, on the building of the PGA Course at Gleneagles. Following the completion of his HND Peter was offered a job on the grow-in of The London Golf Club by the first course superintendent, Joe Paulin.
Seven years later, in 1999, Peter had risen through the ranks to become courses manager and subsequently he has seen the club go from strength to strength. The club has hosted The London Seniors Masters on four occasions and last year it was the venue for the European Open, won by Ross Fisher. This year’s European Open will again be held at The London Golf Club on May 28-31.
During his year as Chairman Peter is looking forward to working with the Board to build on the successes of the Association for the benefit of members and the industry.
“I believe we need to develop further learning and development opportunities for all members and take a business minded approach to progress the Association,” said Peter.
www.bigga.org.uk
Patrick Bowers takes on Tiger Woods Dubai
Patrick Bowers has been appointed as the General Manager at The Tiger Woods Dubai (Al Ruwaya G.C.)
The Tiger Woods Dubai, a member of Tatweer, is a private residential community and resort that will include the world’s first Tiger Woods Design golf course – Al Ruwaya.
Embodying Tiger Woods’ vision of creating a spectacular, challenging golf course, Al Ruwaya, will be a 7,800 yard, par 72, 18 hole championship course with dramatic elevation changes, lush landscaping, stunning water features and an overall design that will challenge and entertain golfers of all playing abilities. Luxurious residential and hospitality components will include 197 residences, a boutique hotel, a well-being spa, a fine dining restaurant, a professionally staffed golf academy, and the Al Ruwaya clubhouse.
A truly exclusive address, this private golfing community is scheduled for completion in late 2010. It will occupy an area of 55 million sq ft in Dubailand; a 30 minute drive from Dubai’s city centre and the Dubai International Airport. www.tigerwoodsdubai.com
Scottish Ladies Golf Association AGM
At the Annual General Meeting at Dewars in Perth, attended by 150 people, Shona Malcolm (Ayrshire) was confirmed as Chairman of the SLGA for a three-year term of office.
The appointment of a Chairman for three years marks an important stage in the SLGA’s development which has, in recent years, seen the Association take on responsibility for handicapping, course rating and the running in Scotland of the former LGU medals, as well as the implementation of a change in business model from being an unincorporated association to a company limited by guarantee.
The new Chairman says “I look forward to working with the SLGA at these exciting and challenging times for ladies’ golf, and to meeting and consulting with many of the SLGA’s members in the coming months and years.”
Members of the Association, by an overwhelming majority, approved an increase in the per capita subscription from £13 to £14, to take effect from January 2010.
The Chairman updated the meeting on current progress with “One Plan for Golf in Scotland.” In particular, she described how the SLGA and SGU, in partnership with the PGA and sportscotland, are working together for the benefit of the sport, and she highlighted a number of aspects of future plans. www.slga.co.uk
Nike Golf appoints Angus Moir as Sales Director EMEA
Angus Moir will be EMEA sales director, effective 2nd February, says Nike Golf’s EMEA general manager, Stan Grissinger.
Moir will head up the EMEA sales teams for Nike Golf and, as such, he will be responsible for establishing strategic direction, growing sales in recognised and developing golf regions, and implementing the Nike Golf brand strategy related to sales in all Nike Golf product categories. These include equipment, golf clubs, golf balls, apparel and footwear.
Moir, 45, will succeed Jim Smith, who is moving to a newly created position within Nike Golf and will continue to be an integral part of its growth.
Beginning his 17-year career with Wilson Sporting Goods more than 20 years ago, as a territory sales manager, Moir rose through the ranks to eventually become global general manager of golf for the sports company. During his time at Wilson he also held positions in product management and marketing based in both the US and the UK.
Moir left the golf industry in 2006 to take up the role of sales and marketing director for Electrotechnical market leader NICEIC. He was promoted to COO within a year and was responsible for a staff of more than 300 and increased revenue and profits while re-aligning three divisions and three support functions. www.nikegolfeurope.com
General Managers on the move in Asia with IMG Golf Course Management
In the past few months, three recognized Asian golf club experts have relocated to IMG affiliated clubs.
Taking the post at Tai Ping Lake, China, is Andrew Smith. Mark Reeves has just landed in Dalian, China at Red Flag Valley Golf Club, and David Townend has shuffled between two very exclusive private clubs and now is in charge at The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Malaysia. IMG also supported the promotion of Roger Foo to succeed David Townend at Sheshan International Golf club and Roger has successfully transitioned into his role as the General Manager at Sheshan.
Andrew Smith is a member of the British PGA and has more than twenty years experience in the golf industry. His work in developing the game in China is exceptional. He initially came to China more than ten years ago and quickly gained recognition as a coach at both national and international level. Andrew has also written for several leading golf publications and was the first Golf Professional to teach golf on Chinese state owned CCTV5 in Chinese. Having worked at some of the most established and respected Golf Clubs in the UK and China, Andrew has developed an extensive knowledge of club operations, and is able to offer clients professional advice and service in both English and Mandarin. He joins SPG Land, the developer of Tai Ping Lake as General Manager of the golf club which has as its centerpiece a Gary Player Design Championship Golf Course.
Mark Reeves relocated to Asia fifteen years ago from the UK and established himself as a strong international business manager – teaching golf, selling real estate and financial investing. Initially he worked ten years for the Hong Kong Jockey Club directing the 54-hole golf project, Kau Sai Chau before setting up his own golf consultancy and international property Investment Company in 2005. His move to Dalian, China, starts a new chapter of international golf management with IMG where he will be responsible for the branding, positioning and operations of a world class 36 hole facility currently under construction, designed by IMG. Dalian Red Flag Valley is being developed by the Haichang Group, one of China’s largest shipping companies, who have diversified into tourism, property development and golf.
David Townend has arrived at one of the region’s most revered facilities, The Mines Resort & Golf Club, following a five year tenure at Shanghai Sheshan International Golf Club, China. He was instrumental in taking Sheshan from pre-opening to the most recognized, private membership golf club in the country. David was involved in the conceptualization of the HSBC Champions tournament and created an image and reputation for the tournament that arguably exceeds all others in the region. David has been a member of the PGA of Australia for the past 18 years and prior to joining IMG, managed many prestigious facilities around Australasia including Brookwater Golf Club, Australia, Ta Shee Golf & Country Club, Taiwan and Klub Golf Rimba Irian in Indonesia.
Succeeding, David Townend is Roger Foo at Sheshan International Golf Club. Roger was formerly the Director of Golf and then Deputy General Manager at Sheshan GC, and is a great example of a career-minded individual, working his way progressively through the golf industry to the foremost managerial position. www.imgworld.com.
SGU announce new Chair and President
The Scottish Golf Union (SGU) announced Douglas Connon MBE as its new Chairman at the SGU’s Annual General Meeting at Tulliallan on Sunday 25th January. Connon succeeds Alistair Low who served as the SGU Chairman for six years.
He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from both the private and public sectors to the role. He is currently the managing director of corporate affairs and is a member of the executive committee for Alliance Trust PLC. Prior to that, Connon was head of sponsorship and corporate affairs at Aberdeen Asset Management where he played a key role in the company’s golf sponsorship activity including the Senior Open Championship, Scotland amateur golf team and leading professional players such as Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie.
With a strong military background, having served as an army officer for 29 years, Connon was awarded an MBE in the Gulf Honours list in 1992. A keen golfer with a handicap of 7, Connon is a member of a number of golf clubs throughout Scotland.
At the same meeting, Ian Ross became the new SGU President for 2009. An honorary member at Tain GC and a life member at Kirkintilloch GC, Ross succeeds John Sommerville to be the 47th President of the SGU.
Ross is a past captain and committee member of Tain GC and joined the executive of the North District in 2000. He became the North District representative to the SGU in 2003. Since then, Ross has served on various SGU committees and has a wealth of experience working at many national events and championships. www.scottishgolf.org
Haney, Furyk and Cowan join Skycaddie team
The makers of SkyCaddie have signed world-renowned golf coach Hank Haney, PGA Tour star Jim Furyk and his caddie Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan (a former caddie to Tiger Woods) to the panel of players, coaches and caddies who champion the use of the market-leading GPS devices around the world.
As new members of the SkyGolf Advisory Panel, Haney and Ryder Cup star Furyk will be extolling the course management and performance benefits of SkyCaddie – which provides Tour caddie standard information to golfers.
Announcing his association with SkyGolf, Haney said, “Backed by a good caddie, the game’s best players execute a solid game plan on the course every time they play. With SkyCaddie, golfers are provided with the same reliable course information and distances as Tour players, and I am excited to be working to educate amateur golfers on how best to utilise SkyCaddie in managing their on-course strategy.”
Furyk, a US Open Champion and 13-time Tour winner, said, “As a Tour player, I count on my caddie, Mike ‘Fluff‘ Cowan, each week to provide me with accurate course information and distances so that I can manage my game, and enhance my shot making.”
“Most recreational golfers will never experience the benefits of having a ‘Fluff‘ on their bag. SkyCaddie, however, is almost the same, because it offers amateurs the same information based upon the same reliable methods used at the professional level.”
Only SkyCaddie, after getting permission, walks every one of its golf course partners with skilled golfers using survey grade equipment to record precise distance information – the only method trusted by Tour caddies to get information for their Tour player.
www.skycaddiegps.co.uk
Singh praises Skytop project
Jeev Milka Singh, India’s number one golfer, has become brand ambassador for the Skytop Golf Village project at Mysore in the southern state of Karnataka.
The development, by a property group based in Bangalore, features an 18-hole championship golf course together with comprehensive practice and academy facilities to be laid out by Swan Golf Designs, a team of international golf course architects based in England and working in over 20 countries worldwide.
At the recent launch, Singh said: “It is a fantastic project. The project will set a trend in Mysore with high-class facilities. The golf village is not just a commercial venture but aims to excel in grooming local talents to excel in golf. India can reach the top of the world in sports only through good and extensive coaching for budding talents. I hope that the academy will bear fruit in the days to come as many golfers come out of the golf course and the academy in the development. “
The project, which features a 7,000-yard, par-72 golf course and the accompanying Jeev Milka Singh Academy, also includes a resort hotel and extensive real estate development overlooking the valleyed holes.
The design work, being undertaken by James Edwards and William Swan of Swan Golf Designs, is progressing well and construction is expected to start imminently, meaning it could be open for play by the end of 2010. www.swangolfdesigns.com
Schmidt-Curley Design opening second China office
Schmidt-Curley Design– the full-service golf-course architecture, master-planning and construction-management firm– announces it is opening a second Chinese satellite office in Kunming, expanding its global presence and further demonstrating its commitment to China’s burgeoning golf industry.
Schmidt-Curley, architect of 10 of the 12 courses at China’s Mission Hills Golf Club, opened its first Asian-based headquarters in Haikou on Hainan Island in November 2007, establishing a foothold in one of the world’s most rapidly developing golf regions. The Kunming office space will be shared with Schmidt-Curley’s sister company, Flagstick Golf Course Construction Management. Flagstick’s pre-construction preparation ensures clients will have a precise understanding of the overall construction process, reducing the inherent risks involved in the project and maximizing efficiency and project execution.
Staffing plans, including management positions, will be announced at a later date. In the interim, Richard Mon, head of Schmidt-Curley’s Haikou office, is the point of contact for all commitments in western China.
“The Kunming office builds on our track record of unparalleled service in China and throughout Asia,” says Brian Curley. “Schmidt-Curley and Flagstick have a rapidly expanding portfolio of clients in western China and are opening the office to provide projects in Kunming, Chengdu and Baoshan with the greatest administrative and logistic support possible.” www.schmidt-curley.com
Unsung Heroes’ valiant efforts rewarded
Bill Mitchell, Head Greenkeeper at Perranporth Golf Club in Cornwall and Adrian Kay, Head Groundsman at York Racecourse have been crowned Terrain Aeration’s Unsung Heroes of 2008/9.
Bill, nominated by Richard Whyman course manager at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, has been in greenkeeping for over 45 years and led Perranporth to be recognised as a true links course and a benchmark for clubs in the area. Passionate about greenkeeper education, he was involved at the start, helping Dutchy College to assess trainees, giving his time and travelling expenses free of charge and often providing reference books paid for out of his own pocket.
Adrian, nominated by Stephen Fell of Lindum Turf has struggled valiantly throughout 2008 to keep the facility open despite appalling weather, a major re-vamp of the course and an extensive programme of re-drainage.
Speaking on behalf of his fellow judges, Derek Walder of the IOG and Billy McMillan of BIGGA, the STRI’s Steve Gingell said that in the run-up to the Ebor four day race meeting, Adrian had been working from 3.00am to get water off the course. “In the event the meeting had to be cancelled, but despite the course’s situation on the York flood plain all other race meetings had gone ahead due to Adrian’s efforts,” he concluded.
During the annual awards, which took place at BTME the winners received holiday vouchers and framed certificates from Terrain Aeration and cheques for £200 each presented by sponsors Pitchcare and The English Golf Union.
UK Golf Consultancy launches blog site
Kevin Munt has launched his KMgc golf consultancy business onto the Internet by starting a blog – believed to be the first of its kind in the UK golf industry, may be even the world?
Having recently attending the Harrogate Week turf industry show, Kevin has shown a natural flair for writing and has already added several blog posts on subjects ranging from sustainable golf greens to the latest environmentally friendly electric triple greens mower.
Kevin has worked in the golf industry in a career spanning over thirty years and wanted to utilise all of the experience he had gained over that time by starting a golf consultancy, something he did in 2007, but he felt that in today’s Internet age an on-line presence was the only way to reach a wide audience quickly and efficiently.
“A couple of years ago I stumbled across a blog site that drew me in when researching company naming and marketing, it struck me then that this type of open almost casual communication was a great marketing tool.
“I want to provide stimulating regular up-to-date discussion about golf course and club management. In the current economic climate there this is no better time to provide open transparent management information and tips that all golf club managers can benefit from.” www.kmgcgolfconsultant.com
People in the News
Story published at 7:59, Tuesday, December 16th, 2008
Jacklin to receive PGA Recognition Award; George Brown to retire as estates manager at Turnberry; Golf industry specialist to lead partnership programme for Dubai World Championship; Celtic Manor appoints new Director of Sales; Pete Dye enters the World Golf Hall of Fame; Sword joins Parsinen at Castle Stuart; EWGA appoints new finance director and company secretary; David Lamb is new Quality Manager at Ransomes Jacobsen.
Jacklin to receive PGA Recognition Award
Tony Jacklin will receive The Professional Golfers‘ Association Recognition Award at its annual luncheon and charity fundraiser at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane on Friday, 19th December.
It will be the latest in a long list of achievements for the 64-year-old, who was Great Britain’s first golfing superstar. In the modern era he is celebrated for re-igniting the fortunes of the European Ryder Cup team, leading them to two victories over the US – including the first ever win on American soil in 1987; however Jacklin distinguished himself as a player long before taking the Ryder Cup captaincy.
Named Rookie of the Year in 1962, Jacklin, the son of a Scunthorpe lorry driver, went on to win 14 European Tour titles between 1965 and 1982, including the PGA Championship in 1972. By then Jacklin had elevated his status as a two-time major winner breaking records along the way.
It began with victory in the 1969 Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, where he became the first British winner for 18 years. He followed that by winning the US Open the following year by a seven shot margin the largest since 1921 and one that stood until 2000. Jacklin’s win was also the first by a Britain in 50 years and he still remains the last player from these shores to claim that major.
In the Ryder Cup he played in seven consecutive matches from 1967 and won 13, lost 14 and halved 8 of his games. His triumphs earned him an OBE in 1970, with a CBE added in 1990 on the back of his reign as Ryder Cup captain. www.pga.info
George Brown to retire as estates manager at Turnberry
George Brown, Golf Courses & Estates Manager at Turnberry, is to retire from his role following next year’s Open Championship after more than 23 years at the top of his profession. George, who will step down at the end of July 2009, will remain at Turnberry in a consultative role after his retirement and has appointed Euan Grant as his successor. Euan joins the Turnberry team after previous roles as Golf Course Manager at Machrihanish Dunes and former Head Greenkeeper of The Old Course at St Andrews.
George started his career at Turnberry in January 1985 and during his time at the resort he has prepared the world famous courses for numerous major tournaments over the years including six Senior British Opens, the European Ladies Team Championships, the Women’s British Open, the Scottish Amateur Stroke Play and two Open Championships.
Recognising George’s hard work and dedication to the Greenkeeping profession, the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) has recently bestowed George with a Lifetime Achievement Award. A prestigious accolade that acknowledges an individual for their lifetime of service and achievement in the game of golf, George will be only the fourth person to receive this award after Sir Michael Bonallack OBE, Walter Woods BEM and Jack McMillan MBE.
The Turnberry Hotel is currently undergoing a multi million pound renovation project following its recent sale to Leisurecorp. www.turnberry.co.uk
Golf industry specialist to lead partnership programme for Dubai World Championship
Leisurecorp, the Dubai World company specialising in developments and investments in the sports and leisure sector, has appointed David Collins as Director of Sponsorship.
Collins, who joins from Octagon where he was vice president – golf, has over a decade of experience working in the sports marketing industry.
His new role will be to procure and manage relationships with premium global partners for the Dubai World Championship, the world’s richest golf tournament which will take place at Leisurecorp’s flagship development, Jumeirah Golf Estates, from 19th – 22nd November 2009.
The Dubai World Championship represents the climax of The Race to Dubai, the season-long competition which features 53 tournaments in 28 destinations and replaces The European Tour Order of Merit. These are the key elements of the partnership between The European Tour and Leisurecorp that is changing the face of professional golf.
Collins spent eight years at Octagon working with sponsor clients across a variety of sports, specialising in golf having previously held similar roles at other leading agencies including TWI/IMG. As Vice President – Golf, he worked with the Octagon’s global management team as well as with key golf personnel and clients worldwide. His primary responsibility was to devise global golf sponsorship strategies which involved handling major rights negotiations, talent procurement and planning activation programmes. www.leisurecorp.com
Celtic Manor appoints new Director of Sales
The Celtic Manor Resort has recruited Gillian Venning as its new Director of Sales. Gillian is a key appointment as the five-star Resort seeks to build on its success in the corporate business and golf sectors, and maximise the opportunities presented by hosting The Ryder Cup in 2010.
She arrives with a wealth of experience in the hotel and leisure industry having spent the last 14 years with the Marriott Group where she was Head of Specialist Sales for the last six years. Prior to that Gillian was Director of Sales and Marketing at Marriott St Pierre so she possesses a thorough knowledge of the local market place.
She will now turn her expertise to driving more corporate business at Celtic Manor, which has been voted the UK’s Top Conference Hotel in two of the last three years. She will also be responsible for developing the golf and leisure break markets and increasing membership, including for the prestigious Twenty Ten Club where joining benefits include season tickets to The 2010 Ryder Cup.
“This is a very exciting time to be joining The Celtic Manor Resort,” said Gillian. “I am looking forward to applying all my skills and experience to the task of attracting more business here with so much interest in Celtic Manor as the host venue for the next Ryder Cup.” www.celtic-manor.com
Pete Dye enters the World Golf Hall of Fame
The 2008 recipient for Lifetime Achievement, Dye, 82, was recognized for his invaluable contributions to the game of golf. Introduced by friend and fellow Hall of Fame member Greg Norman, Pete accepted the award with his wife and business partner Alice and sons P.B. and Perry- both established architects in their own right- by his side.
Pete has often been called the most influential architect of modern golf design, although he modestly sees himself as a man who just loves to play in the dirt. He is the only the fifth golf course architect to be included in the Hall. Pete said he was “really thrilled to be a part of the Hall of Fame, and very honored by the company I am in.”
Dye’s influence on the game of golf has inspired numerous designers of today. His bold, creative designs both enthuse and frustrate professional and amateur players and continuously provide a one-of-a-kind playing experience. His innovation in design is unparalleled, and has changed the way that today’s designers approach projects.
“The way Pete gets on a property and feels it is pretty impressive,” says Tiger Woods. “His courses built for tournaments are hard, but there’s a good reason behind everything. We‘ve talked for hours. To get his opinion has been invaluable.”
“I think of Pete like Picasso,” Arthur Hills, another of the great golf course designers, said, “somebody that has created a non-traditional design, whether it’s a painting, a sculpture or a golf course. He was so innovative in a profession that is very traditional.”
“If I hadn‘t started with Pete, I‘d be a different designer today,” Jack Nicklaus says “Or not a designer at all.” www.dyedesigns.com
Sword joins Parsinen at Castle Stuart
Grant Sword, the former managing director of Morton Hotels, has joined the Castle Stuart partnership. Mark Parsinen, managing partner of Castle Stuart Golf LLP, said that Grant Sword, whose family hotel company owned and operated four hotels (The Golf View and Newton in Nairn, the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, and Westerwood in Glasgow), will be involved in all aspects of Castle Stuart’s business with a particular focus on the hotel, spa, and resort-ownership elements, all of which are in their early phases of development planning.
Castle Stuart Golf has completed a recent limited ‘preview programme’ which has introduced the links course to local Highland golf clubs, golf tour operators, golf journalists, course managers, and friends of the project.
Sword will be involved in the preparation for next July’s opening as well as the planning for future hotel, spa and resort-ownership development.
“I have known Grant for six years and am privileged to have him join me in the management of Castle Stuart,” said Parsinen. We are excited about our future but intend to take it one step at a time. Grant will help us make these steps sure and steady.”
Parsinen emphasised that Sword and he are committed to working closely with all Highland golf-related businesses to help make the region an increasingly attractive destination in the world of international golf tourism. “The Highlands are already one of the most sought out destinations in Scotland,” Parsinen said. “And we’d like to be an additional asset for the region.” www.castlestuartgolf.com
EWGA appoints new finance director and company secretary
The English Women’s Golf Association has appointed a finance director and company secretary. He is John Green, an accountant who has held senior management positions with major companies.
John is a member of the EWGA management board and has taken up his duties with immediate effect. He has spent most of his career with British Gas and IBM, specialising in finance and Information Technology.
During his time with British Gas, John was closely involved in the centralisation of all IT at the company and his ground-breaking work on investment appraisal of IT was the subject of a paper published by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He carried out board level work on enhancing shareholder value shortly before British Gas was split into Centrica and Transco. At IBM, John managed projects for organisations including Barclays Bank, Boots, Diageo and Adtranz. He introduced many new and money-saving processes.
English Women’s Golf Association www.englishwomensgolf.org
David Lamb is new Quality Manager at Ransomes Jacobsen
David Lamb has joined Ransomes Jacobsen, the Ipswich-based turf maintenance equipment manufacturer, as Quality Manager. Reporting to Malcolm Parkinson, Operations Director, he will be responsible for all quality matters relating to the production, manufacturing and design processes within the organisation.
David joins the Ransomes Jacobsen team from the Seat Division of Johnson Controls, a multi-million US$ American corporation where in his last position he managed a team of European quality engineers responsible for seat supplies to major motor manufacturers.
Commenting on the appointment, Malcolm Parkinson said, “David has worked in the quality field for over 20 years, mostly within the automotive sector, in positions ranging from Quality Auditor to Quality Manager. We are delighted to welcome him to the business. He comes with a wealth of experience and sound knowledge, which will prove to be a positive asset, going forward.” www.ransomesjacobsen.com
People in the News
Story published at 9:26, Monday, October 6th, 2008
US accolade for Martin Hall – “Teacher of the Year”; 56,498-yard tee shot raises £18,000 for Autism Speaks; David Griffin joins Colt Mackenzie McNair Limited; Aaron Richardson is Senior Media Relations Manager at Leisurecorp; Eddie Comerford joins Eagle.
US accolade for Martin Hall – “Teacher of the Year”
An English golf professional has been awarded one of the highest coaching accolades in the world after being named USPGA Teacher of the Year. Martin Hall, who hails from Stoke on Trent and is a graduate of the PGA training academy, is the first Briton to receive the honour.
The accolade tops an incredible few months for 52-year-old Hall, the director of instruction at Florida’s Ibis Golf & Country Club, as earlier this year he was given the PGA’s highest award of Master Professional status.
Hall initially carved out his career at Trentham Golf Club in Staffordshire but has significantly made his mark on the game after moving Stateside in 1985, where in a 23-year career in the USA he has worked alongside golfing legends Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.
After 11 years working in the United States, Hall was granted membership to the US PGA and a year later began working for his current employers in West Palm Beach, south Florida.
Hall’s career has distinguished him as one of the top coaches in the world, having guided his wife Lisa to considerable success, including two Solheim Cup appearances and four Ladies European Tour titles.
Other Tour professionals whom Hall has guided include American Morgan Pressel who became the youngest USLPGA major champion with victory in the Kraft Nabisco Championship at just 17; former Women’s U.S. Open Champion Alison Nicholas; LPGA Tour star Tammie Green; Solheim Cup veterans Catrin Nilsmark, Patricia Meurnier Lebouc and Trish Johnson. www.PGA.info
56,498-yard tee shot raises £18,000 for Autism Speaks
Celebrities and Professionals turned the old golfing adage of ‘drive for show, putt for dough‘ on its head this week when they teed it up at St Andrews for a special fundraising event using Callaway Golf longest and straightest ever driver, the new FT-iQ.
Players participating in practice rounds for last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship were offered the chance to hit the extraordinary new driver from the 18th tee of The Old Course at St Andrews and, for every yard gained, raised money for Autism Speaks, a charity close to the heart of Callaway Golf Staff Professional Ernie Els and his family.
The total cumulative distance during the ‘Longest Ever Drive Competition‘ was an amazing 56,498 yards – more than 32 miles – raising an incredible £18,000.
Hugh Grant, Johan Cruyff, Ronan Keating, Shane Warne, Franz Klammer, Sir Ian Botham and Tim Henman were among the stars who hit fund-raising drives up the 18th fairway.
Callaway Golf Staff Professional Ernie Els, whose son Ben has been diagnosed with autism, said: “I am very grateful to everyone who took part in the competition and helped raise awareness and funds for Autism Speaks. I‘d also like to thank Callaway Golf, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the team on the 18th tee for making this happen.”
“Everyone’s enthusiasm to get behind the ‘FTiQ Longest Ever Drive Challenge ‘ has been outstanding,” said Jeff Dodds, Callaway Golf Director of Marketing, presenting a cheque to Ernie Els for Autism Speaks. “Thank you to everyone who took part – and hitting such long drives for such a good cause.” www.autismspeaks.org.uk
David Griffin joins Colt Mackenzie McNair Limited
David Griffin has joined global golf recruitment specialists, Colt Mackenzie McNair. His unusual, possibly unique background combines top level experience in two very different disciplines.
He is PGA qualified and was head professional at The Wychwood Golf Club for six years before being appointed as director of golf at The Bristol Golf Club, part of the Crown Group. David then decided to move into the recruitment industry and joined Robert Half International, an Oxford based recruitment consultancy.
“There are very few people in the market,” said Richard Wood, director of Colt Mackenzie McNair Limited, “who combine a golf operations background (in particular a multi-site operator like Crown) with recruitment experience, and we are therefore excited to have found someone of his background and talent to join the team.” www.coltmm.com
Aaron Richardson is Senior Media Relations Manager at Leisurecorp
Aaron Richardson started at Leisurecorp last month in the position of Senior Media Relations Manager. “I worked with David Spencer, Leisurecorp CEO-Golf, while Jumeirah Golf Estates was still an embryonic Nakheel project, so I’m pleased to rejoin the team,” he said.
Leisurecorp was set up by Dubai World in 2006 to identify, acquire and develop sports and leisure related investments in Dubai and across the world. Recent developments include the partnership with The European Tour to create “The Race to Dubai”, a US$10 million season-long competition for the world’s leading golfers, which culminates in the world’s richest golf tournament, the Dubai World Championship to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 2009.
The Leisurecorp portfolio currently includes Jumeirah Golf Estates, which features courses designed by Greg Norman, Sergio Garcia, Vijay Singh and Pete Dye; Turnberry in Scotland, the host venue for the 2009 Open Championship and one of the world’s leading golf destinations; and Pearl Valley Golf Estates, South Africa’s leading residential golf community which will host the South African Open for the next two years. www.leisurecorp.com
Eddie Comerford joins Eagle
Eddie Comerford has taken over as Eagle’s Business Development Manager for Scotland, following the retirement of John Stuart. He is quite an authority on golf club management, having been the secretary manager of Pitreavie GC in Fife for the past 10 years and a past captain of the GCMA Scottish Region.
Based in Dunfermline, Eddie said, “Eagle has always been at the forefront of signage and collateral such as scorecards and course guides, and as a secretary I’ve long appreciated Eagle’s high standards of quality and attention to detail. I’m very much looking forward to my new challenge, and with many clubs now competing harder for business, there’s plenty of scope to combine my experience and Eagle’s expertise to the benefit of Scottish golf clubs.” www.eagle.uk.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:31, Friday, September 12th, 2008
Nick Tarratt appointed Director of The European Tour International Office; From Prague to Princes Street – VisitScotland appoints new Golf PR guru; Lynn Hilton retires from SISIS after 42 years; Developments at Vitax; Baroness on the move; New Chairman of the OPE Council; New General Manager and Director of Golf at Monte Rei; Steve Elms joins Vitax in the newly created role of Export Sales Manager
Nick Tarratt Director of The European Tour International Office
Nick Tarratt has been appointed as Director of The European Tour International Office in Dubai. The 49 year old Englishman – who became well known to European Tour members through his staging of the Dubai Desert Classic in the 1990s – will head up the purpose-built facility which is situated at the main entrance to Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai’s leading residential golf development.
The office will open to coincide with the first US$10 million Dubai World Championship on the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course from 19-22 November 2009, which will be the final counting event in the inaugural Race to Dubai.
It will include The European Tour Performance Institute, providing a unique base for European Tour members to practice and train at any time of year as well as a state-of-the-art fitness and physiotherapy service, and will act as a focal point for the Tour’s increasingly global schedule.
“I am very excited with this new role,” said Tarratt, who has been steeped in golf administration for the past 25 years “To be involved in pioneer projects such as the Dubai World Championship and The Race to Dubai as well as helping establish The European Tour International Office will be an enjoyable challenge. I have lived in Dubai for over a third of my life and look forward to working with our partners here, in the UAE and in the region as a whole.”
Tarratt joined the Professional Golfers Association at The Belfry in 1983 and was involved in the staging of The 1985 Ryder Cup there as well as several other PGA and European Tour events before becoming involved in the running of the Bell’s Scottish Open at Gleneagles in the late 1980s.
He moved to Dubai in 1990 to work at the Emirates Golf Club before setting up the Dubai Golf and Racing Club, home to the Dubai World Cup – the world’s richest horse race.
In 1996 he was appointed General Manager of the UAE Golf Association where his responsibilities included overseeing the running of the Dubai Desert Classic before he undertook a two year sabbatical in Egypt and a return to Dubai in 2004 for a role as Golf Advisor for Emaar Properties.
Keith Waters, Director of International Policy for The European Tour, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick Tarratt as Director of our International Office. He has vast experience in the world of golf as well as intimate knowledge of Dubai and the workings of the UAE and is unquestionably the ideal person to head up this new and exciting chapter in the history of The European Tour.” www.europeantour.com
From Prague to Princes Street – VisitScotland’s new Golf PR guru
VisitScotland has recently appointed Helena Kopecka PR Executive for Golf. Helena will be working with Scotland’s golf groups and will be responsible for devising and implementing a year-round programme of PR to promote Scotland as an ideal golfing destination.
Helena has previously worked in a number of golf roles and is extremely familiar with the golf product both in Scotland and a number of Scotland’s emerging markets. Key responsibilities have included marketing the Czech Republic as a golf destination overseas through major exhibitions and conferences, publications, websites and media activity. This contributed to the Czech Republic securing an IAGTO award for the best emerging golf destination in 2006.
Helena has developed many important contacts worldwide having supervised at events such as the IGTM, the World Travel Market, the BMW International Open exhibition in Munich, the London Golf Show and the Scottish Golf Show.
Born in Prague, Helena has studied English and has an English teaching qualification. She is also fluent in German and has spent time working in the UK, Germany and Austria. Helena has worked as a freelance journalist writing for publications such as COT Business, TTG Czech Republic, Top Travel Business, Golf Digest Czech Republic, ForGolf and Golf. Currently, she is writing for the biggest Czech golf magazine called GOLF. Her regular monthly 3-page section covers golf in Scotland.
With Helena’s wide golfing knowledge and vast experience the role she plays will be crucial in building Scotland’s multi-million pound golf industry and essential to enable VisitScotland to continue to strive towards our growth ambitions for the future.
Helena said: “I am delighted to have joined VisitScotland in the Golf PR role. I have been working in the golf industry for the last three years and I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I feel privileged to work for Scotland – The Home of Golf and I hope I can contribute to the further growth of golf tourism in this country.” www.visitscotland.com
Lynn Hilton retires from SISIS after 42 years
SISIS EQUIPMENT (Macclesfield) LTD announces the retirement of Publicity Manager Lynn Hilton, after 42 years service. Many of Lynn’s duties will pass to her assistant Jane Bayley. Lynn worked briefly for ICI Pharmaceuticals (now Astra Zeneca) before a family house move enforced a change of job. She came to SISIS as temporary P.A. to the company secretary but enjoyed it and was asked to stay on. Lynn worked in virtually every department in the company before finding her true vocation in publicity and marketing 38 years ago.
Asked what she will miss most, Lynn said, “I have been very fortunate to have worked with such a fantastic team at SISIS, particularly Jane, and Veda Brindley who have given me the most superb support anyone could wish for and been great fun to work with. I’m not sure how I am going to manage without them.”
SISIS Sales Director David Harrison added “I have worked alongside Lynn virtually all my working life, and can’t stress enough the support that she has given to the SISIS sales team. I doubt that we will realise just how much until she has gone! Lynn will be greatly missed by us all.” www.sisis.com
Developments at Vitax
Two appointments have followed last month’s retirement of Commercial Development Manager Clive Williams after 39 years in the industry.
Mike King, heads the new Supaturf Division as Sales & Marketing Manager, covering the whole of the UK (including southern Ireland) and dealing with local authorities and contractors. Having joined Vitax three years ago from Supaturf, Mike will be in charge of a team of four with special responsibility for the Supaturf range of line-marking paints and chemical and line-marking sprayers. Mike started out in horticulture before moving into amenity and brings over twenty years experience to the post.
Joe Crawley, who recently returned to the company to accept a post with greater responsibility, will be in charge of a new Fine Turf Division developing business, introducing new products and offering technical advice through Vitax Amenity’s established UK distributor network. Joe began his career in greenkeeping, and like Mike brings over twenty years experience to his new role. He will answer to the title of Sales and Marketing Manager – Fine Turf Division. www.vitax.co.uk
Baroness on the move
Kyoeisha UK, manufacturers of Baroness fine turf mowers, has moved into brand new premises on the outskirts of Basingstoke. The new 6,000 sq ft warehouse and offices on the Hatch Industrial Park just off the M3 will be the new base for the sales and back up team being put together by managing director Ian Kerry. The new address and contact numbers for Baroness are:
• Unit 5, Hatch Industrial Park, Greywell Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire RG24 7NG
• Tel: 01256 462591; Fax: 01256 461948
The new company intends to introduce to the UK market the full line of Baroness brand machines over the coming years. The range consists of four distinct series each aimed at a specific area of maintenance for fine turf areas including ride-on rotary mowers, ground management machines, ride-on and pedestrian cylinder mowers, flail mowers and tractor-mounted units. The initial emphasis will be on golf course machinery.
www.baronessuk.com.
New Chairman of the OPE Council
Gary King of Bosch Lawn and Garden has been nominated Chairman of the OPE Council of the Agricultural Engineers Association. OPEC is the Outdoor Power Equipment Council of the AEA (the industry trade association) and comprises representatives from the major companies in the sector.
Gary is UK marketing manager of Bosch Lawn and Garden Limited which also encompasses Atco, Qualcast and Suffolk Punch brands. The brands cover a wide spectrum of products with different power sources petrol, mains and cordless which are distributed through traditional gardening and DIY channels.
“The Outdoor power equipment industry is facing some interesting and challenging issues on differing power sources, and conformity standards on for example noise and I hope that we as a representative body can effectively tackle these,” he said. www.aea.uk.com
New General Manager and Director of Golf at Monte Rei
The critically acclaimed Monte Rei Golf & Country Club, situated in the unspoiled East Algarve region of Portugal, has recently appointed Salvador Lucena and Iain McInally as General Manager and Director of Golf respectively. Between them they have a wealth of experience within the hospitality and golf industries that will ensure Monte Rei continues to deliver unsurpassed levels of service and quality both on and off the golf course; creating a Golf and Country Club unrivalled in the region and unlike anything seen before on the Iberian Peninsula.
Salvador Lucena has over 16 years of international experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Monte Rei back in February, Salvador specialised in operations and product development and has held senior management positions in 5 star properties, including The Cliff Bay (Madeira), Sheraton Mencey (Canary Islands) and The Ritz Four Seasons (Lisbon). During his career, Salvador has worked in countries across Europe such as Russia, Spain, Belize, England and Portugal.
Iain McInally joined Monte Rei earlier in the year from Quinta do Lago in the Algarve where he was General Manager. Prior to this, Iain was the Director of Golf at the “home of golf” St Andrews, Royal Westmoreland (Barbados) and Marriott Hanbury Manor (Hertfordshire). His career in golf began over 20 years ago at Worplesdon Golf Club in Surrey, before he moved to the highly acclaimed Wisley Golf Club shortly after winning the prestigious ‘PGA Trainee of the Year award‘ in 1991. www.monte-rei.com
Steve Elms in newly created role of Vitax Export Sales Manager
Responsible for co-ordinating and expanding the company’s export business interests, Steve, who started his career in greenkeeping in 1976, brings considerable overseas experience to the post having worked as a course manager in Switzerland, Denmark, Germany and the Caribbean.
Now based in his home county in South Wales, he is looking to develop his career in a field that he knows, which will still allow him to travel. “I’ve known Vitax since my first days as head greenkeeper,” he says. “It’s a well established company with a good reputation, which I’m sure I can develop further.” Managing director Charles Platt says that up until now, Vitax’s export sales have been dealt with by different people in different divisions. “With the recent expansion of our overseas sales, the creation of a full-time position became essential” he explains. “Steve’s unique experience not only of the industry but also its application in different European countries makes him the ideal candidate for this new role.” www.vitax.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 8:06, Friday, July 25th, 2008
Forgan of St. Andrews signs Ian Woosnam; New Huxley Golf Distributor/Installer for North Wales; Maureen Lockett nominated as LGU President; Hennerton’s shining example of Junior Golf; Appointment at Etesia; Claude Harmon III to oversee development of Butch Harmon School of Golf; Faldo and Azinger – Open party animals; ECCO extends contract with Thomas Bjorn; Medi8 win contract to promote Rife Putters across Europe; Desert Turf Care wins Ransomes Jacobsen’s Distributor award for 2007; New Managing Director for DLF Trifolium; Faldo and Gallacher to head blind golf teams.
Forgan of St. Andrews signs Ian Woosnam
International golfing legend Ian Woosnam is to represent Forgan of St Andrews on tour. Ian has signed an initial contract of 3Â½ years from the 1st July and got off to a winning start first time out at the recent Russian Seniors in Moscow.
“Ian will work closely with us on product development to help keep us at the cutting edge of golf club technology and has been instrumental in making sure the online custom fitting system gives golfers of all standards clubs built to their exact specifications,” said Simon Millington, CEO, Forgan.
Now owned by Sports PLC, one of Europe’s leading online retailers, Forgan has continued its pioneering approach in the golf industry to become the first manufacturer to offer an online customised golf clubs service from its websites – www.forgan.co.uk in the UK and www.forgangolf.com in the USA.
All golf clubs from Forgan are manufactured to the highest quality and specifications, featuring state-of-the-art technology and materials applied throughout the new 2008 line-up. Forgan provides a complete custom fitting service allowing players of all sizes and gender to customise their clubs in a simple to use system to their own exacting standards.
New Huxley Golf Distributor/Installer for North Wales
Huxley Golf Northern has taken on responsibility for the sale and installation of Huxley Golf’s extensive range of golf practice, teaching and playing aids throughout North Wales.
Appointed initially in mid-2007 to look after northern England, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and parts of Cheshire, Huxley Golf Northern’s newly-extended responsibilities encompass the whole of Cheshire and the Welsh counties of Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, the Isle of Anglesey and northern parts of Powys.
Announcing the appointment, Huxley Golf director, Paul Huxley, commented that existing and prospective customers for the company’s products in North Wales would find themselves in very good hands with Huxley Golf Northern.
“The business is owned and operated by former European Tour player, Simon Townend, and Richard Lawrence, a low-handicap golfer with extensive experience of the golf market,” said Mr Huxley. “Their enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise have resulted in an excellent first 12 months capped by the securing of an important first order in their newly-expanded area,” he said.
“We were delighted to learn that the company had been asked to supply and install a 56 yard long all-weather practice tee at the prestigious Royal St David’s Golf Club, Harlech, using our Premier Tee Turf 2 material. This order represents a tremendous start for the business in North Wales and I know that Simon and Richard look forward to building on this excellent beginning over the coming months.” www.huxleygolf.co.uk
Maureen Lockett nominated as LGU President
The Executive Council of the Ladies’ Golf Union is pleased to nominate Mrs Maureen Lockett as President of the Union. The term of office of the current President, Mrs Joan Neville JP expires at the AGM in January 2009, and Maureen will stand for election at that meeting.
Chairman of the Ladies’ Golf Union in 2002, Maureen will bring a wealth of golf knowledge and experience to the role of President. A keen golfer since taking up the game as a junior at Thonock Golf Club, now The Gainsborough Golf Club, she played to a high standard, representing Yorkshire in the early seventies and achieving a handicap of 2.
Always one to put something back into the game she loves, Maureen became involved in golf administration in the late seventies and served as Club Captain and Centenary Lady President at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield, where she is now an Honorary Member, and as Yorkshire County Captain. More recently, she served as President of the Yorkshire Ladies’ County Golf Association.
Maureen’s skills as an administrator soon got her noticed at national level, and she was Chairman of the English Ladies’ Golf Association in 1995, before taking on the role of English Councillor on the Ladies’ Golf Union between 1999 and 2002. One of her main interests is junior golf, and, as an original member of the English Junior Golf Partnership, she remains committed to encouraging junior participation in the sport. www.lgu.org
Hennerton’s shining example of Junior Golf
Hennerton Golf Club has recently offered pupils of Wargrave Piggott School the opportunity of participating in a Junior Masters Golf Scholarship Programme. An extremely generous scholarship initiative has been developed by their team of PGA Professionals, headed by William Farrow, Club Manager Clive Lansdell and supported by Club Owner Peter Hearn.
Their mission is to bring the game of golf to boys and girls in the local community and to work alongside the Wargrave school in encouraging more young people to learn a new sport in a time when we are told that none of us are particularly active.
Ten scholarships will be awarded in 2008, five to boys and 5 to girls, once a coaching programme assessing all aspects of the swing, putting, short game, course play, etiquette, rules and handicapping has been completed.
More information about junior golf in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire is available from www.bbogolfpartnership.com
Appointment at Etesia
Etesia UK Ltd has appointed Phil Catley as Area Sales Manager for the South West and Southern England. In his new role, 26-year-old Phil will provide sales and support to Etesia’s specialist dealers in the territory, including involvement with local shows, demonstrations and open days.
Having started his career in the motor industry where he gained a Level 3 City & Guilds qualification as a Motor Technician, Phil has a sound engineering background. He left the motor industry to join Sharnford Horticultural Ltd in Leicestershire and later moved to Devon’s Abbey Garden Machinery. As a result he has considerable knowledge and experience in outdoor power equipment, with a sales track record which covers a wide range of professional products.
Commenting, Etesia’s UK General Manager, Les Malin says, “Phil’s appointment will strengthen Etesia’s sales team and enable us to continue our planned growth of the company both in terms of turnover in the UK and expansion of our product range.”
Phil’s first major role in his new job will be to meet existing customers and prospects at SALTEX, where Etesia will be showing their range of anti-clog ride-on and pedestrian rotary mowers, plus the Attila brushcutter range.
Claude Harmon III to oversee development of Butch Harmon School of Golf
Son of legendary golf coach Butch Harmon, the internationally-recognized ‘Coach of Champions’ will teach PGA Tour Professionals and Amateurs at Dubai Sports City using it as his permanent base.
The new Butch Harmon School of Golf, which is the first such facility outside the US, is set for completion by the end of 2008 and will offer a bespoke coaching structure for both professionals and amateurs who are looking to improve their games.
“Claude Harmon’s presence at The Butch Harmon School of Golf virtually ensures Dubai Sports City’s place as the UAE’s golf tuition centre of excellence. Few other Dubai clubs can boast facilities and instructors capable of instructing professional-level, PGA Tour players,” said Khalid Zarooni, President, Dubai Sports City.
The Butch Harmon School of Golf, based at The Els Club in Dubai Sports City, will house a state-of-the-art performance institute, which include physical screening, three dimensional, and two-dimensional video analysis for the students.
The school is one of seven different academies located at Dubai Sports City, with football, rugby, hockey, swimming, tennis and cricket academies all being housed within the complex. www.dubaisportscity.com
Faldo and Azinger – Open party animals
The Ryder Cup captains from both sides of the Atlantic joined 300 golf industry guests to party the night away on Southport pier at the third annual Open Party.
A glittering evening teed off with a real carnival atmosphere with Samba music, dancers and an endless supply of caipirinhas courtesy of the party’s main sponsors The Brazilian Golf Tourism Bureau. Multitalented musician, Paul Dobie, kept the party rocking as he entertained guests until the early hours with his fantastic repertoire of rock and pop.
For organisers, golf PR and events specialist, The Trinity Partnership, Jackie Wurr said, “We would like to thank all of our sponsors – The Brazilian Golf Tourism Bureau, IAGTO, Golf Monthly and Pro Shop Europe for their fantastic support and to all of our guests who have helped make this another memorable event. We look forward to your continued support and hope to see you all at Turnberry next year.”
ECCO extends contract with Thomas Bjorn
The renowned Danish shoemaker ECCO announces the extension of its endorsement agreement with international Tour star Thomas Bjorn. Under terms of the agreement, Bjorn will continue to exclusively wear ECCO golf shoes during all on-course activities and display the brand’s logo on the collar of his golf shirt. The 37-year-old will also appear at company functions and be a focus of advertising and marketing campaigns.
“ECCO makes a product I truly believe in,” says Bjorn. “The shoes help me perform my best under any conditions and I know this relationship means continued success.”
The most successful Danish golfer in history, Bjorn’s professional accomplishments span a decade. He has nine career wins, including seven on the European Tour and two on the Japan Golf Tour. His 11 runner-up finishes include the 2000 and 2003 British Opens and the 2005 PGA Championship.
In addition to Bjorn, ECCO golf shoes are worn in competition by Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby, Aaron Baddeley, Arjun Atwal, Thongchai Jaidee, John Bickerton, Steven Jeppesen, Juli Inkster, Carin Koch, Pat Hurst, Sophie Gustafson, Laura Davies, Meena Lee, Candie Kung, Linda Wessberg, Wendy Ward and others. www.eccogolf.com
Medi8 wins contract to promote Rife Putters across Europe
At a time where good news for businesses is becoming a rarity, Medi8, the Public Relations agency set up by Nicole Wheatley, has reason to celebrate. After six successful months of launching and promoting Rife Putters to the UK market, Medi8 has been asked to extend their net and cover the whole of Europe for the upcoming brand.
Nicole commented, “It’s been an incredible nine months since I set up Medi8. Having started with just myself and two clients, we are now representing 14 brands across the UK and Ireland with a full time staff team of three. To now have the opportunity to work across the whole of Europe with Rife, one of the fastest growing hardware brands around, is exactly where I want the business to be going.”
The decision to appoint Medi8 to cover Rife’s move into Europe was taken at their recent sales conference, hosted by UK and European distributor Ian Waddicar and attended by Rife president Matt Molloy.
Ian commented, “After the exposure that the team at Medi8 have got for Rife over the last 6 months it would be foolish not to use them for Europe. They’ve put in a lot of hard work getting Rife to where we are today and considering Nicole speaks 4 European languages the decision was simple.” www.rifeputters.co.uk
Desert Turf Care wins Ransomes Jacobsen’s Distributor award for 2007
Desert Turf Care of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, is the Ransomes Jacobsen Distributor of the Year for 2007. Not only did they win the Ipswich-based turf equipment manufacturer’s most prestigious accolade, they were also winners of the International Distributor of the Year award.
The awards ceremony was held in the Mar Menor Hotel at Polaris World in Murcia, Spain during Ransomes Jacobsen’s recent International Dealer Meeting. Presenting the silver trophy to Simon Lupton and Babiker Khateeb, David Withers, Managing Director of Ransomes Jacobsen said, “Over the past four years Desert Turf Care has reinvigorated their territory.
“In both 2006 and 2007, they achieved a massive triple-digit sales growth for Ransomes Jacobsen an outstanding achievement in a particularly challenging market. Coupled with exceptional levels of customer service and support, with a small but dedicated team, they thoroughly deserve our highest accolade.
“Their customer service is first-class and has recently resulted in the award of an exclusive supplier deal with the world’s highest profile golf development, The Tiger Woods Dubai.”
It was a very good year for some of the smaller dealers and distributors within the international network. UK dealer Lawnmower Services of Lincoln had a particularly good evening winning two awards: Parts Dealer of the Year and Service Dealer of the Year, while Platts Harris of Tuxford won the Special Award for Sales Achievement.
Completing the list of multiple winners, Green Mowers of Burgos in Spain won the Marketing and Promotions award and a Certificate of Merit for E-Z-GO Distributor of the Year. www.ransomesjacobsen.com
New Managing Director for DLF Trifolium
Laurence Scowen takes over as Managing Director for DLF Trifolium Ltd on 28th July 2008 after leaving Eurocaps, where he was Sales and Business Development Director.
“We are delighted to welcome Laurence to the company and feel confident that his experience and personality will help maintain our market leading position within the grass seed business,” says David Keegan, who has been MD for DLF for 16 years.
Before joining Eurocaps, Laurence worked in agrochemical research and development for Schering Agrochemicals prior to and during their merger with Hoechst, who then became AgrEvo. His responsibilities included safety evaluation of novel herbicides, fungicides and insecticides together with work on the early stages and nutritional comparability testing of genetically modified canola and maize.
Laurence also has nine years experience in the commercial division of Covance, a leading global provider of contract research and development services to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and industrial chemical sectors. His culminating role as Head of Client Services gave him responsibility for all commercial aspects of the sales process within the £45m turnover business. www.dlf.co.uk
Faldo and Gallacher to head blind golf teams
Nick Faldo, the 2008 European Ryder Cup Captain has agreed to be Honorary Captain of England for the upcoming blind golf international to be held at the China Fleet Country Club in Saltash. The Honorary Captain for the opposing Scottish Team will be the former 3 time European Ryder Cup Captain Bernard Gallacher (1991, 1993 and 1995).
Although not present at the course they will fully support the event and are keen to help raise awareness for the tournament and for both the English Blind Golf Association and the Scottish Blind Golf Society.
13 of the country’s top blind golfers from the English Blind Golf Association, led by Captain Tony Shearman, will take on their counterparts from the Scottish Blind Golf Society, led by Captain Peter Phillip, in this Ryder Cup-style event for the Auld Enemies Cup. Monday 1st September will be the Practice / Sponsors Day, with the Auld Enemies Cup being played on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
Linda Goddard, golf manager of China Fleet comments, “We are delighted to be staging this event which is always very popular with spectators, the skill involved is enthralling to watch and the club’s location adds to the experience for all the those attending the event”.
The two main sponsors pledging their support to the event are REACH – Barclays Disability Network and the Professional Golfers Association.
The English Blind Golf Association is a registered charity and was formed in 1982 with the simple aim of providing blind and visually impaired people the opportunity to be able to continue to participate and compete in this great game of golf. www.blindgolf.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 6:55, Monday, July 14th, 2008
Sir Bob Charles named to World Golf Hall of Fame; Alliss reappointed PGA Cup Captain; Weather station for BIGGA Golf Environment Competition winners; Kohler Co. appoints Scott Anderson; MacNeill Engineering / CHAMP Spikes hires new sales manager; Scotts’ technical manager becomes BASIS examiner; New golf body gaining momentum; Baroness appoint high flying Parts & Service Manager; Industry veteran Dick Gianferante is named Sales/Product Manager at Sunice; JustinRose.com re-launched for The Open.
Sir Bob Charles named to World Golf Hall of Fame
The 1963 Open Championship winner Bob Charles will become the first New Zealander and the first lefty inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this November when he is honored as part of the 2008 Class. Charles was selected in the Veterans Category.
In addition to the 1963 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Charles has earned more than 60 international victories since turning professional in 1960. His record includes five PGA TOUR wins, eight European Tour titles and 17 additional international victories that include four New Zealand Opens and three New Zealand PGA Championships.
He became Sir Bob Charles when he was named Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1999. He will be recognized along with Pete Dye, Denny Shute, Carol Semple Thompson, Herbert Warren Wind and Craig Wood at the 2008 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in November. www.wgv.com
Alliss reappointed PGA Cup Captain
Gary Alliss has been given the chance to avenge defeat by the Americans after being reappointed captain of the Great Britain and Ireland PGA Cup team. The Belfry head professional will lead the team for the 24th staging of the matches against the United States which are being held at The Carrick at The De Vere Deluxe Resort Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond in September 2009.
Alliss, whose side came within half a point of making history with a first ever victory in the United States last September, is only the fourth man to captain the team twice since the tournament’s inception in 1973.
The 53-year-old, who receives a PGA Master Professional award at Royal Birkdale on the eve of the Open, admitted he was stunned to be given the opportunity to lead the team for a second time in what is the equivalent of the club professionals‘ Ryder Cup.
“When I was asked if I would captain the team again you could have knocked me down with a feather,” said Alliss. “I know very few have done it twice so to have the continued backing of the PGA executive and the people involved in putting me forward is an honour.”
PGA chairman Phil Weaver expressed the executive committee’s delight at being able to offer Alliss a second chance.
“Following the closeness and excitement of the match at Reynolds Plantation Georgia it is fitting and apt that Gary gets another chance,” said Weaver. “He was an extremely popular and competent captain and displayed all the qualities you would hope for in leading a Great Britain and Ireland team.”
www.pga.info/PGACup.aspx
Weather station for BIGGA Golf Environment Competition winner
Phil Stain, course manager of Notts (Hollinwell) Golf Club, was delighted to receive a Scotts iTurf weather station recently as part of the prize for being overall winner of the 2007 BIGGA Golf Environment competition. It was presented by Dave Steward, marketing manager of awards sponsor Scotts. www.scottsprofessional.co.uk
Notts (Hollinwell) Golf Club has been the Midlands regional winner in the BIGGA Golf Environment Competition for several years and, in 2007, through their continued efforts with existing initiatives and the implementation of many new ones became a worthy winner of the overall prize.
Any golf club wishing to enter the 2008 BIGGA Golf Environment Competition can still do so by requesting an application form from the BIGGA website: www.bigga.org.uk/education/downloads.
Kohler Co. appoints Scott Anderson
Scott Anderson has been elected President of the Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate Group. In his new capacity, he will have responsibility for the continuing growth and award-winning status of the Group in its global operations. He is charged with ensuring that the service levels and physical properties reflect iconic leadership in the world’s luxury resort markets, including The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.
Scott Anderson comes to Kohler Co. as vice chairman of Quintess, one of the largest resort destination clubs in the industry. He also has been president and CEO of High Country Hospitality. From 1994 to 1996, he was a managing director of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, with responsibility for all ticket sales, accommodation, merchandise, food and beverage, sponsor hospitality and marketing. www.kohlerco.com
MacNeill Engineering /CHAMP Spikes hires new sales manager
Tom Chesters is the new OEM/Shoe Brand Sales Manager for the European and international markets. Tom will develop and manage relationships with various golf and sport brand manufacturing customers along with facilitating any and all sales support.
Tom was born and raised in England and has lived abroad including stays in Germany and Hong Kong. For the last ten years Tom has lived in the United States.
He comes to MacNeill with over 18 years of engineering and manufacturing experience in both the metal and plastics business. Tom will work out of the global headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts and will travel frequently to visit his customers abroad.
“We are excited to have Mr. Chesters join our team,” said Harris MacNeill, President of MacNeill Engineering / CHAMP Spikes. “As an experienced traveler and knowledgeable engineer, Tom brings a vast wealth of knowledge to our company in helping our OEM customers and expanding our presence in markets abroad. We look forward to his contribution and welcome him to the CHAMP family.” www.champspikes.com
Scotts’ technical manager becomes BASIS examiner
Gary Smith, Scotts’ senior area sales manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland has recently accepted an invitation to become a BASIS Examiner. He is a member of the professional register, passing the initial membership course seventeen years ago and the more in depth Facts element in 2004.
BASIS is an independent organisation set up in 1978 at the suggestion of the UK Government to establish and assess standards in the pesticide industry relating to storage, transport and the competence of staff.
To become a BASIS examiner you have to be invited and Gary was delighted to learn that his name had been put forward for selection by Richard Minton, chairman of the BASIS Amenity Committee, chairman of the National Association of Agricultural and Amenity Contractors and a member of the Pesticide Action Plan Committee and the Amenity Forum. www.scottsprofessional.co.uk
New golf body gaining momentum
The establishment of South Africa’s first golf industry umbrella body, Business of Golf South Africa (BGSA), is gaining momentum following the appointment of golf course developer Michael Wilson as project manager.
Wilson will be spending the next few months gathering mainly financial support to ensure the effective establishment of the body as an authoritative representation of all aspects of the golf industry.
“The basic structures of the organisation are already in place. We have support of the Professional Golfers Association of South Africa, South African Tourism and other related bodies. The next step is to garner the necessary financial support from golf developers and related business in South Africa,” said Wilson.
The establishment of the umbrella body has been on the agenda of the golf industry since the inception of the South Africa Golf Summit at Fancourt in 2006. Following two years of defining the body’s role and mission, delegates at the April 2008 summit made some finances and resources available to formalise the BGSA.
Baroness appoint high flying Parts & Service Manager
Kyoeisha UK, the newest name in UK fine turf machinery on UK golf courses, has appointed Ron Griffin as Parts & Service Manager. Ron (47) has extensive knowledge of the industry and the Baroness range through a previous employment.
Ron’s appointment will increase the back up from Kyoeisha UK to the growing band of Baroness dealers taking on the range consisting of four distinct series of machines each aimed at a specific area of maintenance for fine turf areas including ride-on rotary mowers, ground management machines, ride-on and pedestrian cylinder mowers, flail mowers and tractor-mounted units. www.baronessuk.com.
Industry veteran is named Sales/Product Manager at Sunice
Ashworth, Inc. has named golf-apparel industry veteran Dick Gianferante as Sales/Product Manager for the company’s Montreal-based Sunice® Outerwear.
Gianferante, a 35-year golf sales-and-marketing veteran, will be responsible for Sunice’s total sales and promotional brand execution in the United States, as well as oversee 40 Ashworth representatives that carry the sales and distribution for the Sunice brand in the United States.
Gianferante had served as Callaway Golf Apparel’s sales manager, green-grass sales for the six months prior to his Sunice appointment. Previous to his stint at Callaway Golf Apparel, Gianferante spent five years as Bridgestone Golf’s senior director of sales for the U.S. and key foreign markets.
Ashworth Inc. acquired the Sun Ice® and Sunice® trademarks from Fletcher Leisure Group Inc. (FLG) in mid January. Ashworth established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunice Holdings, Inc., which owns the Sun Ice and Sunice trademarks and is entirely focused on the new technical outerwear line. The product line is concurrently marketed by Ashworth’s existing sales and marketing team dedicated to Ashworth®-branded apparel. FLG will provide design services for Sunice Holdings Inc. and facilitate sourcing relationships for the new outerwear line.
www.ashworthinc.com
JustinRose.com re-launched for The Open
Justin Rose’s website has been re-launched at Justin Rose.com for his return to Royal Birkdale for the 2008 Open Championship.
The site, managed by his sponsors Golfalot.com since 2000, has been re-designed and includes many new features. These include a new video section with video previews of each of this year’s major championships including The Open, a 22 image swing sequence slide show, a Tour Blog RSS feed and 3 signed autographs cards for fans to download.
The gallery section has been enhanced and uses dynamic software to let fans view a slide show of up to 140 images of Justin on the course and off it. In addition the site continues with all the features that have made it one of the best player sites on the web including Justin’s Tour Blog, live scoring link and media news search, where fans can follow all the media stories about Justin.
Martin Hopley, managing director of Golfalot.com is delighted with the new look site. “Golfalot is very proud to sponsor Justin Rose and we really enjoy working with Justin and his team on JustinRose.com. His fans have a great relationship with Justin through his site the enhanced functionality and new design will enable us to provide them with even more information directly from Justin in the future via text and video.” www.justinrose.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:54, Wednesday, July 2nd, 2008
BSH appoints technical advisor for south east England; New business manager for Mannings Heath Golf Club; MJ Abbott strengthens management team; New IMG Vice President appointed; Matthew Williams joins Barenbrug; Golf Australia in search for new CEO; Michael Queally appointed financial controller at Doonbeg;
Bond, Pete Bond…; Troon Golf strengthens operational team
BSH appoints technical advisor for south east England
British Seed Houses has appointed Tom Fleetwood as technical sales advisor for the South East of England. Tom has extensive knowledge of both the seed and fertiliser businesses which he gained working in his native New Zealand.
He comes from a rural background and has a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree from Lincoln University. For the last four years he has worked as a sales consultant for Ravensdown Fertiliser, based in Christchurch.
Commenting on his new role Tom said, “I’m delighted to have joined the British Seed Houses team and am looking forward to delivering comprehensive technical support and excellent customer service to new and existing customers in the South East. www.britishseedhouses.co.uk
New business manager for Mannings Heath Golf Club
Mannings Heath Golf Club near Horsham has appointed a Worthing-born business manager with an impressive track record at high profile Ryder Cup venues in the UK and USA.
Twenty three year old Amy Yeates recently moved back to the UK following a period working on the world wide corporate hospitality sales and day to day golf operations at Valhalla Golf Club. Her career began at The Belfry where she initially served as a golf sales advisor before being promoted to corporate sales manager.
Amy’s role at Mannings Heath Golf Club is to spearhead its corporate golf market development. She will host a complimentary “Showcase Golf Day” on Friday 29th August 2008 for directors, managers and owners of local businesses to come and play the 100 year old Waterfall Course to see what the club can offer for their corporate golf day. www.manningsheath.com
MJ Abbott strengthens management team
Leading sportsturf contractor MJ Abbott Limited has appointed Nigel Pritchard as Purchasing and Direct Sales Manager. Nigel spent almost 20 years with John Davidson Pipes, where he became Technical Product Development Manager.
He has extensive knowledge of water management solutions and will be responsible for identifying and sourcing new product ranges to add to the company’s growing offering to the professional market. He’ll also be driving the company’s technical and sales support, ensuring that customers receive first-class customer service from initial enquiry through to after-sales assistance.
Commenting on the appointment, MJ Abbott’s managing director Jonathan Abbott said, “We are delighted to welcome Nigel on board as a valuable addition to the MJ Abbott management team. His expertise will help us achieve our objective of providing the best value for our customers whether they are looking for spares for their irrigation system or a new build 18-hole golf course.” www.mjabbott.co.uk
New IMG Vice President appointed
Paul Burley has been appointed Vice President, IMG Golf Course Services with responsibility for IMG’s golf course management business in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Paul has over 20 years experience in the golf industry managing operations at several of the world’s leading golf facilities. Prior to joining IMG, Paul was responsible for managing the golf operations at Turnberry in Scotland, one of the leading golf resorts in the world. Paul has helped lead Turnberry to many successes including several coveted accolades.
Paul also had responsibility to oversee all golf properties managed by Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Europe. Paul previously worked for IMG between 1996 and 2001 as director of operations and prior to that was director of golf at the world famous Sun City resort in South Africa. Paul will be based in Singapore and will start with IMG on 4th. August. www.imgworld.com/sports/golf
Matthew Williams joins Barenbrug
Specialist grass seed breeder Barenbrug has announced the appointment of Matthew Williams as its new regional sales manager for north Wales, the northwest of England and the Midlands.
Matthew, 42, is an experienced greenkeeper and has worked at a variety of clubs across the country. Prior to joining Barenbrug he was deputy head greenkeeper of the 18-hole Wrexham Golf Club in his hometown of Wrexham. He also has a HND in Horticulture specialising in Golf Course Management from Reaseheath College in Cheshire.
“I’ve been familiar with Barenbrug ever since I attended one of its study tours in the 1990s as part my college course,” Matthew explains. “I’ve always known it to be an exciting and innovative company and so I jumped at the chance to join – I’m delighted with my appointment.”
Matthew, who originally hails from Chester, believes his extensive practical experience will be an advantage to his customers. “I’m confident customers will relate to my hands-on experience of greenkeeping and general groundscare,” he adds. My greenkeeping experience ranges from the Open Championship course at Turnberry in Scotland to pay and play courses, so I feel I have a great deal to offer customers in this area.” www.barenbrug.co.uk.
Golf Australia in search for new CEO
Golf Australia (GA) has announced that Boyden global executive search has been selected to search for a new Chief Executive Officer. The new CEO will report to a six member board and succeed GA Chairman Anne Lenagan, who was named Interim CEO earlier this month.
The search will be led by Michael Catlow, managing director of Boyden Melbourne, in partnership with Anne Stuckey, a managing director of Boyden Sydney, Rob Storey, managing director Boyden Auckland, and Elisabeth Straub, associate partner of Boyden Zurich.
“The selected CEO of Golf Australia will have a terrific opportunity to take a high profile organisation to a new level,” said Mr. Catlow. “The new leader will inspire and implement the strategic vision for golf in Australia, combining the strengths of the sports and entertainment industries as well as spearheading alliances with prominent nationwide and global groups.”
The Golf Australia CEO will lead a management team comprised of five key functional areas including commercial operations and marketing; game development, championships, national elite development/high performance and administration/finance.
Golf Australia is responsible for the leadership, marketing, promotion and development of amateur golf throughout Australia from grassroots through participation, golfing pathways, elite development and the Australian Golf Opens. GA was formed in 2006 following the amalgamation of Women’s Golf Australia (WGA) and the Australian Golf Union (AGU). Golf Australia has approximately 440,000 affiliated golfers. www.boyden.com.
Michael Queally appointed financial controller at Doonbeg
Mr Michael Queally, FCCA, has been appointed Financial Controller for Doonbeg Golf Club, the five-star luxury resort in West Clare.
Mr Queally, a native of Inagh, Co. Clare, joins Doonbeg from Deloitte Ireland. Most recently he has worked as acting finance director for Greencore’s malt division in Ireland. Previously he worked with Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals in Dublin and with Deloitte both in Ireland and Australia. Outside of work he is involved in Irish music. He is a fiddle player and has recorded a number of CDs with Irish musicians from the Clare region. www.doonbeggolfclub.com
Bond, Pete Bond…
Pete Bond is a West Country boy through and through and his recent appointment as sales adviser for Greenkeeping Depot will not be changing that one bit. “I’ve lived in Sidmouth since I was 15 and I will still be based here to cover Devon, Dorset, Somerset and Cornwall,” enthused Bond from Greenkeeping Depot’s Berkshire base. He continued “I am looking to make a big impact with this company and am honestly looking at golf course product domination of the south west over the next few years.”
When Bond left school he started work at Sidmouth Golf Club and studied at Bicton and Cannington College. He then progressed to working for P.J.Flegg (a Ransomes Jacobsen dealer) as a machinery technician before moving on to sales for the same company. So why Greenkeeping Depot?
“I met with Carl Crome and Stuart Ashworth [Greenkeeping Depot directors] and got on really well right from the off. It was very apparent from the start that we had a few things in common – the main thing being customer care. Once I met the rest of the team my mind was set.”
Troon Golf strengthens operational team
The leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing has further strengthened the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMA) operations team with several strategic promotions and key relocations. To keep pace with its aggressive growth, Troon Golf has bolstered its team to efficiently manage the expansion and to continue to deliver an effective service to its entire portfolio of courses.
• After 18 months as General Manager of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, DJ Flanders assumes an expanded role as Owners Representative, leading a new unified alliance with Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s owning company, TDIC and Troon Golf. TDIC has a visionary golf development programme in place over the next five years, including two courses at Sadiyaat Island, which Flanders will oversee.
• Ian Gardner joins Troon Golf as a recognised leader with a wealth of experience in the golf industry. Ian assumes the role of General Manager at the award-winning Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Following three years at Porter Valley Country Club, Ian was an instrumental force in growing the business year-on-year. He was also a key contributor in elevating Porter Valley to the status of “Gold Circle of Excellence,” a distinction only 24 clubs receive.
• Marcus Hartup has also been promoted to Director of Agronomy within the Troon Golf/ TDIC alliance. With his solid facility experience, he will assume the role of technical consultant on all future golf course developments and will oversee agronomical aspects of all operating facilities within the alliance.
• Andrew Whittaker also joins Abu Dhabi Golf Club as Golf Course Superintendent, relocating from The Grove, London, a Troon Golf-managed facility. Prior to his role as Head Greens Keeper at The Grove, Andrew served as First Assistant at the K Club, Dublin. Andrew will continue to develop the courses agronomy programme to maintain its position as one of the finest conditioned courses in the Middle East
• Ken Kosak is returning to Dubai to launch the impressive Earth, Wind and Fire Courses at Jumeriah Golf Estates. Scheduled to open in September 2009, the Greg Norman designed Earth course will host the inaugural Race to Dubai final. Ken most recently served as General Manager at Pearl Valley Golf Estates in South Africa and is familiar with the Dubai market from his time serving as General Manager at the award-winning Montgomerie, Dubai.
• Jack Hrad assumes the role as General Manager of Pearl Valley Golf Estates after serving at some of Troon Golf’s finest facilities including General Manager at Savannah Harbor, home to the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Senior PGA Tour event and St. James Plantation, the company’s largest single facility in the U.S. Jack also has a well respected international background in the industry. His time in Asia and the Far East will undoubtedly help him excel in his new position at the prestigious host venue of the South African Open. Joining Jack will be Ray Snyders previously from The Grove, London. Ray will return to his native South Africa as Experience Manager, responsible for delivering the Troon Golf Experience at Pearl Valley.
• Scott Christenson, an eight-year Troon Golf veteran, is relocating to Portugal as Director of Golf at Amendoeira Golf Resort. With experience from some of golf’s finest resorts, Scott is now charged with the day-to-day responsibilities of Portugal’s newest resort. Scheduled to open in September 2008, Amendoeira has two championship golf courses, a Faldo design and a Christie O’Connor Jnr design. Situated 15 minutes from the Vilamoura resorts, Amendoiera looks set to become one of the top European golf resorts.
• As the Oceanico Golf portfolio further expands, Jon Schauder has been promoted to General Manager, Oceanico Golf and will oversee operations at both Vilamoura Golf Club, home to the Portugal Masters, and Amendoeira Golf Resort.
• Marc Dressler assumes the position of General Manager, Agalarov Estate located outside Moscow, Russia. With more than 20 years industry experience, Dessler has successfully opened and managed several prestigious clubs in the Far East, China and Australia. His extensive experience will further strengthen Troon Golf’s operational expertise in this developing region
People in the News
Story published at 8:44, Thursday, June 19th, 2008
George O‘Grady sends best wishes to Tiger; Florida based Caddiemaster® joins Gleneagles; Club Manager appointed at Luton Hoo; Queen honours Geoff Marks; New editor at SGB Golf; New GM for Bushey Hall; Cardrona Hotel welcomes new Director Of Golf; Maud von Hoff appointed Communications Manager at Munich; New recruit at Barenbrug; PING signs Willett to endorsement contract; Pride Sports announces new distributor; Spherical Blade Ltd appoints new pr/marketing agency; Trio of new sales appointments for Glenbrae; Callaway Golf welcomes Alex Cejka to its team; ‘Trick Shot King’ completes whirlwind Celtic Tour.
George O‘Grady sends best wishes to Tiger
George O’Grady, chief executive of the European Tour, has issued a brief statement regarding the announcement from Tiger Woods that he is taking the remainder of the season off to have and recover from reconstructive knee surgery.
“Everyone in sport will be shocked and saddened by this news. We at The European Tour wish Tiger a swift and full recovery and look forward to making him welcome when he is fit to return to the fairways of the world.”
Florida based Caddiemaster® joins Gleneagles
The Gleneagles Hotel has engaged the services of Caddiemaster®, Inc., which is based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Caddiemaster specializes in the oversight of caddie programs for the world’s finest resorts & private clubs and includes among its clients TPC Properties, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sea Island Golf Club, and Whistling Straits to name a few.
Gleneagles is the first property in the U.K. for Caddiemaster and the second in Europe after Doonbeg in Ireland. www.caddiemaster.org
Club Manager appointed at Luton Hoo
Paul Keen has been appointed Club Manager at the newly opened 18-holf golf course at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa on the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire border.
Paul, 31, who comes from Dunstable, has spent five years at Hanbury Manor Golf & Country Club in Ware. He joined Hanbury in the sales department and was then appointed golf service manager, in charge of membership sales, retail sales and managing a team of nine staff.
Set in the 1,065-acre Luton Hoo estate, the new course was designed to be sympathetic with the historical significance of the surrounding parkland and gardens designed by the famous 18th century landscape designer Capability Brown. No trees were removed to make way for the course, there are no sand bunkers and vast areas of wild flower pastures were planted to give the course a natural feel. It is irrigated through a reservoir filled by lakes on the course.
www.lutonhoo.co.uk
Queen honours Geoff Marks
Former international and EGU President Geoff Marks has been awarded an OBE in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to golf. “Obviously I’m delighted but I feel this is an award as much for my long-suffering wife Joanne and my children as for me. It is also good for golf in general, for my county Staffordshire and my club Trentham,” he said.
Geoff, 69, has enjoyed a highly successful career on and off the golf course. He was an England international from 1963 – ‘75, making 65 appearances and winning 45 times. He was also England Captain from 1980 – ‘83.
He also played in two Walker Cups, at Milwaukee in 1969 where he won both his singles, one against Lanny Wadkins, and at St Andrews in 1971 where he lost to Tom Kite. He was also twice Captain, in 1987 at Sunningdale and two years later at Peachtree when GB&I recorded their first victory on US soil.
The EGU Presidency came in 1995 while he is still active with the R&A, serving on the General Committee and being chairman of the Golf Development Committee. He will leave both posts in September. www.englishgolfunion.org
New editor at SGB Golf
The experienced golf journalist Robin Barwick has been brought in by SGB Golf to work alongside Duncan Lennard and strengthen the editorial team. Until now a regular contributor to SGB Golf, Robin has been appointed Editor, while former Editor Duncan will take the position of Contributing Editor/Consultant Editor/Editor-at-large.
Paul Ryder, publication manager of the international division of Datateam Publishing Ltd said, “The appointments are the result of SGB Golf’s continued success, and will enable us to provide the industry with the most comprehensive and up-to-date news and features on golf’s products, people and issues.”
Robin Barwick can be reached at robin@barwickmedia.com
New GM for Bushey Hall
Bushey Hall Golf Club, now celebrating its 100th anniversary, has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Glen Halsey who joins as its new General Manager. Halsey joins from Surrey’s Addington Court Golf Centre where he was general manager for two years.
Halsey has been specifically taken on to introduce a range of initiatives to grow membership, drive green fees up and to maintain the ideas and principles that Bushey is known for.
Simon Scarborough, operations director of the Veladail Collection commented, “I’m looking forward to working with Glen to meet the challenge of building the profile of Bushey, ensuring it retains market leadership and providing a friendly environment for our members. We have exciting plans for the Club and his past experience will be invaluable in leading the team as we go forward cementing the profile of the Club as Hertfordshire’s Premier Golf Club.” www.busheyhallgolfclub.co.uk
Cardrona Hotel welcomes new Director Of Golf
The Macdonald Cardrona Golf & Country Club in Peebles has appointed John Kerr as director of golf. With 20 years experience in the golf industry, John is looking forward to managing and building the profile of one of Scotland’s most dynamic and exciting courses, designed by former Ryder Cup player Dave Thomas.
John commented, “I’ve worked and played on some of Scotland’s best golf courses and I’m delighted to be adding Cardrona to that list. The course here is a golfers dream and many of my professional colleagues have commented on not only its beauty, but also the blend of challenge and playability it represents.”
John (38), originally from Brechin, was previously head PGA professional at Fairmont St. Andrews (formally St Andrews Bay Golf Resort & Spa). Prior to that his career was predominantly in teaching golf. www.cardrona-hotel.co.uk
Maud von Hoff appointed Communications Manager at Munich
This week Maud von Hoff takes up her new post as Communications Manager, Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Mà¼nchen GmbH. In this role she will be managing several trade fairs including Golf Europe, reporting directly to Susanne Fischer, Head of Marketing and Communications, Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Mà¼nchen GmbH.
“We are delighted about the new appointment, which now completes our Communications Department,” said Susanne. “Maud von Hoff has worked in communication for many years and she knows Messe Mà¼nchen both from within and from the industry side. We are convinced that her experience will open up new possibilities for our partners in the media in reporting on our trade fairs.”
www.golf-europe.de
New recruit at Barenbrug
Specialist grass seed breeder Barenbrug has announced the appointment of David Greenshields as its new regional sales manager for the north of England and the Borders.
With a Master’s degree in Environmental Biology from St Andrews University in Scotland and a PhD in Plant Science from Edinburgh University, David, 29, is well equipped to offer technical assistance to a broad range of clients. His strong academic background is also reinforced by recently gained experience in greenkeeping.
David originally hails from the north east of England, but has been living in Edinburgh for the last 10 years. He comments, “I am very enthusiastic to be working for Barenbrug. This is a company that’s different from its competitors – it has stayed true to its history as a seed breeder, investing in new and relevant material and backing it up with significant trials work. I hope that my own expertise and experience will enable me to provide the products and advice to allow sporting venues in my region to flourish.” www.barenbrug.co.uk
PING signs Willett to endorsement contract
England’s Danny Willett, who attainted the ranking of the world’s top amateur before recently announcing his decision to turn professional, has agreed to endorse PING golf equipment.
The 20-year-old Willett made his professional debut at the Celtic Manor Wales Open at the end of May playing 14 PING clubs, carrying a PING bag and wearing PING headwear. He’ll play a PING G10 driver, G10 fairway wood and hybrid, i10 irons, Tour-W wedges and an i-Series Anser 4 putter.
The Rotherham, England native joins the professional ranks after a distinguished amateur career that includes wins in the last year at English, Spanish and Australian amateurs in addition to the South of England title. He also represented GB & I at the 2007 Walker Cup. In two European Tour events this season where he competed as an amateur, he earned two top 20 finishes, including a 10th place tie at the Spanish Open at Real Club de Golf de Seville. www.pingeurope.co.uk
Pride Sports announces new distributor
The world’s leading manufacturer of golf cleats and tees has announced the recent appointment of WB Compagnie as their new Official Distributor in Germany and Switzerland.
Founded in 1997 by Werner Berzl, WB Compagnie specialises in the areas of golf, outdoor and fashion. The company prides itself on its core-values of sales, marketing, logistics and production. The company is based in Bavaria but has several showrooms all over Germany and Switzerland
The arrangement will see WB Compagnie distribute all Pride Sports products including, Softspikes golf cleats and Pride golf tee products, including the new environmentally friendly Insignia two-piece golf tee.
“We could not be happier about this partnership and look forward to showcasing our products in a rapidly expanding marketplace, commented Louise Roe, Pride Sports’ business unit manager. “Our team is looking forward to working closely with WB Compagnie to help develop the German and Swiss market place.”
Softspikes and PTS Golf Tees are divisions of Pride Sports, which was formed in January 2003 following Pride Manufacturing Company’s purchase of Softspikes Inc and its sister company Trisport Ltd of England. www.trisportgolf.com
Spherical Blade Ltd appoints new pr/marketing agency
Spherical Blade Ltd, the exciting new UK golf putter brand, has appointed Power Marketing UK (PMUK) as its PR and marketing agency. The Cardiff-based company will work closely with PMUK founder Craig Bousfield to develop a marketing and PR strategy to develop its position within the marketplace for both its ‘S-Blade’ range of putters and its sister company PerfectaPutt Ltd.
Ian Smith, managing director, said: “We are very pleased to have teamed up with Craig, who clearly knows the golf industry inside out. As a very young company – just over a year in business – appointing an external agency is an important decision for us. We look forward to PMUK helping us to developing our PR and marketing channels.”
Spherical Blade launched a range of putters last year and currently offers 8 new ‘curved face’ putters for 2008, designed to create that perfect roll by imparting top spin and preventing the ‘bobbling’ effect so often seen after the putter strikes the ball. At the same time a wider sweet spot reduces the effect of that last minute twitch at moment of impact ensuring that the ball remains on target.
The products are distributed throughout the UK by Sigma Golf. In October 2007 the company also acquired PerfectaPutt, the popular putting accessory.
“I am delighted to be working with Spherical Blade which, although relatively new to the golf industry, has already earned a great reputation for its products from both amateurs and professionals,” said Craig. www.s-blade.com
Craig has worked in the golf industry for 12 years – and set up PMUK in 2006 after a 16 year stint working for EMAP, where he was a previous commercial director of Today’s Golfer and Golf World.
Trio of new sales appointments for Glenbrae
British performance knitwear brand Glenbrae has announced three new sales agent appointments within the UK region.
Brian Doole joins the brand for Scotland, bringing with him with extensive industry experience and expertise, gained through brands such as Oscar Jacobson, Yonex, Ecco and Sky Caddie. Stuart Emery adds Glenbrae to his portfolio and will help drive new sales growth in the Home Counties region. Finally Alan Chenery will be aiming to expand distribution in selected parts of the counties of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire where he has established a strong account base for Ping Collection.
Commenting on the appointments, Andrew Jones, general manager of Glenbrae Golf said, “I am delighted to welcome the three new members to our expanding sales team with such a wealth of experience. The expertise that they bring will be crucial to Glenbrae at a time where the brand enters an exciting growth phase which will see us extend our collections and focus heavily on delivering the highest levels of service and support to our customers.” www.glenbraegolf.com
Callaway Golf welcomes Alex Cejka to its team
Callaway Golf has announced German Alex Cejka is the latest tour star to join its team of Staff Professionals. The 36-year-old, who has four European Tour wins under his belt and numerous PGA Tour top-10 finishes, has signed a contract to play Callaway Golf equipment, including an FT-5 Driver and Tour i Golf Ball.
Cejka has enjoyed a successful season so far on the USPGA Tour clocking up three top 10 finishes, also including a seventh place at the Honda Classic, won by fellow Callaway Golf Staff Professional Ernie Els.
“Alex is a tremendous player who has shown great consistency throughout his career on both the European and PGA Tour and we’re pleased to have him on board,” said Callaway Golf Europe managing director Neil Howie. “We are very excited about him using the FT-5 Driver and Tour i Golf Ball.”
Cejka, who’s most notable tournament success came at the 1995 Volvo Masters at Valderrama, will also play a Callaway Golf Fairway Wood, X-Prototype Irons, plus X-Forged Wedges.
Cejka left Czechoslovakia at the age of nine, travelling with his father and settling in Germany. Having taken up golf soon after, it became a life-long dream to play on the PGA Tour – a dream he fulfilled in 2004. www.callawaygolf.com
‘Trick Shot King’ completes whirlwind Celtic Tour
Jeremy Dale, ‘The Trick-Shot King’ and the UK’s only switch-hitting trick-shot artist undertook a Celtic Tour in association with Srixon and entertained in three different countries – Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
“The crowds were tremendous and very welcoming,” said Dale. “Until now I have performed very few shows in Eire, while these were my debut performances in Northern Ireland. I am now looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland in August for the Harrington International Golf Challenge in aid of Autism Research at Clandeboye Golf Club in Bangor.”
Dale’s repertoire includes the ‘vertical driver,’ where he hits a ball 300-feet straight up into the air from a high tee, and the ‘Swiss Ball Switch’, where he balances on top of a large exercise ball and blasts a right handed driver from a five foot high tee, then switches over and hits just as far left-handed, still balancing on the ball.
This ability to switch hands and hit great shots right or left-handed is the key to Jeremy’s unique shows. He has been described as two golfers in one body and, remarkably, there is little difference in the left or right-handed swings.
Dale’s partnership with Srixon sees the golf equipment giant supply him with all his equipment and he performs shows for them on demo days at key Srixon accounts in Europe. www.jeremydale.com
People in the news
Story published at 0:04, Friday, May 16th, 2008
Thomson Perrett & Lobb signs Goosen to design staff; Per Ericsson named new head of Volvo Event Management Golf; ProLink Holdings Corp. appoints Ron Bension to its Board; Srixon Sports brings Tour stars to Silvermere Golf Club; Asian “Hero of the Greens”; Leadbetter signs with Wilhelmina Artist Management; Loch Lomond wins top award; North of St Andrews Links Golf Academy is “Most Admired Operator”; Sanchez named as a new vice president at TaylorMade Golf; Hi-Tec welcomes back Duncan Patmore; Mission Hills Golf Academy by Cindy Reid moves to new facility; Brad Faxon is first member of ProLink’s Strategic Advisory Board; Golf Union of Wales appoints new board members.
Thomson Perrett & Lobb signs Goosen to design staff
The international golf course architecture practice founded by five times Open Champion Peter Thomson with partners Ross Perrett and Tim Lobb, has strengthened its world-class design team by recruiting a new South African design associate.
Andrew Goosen, 31, from Cape Town, a graduate of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects’ Professional Diploma in Golf Course Design, joins TPL as a design associate based in London following a career as a project manager with a leading London architectural practice.
TPL partner Tim Lobb, said, “Thomson Perrett & Lobb’s sustained growth has seen us acquire several high quality projects across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in recent times, and as a result we have been able to attract the brightest and best young talent to work across our portfolio of developments.
“We had 20 applicants from across three continents, but Andrew stood out and has been recruited for his project management experience in the design world and for the commitment he has shown to having a career in golf course design. He is an exceptional individual who will prove a real asset to our business.
Goosen recently completed the two-year professional diploma in golf course design with the EIGCA, which included a full-scale design project, field based investigation and site visits in Portugal, Scotland and England.
He joins Denmark’s Philip Spogard, the Toro Student Golf Course Architect of the Year from the 2007 EIGCA professional diploma program, on TPL’s international design team, and will work in TPL’s office in Surrey, UK. www.tpl.eu.com
Per Ericsson named new head of Volvo Event Management Golf
Ericsson succeeds Mel Pyatt, who has retired, and will assume his position on 1st June. He is a graduate economist with more than 20 years experience in leading positions within events and media, including the Swedish Exhibition Center in Göteborg and the Carat media agency. He has also served as CEO of Novamedia which produces Swedish TV game shows and other programmes.
“Few get the privilege of working with the Volvo brand for a long-term positioning in which golf is an important ingredient and there was no way to say no,” says Per Ericsson. “Volvo’s three main golf tournaments are truly top-quality events that promote a strong brand. I am also a strong fan of amateur golf and hope to further develop Volvo Amateur Masters, which has enormous potential.”
Volvo’s sponsorship within golf involves the Volvo Masters, Volvo China Open, Volvo Masters of Asia and Volvo Amateur Masters. www.sponsorship.volvo.com
ProLink Holdings Corp. appoints Ron Bension to its Board
The leading provider of GPS golf course management systems and digital out-of-home on-course advertising has appointed Ron Bension to its board of directors. Mr. Bension has led numerous major on-line and leisure recreation/entertainment companies to financial and strategic success and is currently the CEO of privately-held Sportnet. He replaces David Chazen, who resigned for personal reasons, as an independent director.
Mr. Bension was named CEO of Sportnet, a network of industry-leading sports sites that cover action, Olympic and lifestyle sports, in February 2008, overseeing the Wasserman Media Group company’s strategic, operational, and marketing efforts across its network of industry leading sports sites.
“I am pleased to join ProLink as it builds on its position as the leading provider of golf course management systems and as it builds upon its early successes in the digital out-of-home on-course advertising space,” said Mr. Bension. “With advertisers increasing focus on cost-effective ways to reach consumers, ProLink offers a unique value proposition through the ProLink Network.” www.goprolink.com
Srixon Sports brings Tour stars to Silvermere Golf Club
Srixon Sports have announced that three of their leading Tour Players will be featuring in a special event at Silvermere Golf Club, near Cobham in Surrey, on the evening of Monday 19th May. They are Swedish Ryder Cup Star Henrik Stenson, the UK’s greatest ever lady golfer Laura Davies and Spanish Ryder Cup star Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Many of the world’s leading golfers have appeared at Silvermere over the years, but this will be the first time that three leading players from one company have performed there at the same time.
This special evening event, which is held in conjunction with Silvermere and Mercedes Benz, will comprise lessons to be given to competition winners, autograph signing and a 6 hole exhibition match. It is an opportunity to see 3 of the most famous names in European and world golf, in a relaxed atmosphere and there will be a prize draw on the night. www.srixon.co.uk
Hero of the Greens
Kok Min Yee of Singapore’s Tanah Merah Country Club is the winner of JR Simplot’s first “Asian Heroes of the Greens” award.
Min Yee has two 18-hole courses to look after. On a typical workday a crew of 90 turf workers are deployed to work on both courses everyday. Work starts at 6:30am and routine maintenance work goes on until 5:30pm five days a week.
“I make it a point to make daily visits to both courses and routine site investigations are part of the daily exercise,” Min Yee said. “I play the courses at least once a week as this allows me to have a first hand perspective of what our members and visitors experience when they play the two courses.”
He says that this practice helps him and his staff to identify problems early and to formulate action plans to conduct remedial actions.
All staff who work under Min Yee’s supervision are graded. They are appraised annually and upgraded in accordance to their performance. This is backed by a unique skills allowance programme which rewards staff on the basis of their performance and how they are graded. This grading scheme helps in the acquisition of new skills and makes for a very effective and versatile workforce.
“We think we have a good programme in place and since it is performance-driven and merit-oriented, we find that all our staff take great pride in their work and take on a sense of ownership especially with regards to the machines under their care,” says Min Yee.
This sense of pride in their work and in their equipment certainly plays out onto the golf course which explains why TMCC is constantly the envy of both players and course owners alike.
Min Yee is a worthy winner of the first Asian Heroes of The Greens award. He has led his team to gain global recognition for having achieved a constantly high level of course maintenance. www.tmcc.org.sg
Leadbetter signs with Wilhelmina Artist Management
David Leadbetter – the world’s No. 1 golf instructor and coach to countless tour professionals worldwide, including newly crowned 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman – has signed a multi-year agreement with Wilhelmina Artist Management of New York City.
Wilhelmina Artist Management, a division of Wilhelmina International, will represent David Leadbetter as his exclusive worldwide agent relative to all appearances, endorsements and licensing businesses. Additionally, Wilhelmina will manage the business affairs and growth strategy for the David Leadbetter Golf Academies in North America, the premier brand for golf instruction throughout the world, as well as manage Leadbetter’s contractual relationship with IMG.
“I am extremely pleased and excited to be associated with such a superior agency,” says Leadbetter, whose announcement comes close on the heels of his longtime student Immelman’s wire-to-wire victory at the Masters. “We are developing a comprehensive plan for Academy development and future growth, and I‘m sure Wilhelmina’s assistance and guidance with this new expansion will be very successful.”
Leadbetter is the author of seven books that have sold more than two million copies, has written and produced more than a dozen DVDs and is the designer of several golf training aids that have sold well over a million units worldwide.
Over the past 30 years his players have amassed more than a dozen major championship titles and more than 100 individual worldwide tournament victories. His coaching has spanned three decades, and he often has been recognized as the “man who invented the golf instruction industry.” www.davidleadbetter.com
Loch Lomond wins top award
At the recent Dunbartonshire Business Excellence Awards Loch Lomond Golf Club triumphed in the Business Growth through Sustainable Development category.
“The club is delighted to accept this award as it is a clear mark of all the hard work, dedication and passion that all our staff have put in over the past year,” commented Niall Flanagan, managing director of Loch Lomond Golf Club.
With its stunning setting alongside the banks of Loch Lomond and views of the Scottish Highlands, Loch Lomond Golf Club is a private international club with members from over 30 countries. The course, which was designed by renowned architects, Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, opened in 1994 and was most recently voted 11th in Golf Digest’s Top 100 courses in the world ranking. The Club is home to The Barclays Scottish Open and has hosted the event for the past 10 years. Traditionally held the week preceding the Open Championship, this world-class course is a firm favourite among European Tour players. www.lochlomond.com
North of St Andrews Links Golf Academy is “Most Admired”
Steve North, Director of Instruction at St Andrews Links Golf Academy has been included in Golf Inc. magazine’s annual list of the twenty “Most Admired Operators” chosen from around the globe. Industry leaders from world class facilities including Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, and Mission Hills in China were also announced as winners.
Prior to heading up the facility at the Home of Golf, Steve spent four years as David Leadbetter’s foremost instructor in Asia. Steve took over the position in St Andrews in 2006 and has been responsible for developing an innovative coaching programme designed to help golfers of all abilities from beginners to leading amateurs and professionals.
The golf academy is recognized for the exceptional way in which it has addressed the challenges of a diverse clientele with a range of needs. Steve and his team of PGA Golf Management professionals serve a large community of local golfers as well as the thousands of visitors who come from around the world to experience golf in St Andrews.
As a testament to the success of the golf academy it collaborates with a number of local golf clubs, and a number of local and national squads have chosen to use the facility for their training. The R&A Bursars from the University of St Andrews, and members of the St Andrew Links Junior Golf Association are coached by Steve and staff instructors. The golf academy features four instruction studios equipped with some of the most advanced ball tracking, digital analysis and ultrasound putting scan technology available.
John Grant, Golf Manager at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Under the guidance of Steve North, St Andrews Links Golf Academy has become firmly established as one of the leading facilities of its kind in Europe. The combination of excellent coaching and cutting edge technology has been a welcome addition to the services and facilities here at St Andrews Links.” www.standrewslinksgolfacademy.com
Sanchez named as a new vice president at TaylorMade Golf
TaylorMade-adidas Golf Company (TMaG) has named Pete Sanchez vice president of business development for TaylorMade Golf. Sanchez, a longtime golf industry veteran, will lead TaylorMade’s custom-fitting programs to further enhance the consumer experience.
“Pete Sanchez is one of the most respected executives in the golf equipment industry and a longtime partner of TaylorMade Golf,” said Mark King, TMaG president and CEO. “His experience and expertise make him the perfect person to advance and integrate our array of trial and fitting programs.”
Sanchez comes to TaylorMade from Fujikura Composites, where he served as president and chief operating officer since 2001. Under his direction, Fujikura became the most-played metal wood shaft brand on the PGA Tour. In addition, Fujikura shafts have been the primary shaft option in TaylorMade metal woods, the top-selling brand of metal woods in the world.*
“I’ve long been impressed with TaylorMade’s performance products and their overall commitment to the game of golf. To be a part of the executive team at an industry leader like TaylorMade is very exciting,” Sanchez said. “At the same time, I owe a tremendous amount to Fujikura and everyone who contributed to our outstanding growth over the past 10 years.”
Sanchez’s professional tenure in golf spans almost 40 years. Prior to joining Fujikura he spent nearly 30 years working with Cast Alloy and Four Star Foundry. As general manager of Cast Alloy, he helped make the company one of the ‘go-to’ casting facilities for golf club manufacturers. www.tmag.com
Hi-Tec welcomes back Duncan Patmore
Global sports and outdoor footwear company Hi-Tec has announced the departure of their Global Brand President Tony Linford. Tony has been instrumental over the past 4 years improving the brands perception, market share and product development. He has left the company to join UK shoe brand Van Dal as managing director.
Duncan Patmore has rejoined Hi-Tec after a previous 11 years service. His new role as Hi-Tec’s Product & Marketing Director will be mainly focusing on the brand’s global product development, design & marketing strategy. Patmore played a key role in the creation of CDT technology as well as many other technologies incorporated in athletic as well as golf. His return highlights yet another significant appointment in Hi-Tec’s company structure in 2008.
“I am returning to a brand I believe is one of the most technological golf shoes in the market place today,” states Patmore. “Hi-Tec has always been driven to go in new directions and not fear failure. It has obviously paid off and I look forward to returning to a brand with that type of mindset.” www.hi-tecsports.co.uk
Mission Hills Golf Academy by Cindy Reid moves to new facility
Mission Hills Golf Club — the world’s largest collection of premier golf courses — has announced that the Mission Hills Golf Academy by Cindy Reid has moved into a new state-of-the-art facility and partnered with TaylorMade-adidas.
The Academy’s newly constructed 32,000 square foot home features eight hitting bays equipped with the innovative V1 Swing Analysis Technology, fitness room, pro shop, conference room and grill. The structure is adjacent to a multi-tiered grass practice range with room for dozens of students. Several large practice putting and chipping greens are also nearby.
TaylorMade-adidas is the exclusive equipment provider to the Academy which offers only the second TaylorMade SelectFit system in Asia. TaylorMade-adidas will also provide uniforms for all Academy staff and signage throughout the practice facility.
“I am incredibly proud of the rapid growth my academy has enjoyed since opening last summer,” says Reid, formerly the director of instruction at TPC Sawgrass. “The completion of our new home and partnership with TaylorMade-adidas will take us to the next level and well on the road to being the preeminent golf instruction academy in the world.” www.missionhillsgroup.com
Brad Faxon is first member of ProLink’s Strategic Advisory Board
ProLink Solutions – a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProLink Holdings Corp. has announced that Brad Faxon, a 25-year Tour veteran with eight career victories, will use his playing experience, knowledge of golf, and extensive network of associates and contacts to help ProLink enhance its products and services while expanding its base of installed courses.
A former member of the PGA Tour Policy Board, the Payne Stewart award winner in 2005 and an active participant in charity organizations, Faxon is one of the golf community’s most respected figures.
Once finalized, ProLink’s Advisory Board will have up to six members from a variety of professional backgrounds. The board will meet regularly and provide the company expert advice on a range of topics to bolster ProLink’s industry-leading technology, golfer-friendly platform, customer support and internal operations. The Advisory Board will operate independently from ProLink’s seven-member board of directors.
“It’s my pleasure to join ProLink Solutions and its Strategic Advisory Board, and I look forward to helping the company further develop its products to improve the golf experience and aid course operators,” Faxon says. “GPS systems have become an integral part of the game, especially since they’ve been legalized for tournament play. By making the game more enjoyable for players and more profitable for course owners, ProLink benefits everyone involved in golf.” www.goprolink.com
Golf Union of Wales appoints new board members
The GUW has three new board members. Guy Bates, Neil Niblet and Elen Pierce are set to bring extensive business, finance and marketing expertise to the governing body for golf in Wales.
GUW Chair, Louise Fleet, explains, “The Golf Union of Wales is committed to increasing the numbers of people playing golf in Wales and improving standards of play. I am delighted to announce these three new appointments to our board which will enhance the cross-section of experience and skills now at our disposal.”
Guy Bates has been appointed as Treasurer to GUW. A chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers, at PWC, he built up a wealth of audit experience, working with blue-chip organisations. Bates has been a member of Royal Porthcawl for 17 years and has a current handicap of six.
Elen Pierce, a member of Fairwood Park Golf Club, has been recruited to head up GUW’s Communications panel. The Welsh speaker from Caernarfon – who is now based in Swansea – boasts extensive experience within the tourism sector. Elected a Fellow of the Tourism Society in 1992, Pierce specialised in economic development and marketing and became the first managing director of Tourism South and West Wales. She also spent nine years as fundraising manager for Childline Cymru/Wales and is leaving her current post, director of Welsh Women’s Aid, this summer.
Neil Niblett is the new Chairman of the Championship and Rules Committee. He is the managing director of Niblett Architecture. Having run his own practice for the last 27 years, he is a former town planner. He has been involved in golf for more than 40 years and is currently a member of Monmouthshire Golf Golf Club. www.golfunionwales.org
People in the news
Story published at 0:15, Thursday, April 3rd, 2008
Warsaw speakers confirmed as booking deadline approaches fast; Appointment at Troon Golf; IGTOA award for the Lodge at Doonbeg; TaylorMade Golf appointment; Head of golf appointed at UK’s first PGA residential golf academy; Jumeirah Golf Estates to sponsor Jeev Milkha Singh; Alford wins DBS Junior Award
Warsaw speakers confirmed as booking deadline approaches fast
Last year’s successful theme of Developing New Golf Markets will be repeated on 23rd-25th April.
“We are pleased to confirm our line-up of excellent speakers from around the world,” said Pawel Lewinski of Golf Poland. “The names of panellists speak for themselves: Denise Adams, David MacLaren, Michael Pask, Jerry Kilby, Terry Coates, Marek Podstolski, Geoff Russell, Mark Casey, Jeff Howes, Lodewijk Klootwijk and Tony Bennet.
“Besides the top class lectures, the conference offers a possibility to establish an international business contacts on fast developing golf market of Central and Eastern Europe. The conference will take place in The Westin Warsaw and the participants may enjoy playing in golf tournament on The First Warsaw Golf & Country Club course. Registration is possible till 15th April. The number of places is limited now so don‘t hesitate and sign up today.” www.golfconference.eu
Appointment at Troon Golf
Mark Chapleski has earned a promotion to Vice President Operations, Middle East. Mark joined Troon Golf in late 1999, based in Troon Golf’s Japan offices, and played a significant role in the development of the business in this area.
He transferred to Dubai three years ago, and during this time has worked tirelessly to establish and grow the Troon Golf brand presence in the burgeoning United Arab Emirates. Mark will continue to oversee the Troon Golf operations and support the business development efforts, as Troon Golf continues to expand in this area. www.troongolf.com
IGTOA award for the Lodge at Doonbeg
The Lodge at Doonbeg Golf Club has become the inaugural winner of the Irish Golf Tour Operators Award (IGTOA) for Best Resort of the Year. It is the second time that Doonbeg has received an IGTOA award having previously won one for Golf Course of the Year in 2006.
The award was presented to Doonbeg at a function held in the Ritz Carlton Powerscourt. The black-tie gala is the centrepiece of the Irish Golf Travel Industry’s year and was attended by over 250 people from Ireland, Scotland, England and the USA. Joe Russell, general manager, Doonbeg Golf Club, said he was delighted and proud to receive such a significant award on behalf of all the team at Doonbeg, together with ‘our friends and colleagues in the United States who we work with on a daily basis’. “Our aim has always been to introduce luxury and unparalleled service to links golf in Ireland”, he said.
www.doonbeggolfclub.com
TaylorMade Golf appointment
TaylorMade Golf has announced that Lee Farrar has been appointed to the position of Field Sales Manager for TaylorMade Golf in the UK, Ireland and Benelux. Reporting directly to sales director Andrew Law, Lee will be based out of the company’s European headquarters in Basingstoke, Hampshire and will start his new role with immediate effect.
Lee Farrar joins TMaG having recently worked at Ashworth Golf as their general manager for UK and Ireland. www.taylormadegolf.com
Head of golf appointed at UK’s first PGA residential golf academy
Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Merseyside, which is set to become home to the country’s first PGA National Residential Golf Academy in May, has appointed Matthew Allen-Chillman as head of golf.
Matthew, a PGA professional, joins the resort from Aston Wood Golf Club and will be responsible for nurturing existing relations, driving golf tourism and making the game accessible to a wider audience, as well as developing and promoting talent via the resort’s PGA golf academy.
The resort’s four star hotel, restaurant and conference facilities overlooking the 18-hole championship course have already opened. The forthcoming golf academy will provide PGA level golf training and tuition, a new world class 9-hole par three course and 25 bay driving range. www.formbyhallgolfresort.co.uk.
Jumeirah Golf Estates to sponsor Jeev Milkha Singh
Dubai’s leading residential golf development and the host venue for the Dubai World Championship from 2009, has announced a six-figure sponsorship deal for Jeev Milkha Singh, India’s leading professional golfer.
Under the exclusive deal, Singh will sport the Jumeirah Golf Estates branding on his headwear and clothing throughout the season, with an option for both parties to renew at the end of the year.
The first Indian golfer to qualify for the European Tour, Singh has 14 victories to his name; was the first Indian to play in the Masters (finishing a creditable 37th); and was comfortably Asia’s number one golfer in 2006. At this year’s Dubai Desert Classic, he tied for 19th place at five under. www.jumeirahgolfestates.com
Alford wins DBS Junior Award
Alford Golf Club has won the Dunfermline Building Society Junior Club of the Year Award announced at the Scottish Golf Dinner hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow last Friday.
The awards launched last year – part of Dunfermline Building Society’s £100,000 sponsorship agreement with the Scottish Golf Union – were designed to reward clubs for their efforts in promoting junior golf and encouraging more juniors into the game.
Alford successfully staved off competition from 50 other clubs across Scotland to take the inaugural title. With the standard of entries being extremely high in its very first year, the Scottish Golf panellists had the difficult task of short-listing just six clubs, all of whom had representatives at the Dinner for the announcement.
Alford’s Head Coach Neil Cobban and Junior Convenor Graeme Gill, who received the cheque for £1,000 to contribute to their junior programmes, said after the presentation, “We are absolutely delighted to win this award which is recognition of a lot of hard work and we would like to thank our club members, volunteer coaches and sponsors for their support. This is a great springboard for us to continue to deliver great coaching and improved facilities and to continue to encourage more youngsters into the game.”
The five runners up from Inverurie, Reay, West Kilbride, Greenock Whinhill and Turnhouse received prizes of £300 each for their junior sections. www.alford-golf-club.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:25, Thursday, March 27th, 2008
New partnership makes history for Warwickshire golf; Institute of Groundsmanship appoints additional independent advisors; New Pro at Allerthorpe Park Golf Club; G4All appointed exclusive distributor for Premium Golf Brands in Portugal; Harrison Minchew aims to continue a tradition of excellence; Proquip signs Women’s Golf legend Juli Inkster; New coaches for St Andrews Links Golf Academy; Premium Golf Brands appoints Golf Wiser in the south east; Fourth generation Barenbrug joins board of directors.
New partnership makes history for Warwickshire golf
Golf clubs throughout Warwickshire have given the green light for its county amateur and professional organisations to join forces and promote the game through a united alliance for the first time in its sporting history.
The move to form the Warwickshire County Golf Partnership (WCGP) breaks over 100 years of golfing tradition in the county, with the coming together of the Warwickshire Union of Golf Clubs (WUGC), The Warwickshire Ladies’ County Golf Association (WLCGA) and the Warwickshire Professional Golfers’ Association (WPGA).
The proposed joint venture recently received an overwhelming vote of confidence by both private and proprietary clubs across the county, and its sole aim will be to introduce more people to the game, irrespective of age or background. Forming a county golf partnership also means that Warwickshire qualifies for up to £20,000 in grants to implement its development plan over the next three years.
Additional funding is also hoped to be raised by Warwickshire through the introduction of a range of sponsorship opportunities, which will provide a unique commercial platform for companies and businesses to associate their brand with over 25,000 golfers in the county, as well as being involved in community linked initiatives.
There are 17 fully operational county golf partnerships in England, and Warwickshire is now one of seven counties currently under development.
Institute of Groundsmanship appoints additional independent advisors
The IOG has appointed Dr Kate Entwistle of The Turf Disease Centre and Ian Prescott, Principal of East Durham College to provide strategic counsel to the IOG board of directors.
With a background of plant pathology, physiology and microbiology at Birmingham University and Long Ashton Research Station, Dr Kate Entwistle obtained her first degree in 1986 and was awarded her PhD in 1995.
After joining the Sports Turf Research Institute in 1990 – and subsequently being appointed Turfgrass Pathologist in 1993, she established The Turf Disease Centre in 2000 to provide an independent analysis and information service on turfgrass pests and diseases.
As such, she has worked closely with turf managers, consultant agronomists and technical representatives from across the amenity sector, mostly in the UK and Ireland, but increasingly throughout Europe and beyond.
She has also participated in educational programmes and seminars to increase awareness of turfgrass disease problems.
Dr Entwistle said: “I am delighted to become an independent advisor to the IOG board and look forward to finding ways of improving our understanding of pest and disease management for the benefit of the whole amenity sector.” www.iog.org
New Pro at Allerthorpe Park Golf Club
James Drinkall, the 28-year-old former assistant to Steve Robinson at Malton and Norton, has become professional at Allerthorpe Park. In fact James and his family – wife Alex, and parents Paul and Jan Drinkall are all directors of the 18-hole course near York and will have a hands on approach as the new management team.
After graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an Honours degree in Sport and Exercise Science, James Drinkall joined Robinson as an assistant in 2001 and gained his PGA qualifications in 2005. One of the key areas Drinkall wishes to develop at Allerthorpe is a training academy for younger players. Allerthorpe Park Golf Club is now a Mizuno Custom Fit Centre, providing state-of-the-art equipment suited to the customer’s requirements. www.allerthorpeparkgolfclub.com
G4All is exclusive distributor for Premium Golf Brands in Portugal
Premium Golf Brands (PGB), the owners of Green Lamb and exclusive distributors of Cutter & Buck, Calvin Klein Golf, Fairway & Greene, Pukka Headwear and Zero Restriction has appointed recently formed G4All, Lda. as its distributor in Portugal.
G4All Lda. combines the experience and expertise of several leading names in Portuguese golf including Rosalia Oliveira, who worked for the PGA of Portugal for 10 years and Alexandra Pires who managed the PGA of Portugal’s Tour events since 2005. Through its partnership with PGB, G4All will exclusively represent Calvin Klein Golf, Pukka Headwear, Cutter & Buck, Fairway & Greene and Zero Restriction in Portugal. The representation of Green Lamb in Portugal remains with Ana Maria due their excellent existing partnership.
Grahame Jenkins, managing director of PGB comments, “This is a very exciting time for the golf industry in Portugal and PGB is delighted to secure the services of G4All Lda. Our combined wealth of experience will help ensure that all PGB Brands are well represented across this wonderful golfing country.”
Alexandra Pires is delighted to be representing PGB’s impressive apparel portfolio, “I truly believe that the future of the PGB brands in this market will be very exciting. The team at PGB is passionate about their product, consistently maintain high levels of service across all areas of their business and G4All is therefore delighted to be working with the company in Portugal.” www.premiumgolfbrands.com
Harrison Minchew aims to continue a tradition of excellence
Harrison Minchew ended his tenure as Senior Golf Course Architect with Arnold Palmer Design Company on 31st December 2007 and began his Presidency of Signature Golf Design on 1st January 2008.
After nearly 26 years of taking fabulous golf courses from concept to completion around the world, Minchew’s tradition of excellence continues. In launching Signature Golf Design, Minchew has melded his matchless professional experience with the experience of a dream team whose combined expertise spans more than a century of building, designing and irrigating the globe’s finest golf courses.
Minchew’s Signature Golf Design Team is:
• Ireland-based internationally acclaimed Construction Manager and Golf Course Designer Ian Gannon
• Robert Holcomb, whose stellar reputation as one of the world’s best and most versatile Golf Course Construction experts has earned him the nickname “Picasso on a bulldozer.”
• Highly skilled Project Manager, Designer and Land Developer Bardell Reynolds, builder of the world-famous Kingsbarns Golflinks in St. Andrews, Scotland.
• Irrigation Guru Dale Winchester, with more than 300 healthy, green courses to his credit.
www.signaturegolfdesign.com
Proquip signs Women’s Golf legend Juli Inkster
ProQuip USA, the American distributor for ProQuip Golf, has announced the signing of seven-times Major champion and LPGA Hall of Fame member Juli Inkster, as global ambassador for the world’s leading lightweight weatherwear brand.
The signing of Juli Inkster reinforces ProQuip’s commitment to becoming the world’s leading women’s weatherwear brand, producing rain suits and wind shirts that offer unparalleled performance, style and comfort.
Pauline Dale, marketing manager for ProQuip Golf, said, “Juli’s professionalism and dedication mean she is one of the most recognised and respected players in the women’s game. Her support for ProQuip Golf will strengthen the existing belief that ProQuip’s women’s weatherwear is the best-performing, most stylish and comfortable outerwear in golf today.”
According to the latest sales figures from golf industry analysts Sports Marketing Surveys, ProQuip has the largest share of the women’s waterproofs market, as well as being the UK’s number one selling rain suit brand. www.proquipgolf.com
New coaches for St Andrews Links Golf Academy
St Andrews Links Golf Academy has strengthened its coaching team with the addition of two new members of staff who have experience in some of the finest golfing destinations in the world.
St Andrews-born Mike Kinloch returns to his home town from the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, while Kevin Hale makes the journey north from Ryder Cup venue The Belfry.
Mike started his coaching career at the Duke’s Course and joined the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland in 1999 after being named Scottish Trainee Professional of the Year. He was appointed golf professional at the Sahara Golf & Country Club in Kuwait, helping to establish a golf academy and overseeing the creation of the first junior development programme in the country. His responsibilities included coaching the Kuwait national team.
Kevin spent seven years at The Belfry, which is home to the PGA National Golf Academy. While still a junior golfer, Kevin won the Staffordshire County Championship and he later turned professional. His coaching expertise has enabled international players to achieve greater levels of performance, and helped to strengthen the competitiveness of county squads. Kevin also has experience of running corporate clinics.
www.standrewslinksgolfacademy.com
Premium Golf Brands appoints Golf Wiser in the south east
Golf Wiser has been chosen by PGB as their sales agents for the South East Region. Golf Wiser was set up in 2007 by Rob and Helen Miles having both developed individual reputations and pedigrees in the golf industry. Rob started out as a PGA professional before moving into the sales side of the industry back in 2004 and Helen has experience across various sectors including retail sales and merchandising.
Rob and Helen are committed to bringing a fresh approach to the distribution of its brands and will be opening a showroom in early July. PGB were very keen to work with Golf Wiser because this new approach will help potential customers see their clothing in a new light. The new show room will be situated in Redhill on Junction 8 of the M25.
www.premiumgolfbrands.com
Fourth generation Barenbrug joins board of directors
Frank Barenbrug has been appointed to the Royal Barenbrug Group’s board of directors. The fourth generation of Barenbrug to join the board of this Netherlands-based family business, Frank will assume responsibility for the group’s global business development, marketing, sales and production strategies.
Frank, 34, has been with Barenbrug for over a decade. Having studied International Trade at the Agricultural University of Wageningen in his home country, Frank began his career as export manager for an international packaging producer and went on to join Barenbrug as a member of New Zealand Agriseeds’ marketing team in 1997. Key positions with Barenbrug’s South African, Argentinean and European operations followed, before he most recently became managing director of Barenbrug Palaversich in Argentina in 2005.
Working from the group’s head office in Oosterhout Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Frank will focus his international expertise in business development, marketing, sales and production on growth targets, enforcing the Royal Barenbrug Group’s position as a world-leader in the specialist grass seed market. www.barenbrug.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 0:49, Thursday, March 13th, 2008
Benross Golf look to attain new success with a new product manager; Nike golf signs young Australian talent Frances Bondad; New contracts by Peter Millar; ‘Sir’ Les Ferdinand signs for Playgolf Northwick Park; Toro’s student greenkeeper of the year returns from Stateside studies; Gwladys Nocera to endorse ECCO golf shoes.
Benross Golf looks to attain new success with a new product manager
After 10 years of producing innovating and exciting golf products which have been adopted by thousands of golfers in the UK and across Europe, Benross Golf are looking to step up their future product development activities by employing Simon Daddow as Product Manager.
He joins Benross Golf after recently completing three years service as Equipment Editor at Today’s Golfer. Simon’s 16 years experience of working within the golf industry , most of which has been spent golf club-making, club-fitting and learning about product development from some of the legendary names within the business will add an extra edge to Benross’s product development of the future.
Over the past 18 months, Gordon Rennie with his 32 years of experience has lead the R & D team at Benross. He’s now looking to concentrate on a new venture and will leave Benross at the end of March. Benross have thanked Gordon for his hard work and dedication throughout his time with them and wish him every success for the future.
www.benrossgolf.com
Nike golf signs young Australian talent Frances Bondad
Nike Golf has signed 20 year old Australian, Frances Bondad, to the growing ranks of its talented ladies Tour staff which includes Suzann Pettersen, Michelle Wie, Paige McKenzie, Grace Park and Ashleigh Simon. Bondad has agreed a multi-year relationship that incorporates a head-to-toe deal made up of equipment, bag, ball, glove, headwear, footwear, accessories, eyewear and apparel.
Frances turned professional in August 2007 after a highly successful amateur career that saw her ranked as the No.1 amateur in Australia from 2006-2007. In 2006 she was a member of the Australian Espirito Santo (World amateur) Team and the following year she won the 2007 Australian Amateur Strokeplay Championship. She also claimed victory at both the 2005 Hong Kong Ladies Amateur Open and the 2004 Philippine Ladies Amateur Open.
The New South Wales resident qualified for her place on the Ladies European Tour at the first attempt after winning the third card at LET Qualifying School in 2007. Bondad’s bag will include one of the most technologically designed and crafted drivers in golf, the new Nike SQ SUMO 5000 driver. She will play Nike CCI irons, Nike SQ SUMO fairway woods, Nike SV Tour wedges and the Nike One Black ball. She will also step out in Nike Golf’s footwear and wear the Nike Dri-FIT Tour glove and a selection of award winning apparel from the new 2008 spring/summer range. www.nikegolfeurope.com
New contracts by Peter Millar
Peter Millar International, the luxury golf and lifestyle apparel company, have contracted three new Tour players to wear their shirts and knitwear this season. Irishman Gary Murphy, Welshman Garry Houston and Englishman Brian Davis will all play in Peter Millar this season. To complete the Home nations line up, Dubai based Scotsman Ross Bain, a well respected player on the Asian Tour, has also chosen to play in Peter Millar for selected events this year.
“We are absolutely delighted that four such good players have come to us specifically and have asked to wear our Spring Summer 08 collection for this season” commented Peter Millar director Bob Smith. “ In fact Gary Murphy was playing at Doonbeg, saw our collection in the pro shop and liked it so much he bought some shirts and immediately called his manager to ask him to call us. The rest was history”
Brian Davis, now playing his golf on the US Tour, chose Peter Millar because of the fit and wonderful 100% Egyptian Cotton fabric, and he loves the vibrant signature Peter Millar colourways.
These three players join a strong worldwide stable that also includes Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar, Joey Sindelar, Bob Tway, Bo Van Pelt, Joe Ogilvie and young hope Johnson Wagner. www.petermillar.com
‘Sir’ Les Ferdinand signs for Playgolf Northwick Park
The former England, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United football legend Les Ferdinand has been appointed as an ambassador for Playgolf Northwick Park. A keen golfer, Les plays regularly at the popular Harrow complex, which features replicas of some of the most famous golf holes in the world and will become London’s premier 9-hole golf course in April.
In his new role as ambassador he will make personal appearances at Playgolf Northwick Park and also help to promote Playgolf’s other major sports projects in the UK, including its Manchester venue and the Playsport Scotland venture – a £16m golf and multisports complex in East Kilbride, Glasgow.
Ferdinand, 41, is one of football’s best-loved players. He started his career in Middlesex, with Hayes, and earned the nickname ‘Sir Les’ with fans at QPR. Les has signed a one-year agreement to act as Ambassador for the Playgolf and PowerPlay Golf brands. www.northwickpark.com
Toro’s student greenkeeper of the year returns from Stateside studies
Avon Bridges, 27, Toro’s Student Greenkeeper of the Year 2007, has recently returned from an eight-week educational trip to the USA. Having completed a six-week residential turf management course at the University of Massachusetts, Avon is now back at work as head greenkeeper of Luton Hoo Golf Club in Bedfordshire, where he is putting his newly acquired knowledge to good use.
He says of his prize placement: “My trip was pretty intense to say the least! I’ve attended 40 hours of lectures every week for six weeks. The whole thing’s been really hard work, but worth it. It’s been fantastic to meet greenkeepers from different parts of the world and to get an insight into different styles of greenkeeping.
“There’s a far more academic approach to learning about greenkeeping in the States, so I’ve learned a lot more about the science behind my existing knowledge. I know a great deal more about soil types and fertilisers.”
Avon’s trip also included visits to The Toro Company’s headquarters in Minneapolis, the Toro Irrigation Division and the GCSAA golf industry show in Orlando. “I’d like to thank everyone from The Toro Company for making me feel so welcome,” he adds.
Gwladys Nocera to endorse ECCO golf shoes
Renowned Danish shoemaker ECCO announces the addition of Ladies European Tour star Gwladys Nocera to the roster of elite staff players. As part of this agreement, the 33-year-old native of France will wear ECCO golf shoes exclusively during all on-course activities.
A late bloomer, Nocera turned professional at age 27 and has quickly made a name for herself on the global stage. A member of two European Solheim Cup teams, her best season came in 2006 when she won three times on the LET and finished runner-up on the money list to fellow ECCO staff player Laura Davies. She remained among the world’s elite players with victories in 2007 at the KLM Ladies Open and the EMAAR-MGF Ladies Masters.
In addition to Nocera, ECCO is preferred by international Tour stars Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby, Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Bjorn, Thongchai Jaidee, John Bickerton, Steven Jeppesen, Juli Inkster, Carin Koch, Pat Hurst, Sophie Gustafson, Laura Davies, Meena Lee, Candie Kung, Linda Wessberg, Wendy Ward and others. www.eccogolf.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:14, Thursday, March 6th, 2008
Golf course architect Ted Robinson dies at 84; Burhill Golf Club’s David Cook is General Manager of the Year; ECCO names Guest and Maymann to key Golf Division roles; ProQuip signs trio of major championship winners; New appointment at Premium Golf Brands; Personal club fitter to Jack Nicklaus returns to London Golf Show; TGI Golf supports the next generation of PGA professionals; Summit Golf Brands names David W. Santana as Vice President
Golf course architect Ted Robinson dies at 84
Theodore (Ted) G. Robinson, a Past President of the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA), died on 2nd March at his home in Laguna Beach, California after a ten month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.
Robinson served as ASGCA President from 1983-84. He joined ASGCA in 1973, and became a Fellow in 1995. With an architectural career spanning over five decades, Robinson is credited with over 160 projects that bear his influence, including courses in the western United States, Hawaii, Mexico, Japan, Korea and Indonesia. In 1954, Robinson established his own practice concentrated in golf course design, land planning, subdivision and park design. Robinson spent the majority of his career working independently while wife Bobbi managed the office until 1991 when son, Ted Jr., joined the practice.
Dubbed the “king of waterscapes” Robinson endorsed the use of water as a defining hazard for course designs. He believed waterscapes gave putting greens maximum character and provided players with an appealing challenge. Robinson was also widely recognized for his golf-oriented master planned community, Mesa Verde, in Costa Mesa as well as 26 separate golf course architecture projects in the Palm Springs/Palm Desert area alone, including Sunrise, Monterey, Palm Valley, The Lakes, Indian Wells, Ironwood, Tahquitz Creek and Desert Springs. www.asgca.org
Burhill Golf Club’s David Cook is General Manager of the Year
Burhill Golf and Leisure, the leading golf course owner and operator, has named David Cook its General Manager of the Year at a special gala awards event at Birchwood Park Golf Centre, Kent.
Cook, who manages the group’s flagship venue, Burhill Golf Club, Surrey, was praised for increasing sales, profits and membership during 2007, despite enduring one of the wettest summers on record.
Colin Mayes, chief executive of Burhill Golf and Leisure, said, “David has done an outstanding job at Burhill Golf Club and has been consistent in raising operating standards, membership relations and the bottom line.
“To drive the business forward in such a challenging year was a great achievement. David also managed the Club’s Centenary celebrations magnificently, and successfully retained our Investors in People status following a three year review.”
Cook was also joint winner of the Best Operational Standards Award, along with Gordon Forster, General Manager of Abbey Hill Golf Centre, Milton Keynes.
Burhill Golf and Leisure owns and operates a portfolio of 10 golf clubs and centres, including some of the busiest and most profitable pay-and-play venues in the UK. Each venue offers quality facilities, friendly, professional service to welcome new golfers and families, plus outstanding value for money. www.burhillgolfandleisure.co.uk
ECCO names Guest and Maymann to key Golf Division roles
Renowned Danish shoemaker ECCO announces the appointment of Stefan Guest and Thomas Maymann to the key positions of Lead Footwear Designer and Technical Product Manager, respectively, within its global Golf Division.
In these new positions, Guest and Maymann will work closely with other senior team members, including Michael Waack, ECCO’s Head of Global Golf, at company headquarters in Tà¸nder, Denmark. They will be tasked with continuing to expand the horizons of technology, design, comfort and quality for the brand’s luxury market leading golf footwear.
Responsible for the design and development for the golf collection, from concept through finished product, Guest will focus on striking a balance between emerging market trends and creating a clear and consistent design language that is unique and recognizable throughout each ECCO Golf collection. Most recently, the 27-year-old Englishman who holds a Masters in Design from Coventry University spent two years as Footwear Designer/Developer for ECCO’s Performance Shoe Division. He also previously served as Product/Concept Designer at LEGO Group.
In his new position, Maymann will ensure continued technical innovation that maintains and advances the brand’s well-known comfort, quality and performance characteristics. The 38-year-old native of Denmark began his career with ECCO in 1997 as Leather Inspector and most recently served for five years as Golf Division Product Manager.
www.eccogolf.com
ProQuip signs trio of major championship winners
ProQuip USA, the American distributor for ProQuip Golf, has announced the signing of three Major Championship winners as global ambassadors for the world’s leading lightweight weatherwear brand.
The signing of world number eight and former U.S. Open Champion, Jim Furyk, former U.S. Masters Champion Craig Stadler, and LPGA Hall of Fame member Juli Inkster, is the first act of ProQuip USA’s new proprietor Gary Markel, a Florida-based businessman who acquired majority ownership to ProQuip Golf’s North American distribution rights in January.
Markel is president of Clearwater, Florida-based Gary Markel Companies, which focuses on the insurance and real estate industries. Markel also is a limited partner in a professional sports franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays (Major League Baseball).
www.proquipgolf.com
New appointment at Premium Golf Brands
Premium Golf Brands the official European licensee of resort specialists Fairway & Greene, Pukka Headwear and Zero Restriction, the US’s market leading outerwear brand has promoted Steve Alexander to the position of Brand Manager in a newly created specialist Resort Department.
This appointment comes just weeks after the company’s launch and adds even more strength and depth to the company. Grahame Jenkins, managing director of PGB comments, “We are proud to have been chosen to represent Fairway & Greene, Pukka Headwear and Zero Restriction in Europe and we are not surprised that our customers have responded so positively to these additions to our portfolio. Steven has played an important role in starting to establish Pukka and Zero Restriction in the UK and Europe so he was the obvious choice for the position.”
Premium Golf Brands recognise the importance of the resort market in the apparel industry and have therefore decided to create this new category within the business as Steve explains, “At Premium Golf Brands we understand the importance of service, particularly in delivering customised clothing. We manage all of our customisation in house and have a great, experienced, team to support us and our key accounts. These are exciting times for Premium Golf Brands as well as for me personally. I am pleased to have been given the opportunity to develop new resort business and am confident that the brands that we have in this category will go from strength to strength.”
Grahame Jenkins commented on Steve’s appointment, “Steve already has an impressive track record in the apparel industry and we are really pleased that he has accepted this new role. The combination of the brands we represent and his market knowledge will take our new Resort category to the next level.” www.premiumgolfbrands.com
Personal club fitter to Jack Nicklaus returns to London Golf Show
Rick Gomes, the personal club fitter to Jack Nicklaus, will be at the London Golf Show for a second year running representing Nicklaus Golf Equipment Company and american golf. www.londongolfshow.com
Rick, a PGA professional, has worked for Jack and his equipment company since 2000 and is the chief club fitter in the company’s R&D division and made his first visit to the London consumer show in 2007. Rick brings a level of expertise to the show, the rare opportunity to receive such skilled advice was gratefully accepted by hundreds of visitors at the 2007 show and it is strongly anticipated that demand will once again be strong this year.
Paul Hendry the European representative of Nicklaus Golf Equipment said, “This is once again a great opportunity for golfers of all abilities to test our products under the guidance of Rick, it’s not every day you get the chance to hit shots under the watchful eye of Jack Nicklaus’ own personal club fitter”
Nicklaus Golf Equipment, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, owned by Jack Nicklaus continues as one of the leading manufacturers of high quality, innovative, technologically advanced golf equipment, under the sub-brands, Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear. www.nicklausgolf.com
TGI Golf supports the next generation of PGA professionals
Europe’s leading buying group for golf professionals is investing in the future of the golf industry by sponsoring the PGA Regional Awards for high-performing assistant professionals.
The TGI Golf Regional Assistants Awards will take place at PGA Annual General Meetings in March where the best-performing registered assistants in each region will receive a cheque and an award sponsored by TGI Golf.
Eddie Reid, managing director of TGI Golf, said, “The next generation of assistant professionals is the lifeblood of golf in the UK, and these awards represent TGI Golf’s commitment to working closely with the PGA to support their development.”
Sandy Jones, chief executive of The Professional Golfers’ Association, said, “Educating and training the next generation of PGA professionals is pivotal to the long term success and welfare of both the Association and golf on a wider level.
“As one of the most respected buying groups in European golf we are delighted that TGI recognise its importance by taking the opportunity to extend their sponsorship of the regional awards from Scotland to include the PGA’s other six regions.”
TGI Golf has sponsored the awards for the best-performing registered assistants in the PGA Scottish region for more than six years. In recent years, its membership of quality on-course retailers has grown to more than 400 PGA Professionals across the UK & Ireland and most recently into the Benelux region of Europe.
“TGI Golf exists to make the retail businesses of our members more profitable. The PGA qualification remains a unique selling point for our members, which is why supporting these awards is so important for our group,” added Reid. www.tgigolf.com
Summit Golf Brands names David W. Santana as Vice President
Summit Golf Brands – a division of Northbridge Equity Partners – has named apparel-industry veteran David W. Santana as its new Vice President, Global Manufacturing & Sourcing, effective today.
In his new role, Santana will be responsible for product development and worldwide sourcing of high-end golf wear. He also will be responsible for management of all the company’s international offices.
Santana has worn numerous hats during his successful 39-year career in the apparel industry, which includes 17 years as VP Sourcing for Fairway & Greene/Westport Supply and a stint as a golf apparel-industry consultant whose clients included Tehama, Izod G., NEJ, Inc and Como Sport. Santana also has served as a Director of NEJ, Inc.’s Corporate Division; VP Sourcing for Gear for Sports, Inc.; Product Manager for Gap Stores Inc.; and VP Manufacturing-Val’dor Industries.
Summit Golf Brands was founded in late 2005 and is designed for its brands to play an important role in the lives of all golfers, and enhance and enrich the quality of golfers’ lifestyles, both on and off the course. Summit Golf Brands is currently the parent company for Zero Restriction, EP Pro and Fairway & Greene.
People in the News
Story published at 0:10, Thursday, February 28th, 2008
TGI Golf expands its retail development team; Retief Goosen has launched a website; A new source of funding; Q-LINK adds sales experience to its technological know how; Fred Couples and Greg Norman named for 2009 Presidents Cup; Adrian is top; Golf course manager wins prestigious international award.
TGI Golf expands its retail development team
Europe’s leading buying group for golf professionals has expanded its retail development team by appointing a new Retail Development Adviser for the south of England and Northern Ireland.
Chris Taylor, 34, from Tamworth, joins TGI Golf with more than 10 years’ retail and golf experience at proprietary and private members’ clubs, including Marriot Forest of Arden, Walmley, Moor Hall and Little Aston golf clubs.
He will be based in Tamworth and travel to members’ shops to offer advice on visual merchandising and display techniques, space management, stock control, category management, sales and margin analysis plus the training of staff.
Gregor Munro, TGI Golf retail development manager, said, “Chris’s retail expertise and knowledge of the game will greatly benefit the group’s members, and is sure to help optimise the potential and profits within their businesses.” www.tgigolf.com
Retief Goosen has launched a website
Not only will it bring up to date news from the course but will also cover his off-course interests including work with his academy and charities, as well as his growing Golf Course Design business. Information on his career, sponsors, results and weekly journal will also be available.
Visitors can view galleries of images taken throughout his career, from amateur days in South Africa through to his two Major victories at the US Open in 2001 and 2004.
On launching his website Retief said, “I am delighted that my fans will have an opportunity to keep up to date with all my latest news and I look forward to hearing their views and comments”. www.retiefgoosen.com
A new source of funding
John Hieatt’s company may be new to the golf business but it has been offering commercial finance and insurance services for years.
Finance is available for the purchase of a business property and for the development or refinancing of an existing business. Based at Garsington just outside Oxford, Allfinanceonline reckons that it can help clients to find the right commercial mortgage to suit their business requirements. The company specialises in all types of commercial lending and has access to all major and specialist lenders in the UK.
Life insurance, life and critical illness insurance, and income protection can also be arranged. www.allfinanceonline.net
Q-LINK adds sales experience to its technological know how
Q-Link UK has added the experience of Adrian Searl to its team in the position of UK Sales and Marketing manager. Now with his feet well under the table Adrian is pushing Q-Link forward into what promises to be a very exciting year.
Adrian is based at Q-Link’s head office at the Tamar Science Park, Plymouth and has responsibility for co-ordinating and delivering Q-Link’s sales and marketing plan for 2008. He will be managing key accounts across the retail and distribution network, managing the UK sales team and leading all of Q-Link’s exhibitions and wider marketing strategies.
Coming from a background of leading regional sales directories and media sales advertising for BT with blue chip and corporate clients Adrian is confident that he will bring a fresh and dynamic approach to placing Q-Link’s products in the market place.
Adrian commented, “I’ve joined Q-Link at a very exciting time for the company. We are in the process of launching the new range of Q-Link bracelets and have several new products that will be launching through 2008. With £15,000 of orders for the bracelet before its launch I’ll certainly be very busy.”
The bracelet range has been in the retail market in the US for the past 12 months and has already proved to be a great success for Q-Link’s retailers. Adrian’s commitment to meeting the needs of trade and consumer customers forms the foundation of an approach that will take Q-Link into 2008 with genuine optimism. www.lowergolfscores.co.uk.
Couples and Norman named for 2009 Presidents Cup
The PGA TOUR announced today that Presidents Cup veterans Fred Couples and Greg Norman will serve as Captains for the United States and International Teams, respectively, when The Presidents Cup is held in 2009 at San Francisco’s Harding Park Golf Course.
Two of the most dominant players on the PGA TOUR during the 1980s and 1990s, they have significant experience in the biennial match-play competition. Couples has appeared four times (1994, 1996, 1998, 2005) and Norman three (1996, 1998, 2000). They follow two World Golf Hall of Famers who captained the past three Presidents Cups – Couples takes over for Jack Nicklaus, who also captained the U.S. in 1998 while Norman, a Hall of Fame member himself, succeeds Gary Player.
The Presidents Cup features many of the world’s best golfers with 12 representing the United States and 12 making up the International Team of players from around the world, excluding Europe, in team match-play competition. www.presidentscup.com
Adrian is top dealer rep
Adrian Gardner’s sales expertise has earned him special recognition from Campey Turf Care Systems, having won the company’s Top Dealer Rep Award for 2007. Adrian, who is sales professional with The Double A Trading Company Ltd of Fife, was presented with his trophy during the BTME Exhibition at Harrogate in January.
Competition amongst Campey dealers was intense, and so Adrian’s success is a significant achievement, especially as he has only been with Double A for 18 months. During that time he has sold over 25 versatile Dakota Turf Tender machines to golf courses throughout Scotland, amongst other sales successes.
This is the first time that Campey have presented the Top Dealer Rep Award, which will become an annual event to recognise sales excellence. www.campeyturfcare.com
Golf course manager wins prestigious international award
The man whose vision and dedication has helped to earn an international reputation for championship golf at The Grove in Hertfordshire, has been honoured and recognised for his skill and effort by the world’s largest golf management company.
Phillip Chiverton, who oversaw the development of the course in 2001 with American designer Kyle Phillips and has led a 25-strong team of specialists responsible for its superb quality and condition ever since, has been named as Troon Golf’s Course Manager of the Year for 2007.
The 40 year old Englishman was singled out for the honour from 190 golf course superintendents representing resorts in 32 countries. Phillip is the first course manager outside the Americas to receive the award.
A key factor in the presentation of the award was Phillip’s dedication and outstanding work preparing the course for the 2006 World Golf Championship. The event not only attracted more than 100,000 visitors and global TV coverage but considerable praise from the world’s elite players including world No. 1 Tiger Woods.
Jane Goodyer, general ,anager of The Grove commented, “This citation highlights Phillip’s inspired leadership. The Grove has consistently been rated as one of Troon Golf’s best conditioned golf courses with guests constantly commenting about the perfectly manicured greens and presentation of the course.” www.thegrove.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:01, Thursday, February 21st, 2008
Roy Case installed as EGU President; Golf Pride appoints Conor Dillon as European Sales Manager; Range Servant distributor update; New biography of Colin Montgomerie; Spanish eyes are smiling on Pairs; A ‘Step in the Right Direction’; Pearl Valley Golf Estates wins international recognition; Scott Dedo to oversee Dalat Palace GC, Vietnam
Roy Case installed as EGU President
Roy Case, who helped shape the careers of many of today’s leading tour professionals, took office as President of the English Golf Union at its Annual General Meeting at Woodhall Spa on 20th February.
He takes over at the helm of men’s amateur golf in England with a desire to see an overall improvement in playing standards without compromising the traditions and the standing of the game, and not just among the leading players.
“I’d like to see an improvement across the game in England,” he says. “I’m not just thinking of those players that wear the England shirt but seeing a 28-handicapper getting down to 20 is just as important.” www.englishgolfunion.org
Golf Pride appoints Conor Dillon as European Sales Manager
Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corporation announced today that it has appointed Conor Dillon as European sales manager of Golf Pride® grips, the world’s number one grip brand.
Dillon, from Cork, Ireland, comes to Golf Pride after spending the past 11 years working in the golf industry as a custom fitting manager for Mizuno Germany. While at Mizuno, Dillon was responsible for growing the company’s custom business in continental Europe.
“We are excited that Conor has joined the Golf Pride team as our new European sales manager,” commented Jeff Fiorini, general manager of Eaton’s Golf Grip Division. “Conor brings a wealth of experience from his years at Mizuno and will be a tremendous asset in expanding the Golf Pride business in its key markets throughout Europe.”
In his new role at Golf Pride, Dillon will be responsible for managing sales, marketing, customer service and the warehouse facility located in Peterborough. www.golfpride.com.
Range Servant distributor update
In the UK Range Servant is distributed by Range Servant UK which is located at Filkins Barn, Buckland, Buckinghamshire HP22 5HU managed by Jo Cholmondeley-Smith. Jo can be contacted on 01296 633323 and/or 07733 226191 (mobile). The email address is jo.smith@rangeservant.co.uk
New biography of Colin Montgomerie
Dale Concannon has written what the publishers describe as “The Definitive Biography of Colin Montgomerie.” Monty Raw by Dale Concannon will be published by Virgin Books on 12th June 2008 in paperback priced at £8.99.
Eight times European number one and Ryder Cup hero, Colin Montgomerie has never won a major. He has been praised for his golfing brilliance as well as vilified for his on-course sullenness.
From his early years growing up at Royal Troon, where his father was club secretary, to sinking the winning putt in the Ryder Cup at Valderrama in 1997, from the battle of Brookline in 1999 and despair at the US Open, to leading triumphantly from the front at the K Club in 2006, Monty: Raw unravels the man behind the moniker. His career has been dramatic, as has his relationship with the media fuelled by their interest in the break down of his marriage as well as the criticism of his character and lack of success on the course.
Dale Concannon is a full-time golf journalist and author. He is a regular contributor to Golf World and Golf Monthly magazines and is the author of the Sunday Times bestseller Driven: The Definitive Biography of Nick Faldo, published by Virgin Books in 2001.
Spanish eyes are smiling on Pairs
VIQ Golf, an event organiser based in northern Portugal, has been handed the inaugural national licence for Spain as the reputation of International Pairs – which is run in association with Visit Scotland – continues to spread across the globe.
Spain has long been a key player in the European golfing market with its attractive climate and more than 300 challenging courses to choose from. And licence holder Jose Manuel Cordeiro believes that, with its rich golfing history and more 300,000 amateurs playing the game, it won’t be long before International Pairs becomes a major part of the Spanish golfing calendar.
Cordeiro also the licence holder for Portugal, said, “We believe International Pairs has a very successful format and can be easily implanted in every country with great success. The way it is organised, granting a licence for each country, maximizes its impact and recognition making it a truly global brand.” www.internationalpairs.com
A ‘Step in the Right Direction’
More than two hundred pairs of abandoned and unclaimed golf shoes from The London Golf Club are winging their way to new homes in Africa as part of a charitable initiative thanks to the diligence of Norman Pilcher, Caddy Master at the club.
This staggering number of shoes has accumulated over the years in the club’s lost property. Norman has tried hard to locate the forgetful players who have visited the Heritage & International courses, but despite a publicity drive to find their owners, hundreds haven’t been collected.
After more than a year in storage, Norman was keen to find a worthy cause to donate them to, so contacted the Royal & Ancient who recommended the Africa programme.
www.londongolf.co.uk
Pearl Valley Golf Estates wins international recognition
Pearl Valley Golf Estates, one of South Africa’s leading residential golf communities, has won international recognition this week, receiving two prestigious awards.
The course was named a PMR Diamond Arrow Award winner by PMR.africa, an industry-leading benchmarking organisation. PMR.africa evaluates businesses based upon interviews with 30,000 top decision-makers annually in every country where it has a presence, to produce customer ratings, strengths and weaknesses of businesses.
Pearl Valley Golf Estates is a Jack Nicklaus-designed, 170-hectare championship golf course (par 72) lying in the heart of the Cape Winelands. www.pearlvalley.co.za
In the same week, Pearl Valley Golf Estates’ General Manager Ken Kosak won the Ambassador Award at the 2008 Troon Golf Management Conference, which took place at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz. The “best of the best” awards at the event recognised Troon Golf’s star performers from among the 190 courses which it manages worldwide.
Troon Golf was appointed to manage Pearl Valley Golf Estates in July 2007. Bruce Glasco, senior vice president, managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa Division, Troon Golf, said, “The Ambassador Award is given only to those who are truly passionate about what they do and to those who represent the Troon Golf culture. Ken lives and breathes the company’s Guiding Principles and is the perfect example of what the Troon brand represents.
“Ken has had a fantastic impact upon Pearl Valley Golf Estates since he arrived in September 2007 and we’re pleased to be able to recognise that.” www.troongolf.com
Scott Dedo to oversee Dalat Palace GC, Vietnam
In its appointment of accomplished American golfer and business developer Scott Dedo to head professional and operations manager for Dalat Palace Golf Club, Danao International Holdings Limited (DIHL) has taken its first step toward returning the course to top 100 status.
Dedo said he is confident the oldest track in Vietnam – which was first called Ville de Dalat but is still widely considered the country’s best – will again figure into conversations about the game’s finest tests.
The Dalat Palace Golf Club has been called a masterpiece in design. Gently crafted into the rolling hills of Dalat and overlooking the majestic Xuan Huong Lake, the club’s fairways weave through stately pine trees to oversized, undulating, bent-grass greens, a rarity in Southeast Asia.
Dalat is also the course with arguably the most fascinating history in Asia. The layout first opened in the early 1930s and has led several lives – as the course of choice for Vietnam’s imperial court and colonial elite, as well as a playground for US Army officers on wartime “R&R.”
The Dalat Palace Golf Club was sketched into the master urban design plan for Dalat by the renowned French architect, Ernest Hebrard. The club was most recently restored in 1994 by IMG. http://www.dalatresorts.com/htmls/golfclub_intro.html
People in the News
Story published at 0:30, Wednesday, February 13th, 2008
John Deere appointments; Expansion plans for BLEC Landscaping Equipment Ltd; Doonbeg appoint sales executive for Dublin; Glenbrae heads west with appointment of Allerton; U.S. Director of Sales at Sunice; R&A announce record number of individual bursars; Peper to receive ASGCA’s Donald Ross Award; Campey’s appointment with experience; Michael Waack appointed new head of global golf at ECCO; Arcos Gardens hosts England national squads; New regional sales manager appointed by Tycrop; Ian Scott-Taylor to restore flagship course of “Gentleman Joe Lee”.
John Deere appointments
John Deere Limited has appointed Richard Charleton as Product Manager for the Commercial and Golf & Turf equipment range. The continued growth of the Commercial and Consumer Equipment (C&CE) Division within the UK and Ireland has presented the opportunity for John Deere Limited to invest in this new position.
Richard joined John Deere Limited in January 1991 as C&CE Demonstrator and Instructor. Successfully progressing through the company to become Area Service Manager for the UK and Ireland, Richard then became Territory Manager for Scotland and the north of England in July 1996. Richard’s wealth of experience will stand him in good stead to take on this challenging role.
Richard’s new role will be to effectively manage the sales and marketing elements of the professional and golf & turf product portfolio. His appointment sees Henry Bredin fill the position of Territory Manager for North England and Scotland.
Henry renews his relationship with John Deere Limited as he had previously been with the company when he joined in the summer of 2001 as a management trainee with the C&CE division. www.johndeere.co.uk
Expansion plans for BLEC Landscaping Equipment Ltd
John Reynolds has joined BLEC as Sales and Marketing Manager. The former head of Imants UK will be responsible for developing UK sales and marketing strategy for the Peterborough based company. Particular emphasis will be placed on promoting BLEC’s well known Sandmaster and new Sand Injector which have already received widespread acceptance by enthusiastic amenity contractors.
A qualified agronomist and well known features writer on all aspects of turfcare and machinery, John brings a wealth of experience to compliment BLEC’s highly innovative team headed up by Gary Mumby the company’s founder.
“I have always respected and admired BLEC’s products, and I am delighted to be working closely with Gary and the rest of the team,” says John. “It is our intention to rapidly expand the company and increase market share over the next three years. We are determined to lead the market in sophisticated sand banding and sand slitting techniques for highly effective rootzone drainage. As former rivals we were working in parallel to perfect ‘sand chain’ drainage using rotary decompactors, it made good business sense for us to join forces. We certainly have the products, together with the combined knowledge and experience to take BLEC forward.” www.blec.co.uk
Doonbeg appoint sales executive for Dublin
The Lodge at Doonbeg Golf Club in Co Clare has appointed Mr Cormac Doyle as Accommodation Sales Executive. His main focus will be on promoting the Lodge’s five star accommodation to the Dublin and London markets. He will be based in Dublin.
He joins Doonbeg from Roche Pharmaceuticals having previously worked with Masterfoods. A keen golfer he is a member of the Castle Golf Club. As part of his remit for Doonbeg he will also be promoting the Greg Norman Championship Links which has attracted worldwide accolades since it first opened in 2002. www.doonbeggolfclub.com
Glenbrae heads west with appointment of Allerton
Performance knitwear brand Glenbrae Golf has announced the appointment of Jane Allerton as Sales Agent for the South West region of England. Jane brings with her a wealth of experience in the apparel sector and adds Glenbrae to her existing portfolio which includes Ping Collection and Daily Sports.
Commenting on the appointment, Andrew Jones, general manager of Glenbrae Golf said, “I am delighted to welcome Jane to the team, her experience and local knowledge will be invaluable at a time where the Glenbrae brand enters an exciting growth phase which will see us extend our collections and focus heavily on delivering the highest levels of service and support to our customers.”
Glenbrae is a British based company and has a rich heritage in the production of quality yarns and performance knitwear. Uniquely Glenbrae control the whole manufacturing process in the United Kingdom from raw material to finished garment in house applying stringent process control resulting in the highest quality. www.glenbraegolf.com
U.S. Director of Sales at Sunice
Ashworth, Inc., a leading designer of golf-inspired lifestyle sportswear, has named golf-apparel industry veteran Chuck Sakmann as Director of Sales to help launch the company’s recently-acquired, Montreal-based Sunice® brand of technical outerwear in the United States. The Pennsylvania-based Sakmann also will manage the Ashworth business in the northeast U.S. www.sunice.com
Over the past 15 years, Sakmann has worked as a business owner who founded Firethorn apparel, a turnaround consultant and executive for Tommy Hilfiger golf, and currently owns and operates a multi-line manufacturer’s rep agency and the Bob Timberlake apparel brand.
Ashworth expects to launch the new golf-related technical outerwear line during 2008 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe. Ashworth Inc. acquired the Sun Ice® and Sunice® trademarks from Fletcher Leisure Group Inc. (FLG) in mid January. Ashworth established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunice Holdings, Inc., which will own the Sun Ice and Sunice trademarks and be entirely focused on the new technical outerwear line. The product line will be concurrently marketed by Ashworth’s existing sales and marketing team dedicated to Ashworth®-branded apparel. FLG will provide design services for Sunice Holdings Inc. and facilitate sourcing relationships for the new outerwear line. www.ashworthinc.com
R&A announce record number of individual bursars
The R&A has announced that a record number of 91 students will, this year, receive Foundation Bursary funding. Individual bursaries range in size from £500 to £3,000. Students from Belgium, Iceland, Italy, New Zealand and Zambia are amongst those awarded bursaries, which are intended to enable golfers to combine their studies with competitive play.
The R&A’s total annual spend on university golf currently exceeds £320,000 and includes grants to support golf programmes at 12 universities in Great Britain and Ireland. www.RandA.org
Peper to receive ASGCA’s Donald Ross Award
George Peper, editor-in-chief of Golf Magazine for a quarter of a century and author of 17 books on golf and golf courses, has been chosen to receive the 2008 Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects. He will accept the award during the society’s annual meeting, Apr. 3, 2008 in St. Andrews, Scotland.
The award is given annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to golf and golf course architecture. Steve Forrest, ASGCA president, will present the award to Peper. “George Peper is one of the most knowledgeable voices in golf, respected for his prolific journalistic and publishing career and his respect for and knowledge of golf courses,” said Forrest. www.ascca.org
Campey’s appointment with experience
There is no substitute for experience and Campey Turf Care Systems’ latest staff appointment certainly has plenty of that. Ian Pogson has joined the Macclesfield-based company as Product Specialist for the south of England, Wales and Ireland. He is 65 years young and has a wealth of knowledge of the turfcare industry. He entered the grounds care industry in 1980, and he has held positions with several tractor manufacturers, including Ford, Massey Ferguson and Iseki. Ian – or ‘Poggy’ as he is known to friends and colleagues – is relishing his latest opportunity with Campeys.
“I have always admired the company’s product range because of its comprehensiveness and the fact that the high work-rate machines enable busy groundsmen and greenkeepers to achieve great results,” he says. www.campeyturfcare.com
Michael Waack appointed new head of global golf at ECCO
The Danish shoemaker ECCO announces that industry veteran Michael Waack has been named Head of Global Golf for its luxury-market-leading footwear.
Based at ECCO corporate headquarters in Tà¸nder, Denmark, Waack will be tasked with overseeing continued expansion of the brand’s distinctive golf shoes in existing markets and developing robust sales networks in new territories. The 50-year-old Hamburg native will also work closely with the brand’s international Tour, branding, marketing and product development teams.
Waack previously spent six years as ECCO Golf Division Sales Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He also served as German Sales Manager for Cross Sportswear and for 23 years was owner/operator of a successful car dealership specializing in luxury automobiles.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to take on a new position within the ECCO family,” says Waack. “My goal is to continue the ECCO philosophy of becoming the best and most desired brand in golf. To accomplish this, we’ll be focusing on continuing growth by working with the right partners in the right places.”
“Michael has been a great member of our Golf Division for some time and was the key factor in establishing ECCO as the leading golf footwear brand in Germany, Austria and Switzerland,” notes Andreas Wortmann, executive vice president, branding and products. “His keen understanding of our products and culture, combined with his passion for the golf industry, make him the ideal person for this key role.” www.ecco.com
Arcos Gardens hosts England national squads
The English Golf Union is flying its top players south to prepare for 2008 and once again they have chosen Arcos Gardens in Spain for this important part of their annual instruction and training programme.
The Elite Squad were the first to arrive at the venue in mid January and benefit from the warm weather training that is seen as a critical part of preparation for the demanding 2008 amateur golf schedule, which this year culminates in the Eisenhower Trophy in October. They will be closely followed by the A Squad in February and finally the Under 21’s and Under 18’s in early March.
EGU director of coaching, Peter Mattsson, commented on the Jerez venue, “Arcos Gardens provides us with all the facilities we need to run our warm weather training programmes at a time of year when the climate in England prevents us from practicing at full capacity. In a short space of time this new venue has quickly gained some great experience in hosting national squad coaching from several countries in Europe and the staff do a fantastic job in arranging our training itinerary and catering for all our specialist needs both on and off the golf course.” www.arcosgardens.com
New regional sales manager appointed by Tycrop
Jon Proffitt has been appointed Regional Sales Manager for Europe by TYCROP, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of top dressing and materials handling equipment for use by turf, amenity and landscaping professionals.
Based in Staffordshire, England, Jon brings to his new position extensive knowledge of the turf industry enhanced by more than five years’ experience demonstrating, supplying and supporting TYCROP products on behalf of Turfmech, TYCROP’s appointed distributor for the United Kingdom and Ireland. In his new role with TYCROP, Jon is responsible for liaising with and assisting TYCROP’s distributors located throughout Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. www.tycrop.com
Ian Scott-Taylor to restore flagship course of “Gentleman Joe Lee”
Welsh golf architect, Ian Scott-Taylor, has completed an in-depth study on the restoration of the golf course at The Hamlet Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida – one of the flagship courses designed and built by American golf architect “Gentleman Joe Lee”.
Joe Lee (1921 – 2002) designed and renovated more than 250 courses throughout the US over the span of his career and was noted for considering all levels of players in his plans. He designed the 18-hole regulation golf course at The Hamlet Country Club in 1972 and it opened for play in 1973. The course, set inside an exclusive, gated, south Florida neighbourhood in Palm Beach County, has undergone some renovations over the years. These past projects, coupled with the impact of repeated hurricanes, have resulted in many holes throughout the course taking a different shape than Joe Lee’s original vision.
This winter, The Hamlet’s Green Committee contracted the services of Welsh golf architect, Ian Scott-Taylor to complete an in-depth study for each of the 18-holes and the course as a whole. Chair Carol Novarro, said, “We knew we had a match with Ian Scott-Taylor when he walked the course and gave us feedback on each hole, which was a match to Joe Lee’s suggestions that he gave us before his death in 2002.”
Scott-Taylor remarked, “Joe’s courses in the area are being completely remodelled, losing his distinct style and character. I’m restoring ‘The Hamlet’ to his vision. Next to Cog Hill, The Hamlet embodies all of Joe’s little tricks and philosophies, every visit is a historian’s dream, I just feel Joe’s keeping an eye to make sure I get it right”.
Work on the course renovation is to begin May 2008. In addition to the golf course, The Hamlet’s clubhouse is undergoing a complete renovation. www.ianscott-taylor.com
People in the News
Story published at 0:34, Friday, January 25th, 2008
English Women’s Golf Association to have a new chief executive; A new SGU President; BIGGA honours two greenkeeping greats with Lifetime Achievement awards; Cavanaugh brothers head Floratine; Scottish Hotel of the Year appoints new managing director; World Golf Hall of Fame’s 2008 balloting underway; Master Greenkeepers numbers 47 & 48; Neil Kilgour is the new Scottish Golf Performance Manager; M.G. Orender joins Board of ProLink Solutions; Lorena Ochoa signs to wear FootJoy golf shoes for the next three years.
English Women’s Golf Association to have a new chief executive.
Jim Robinson, a former senior executive with Severn Trent plc who for the last three years has worked with the Rugby Football Union as team manager of the England Counties XV, is the new chief executive for EWGA.
Robinson’s passion for sport saw him involved with rugby union as a player, coach and administrator and while he is modest about his own golf game which he plays as a member of Coventry Golf Club, he relishes the opportunity to continue in an executive role in another sport he loves.
“This is a tremendously exciting time for me to join English Women’s Golf,” said Robinson. “I’m looking forward to working with the association’s executive staff and with the new management board.”
Robinson, who will report to the chairman of the management board, succeeds Pauline Perla who, after a period of handover, leaves to take a career break.
Perla joined the then English Ladies’ Golf Association 10 years ago and has led the charge to transform it into a modern, efficient governing body. Under her leadership a modernisation review was completed last year and the English Women’s Golf Association, a company limited by guarantee, came into being on 1 January 2008.
Mr Robinson takes up the reins on Monday, 28 January 2008 and, adding his thanks for the legacy left by Ms Perla said, “Pauline has laid a great foundation from which to take the next steps in driving women’s golf. The opportunity this presents for all levels of the game is one we must not waste.” www.englishwomensgolf.org
A new SGU President
The Scottish Golf Union has named John Sommerville as its President for 2008. John has a long standing enthusiasm for golf spanning more than five decades – and has represented the South of Scotland Golf Association on the SGU since 1997, serving initially on the Golf Committee, and later on the Championship Committee after qualifying as an R&A Rules Official.
A former President (1985) and Secretary (1986) for the South region, John has also been a golf club member since 1942, firstly at Bothwell Castle and then Gatehouse Golf Club before joining Kirkcudbright, where he has previously served as Secretary and Captain of the club, and is still a current member. More recently, he has played an active role in the development of SGU Golf Central in the South area.
Ian Ross steps into Sommerville’s shoes as SGU Vice President for 2008, with Bert Leslie taking on the new role of SGU Junior Vice President, to help assist with duties to be fulfilled in the year ahead. www.scottishgolfunion.org
BIGGA honours two greenkeeping greats with Lifetime Achievement awards
Walter Woods BEM and Jack McMillan MBE were the Association’s first two Chairmen in 1987 and 1988 and worked tirelessly to set BIGGA on a path to a successful future.
Their “day jobs” could not have been more demanding with Walter, Superintendent at St Andrews Links and preparing the Old Course for four Open Championships and many Dunhill Cups and Jack, Head Greenkeeper at Sunningdale and preparing the course for several European Opens and a Walker Cup. Both now still carry out consultancy at a number of golf clubs, Jack on behalf of the European Tour.
“Getting this Award means more to me than anything because it has come from my peers,” said Walter, who has also received the prestigious Old Tom Morris Award from the GCSAA in 2002. “I am so pleased to be receiving it at the same time as Jack as we’ve been friends for over 30 years and he’s someone I’ve always looked up to.”
Jack, whose sons are Course Managers at Queenwood GC (Cameron); Walton Heath (Ian); Mill Ride (Stuart); Hendon (Bobby) and Tyrrells Wood, out-going BIGGA Chairman (Billy), is equally delighted to be honoured. “I think it is a lovely tribute to two old men. I’ve had a lot of nice things but for this to come from your peers, and your Association, is as nice as you can get.” www.bigga.org.uk
Cavanaugh brothers head Floratine
Kevin and Michael Cavanaugh are the new heads of Floratine Products Group having taken over as President and Vice President in October last year.
Kevin Cavanaugh whose title embraces the role of Chief Executive Officer brings over 15 years experience in turf management, agronomy and golf course renovation to the post having trained, initially in golf course management at Augusta National in Georgia. He went on to become Course Manager at Miami Beach in Florida before becoming involved in the building and re-construction of a major golf facility at Key Largo. It was while managing another golf course, at Ponte-Vedra Beach, that he developed a growing interest in agronomy, which lead to a post as Corporate Agronomist within Floratine. He rose to become Vice President in 2006.
Michael Cavanaugh will serve as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Having gained business degrees at both Penn State and New York Universities, Michael joined the corporate world following eight years as a U.S. Marine pilot. Before joining Floratine he was Executive Director of Sales and Marketing with OraPharma a member of the Johnson and Johnson healthcare group.
“We’re looking forward to working together and with our outstanding international distributor team, to further develop Floratine’s worldwide interests,” said Michael. The future could see many golf course superintendents joining the corporation. “I have a belief that Golf Course Superintendents should assist Golf Course Superintendents,” says Kevin. “I want to continually bring them into the business world.” www.floratine.com
Scottish Hotel of the Year appoints new managing director
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews has appointed RAC Hotelier of the Year, Debbie Taylor as new managing director. Recently named HotelReview’s Scottish Hotel of the Year 2007 and again awarded the AA 5 Red Stars and the prestigious AA’s Inspectors Choice award 2007, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa will no doubt continue to add to its list of successes with Debbie on board.
Debbie Taylor is responsible for total operations at the five star hotel as well as The Duke’s golf course, Kohler Waters Spa and any future Kohler Co. developments in St. Andrews.
Previously with Rocco Forte Hotels, Debbie has been General Manager at The Balmoral hotel in Edinburgh for the last three years, where she oversaw a 7m refurbishment and earned the prestigious award of 2006 RAC United Kingdom Hotelier of the Year. Prior appointments include general manager and sales & marketing director at St. David’s Hotel & Spa, Cardiff as well as a series of sales executive roles at Marriott hotels. Debbie is currently serving Councillor of the Institute of Hospitality and is Deputy Chair of the British Hospitality Association. She is also a Master Innholder and Freeman of the City of London and was most recently awarded Manager of the Year 2007 by Hotel and Caterer magazine. www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk
World Golf Hall of Fame’s 2008 balloting underway
The World Golf Hall of Fame has released the 2008 PGA TOUR and International ballots to the respective voting bodies comprised of Hall of Fame members, golf journalists, historians and dignitaries from around the globe. The ballots are due 3rd March and announcements for the 2008 Class will be made later this spring.
Of the 17 candidates on the PGA TOUR ballot, the top returning finishers from 2007 include Craig Wood (57%), Lanny Wadkins (50%) and Denny Shute (31%). The International ballot, which has 10 candidates, will again include last year’s vote leaders Masashi “Jumbo” Ozaki (46 %), Jose Maria Olazabal (43%), Sandy Lyle (37%) and Colin Montgomerie (27%) along with Peter Alliss, Max Faulkner, Graham Marsh, Christy O’Connor Sr., Norman Von Nida and Ian Woosnam.
International ballot voters have the ability to nominate candidates for the Lifetime Achievement category and the World Golf Hall of Fame Advisory Board can nominate for both the Lifetime Achievement and Veterans categories. Both discretionary categories will be determined by the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors Selection Committee this Spring.
The 2008 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this November at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. www.wgv.com
Master Greenkeepers numbers 47 & 48
Master Greenkeepers can be found all over of the world but the two latest come from Wales and France.
Darren Anderson, from Abergele GC, is a third generation greenkeeper who worked his way through the ranks at Abergele to become Head Greenkeeper in 2002. He joined the Master Greenkeeper scheme in 2003 and completed the Course Inspection stage in March 2007 and passed the exam the following month.
Steve Okula, from Golf de Joyenval, in France, began his career in the USA in 1972 and became Assistant Superintendent at Lakewood Country Club in Maryland. Since then he has also worked in South Africa, Turkey, Portugal and Spain before moving to Spain. He joined the scheme in 2000, passed his Course Inspection in April last year and passed the exam in October. www.bigga.org.uk
Neil Kilgour is the new Scottish Golf Performance Manager
The Scottish Golf Union (SGU) and Scottish Ladies’ Golfing Association (SLGA) have announced the appointment of Neil Kilgour as the new Scottish Golf Performance Manager.
Neil’s new role will see him responsible for the high performance area of Scottish golf, working closely with both national governing bodies as part of the ongoing drive towards ‘One Plan for Golf’, and ensuring that golfers of either gender are offered equal opportunities in their pursuit of world class results.
SGU Chief Executive, Hamish Grey said, “We are delighted that Neil will be joining Scottish golf. His strong background in performance sport and project management, combined with experience of partnership working will make him a great asset to the team.
“Neil’s proven track record at elite level across a range of sports will augur well for him implementing our Pathways strategy, and achieving the targets we have set leading up to the Ryder Cup in 2014 and beyond.” www.scottishgolfunion.org
M.G. Orender joins Board of ProLink Solutions
The past President of the PGA of America and a PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame inductee, is renowned as a golf industry stalwart who will bring passion as well as business expertise to this advisory role
“M.G. Orender is a household name within the golf industry and ProLink is extremely proud to welcome him to our Board of Directors,” says Lawrence D. Bain, CEO of ProLink Solutions. “M.G.’s golf business insight is second to none and will make him a key asset to ProLink as we expand our presence on the global stage. Through personal experience, M.G. has a firm grasp on the impact our GPS systems can have on a golf course’s bottom line, while also understanding the needs of course operators in today’s highly competitive marketplace. Everyone at ProLink looks forward to working with M.G. and benefiting from his expertise.” Mr.Orender will replace Andrew Wing who has stepped down to pursue other interests. www.goprolink.com
Lorena Ochoa signs to wear FootJoy golf shoes for next three years
The ladies world #1 will be wearing FootJoy golf shoes every time she tees up in an event. Renowned as the industry leader, FootJoy has a wide selection of ladies golf shoes that appeal to the fashion conscious and those seeking the ultimate in golf shoe performance.
“We are delighted that Lorena has signed a 3 year deal to wear FootJoy golf shoes. She has truly established herself as the dominant force on the Ladies Tour and we wish her all the success in 2008 and onwards. She will no doubt be a great ambassador for FootJoy and we look forward to seeing her in some exciting new FootJoy designs” commented Richard Fryer, FootJoy’s European marketing manager. www.footjoy.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:45, Monday, January 21st, 2008
Tony Bennett takes up new ‘Director of Education’ role; Celtic Manor Resort appoints new directors; Jamie Spence to be Director of Player Relations with The European Tour; Sand drainage experts team up at BLEC; Ben Evans signs with Faldo Management; New recruit Katie Cooper joins Golf Foundation; SISIS in Scotland
Tony Bennett takes up new ‘Director of Education’ role
A PGA professional with one of the most comprehensive CVs in golf has taken up the duties as the PGAs of Europe’s first-ever full-time Director of Education.
Tony Bennett, PGA Master Professional and Commander of the Order of Merit in Portugal, (for his services to golf there), has upgraded his voluntary roles as a member of the PGAs of Europe board, and of its Education Committee, to a salaried staff appointment.
With the importance of education programmes to the 37 member countries increasing annually, an increase in further and advanced education, and more and more under-developed nations seeking support in establishing training programmes, the need for a full-time appointment became paramount and Tony Bennett was the ideal candidate.
As an education-motivated pro himself, he has the experience of having initiated and supervised the PGA national training programme (1999-2003) that now operates successfully in Portugal, where he has lived and worked for many years. Also, as a golf development consultant, or ‘missionary’ he has visited countries in Central and South America, including Brazil, who have just joined the PGAs of Europe as International Members.
His father Howard, who is also a PGA Master Professional, succeeded the legendary Sir Henry Cotton as the Head Professional at Penina, thereby providing his son with a perfect background and role model. “A long-term aim of the PGAs of Europe is to have a full-time, appropriately-qualified specialist responsible for each of our main activities,” explained chief executive Ian Randell. “Of these, education is our No.1 priority and we now have, in Tony Bennett, an individual who has devoted his career to the subject.
“Tony’s CV is already as impressive as it gets, yet he is still in the process of adding a university Masters degree to that experience and expertise.”
Until taking up this full-time appointment, the new Director of Education was carrying out consultancy work in Portugal where he has run several training academies. Since the majority of his duties will entail visits in mainland Europe he will continue to live in the Eastern Algarve region of Portugal. www.pgae.com
Celtic Manor Resort appoints new directors
The Celtic Manor Resort has promoted two of its senior managers to the position of director as it steps up preparations for hosting The Ryder Cup in 2010. Gareth Rees Jones becomes Marketing Director at the five-star golf and spa resort in South Wales while Rebecca Joy has been appointed Special Events Director.
Mr Rees Jones joined Celtic Manor as Campaign Manager in April 2004 and has been Head of Marketing since February 2005 with responsibility for promoting the Resort’s wide range of facilities and high-profile events.
The Ryder Cup of 2010 – which will be the biggest sporting occasion ever held in Wales – now looms large on the horizon and the Resort recently opened its spectacular new Twenty Ten Course, the first golf course in history built specifically to host golf’s most prestigious tournament.
Overseeing a marketing department of eight people, Mr Rees Jones will be responsible for promoting the new course and clubhouse, built at a total cost of £16m, while continuing to develop the Resort’s other facilities – two hotels with a total of 400 bedrooms, two luxury spas, two further golf courses, five restaurants and one of the largest and best-equipped convention centres in Europe.
Miss Joy joined Celtic Manor in 2003 as Event Manager looking after a wide variety of corporate events at the Resort. She was promoted within 12 months to Account Manager, responsible for key clients, and later became Head of Special Events, a new department created to run the increasing number of marketing-led events being staged by the Resort.
Miss Joy, a graduate in retail marketing, will take on added responsibility as Special Events Director for securing sponsorship for these events as well as their overall management and staging. She will also play a key role as Celtic Manor prepares itself for staging The Ryder Cup in 2010. www.celtic-manor.com
Jamie Spence to be Director of Player Relations with European Tour
Jamie Spence, a two-time champion during 20 years on The European Tour International Schedule, has accepted an invitation to take up a new position as the Tour’s Director of Player Relations.
Spence, 44, from Kent, resigned in May last year after three and a half years as a highly respected Chairman of the Tour’s Tournament Committee.
His role will be to liaise between the players and the Tournament Committee and in particular, the new Chairman, Thomas Björn of Denmark, who took over the role last October. Spence will assist in player issues and aid the Tour’s communication.
George O’Grady, Chief Executive of The European Tour, said, “In Jamie Spence we had an outstanding Tournament Committee Chairman who worked tirelessly for the good of the Tour. We believe that Jamie’s experience during two decades as a player on The European Tour, and his expertise in player issues, will make him a valuable member of our team at Wentworth.”
Björn commented, “Jamie has always been popular among the Tour Membership and was an extremely diligent Chairman of the Tournament Committee. His presence in the Tour’s administration will be invaluable to all of us.”
Spence said: “I am delighted with my new role and the opportunities it will present. These are exciting times for The European Tour with much to anticipate in 2008 and beyond, and I am looking forward to the challenge.” www.europeantour.com
Sand drainage experts team up at BLEC
Three of the UK’s leading exponents of sand slitting techniques for sportsturf drainage have joined forces. Geoffrey Davison who is an internationally recognized leading authority and pioneer of drainage for sports facilities. He has been responsible for evolving and developing techniques now in general use in many countries including Britain, Australia, New Zealand and the USA. An expert on drainage for all sportsturf surfaces, Geoffrey is also the author of ‘Drain Chains for Sportsturf’ and ‘Sand for Sand Slits’.
John Reynolds has joined BLEC as Sales and Marketing Manager after six years as UK manager with Dutch company Imants BV. John who is a qualified agronomist has also spent three years developing sand slitting drainage systems for sportsturf using the Rotary Decompactor to incorporate 60-150 tonnes of sand into football and rugby pitches for drainage as part of the end of season renovation progamme. Well known as a sportsturf photojournalist, John has had over 350 published articles and technical reports to his credit and is a regular features writer for Pitchcare Magazine and Greenkeeping Magazine.
Gary Mumby, owner of the world famous BLEC Landscaping Equipment Ltd has been at the forefront of designing and developing sand slitting machinery for the sportsturf industry for several years. The latest ‘Vibra-Sandmaster’ manufactured by Blec has been a major success story with worldwide sales. With the introduction of the new and revolutionary PTO driven ‘Sand Injector’ for fine turf, BLEC believe that they have a real winner on their hands, particularly for incorporating sand into golf greens to vastly improve drainage. www.blec.co.uk
Ben Evans signs with Faldo Management
The 20-year-old from Staplecross in Sussex, who will play a full Challenge Tour schedule this year, left the amateur ranks following the successful defence of his title in the Faldo Series 2007, joining European Tour players Nick Dougherty and Oliver Fisher as the only golfers to have achieved this feat.
Aside from his Faldo Series victories, the +5 handicapper also recorded six top five finishes in some of Europe’s biggest amateur tournaments in 2007 as well as being a member of England’s winning Home Internationals team for this year’s quadrangular tournament.
Evans, who has been a member of Team Faldo since 2004, cited his long-standing relationship with Faldo as a major contributing factor towards his decision to sign with Faldo Management. www.nickfaldo.com
New recruit Katie Cooper joins Golf Foundation
The Golf Foundation has strengthened its proactive development team with the appointment of new Regional Development Officer (RDO) Katie Cooper who is to cover counties in the East of England and North London. She joins an existing team of six officers who work closely with local sports partnerships, schools, clubs, teachers, volunteers and PGA professionals to help make golf more accessible for young people from all backgrounds and abilities.
Katie, 22, has a background in sports development and is a graduate in Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University. Her previous job was in sales and training with Davies Sports, the company that manufactures the Foundation’s Tri-Golf and Golf Xtreme equipment, used by ever-growing numbers of 5-16 year-olds in schools and community groups.
Importantly, Katie’s experience here led to an understanding of the work of school sport partnerships and their relationship with the Golf Foundation. The Foundation works with more than 300 such partnerships, helping the charity to reach more than 500,000 youngsters each year through golf.
The Foundation’s team of Regional Development Officers work closely with the national golf partnerships of England, Scotland and Wales, all with the aim of attracting more young people into golf. www.golf-foundation.org
SISIS in Scotland
SISIS EQUIPMENT (MacclesfieLd) LTD has announced that with effect from 1st January 2008, the SISIS sales and after-sales operation for the whole of Scotland will be handled by Shaun Reilly. SISIS customers in Scotland will already know Shaun, who has been a SISIS Territory Manager for several years.
Customers will continue to contact SISIS or Shaun directly for machinery and spare parts, in keeping with the company direct sales policy, but will now be able to enjoy full service and maintenance via Shaun’s company 3PointPower. Shaun will benefit from our full support in this new venture and we wish him every success.
Shaun’s contact number remains 07812 991910, and he can also be reached by email – shaun@3pointpower.com
People in the News
Story published at 7:40, Friday, January 11th, 2008
Roy Case and Norman Forrest to be next EGU Presidents; A Bright idea; New Appointment for Bobby Jones Europe; Celebrity appearances at 55th PGA Merchandise Show; Multiple PGA TOUR winner Charles Howell III joins Bridgestone team; New appointment for Andrew Keast; Charl Schwartzel signs with Nike Golf; First national Bulgarian Greenkeepers Tournament
Roy Case and Norman Forrest to be next EGU Presidents
Roy Case has been nominated to become President of the English Golf Union for 2008/2009 with Norman Forrest the President Elect for the same period, subject to ratification at next month’s Annual Meeting at Woodhall Spa.
Case, 68, was originally nominated for 2009 but, following the untimely death of Peter Benka, who was to become President this year, the Nottinghamshire stalwart is to take over from current President Richard Palmer.
A champion of junior golf for the past three decades, Case helped develop the careers of many current professionals including Nick Dougherty, Justin Rose, Luke Donald, Graeme Storm, Lee Westwood, Mark Foster, and Oliver Wilson as well as current leading amateurs including English champion Daniel Willett.
“I have mixed feelings about becoming President a year early,” says Case, who is currently secretary of the Nottinghamshire Golf Union. “I am delighted to be doing the job but the circumstances have been accelerated which is somewhat distressing for me and for many others. I served with Peter when he was chairman of the England men’s selection committee and he would always seek advice about the boys who were moving into men’s golf.”
Norman Forrest, 72, a long-serving member of the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs, expressed himself ‘surprised’ to be nominated. He is a retired director of a Bolton-based family business and a past Captain, Honorary Life Member and Trustee of Walmersley and a member of Royal Lytham & St Anne’s Golf Club. A former President of the Bury and District Golf Association, he was President of Lancashire in 1992 and is still active as a member of its Administration Committee.
He was the Lancashire representative on the EGU Council in 1995 and ‘96 and on the EGU’s Executive from 2003-2005, serving on Finance and Presidents Advisory Committees. Currently he is a Director and Chairman of the EGU’s Property Company Ltd and has been since 2005. www.englishgolfunion.org
A ‘Bright‘ idea
Former Premiership star Mark Bright has become a golfing missionary after shipping hundreds of clubs to Africa – with the help of the PGA. The ex-Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday striker’s ‘Golf in The Gambia’ project received a welcome boost as he collected a car-full of golf equipment after a flying visit to the PGA’s Belfry headquarters.
“It was great of the PGA to help the project like this,” said Bright, who is now a BBC pundit. I‘ve counted about 92 clubs and there were so many bags I couldn‘t fit them all in my car!”
The 45-year-old started the project two years ago after visiting The Gambia with his family and playing at the former British colony’s only golf club, Fajara.
“After I‘d finished playing the caddies‘ representative asked if I could help them as they wanted to play themselves,” explained Bright. “But they had no clubs and had to rely on the members‘ to use their clubs for competitions. I asked what he wanted and he said clubs. I decided the best thing I could do would be to collect old gear and send it over to them.”
Since its launch there has been no looking back as Bright’s project has captured the imagination of many with clubs from all over the UK donating old equipment – and the PGA were only too willing to play their part.
“Having heard about Mark’s project we were keen to help out,” said Gary Jackson, business skills development manager at the PGA. “Mark’s personal commitment to the project was clear to see, as he took the time to make a special journey to the PGA Training Academy at The Belfry to collect the equipment personally.
“We all appreciate how fortunate we are having access to good equipment and facilities and know how much pleasure we get out of playing golf. So, if equipment that seems out-dated to us can help others to get some enjoyment from this great game, then we are only too glad to get involved. We hope to do more in future.”
To find out more about Golf in The Gambia visit www.gambiagolf.co.uk
New Appointment for Bobby Jones Europe
Following Woodford Global PLC’s acquisition of the licenses to manage the Bobby Jones golf hardware and apparel operations throughout Europe and South Africa, the management team has been strengthened with a new appointment.
Former Cheshire County Golf Captain, Gareth Bradley has joined the company as UK Sales Manager for both the Bobby Jones golf and apparel ranges.
The 44-year-old brings great experience to the team with several years working as Area Sales Manager for Callaway Golf Apparel and as European Product Manager for Callaway Timepieces.
Dr Henry Clemmey, Group Managing Director of Woodford Global PLC, said, “Gareth’s experiences with Callaway and MD Golf will bring valuable industry knowledge to the team. Woodford Global PLC’s acquisition of the licenses will see Bobby Jones grow significantly as a brand across Europe and South Africa; Gareth will be a strong asset in this process.”
Gareth said: “Being part of Bobby Jones, a luxury brand with a great history, is a fantastic opportunity. Over the coming months I hope to help increase distribution throughout the UK by building awareness of the quality of the brand and improving existing industry relationships.” www.woodfordgroup.com
Celebrity appearances at 55th PGA Merchandise Show
Leading manufacturers are hosting celebrity endorsers in Orlando next week, as part of multi-faceted marketing platforms that include interactive exhibits, product demonstrations, fashion shows, buyer receptions, designer panels, merchandising seminars and more.
PGA and LPGA stars endorsing top golf manufacturers at the PGA Merchandise Show include celebrities such as Jim Furyk, Greg Norman, Annika Sorenstam, Charles Howell III, Paula Creamer, Justin Rose, Fuzzy Zoeller and more. Additionally, renowned teachers such as PGA Director of Instruction Rick Martino, Butch Harmon, Rick Smith, Jim McLean, David Leadbetter, Jim Hardy, Todd Sones, Suzy Whaley and others will be on the Show floor offering instruction workshops and special appearances at manufacturer presentations. The celebrity schedule is now available at www.pgashow.com
Multiple winner Charles Howell III joins Bridgestone team
Bridgestone Golf has added Charles Howell III to it’s stable of PGA TOUR players. As part of the deal, the two time PGA TOUR winner and Augusta, Georgia native will play Bridgestone balls and clubs, wear a Bridgestone Golf glove and sport a Bridgestone Golf logo on his headwear and the left chest of his shirt and carry a Bridgestone Golf Tour bag in all professional tournaments in 2008.
Howell is expected to play the new TOUR B330-S golf ball and Bridgestone’s new line of irons, which has not yet been unveiled to the public, in all professional competition.
Howell expects to have the Bridgestone gear in play by the 2008 Mercedes – Benz Championship.
New appointment for Andrew Keast
Specialist sports marketing consultancy, Andrew Keast Marketing, has been appointed to manage a media relations programme for the brand portfolio of Cheshire based company Sales Marketing Solutions Ltd. The company represents both Nicklaus Golf Equipment and Trion:Z in selected countries in Europe and the Middle East. Managing Director of SMS Ltd Paul Hendry commented, “Growth of both brands in our portfolio has placed increased pressure on the business and we felt the time was appropriate to appoint a dedicated resource to drive our media relations activity. Andrew has a strong track record in providing marketing support to a wide range of brands within the European golf market, we are delighted to have him as part of our team.”
Nicklaus Golf Equipment, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, owned by Jack Nicklaus continues as one of the leading manufacturers of high quality, innovative, technologically advanced golf equipment, under the sub-brands, Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear. www.nicklausgolf.co.uk
Trion:Z is a Carlsbad, California based maker of ionic/magnetic health gear for active lifestyles. Trion:Z products have been named among the top-ten products of the Orlando PGA Merchandise show two years in a row and have been named one of the hottest selling products in Sports and Pro Shops by industry magazines. www.trionz.co.uk
Charl Schwartzel signs with Nike Golf
Nike Golf has announced that 23 year-old South African Charl Schwartzel has joined the growing ranks of its talented European Tour staff. Schwartzel has agreed to a multi-year relationship that incorporates a head-to-toe deal made up of equipment, bag, ball, glove, headwear, footwear, accessories, eyewear and apparel.
Schwartzel turned professional in 2002 after an amateur career which included victories in the Brabazon Trophy and Indian Amateur Open Championship and representing South Africa in the Eisenhower Trophy.
Schwartzel has won three consecutive Southern Africa PGA Tour Order of Merits en route to establishing himself amongst Europe’s elite circle of multiple Tour winners. He closed out the 2007 European Tour season in 35th position in the European Tour Order of Merit.
Schwartzel’s bag will include one of the most technologically designed and crafted drivers in golf, the new Nike SQ SUMO 5000 driver. He will also play Nike forged irons, Nike SQ SUMO fairway woods, Nike SV Tour wedges and the Nike One Black ball. He will also step out in Nike Golf’s footwear and wear the Nike Dri-FIT Tour glove and a selection of award winning apparel from the new 2008 spring/summer range.
www.nikegolfeurope.com
First national Bulgarian Greenkeepers Tournament
Just four months after the original idea of founding the Bulgarian Golfers Greenkeepers Association (BGGA) the first National Bulgarian Greenkeepers tournament was held at the St. Sofia Golf and Spa (near the capital Sofia). The golf course was presented in great condition by the Steve Wood the St. Sofia course manager and his staff. The greens were running fast and true and many players complemented the greens staff after their round on the fine condition of the course.
The competition was as fierce as the weather. Arne van Amerongen (BGGA Chairman) ran away from the rest of the field to claim the Greenkeepers division with a score that was not thought possible under such brutal conditions – the handicap committee at St. Sofia will be certainly making some handicap adjustments. In the non Greenkeepers division Marcus Fritz the director of the Sofia Hilton Hotel won the day.
The company Kirov, the main sponsor of the BGGA also sponsored the tournament.
People in the news
Story published at 8:51, Friday, December 21st, 2007
Olazà¡bal set for PGA award; R&A raises profile of its golf course management activities; Srixon Sports Europe announces major operational changes; Casey to join LET; ProSport Media 5-star Professional Awards; New Head Pro joins Merrist Wood Golf Club; ECCO set out ambitious plans for growth; EGU and ELGA Regional Development Officer network expands; Nike Golf Sweeps Up Dyson; GCSAA awards Royal Spanish Golf Federation scholarships; Noble intentions for Azalea; New general manager at The Bristol Golf Club; Creamer is first player to win with coloured ball
Olazà¡bal set for PGA award
Two-time Masters‘ champion Josà© Maria Olazà¡bal will today receive The Professional Golfers‘ Association Recognition Award at its annual luncheon and charity fundraiser at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.
Olazà¡bal is one of Europe’s most successful players of the last two decades with two Green Jackets in 1994 and 1999 plus 21 other European Tour titles. He also boasts a superb Ryder Cup record from his seven appearances where he established a formidable partnership with Seve Ballesteros.
PGA chief executive Sandy Jones paid a glowing tribute to the 41-year-old.”Jose Maria reflects what I consider to be the consummate tournament professional,” said Jones. “His talking is all done on the golf course and his record stands comparison with all modern greats and it’s a privilege for the PGA to present him with the recognition award for his great achievements within the game.”
Olazà¡bal, who missed the last two months of the season through injury, is set to play a big role next year as one of Nick Faldo’s vice captains when Europe defend the Ryder Cup at Valhalla in September.
“I‘m looking forward to it,” he admits. “I would very much like to be there as a player but if that is not the case I‘m looking forward to being involved because it will be a learning experience. Even though I‘ve played in Ryder Cups I‘ve never been there in this position and I will try to learn as much as possible and see how things work, maybe for a future captaincy role.”
Past recipients of the PGA Recognition Award include Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie. www.PGA.info
R&A raises profile of its golf course management activities
The R&A has promoted Steve Isaac to the position of Director – Golf Course Management to reflect the importance placed by The R&A on environmental issues and sustainable course development and maintenance. The promotion also highlights the increasing reach and scale of The R&A Golf Course Committee’s work.
Isaac has been instrumental in delivering The R&A’s golf course management policy, which reflects the organisation’s belief that golf courses throughout the world should present themselves in the best possible condition and work to the highest ecological and environmental standards.
Since his appointment in 2003, his work has centred around developing management strategy guidance for sustainable golf courses, with particular focus on the use of water, fertilisers and chemicals, climate change, appropriate turfgrass selection and the planning of new courses.
Steve Isaac, 46, gained a BSc (Hons) in applied biology from Liverpool Polytechnic in 1983. Before joining The R&A, he worked as an agronomist for 17 years at the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI). www.RandA.org
Srixon Sports Europe announces major operational changes
Srixon Sports Europe (SSE) will have its best ever year in 2007 with record revenues and profits. The Company has been consolidating its position as the Number 2 golf ball brand in the UK market for nearly two years and is poised for even further growth in 2008.
To ensure that they can deal with this continued expansion, the Company has announced some major management changes and has also started to explore in European Markets how it might deal with the recent purchase of Cleveland Golf.
MANAGEMENT:
With effect from 1st January Leslie Hepsworth becomes CEO of SSE and Julian Palmer becomes CFO. Both will become board members of SSE and will report directly to head office in Japan.
Up until now, Leslie, who has been with the company for four years, has been the European Sales Director and Julian, who has been with the company for three years, is the Financial Director.
The existing Managing Director, Shigeru Furuichi, is transferring to the United States, where he will take over the management of the Srixon subsidiary in Georgia effective 1st January 2008.
Rocky Kitabatake, who is in a sales and marketing co ordination role at SSE, will remain in post and will also oversee discussions and future planning of changes to be made as result of the acquisition of the Cleveland brand by SRI Sports.
These are major changes for a Japanese brand to make. It is the first time that head office has appointed two non Japanese managers as board members of SSE. Their responding direct to head office in Kobe, Japan is seen as recognition by head office of the excellent job that has been undertaken by the whole team at SSE in making the brand one of the most successful in the European market place.
CLEVELAND:
It was announced on 1st November 2007 that SRI Sports – parent company of Srixon, was purchasing the Cleveland Golf Brand from Quiksilver. This acquisition would confirm SRI’s position as the fourth largest golf company in the world and also sent a very positive message to the rest of the golf trade of SRI’s intentions to expand their golf operations internationally.
How the brands will operate in the future will differ from market to market, but in Europe, meetings and discussions have started taking place between Srixon and Cleveland management. This will ensure that a strategy and plan can be drawn up that maximizes the opportunities for the two brands, as well as consolidating cost effectiveness. Rocky Kitabatake will be working on this project. www.srixon.co.uk
Casey to join LET
The Ladies European Tour has announced the addition of European Solheim Cup Director Mark Casey to its full time staff. Casey, who led The 2007 Solheim Cup operation at Halmstad in Sweden for Paragon Event Management on behalf of the Tour, will join the company on a full time basis from January 2008, with a new expanded role.
Casey’s title will be International Development and European Solheim Cup Director, which will encompass overseeing The Solheim Cup in Europe as well as working on a number of other projects in the development of The Ladies European Tour.
Casey brings 18 years’ experience to the role, having worked in sports event management since 1989. During this time he has worked on numerous European Tour and Ladies European Tour events, including five successful Solheim Cups, in 1996, 2002, 2003, 2005 and most recently in 2007. He has also worked on professional tennis and cricket events, as well as at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. A senior member of Paragon’s management team for the last five years, Casey had direct responsibility for that company’s relationship with the Tour and particularly the delivery of The Solheim Cup.
www.ladieseuropeantour.com
ProSport Media 5-star Professional Awards
Dale Hayes, the South African who still holds the record as the youngster-ever winner of a European Tour championship, was one of four recipients honoured as ProSport Media 5-Star Professionals during the PGAs of Europe’s annual presentation dinner in Spain.
The winners are decided by a panel of judges from nominations forwarded by member PGAs and individuals based on career performance beyond the call of duty, either over a lengthy period or for one or more outstanding achievements.
Three awards go to PGA professionals from full member countries and one to a PGA professional from an international member country (i.e. located outside Europe). Ian Randell, the PGAs of Europe chief executive, who announced the four winners and read out their citations, emphasised how the scheme illustrated the wide and varied opportunities available to the modern PGA professional.
Full Members
JIM FARMER (Honorary Professional, Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews): “As an individual player… an international team player…a winning international team captain…a national coach… an administrator…and, since 2006, professional to the world’s most famous golf club…this gentleman has literally done it all.
“As a young player, dating back nearly 30 years, he won prestigious titles on what became known as Scotland’s Tartan Tour before becoming the PGA Club Professional Champion in 1983.
“He represented GB&I in the PGA Cup four times as a player, and was on the winning side twice. This eventually led to his being captain of the team in 2005 when GB&I scored a most memorable victory over the Americans.
“For eleven years, between 1975 and 1986, he was Scotland’s National Coach while, on the purely administrative side, he has been chairman of the Scottish Regional Committee, a member of the PGA executive committee and, for eight years, on the PGA Board.”
PAUL DELLANZO (Vice President European Operations, Troon Golf)
“Before he qualified as a PGA professional in 1979 in Canada he served as police officer in Liverpool, Bermuda and Toronto. After that his golfing career virtually went into orbit, and has remained there.
“He opened and managed some of the world’s great private clubs and resorts as Director of Golf at Whistler Resort, Canada, Head Professional at East Sussex National, Golf Consultant at Dubai Creek and from there he went to Loch Lomond and on to the role of General Manager at Doha Golf Club Qatar.
“Most recently he was General Manager for Starwood Hotels and Resorts at Pevero Sardinia where he introduced the PGAs of Europe Championship. Because of his executive skills he was recruited by Troon Golf where he has built up the European Portfolio from one course four years ago to the 25 courses for which he is responsible today.
“They include such successful clubs as Turnberry, The Grove, Vilamoura along with courses under development such as Monte Rei, (Portugal,), Castiglon Del Bosco, (Italy) and Navarino Resort in Greece.”
MIKE O’BRIEN (Head of Education, PGA of Poland)
“He arrived in Poland 10 years ago as a young professional to help develop the sport in a very young golfing country. As a player he enjoyed considerable success until last year when, unfortunately, he was forced to abandon his playing career for health reasons. Although very British he has mastered the Polish language and, what is more important, he understands the Polish mentality extremely well.
“Four years ago it was decided that we had to change the system of golf education by putting it under the guidance of the Education Committee of The PGA of Europe.
This year they have completed the first three-year course and are proud to present Fully Qualified PGA Professionals…’Made in Poland’.
“He has done a great job…all in his own spare time and free of charge …the PGA of Poland would not be where it is today without his support and hard work.”
International Members
DALE HAYES (‘The Peter Alliss of South Africa’)
“Here we have a winner for whom the term ‘five-star’ is actually an understatement. Were there a ten-star award he would win one of those, too.
“In 1971 he won the Spanish Open at the age of 18 and thus became the youngster ever winner on the European Tour. Thirty-six years later the PGA of South Africa made him their first recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award.
“The years between have been simply a case of one outstanding service or another being performed on behalf of golf and golfers…far too many, indeed, to list in detail here.
Tournament Player… Club Professional… Golf Magazine Publisher…Events Manager… Raconteur… Golf Journalist…Golf Commentator… TV presenter… Golf Course Designer….Dale Hayes’ contribution to the game is beyond question.” www.pgae.com
New Head Pro joins Merrist Wood Golf Club
Simon Fowler has joined Merrist Wood Golf Club near Guildford as the new Head Golf Professional. The 36-year-old from Fleet, in Hampshire, spent eight years as Assistant Director of Golf at Merrist Wood’s sister club, Pine Ridge Golf Club in Camberley, before joining the team. Having first taken up golf at the age of 10, Simon turned pro at 20 and his impressive CV includes four years at Pachesham Park Golf Course and four years at Camberley Heath Golf Club.
Merrist is part of the Crown Golf group, the UK’s largest golf course owner with 33 properties in its portfolio and more than 50 courses. http://merristwood.imaginationgolf.co.uk
ECCO set out ambitious plans for growth
Leading Danish shoe manufacturer, ECCO has recently reconfirmed its commitment to further strengthening its position at the top of the golf shoe market with the appointment of a new UK marketing team.
To meet the needs of an ever expanding business, ECCO has appointed David Learmonth as Head of Marketing, Ben Hornett as Retail Marketing Manager and Laura Howard as Marketing Coordinator.
Learmonth has more than 20 years experience within brand and sports marketing, having previously worked for market-leading brands such as adidas, TaylorMade and in recent years Puma where he was UK & Ireland Marketing Director. At ECCO he will be responsible for re-positioning the ECCO brand across all of its product categories and further integrating golf into the overall brand portfolio.
Hornett, who also worked at PUMA, where he spearheaded the brand’s successful launch into the golf market in 2006, has extensive sales and marketing experience across a number of high profile consumer brands.
Completing the team, Howard, a graduate in professional media photography will be responsible for coordinating all of ECCO’s retail and sales support materials.
“The appointment of our new marketing team marks an exciting time for ECCO – to have such an experienced marketer as David, who has a career long success in delivering sales growth and business development within highly competitive markets is clearly going to be an asset to our company,” commented ECCO UK’s Managing Director, David Sleigh.
www.eccogolf.com
EGU and ELGA Regional Development Officer network expands
The English Golf Union (EGU) and English Ladies’ Golf Association (ELGA) have appointed new Regional Development Officers for the East and North East.
The expansion of the current Development Officer Network from six to eight reflects the success of the development initiatives undertaken in grass roots golf and will become fully operational in early 2008.
Steven Peet will be working in the East with Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. Steven is a keen golfer and achieved a BA (Hons) Degree in Leisure Management and Golf Studies at Buckinghamshire Chilterns. Following university, Steven has undertaken a variety of leisure related roles and is now looking forward to focusing on golf.
Jason Budd, will be working with Durham and Northumberland to help develop golf in the North East. Jason, a member of Crook Golf Club, has qualifications within sport and through previous leisure employment and training has worked with local authorities and Sport England.
Another new face will be John Stoszkowski who will cover the North West region whilst Melanie Flude is on maternity leave. Prior to this appointment, John has worked with a variety of national governing body sports’ development teams.
www.englishgolfunion.org
www.englishladiesgolf.org
Nike Golf Sweeps Up Dyson
Nike Golf’s meteoric rise in golf is set to continue with the signing of England’s Simon Dyson to its ever growing and talented team of Tour staff.
The 29-year-old from York has signed a multi-year agreement with Nike Golf and will represent the brand in clubs, ball, footwear, glove, bag, apparel, headwear, eyewear and accessories. Dyson’s Nike arsenal will include one of the most technologically designed and crafted drivers in golf, the new Nike SQ SUMOÂ² 5900 driver featuring golf’s highest MOI of 5900 g-cmÂ² – the science behind straight and long.
Dyson joined the PGA European Tour in 2000 and has improved year on year, making his breakthrough in 2006 by winning the Enjoy Jakarta HSBC Indonesia Open, closely followed by another victory at the KLM Dutch Open. These results combined with several top ten finishes catapulted him to a career high of 21st on the European Tour Order of Merit in 2006.
Prior to turning professional, Dyson was runner up in the English Amateur Championship and also a member of the victorious Walker Cup team in 1999. The same year saw him win the Finnish Amateur title and in 2000, after he gained his card at the Asian PGA Tour School, he won three titles on his way to Asian Tour Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year and Order of Merit honours.
Simon ended the 2007 season in 26th position on the European Tour Order of Merit after 8 top ten finishes, results which caught the eye of Nick Faldo earning him a place in the Seve Trophy GB&I winning team. He currently stands 66th in the official World Rankings. www.nikegolfeurope.com
GCSAA awards Royal Spanish Golf Federation scholarships
Michigan State University students Francisco Javier Garcàa Ircio, Jimena Blanco Jaschek and Juan Muà±oz Puro have each won $10,000 scholarships from the Royal Spanish Golf Federation funded by The Environmental Institute for Golf.
The Royal Spanish Golf Federation Scholarship for Golf Course Management is a two-year grant presented to individuals from Spain pursuing a turfgrass management degree from Michigan State University. Winners are selected by the Royal Spanish Golf Federation and also receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2008 GCSAA Education Conference (Jan. 28-Feb. 2) and Golf Industry Show (Jan. 31-Feb. 2) in Orlando.
Garcàa Ircio, who is from Zaragoza, Spain, earned an agronomy engineering degree from Madrid Polytechnic University’s crop science program. Blanco Jaschek, who is from Salamanca, Spain, earned a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Salamanca and also took the Higher Greenkeeper Course at The Autonomous School of Business Management (Escuela Autà³noma de Direccià³n de Empresas) in Malaga, Spain. Muà±oz Puro, who is from Sevilla, Spain, has been working for The Royal Spain Federation at the Centro Nacional de Golf.
They join 2006 Royal Spanish Golf Federation Scholarship winners Luis Manuel Casado Garcia and Eugenio Escribano de la Rosa, who are both receiving scholarships for the second consecutive year, in Michigan State’s two-year turfgrass management program. Casado Garcia, who is from Talayuela, Spain, is working toward an agronomical engineering degree. Escribano de la Rosa, who is from Seville, Spain, is studying agronomy and interned at Atlanta Athletic Club in Duluth. www.gcsaa.org
Noble intentions for Azalea
Golf travel and resort marketing expert Sean Noble has joined golf PR, marketing and business consultancy The Azalea Group as director of business development. With 15 years’ experience in the golf and travel sectors, encompassing Longshot Golf and Barwell among other companies, Azalea sees Sean as the ideal candidate to drive the business forward.
Sean already has a working knowledge of the company having hired Azalea in his role as sales and marketing director for Barwell, and he will continue to oversee Barwell’s marketing activities in his new role.
The first day in his new job saw Sean jetting off to Cancun, Mexico, for the International Golf Travel Market as Azalea’s representative and a key part of his new function will be to expand the organisation’s international portfolio which has already included projects in Portugal, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic among other destinations.
Azalea’s managing director, Pete Richardson, said, “Sean is a great addition to the Azalea team. He has worked in the golf industry for many years and has a terrific reputation. His knowledge of the business of golf and golf businesses will help drive revenues for existing and future clients alike.
“One of his core tasks will be to build on the work Azalea has been doing with his former employers Barwell and to help them drive new business and forge new relationships and we are delighted that relationship remains as strong as ever.”
The Azalea Group has a burgeoning reputation within the golf industry where it already handles PR and marketing for a number of impressive clients including The Golf Show Co – owner of both the London Golf Show and The Golf Show, NEC Birmingham; the Leaderboard Group of golf courses – which includes The Oxfordshire, Chart Hills, Dale Hill and Sandford Springs; TeeGenius – the UK’s largest on-line tee-booking service; and the PGAs of Europe Prestige Collection. www.theazaleagroup.com
New general manager at The Bristol Golf Club
The Bristol Golf Club has appointed Ben Laing as its new General Manager. Ben joins the Almondsbury-based club, which is part of the Crown Golf group – Europe’s largest golf course owners and operators – from Marriott Hotels where he worked for 10 years.
His most recent role was as Director of Golf at St Pierre Hotel & Country Club in South Wales. He previously held the same position at Tudor Park Hotel & Country Club in Kent.
The Bristol Golf Club features a challenging 18-hole championship course and nine-hole Academy course, a driving range, a golf shop in addition to a restaurant, bar, and function rooms perfect for special occasions and conferences.
The club is part of the Crown Golf group, the UK’s largest golf course owner with 33 properties in its portfolio and more than 50 courses. With pride in customer service and innovation, it aims to provide an outstanding golf experience for its members and visitors, tailor-made to suit the lifestyles and needs of a wide range of golfers.
www.bristolgolfclub.co.uk
Creamer is first to win with coloured ball
Paula Creamer used impressive shot-making and deft control around the greens to post the lowest 4-round score of her career (20-under par), en-route to victory at the Mitchell Company LPGA Tournament of Champions, in Mobile, Alabama.
This title, Paula’s second this season, but first with her now trademark pink Precept Lady IQ 180, marks the first ever LPGA Tour event won with a coloured golf ball.
“I’ve been playing this ball in the final round all year and I’m really amazed at how it has become sort of a fan favourite out here,” said Creamer.
Creamer’s Lady IQ 180 golf ball features Seamless Cover Technology TM, for ultimate consistency in ball-flight, unlike competitors’ balls, SCTTM assures that more of the surface of the ball is covered with dimples, resulting in added accuracy and consistency, even on “equator” and “pole” hits, where other balls sacrifice consistency.
In addition, the pink Lady IQ 180 also relies on Bridgestone’s patented, Gradational Compression core technology, using varying degrees of firmness from the inside to outside of the core in order to create greater repulsion and more distance off the tee.
www.bridgestonegolf.com
People in the news
Story published at 8:28, Wednesday, December 5th, 2007
Titleist appoints European marketing manager; New General Manager at Sunbury Golf Centre; GPS Industries appoints new Chairman, CEO and COO; Architects on the move; Doctor to play mind games with Welsh golfers
Titleist appoints European marketing manager
The Titleist brand has enjoyed a stellar year in 2007 with the successful launch of a new and improved version of the legendary Pro V1 quickly followed by the landmark 1000th victory on tour for Titleist’s premium ball. Titleist’s golf ball share in Europe is as strong as ever and its golf club business continues to grow in all major golfing countries. To meet the needs of its ever expanding business in Europe, Titleist has appointed Neil Jessiman to the newly created position of European Marketing Manager.
Neil has more than 12 years experience as a senior marketing professional in B2B, B2C and in both direct and indirect channels.
Titleist’s Sales and Marketing Director, Ken Graham, is delighted to add an experienced marketer to the management structure. Neil will work alongside the recently appointed Cobra and FootJoy Marketing Managers in a new look Acushnet Marketing structure that will also see Leigh Davies, Titleist’s Marketing Co-ordinator, reporting to Neil.
With a whole host of exciting new products on the way for 2008 and the fresh impetus the new European Marketing Manager brings to the table, the future certainly looks healthy for the Titleist brand in Europe. www.titleist.co.uk
New General Manager at Sunbury Golf Centre
Sunbury Golf Centre, one of the leading courses in Middlesex, has appointed Brodie Pearmaine as its new General Manager. Brodie joins the Shepperton-based club from LA Fitness where he managed a gym in Copthorne, near Gatwick.
He has worked in the leisure industry for 14 years, having been general manager of Sunbury’s sister club Cottesmore Golf & Country Club in Crawley, when it was under previous ownership, and specialising in gym build design and project management for commercial fitness equipment specialists Precor Products Ltd.
Sunbury Golf Centre boasts a superb 18-hole course and a 9-hole course perfect for players of all abilities – particularly entry-level golfers – a driving range, tuition and equipment hire and a golf shop. In addition there is a bar and restaurant and function facilities providing a pleasant environment for special occasions and conferences.
The club is part of the Crown Golf group, the UK’s largest golf course owner with 33 properties in its portfolio and more than 50 courses. www.sunburygolf.co.uk
GPS Industries appoints new Chairman, CEO and COO
Douglas J. Wood, an existing member of the board of directors, has accepted the position of Chairman and CEO of GPS Industries, Inc. Wood, a major investor in GPSI and member of the board since 2002, will help the company manage its growth and attract additional talent and resources that will create an operating platform for sustained growth.
As former chairman of Astro Instrumentation LLC, Wood was instrumental in signing a long-term agreement with GPSI in 2002 whereby Astro provided comprehensive manufacturing and support services for the company.
In addition, GPSI has appointed Roger Paradis as interim Chief Operating Officer. Having held positions as CEO of Programmer’s Paradise and also CEO of Passkey International, Inc, he brings a wealth of experience to GPSI. During the past five years Paradis has been Managing Director at Carl Marks Advisory Group, a leading management consulting firm.
GPSI founder Robert Silzer, Sr. will continue to be employed by the company and will serve in the capacity of special advisor to the CEO.
“As GPSI moves away from being an entrepreneurial business to an organization focused on operational excellence and steady organic growth, the time is right for me to step out of my current role and appoint people with more operational experience,” Silzer said. “I am excited to work with the new management team on specific concepts that play to my strengths.” www.gpsindustries.com
Architects on the move
The European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) has moved premises. The EIGCA office address is now: Meadow View House, Tannery Lane, Bramley, Surrey, GU5 0AJ, United Kingdom. The telephone number is:+44 1483 891831 and the fax number is: +44 1483 891846
Email: enquiries@eigca.org and website: www.eigca.org addresses are unchanged.
Doctor to play mind games with Welsh golfers
Welsh golfers are set to gain the mental edge next time they hit the greens. The national squads are limbering up for a session with Dr Karl Morris – one of Europe’s leading sports psychologists and Dr Karl’s sofa sessions come with an excellent pedigree having worked with Darren Clarke, David Howell, Lee Westwood, Paul McGinley, Graeme McDowell and Wales’ Ian Woosnam.
Richard Dixon, Chief Executive of Golf Union of Wales, explains, “Psychology plays as big a role in modern, top level sport as fitness and tactics. We know that our players will benefit enormously from these sessions.”
It is hoped that the psychology clinic will prove to be a timely boost for the golfers as Zac Gould and Adam Runcie head to Australia in the New Year to compete in the Lake Macquarie Amateur Championship and the New South Wales Amateur Championship. The women’s squad will also be attending – with the exception of Breanne Loucks and Sahra Hassan who will be busy honing their skills at a Curtis Cup squad session.
Dr Morris will be leading two sessions – one in the north which will be attended by Welsh Girls Champion Beth Davies and one in the south where Joe Vickery, Welsh Boys Champion, will be putting mind over matter.
“The Mind Factor course is essential for any coach or player who wants to become the best they can by working on both mind and body,” explains the highly acclaimed sports psychologist. www.golf-brain.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:15, Thursday, November 22nd, 2007
Honorary degree for Lee Westwood; New general manager at Chesfield Downs Golf Club; PowerPlay Golf appoints operations manager; Linna Golf, Finland, is a driver’s dream; ECCO extends contract with Carin Koch; Long service awards at Ransomes Jacobsen; Leaving Messe Mà¼nchen GmbH; Chris Buckle joins E-Z-GO sales team; FlightScope expands presence in North America.
Honorary degree for Lee Westwood
The distinguished career of one of Nottinghamshire’s most popular sportsmen – golfer Lee Westwood – is being celebrated with the award of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science, from Nottingham Trent University. The award is in recognition of his major contribution to golf, both as a highly successful international player and also as an ambassador for the sport through his numerous media appearances.
Worksop-born Lee took up golf at the age of 13, turning professional when he was 20. He announced his arrival on the world stage in 1996 with his maiden victory on the European Tour at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters.Since then, he has achieved a number of notable victories not only on the European Tour but also in tournaments in North America, Africa, Asia and Australia.
This year has seen him continue his return to international prominence, notching up impressive wins at the Valle Romano Andalucia Open and – after an enthralling final round – the Quinn Direct British Masters at the Belfry.
Despite his international profile, he remains close to his Nottinghamshire roots and, like his parents, plays regularly at Worksop Golf Club where he received so much support and encouragement in his early years.
The honorary degree will be presented during a ceremony at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on 24th November. Professor Yvonne Barnett, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Head of the College of Science for Nottingham Trent University, said, “Lee is without doubt an inspirational figure and it is a matter of great pride that our country has nurtured such an exceptional sportsman. We are genuinely delighted to be awarding him this special honour.” Nottingham Trent University www.ntu.ac.uk
New general manager at Chesfield Downs Golf Club
Chesfield Downs Golf Club, one of the leading courses in Hertfordshire, has appointed Robin Greenwood as its new General Manager. Robin joins the Graveley-based club, near Stevenage, from Castle Royle Golf & Country Club in Berkshire, where he was General Manager. He has worked in golf club management for ten years including senior positions at The Warwickshire Golf & Country Club and Benton Hall Golf & Country Club in Essex.
Boasting a superb 18-hole championship course and a nine-hole Par 3 course, Chesfield Downs Golf Club provides a challenging test for the low handicapper and an enjoyable game for the less experienced player. The club also offers tuition and equipment hire, a golf shop, a bar and restaurant and function facilities perfect for special occasions and conferences.
The club is part of the Crown Golf group, the UK’s largest golf course owner with 33 properties in its portfolio and more than 50 courses. www.chesfielddownsgolf.co.uk
PowerPlay Golf appoints operations manager
PowerPlay Golf, described as golf’s answer to Twenty20 cricket, has appointed Andy Wool as its new operations manager. Andy, 21, a one-handicap golfer from St Ives, Cambridgeshire, will spearhead PowerPlay Golf’s club management programme – signing up clubs, making sure events and results are publicised locally and nationally, and supplying PowerPlay Golf member packs.
He will also manage the www.powerplay-golf.com website and blog, liaising with golf clubs around the world to ensure they are promoted online as PowerPlay Golf begins its global rollout.
“This is an incredible opportunity for me to help grow a new golfing phenomenon to new heights with no limits,” said Andy, who took up golf aged 16 after a three-year spell playing for Ipswich Town Football Club Academy.
Peter McEvoy, one of the founders of PowerPlay Golf, said: “We‘re delighted to welcome Andy on board. He’s passionate about golf, understands the game and how clubs operate, and will be a key resource in supporting all the clubs around the world who become PowerPlay Golf venues.”
PowerPlay Golf is played over nine holes with two flags on every green. Players earn bonus points for scoring net birdie or better when playing to the more difficult black PowerPlay flags.
Linna Golf, Finland, is a driver’s dream
European Tour Winner Mikko Ilonen and Formula One World Champion Kimi Rà¤ikkönen have more in common than just Finnish nationality and sporting success. They both play recreational golf at Linna Golf, one of Europe’s best new championship courses and a PGA European Tour Courses Group member venue, and share a passion for motor racing.
Ilonen recently spent a day co-driving the high-speed rally car of Pekka Vihma, co-owner of Linna Golf, in the grounds of the Vanajanlinna Hotel estate, to celebrate his best ever season on the European Tour.
Pekka Vihma, said, “Mikko enjoyed an incredible 2007 season, winning twice and acting as an excellent ambassador for Linna Golf and golf in Finland. Taking him for a drive was a fun and exciting way for us to say congratulations and thank him for everything he has done to grow the sport here.”
Ilonen is not the only member at Linna Golf to have the drive to succeed in world sport. Two-time Formula One World Champion Mika Hà¤kkinen and Mika Salo, a former Ferrari F1 driver who now drives in the American Le Mans racing series, are both members at the resort, which is situated an hour north of Helsinki.
Heikki Kovalainen, Finland’s newest Formula one star, who drove for ING Renault last season, also hit his first golf shots at Linna Golf.
Linna Golf has also enjoyed a highly successful year, including opening a magnificent new clubhouse and 18 luxury golf suites and apartments featuring en-suite Finnish sauna, several with views of the golf course. www.golfpiste.com/linnagolf
ECCO extends contract with Carin Koch
Renowned Danish shoemaker ECCO announces the extension of its endorsement agreement with international Tour star Carin Koch. Under terms of the agreement, Koch will continue to exclusively wear ECCO golf shoes during all on-course activities and display the brand’s logo on the collar of her golf shirt. The 36-year-old Swede will also appear at company functions and be a focus of the 2008 ECCO golf global advertising and marketing campaign.
One of the game’s most recognized faces, Koch is widely admired for her powerful combination of skill, beauty, grace and personality. The mother of two was recently named one of the world’s “Sexiest Women Golfers” by GOLF.com.
“Carin has been a tremendous spokesperson for the brand since joining our roster of staff players and we’re happy to continue the relationship,” says Jesper Thuen, sponsor and event manager, ECCO Golf. “Her charisma, talent and keen fashion sense are a perfect fit with the ECCO brand and, as such, she’ll be a ‘face’ of the new ACE series marketing campaign in 2008.”
ECCO’s Spring/Summer 2008 women’s golf collection features unequalled comfort, style and performance in several new designs, including the distinctive ACE series which offers a unique system of interlocking Truss Support Elements that creates the game’s most advanced swing platform. www.eccogolf.com
Long service awards at Ransomes Jacobsen
Long service awards were presented to several staff at Ransomes Jacobsen, the Ipswich-based turf and grounds care equipment manufacturer, with each receiving a commemorative gift and a specially decorated cake to recognise their commitment and loyalty to the company.
Mick Lewis and Jim Snell, who both work in the manufacturing plant, celebrated their 40 year milestone. Mick is a welder in the fabrication, section while Jim is the Weld Cell Supervisor.
Alan Flewitt, the company’s International Financial Accountant, celebrated 25 years having joined the company in August 1982 as a trainee accountant. After working in different sections of the finance department he was promoted to Group Chief Accountant at Ransomes plc, the then parent company of the Ransomes group. Following the sale of Ransomes to Textron Inc in January 1998, he assumed his current role. He met and married his wife Sue, the company’s Financial Accountant, in May 2002 and they are expecting their first child early in 2008.
Owen Burch, Senior Payroll Officer, Tony Balaam of the Customer Care department, Shirley Stephens, Main Tractor Assembly Technician and Domenic O’Brien, Inventory & Warehouse Manager, were also presented with 25-year service awards.
Completing the awards, again for 25-years service, were Christian Clifford and Adrian Kindred of the Engineering department; Christian is the Engineering Manager and Adrian is one of the company’s Senior Design Engineers. Both joined as Apprentices on the same day back in 1982 and spent their first year in Ransomes dedicated training school before undertaking various placements within the factory and office complex.
Commenting on these latest long service awards, managing director David Withers said, “I was delighted to be called upon to present these awards recognising the loyalty and outstanding service that these individuals have given to the company. It only goes to strengthen my belief that we have a vibrant manufacturing company here in the heart of East Anglia, offering career opportunities and long-term employment to the people of Ipswich. Having celebrated our 175th anniversary of mower manufacturing in Ipswich earlier this year, I would like to think that we will continue to offer employment opportunities for the next 175!” www.ransomesjacobsen.com
Leaving Messe Mà¼nchen GmbH
Florian Weingà¤rtner, Head of Marketing and Communication for Consumer Goods at Messe Mà¼nchen GmbH is leaving the company at the end of this year.
After three and a half years, the 38 year old former international marketing director at Head Sports is leaving the teams of the ispo shows in Munich and China, Golf Europe as well as inhorgenta europe shows to seek new challenges. During his time at Messe Mà¼nchen, the global activities of ispo have been strongly enforced in Japan, China, Russia and Brasil and the upcoming ispo winter 08 show will be on a record-high again.
Chris Buckle joins E-Z-GO sales team
Chris Buckle has joined the E-Z-GO sales team at Ransomes Jacobsen, the Ipswich-based manufacturer and distributor of turf maintenance equipment and golf cars. Reporting to Rupert Price, sales manager UK and Ireland, he will be responsible for golf car sales and territory development in the south of England and Wales.
Chris joins the E-Z-GO team following a 13 year career with a family-owned distributor of power tools based at Christchurch in Dorset. Initially he was sales manager with responsibility for the company’s showroom operation and major grounds care franchises. In 2002 he added the responsibility for sales of a rival golf car manufacturer as the franchise development manager for five counties in the southwest of England.
Rupert Price said, “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the business. He comes with a wealth of experience in the golf car sector and his sales and technical knowledge will prove to be a positive asset, going forward.” www.e-z-go.co.uk
FlightScope expands presence in North America
FlightScope by EDH Sport, a premier portable indoor-outdoor ball-flight and launch monitor, is expanding its presence in the North American market. With the addition of a team of eight new sales representatives, FlightScope, the pioneer of the first Doppler radar-based golf-ball tracking technology, is building on its worldwide success with an increased emphasis in the U.S. and Canada. Additional sales reps will be added in coming months.
“The golf industry increasingly is accepting technology solutions for its businesses, and FlightScope is an invaluable tool and resource in today’s golf environment,” said Henri Johnson, founder, CEO and Chairman of EDH. “We have had great success around the world, and are pleased to be expanding our market presence in the United States and Canada. Clubfitters, academies, retailers, green grass facilities and practice facilities are recognizing and embracing the advanced technology that FlightScope offers.”
FlightScope, first demonstrated in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in 2001 and introduced at the 2004 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla., is in use at high-profile teaching academies and clubfitting venues worldwide, as well as for personal practice by tour professionals and other golfers devoted to game improvement. It is known for its ease of use as well as the precision and accuracy of its technology. FlightScope employs phased array and ballistic tracking technology to record accurately the ball trajectory and to provide actual launch data. The characteristic distinguishing FlightScope from existing launch monitor technology is that FlightScope records the trajectory accurately in the precise environment in which the ball travels, thereby providing actual rather than implied data. The resultant ability of golfers, clubfitters and instructors to see the actual ball trajectory at various angles allows them to make precise adjustments for enhanced performance. www.flightscope.com
People in the news
Story published at 7:55, Tuesday, October 30th, 2007
Faldo’s man to hone skills of Wales amateurs; Ben Taylor joins the Bernhard and Company team; New Business Development Director for PGA City Golf; First Newport Golf School student has drive to succeed; Leadbetter academy opening postponed due to California fires; Appointments at Ashworth, Inc; Woburn Pro becomes a Master; PING re-signs Cabrera to multi-year contract; Neil Cunniffe joins AboutGolf team; Pioneering Kirsty leads the way for the PGA; Octagon Pro-Am tournament raises over £10,500 for local charities.
Faldo’s man to hone skills of Wales amateurs
The man behind Nick Faldo’s return to form has been appointed by the Golf Union of Wales to sharpen the skills of most talented female amateur players in Wales. Jeremy Bennett – a European Tour player of 11 years and former Rookie of the Year winner – is recognised for his success in putting Faldo’s career back on track in 2002. He has also worked successfully with Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros and Paul Casey.
In January 2007, golf in Wales became a united force when the men’s and women’s golfing unions of Wales merged as one, single effective unit. Wales is the first nation within Great Britain and Ireland to do so. www.golfunionwales.org
Ben Taylor joins the Bernhard and Company team
Previously with John Shaw Machinery, a Toro dealer in the south of England, Ben was employed as a service manager, gaining tremendous experience in mower maintenance and performance.
Ben joins Bernhard and Company Ltd as Technical Training Manager to head up the international technical training team, providing training on Express Dual and Anglemaster, as well as presenting educational events worldwide.
“I am really excited to begin my career with Bernhard and Company. As a previous Express Dual and Anglemaster user, the opportunity to teach and train others was a perfect fit for me,” states Ben, who began his new role on 15th October. www.bernhard.co.uk
New Business Development Director for PGA City Golf
PGA professional Liam Greasley has joined PGA City Golf as business development director. Amongst his achievements, Liam is responsible for establishing the PGA Southern Open at the Drift Golf Club in Surrey, where he has been general manager for the past five years.
Liam said, “Having run the PGA City Golf scheme at the Drift GC, I can really see the benefit to clubs. Not only is there an immediate positive impact on club revenues from new golfers introduced to the club, but the scheme is great source of potential new individual and corporate members.”
Competition in the golf market means that golf clubs must consider new ways of ensuring a healthy future without compromising their current member’s ability to use their club. Golf clubs joining the scheme receive substantial royalty payments, and host a PGA City Golf tournament or the company will sponsor a PGA regional pro am. www.pgacitygolf.co.uk
First Newport Golf School student has drive to succeed
“My ambition is to be the best – at both golf and forensic computing,” said Indra Dhaon, the first student to be enrolled at Newport Golf School. Indra will be studying for a degree in Forensic Computing while developing his considerable golfing skills – he currently plays off plus two and has a won many golf competitions in his native India.
As a scholar at Newport School of Golf he will benefit from professional guidance and access to the world class facilities at Ryder Cup 2010 host The Celtic Manor Resort, including its championship golf courses, as well as receiving coaching on Sports Science at the University’s School of Health and Social Sciences.
Numbers to the School of Golf are strictly limited, with only three in each academic year. All entrants must have a handicap of +2 (male) or 2 (female). With a wide choice of degree programmes to choose from, they are assured of total support in their academic studies from tutors at the University. www.newport.ac.uk.
Leadbetter academy opening postponed due to California fires
Due to the wildfires that have devastated parts of southern California, David Leadbetter Golf has postponed the Saturday, 3rd November grand opening of its first west coast academy planned for Irvine, California’s Strawberry Farms Golf Club.
“In deference to the thousands of families affected by this devastating occurrence, we feel it is an inappropriate time to celebrate our facility’s opening” said David Leadbetter. “We are proud to be joining a region that has shown such resolve and compassion in these most difficult of times.” www.leadbetter.com
Appointments at Ashworth, Inc.
Allan Fletcher has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Greg W. Slack has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Ashworth, both appointments are effective immediately. Mr. Slack had previously served as Ashworth’s vice president – finance, corporate controller & principal accounting officer until July 2007.
“We are delighted to welcome Allan to lead the Ashworth team,” said David M. Meyer, chairman of the board of directors of Ashworth. “As the founder and chairman of Fletcher Leisure Group – a long-standing business partner of Ashworth and Canada’s leading supplier of branded golf apparel, sportswear and golf equipment – Allan has proven that he has exceptional insight into our business. With more than 40 years of experience in the golf apparel industry, Allan is uniquely qualified to help Ashworth further capitalize on the progress it is making.”
Mr. Fletcher will retain a significant ownership interest in Fletcher Leisure Group. To ensure proper corporate governance practices, the board of directors of Ashworth has charged Edward J. Fadel, president of Ashworth, with the responsibility for overseeing Ashworth’s business relationship and contracts with Fletcher Leisure Group and reporting on these matters directly to the board.
www.ashworthinc.com
Woburn Pro becomes a Master
Luther Blacklock joined BBC legend Alex Hay at the prestigious Woburn Golf and Country Club as an eager young pro – 29 years later he has been honoured as a PGA Master Professional. The 49-year-old became the latest PGA member to be added to the elite list which includes names like Denis Pugh and Pete Cowen.
Blacklock began studying under Hay in 1978 and four years later he was invited to take up the post at Woburn by the former commentator, who he credits for making him the coach he is today.
“Alex was a massive influence on me as a young pro,” he admits. “He is a world class teacher and taught me to teach the shot rather than the swing. He could change any pupil’s ball flight in just five swings and he passed that down to me – now I do it in four!”
Like most golfers the young Blacklock, who enjoyed stints at Cradoc Golf Club in Wales, and Cotswold Hills GC before Woburn, harboured hopes of playing on Tour and winning tournaments but it was never to be.
Blacklock’s coaching prowess grew, however, and after nine years of teaching at Woburn he was asked to become national coach of the Welsh Golfing Union Boys team and was part of David Llewellyn’s coaching team that contributed to a first senior Home Nations triumph for Wales.
He is best-known in the golfing world for his ground-breaking swing aid Explanar. Launched in 2001 it has become a worldwide hit, used by more than 1,500 pros and endorsed freely by renowned coaches Cowen and Butch Harmon.
But it is a passion for teaching that drives Blacklock on and after nearly 30 years as a PGA professional he still has plenty of unfinished business, including keeping the PGA at the forefront of coaching.
“My vision for the future is to enjoy the honour of being a Master Professional and to use my expertise to help bring more people to our great game over the next 25 years,” he said. Visit www.PGA.info for the latest PGA news
PING re-signs Cabrera to multi-year contract
Reigning U.S. Open Champion and the recent winner of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, Angel Cabrera has signed a multi- year agreement to continue playing PING golf equipment, says John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO.
As part of the agreement, Cabrera will wear a PING® hat, carry a PING staff bag and play a minimum of 11 PING clubs, including a PING driver and PING putter. Financial terms and the length of the agreement were not disclosed. He is currently playing PING’s new G10™ driver, S58™ irons, a TiSI Tec™ fairway wood and a Redwood™ Anser® putter.
“Angel’s performance in the U.S. Open clearly demonstrated his extraordinary talent and his ability to handle the pressure of contending for a major championship,” said Solheim. “His victory brought PING unprecedented world-wide exposure while showcasing his passion and enjoyment for the game. We‘re pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with him.”
The 37-year-old Cabrera, whose home is in Cordoba, Argentina, has 30 career wins, including three European Tour titles. He has played on two President’s Cup teams and has represented Argentina in the World Cup on nine occasions. He is currently ranked 17th in the world golf rankings. www.pinggolf.com
Neil Cunniffe joins AboutGolf team
AboutGolf has announced the appointment of Neil Cunniffe as UK Sales Manager with immediate effect, with the specific objective of accelerating sales growth within this key market territory.
Neil is a seasoned sales professional with a strong experience base in the IT sector having worked in manufacturing, local government and aerospace industries. Combining his sales instinct with a keen passion for sport Neil identified a real market opportunity for an indoor golf facility in his home town of Rugby but was frustrated by the limitations of the technology available. After discovering the performance benefits of the AboutGolf system he was so impressed that expressed a desire to sell the technology in the UK ultimately leading to his current appointment.
AboutGolf Europe’s managing director Simon Burrows said, “The timing was excellent as we enter a period of strong sales growth and expansion, I am excited about the contribution that Neil will bring to the business.”
www.aboutgolfeurope.com
Pioneering Kirsty leads the way for the PGA
Kirsty McDonald has become the first PGA professional to join an elite band of nationwide coaches. The Rugby-based mother of two has attained SportscoachUK Trainer status – putting her among 30 of the best in the whole of the country.
Under her new status McDonald is putting the PGA tutors through their paces to ensure that they come up to scratch when they are in the classroom.
McDonald has been a golf pro since 1996 and will continue to be one of the PGA’s leading swing tutors, but her new qualification has allowed her to follow her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.
“When I was younger I always wanted to be a teacher but my dad was a teacher and said don‘t go into it but somehow I‘ve managed to go full circle and got into it,” said McDonald, who also played on the Ladies European Tour. “I‘ve been teaching on the PGA Foundation degree and the diploma before that for a few years. This is just a progression up from tutoring.
“It’s taken me over two years to get this and with raising a family at the same time, my little boy is just over two and my daughter’s eight weeks old, it has been a challenge and a bit of struggle but well worth it.”
The 36-year-old McDonald is proud of being the first PGA professional to achieve the SportscoachUK trainer certificate but insists more tutors are needed given the growth of the game.
“I feel really honoured to be the first PGA professional to get this,” she said. “The support the PGA has given me since I‘ve been a tutor has just been fantastic. To have the opportunity to go and do this has been a real honour.
“But we need more trainers to qualify to train the tutors. There are more and more people who want to be tutors. There’s so much more demand so someone needs to make sure that the tutors are trained to a high level and that the standards are maintained.” www.sportscoachuk.org
Octagon Pro-Am tournament raises over £10,500 for local charities
Keen golfers thronged to Burhill Golf Club, Walton-on-Thames, for the recent Octagon Pro-Am competition which raised £10,500 for Cherry Trees, the children’s home that provides support and education for disabled children, and Friends of St Peter’s Hospital.
Burhill is celebrating its centenary this year and it was pleasing to see 24 teams taking part in a toughly fought competition. Graham Weiss, managing director of Octagon Developments, took part in the day and presented the prizes.
Leading the professionals was Scott Stevens, who scored a superb 65, ending up 5 under par. However the winners on the day, with a lead of just one point, were Burhill members Simon Bell, Mark O‘Sullivan and James Bagnell led by Pro, Paul Sherman from Ashford.
‘This increasingly popular Pro-Am, sponsored by Octagon and held at Burhill, is now in its ninth year,” said Graham Weiss. “The course was in fantastic condition and we all had a superb day’s golf as well as raising much-needed funds for two extremely valuable local causes. It’s vital that as a community we all play part in supporting local charities and Octagon is proud to be involved in such a successful and worthwhile event.”
David Cook, general manager of Burhill Golf Club, said, “Everybody rises to the occasion at an event like this. Golf and fundraising go together really well and nothing is more fun than a great day’s golf. Taking part in a pro-am puts everyone on their mettle and this year we saw some excellent play with a really close finish – what more could you ask for!” www.burhillgolf-club.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:10, Thursday, October 25th, 2007
Swedish PGA award for top UK administrators; Ian Baker-Finch joins the Black Knight International Team; IGF has new Joint Deputy Secretary; Callaway Golf Product Manager; Board appointments at Greenkeepers Training Committee; Dawlish duo double up at Carnoustie.
Swedish PGA award for top UK administrators
Sandy Jones and Ken Schofield were surprised, but clearly delighted, to find themselves awarded Honorary Membership of the PGA of Sweden, during a celebratory dinner staged in Malmo during the recent PGAs of Europe 8th Teaching & Coaching Conference.
In presenting the commemorative plaques, Mikael Sorling, managing director of the Swedish PGA, who hosted the TCC and celebrated their 75th anniversary, spoke of the pair’s huge and highly-effective contribution to European golf in general and the Ryder Cup in particular.
In reply the two Scots, brought up on ‘just the other side of the hill from each other’, paid tribute to the tremendous strides Sweden have made in the sport, on their successful staging of the TCC and congratulated them on achieving their 75th birthday. www.pgae.com
Ian Baker-Finch joins the Black Knight International Team
Native Australian Ian Baker-Finch, who has served as Gary Player’s Captain’s Assistant for the last three President’s Cup matches, has joined Black Knight International as an international ambassador for the organization, with a focus on new business ventures.
Baker-Finch, winner of 15 professional titles including the British Open Championship in 1991, joins the company with a number of years experience in the golf course design business, and as a result, he brings tremendous value and expertise to Gary Player Design’s expanding global portfolio.
In his capacity as a worldwide representative for The Player Group, Baker-Finch’s objectives will be geared towards golf course design opportunities – potentially including co-designed projects with Gary Player, which would create a unique marketing story around their consecutive terms as Presidents Cup captains.
Additionally, Baker-Finch plans to provide marketing support for existing Gary Player Group projects and client relationships. This would include attending golf course grand openings and collaborative corporate outings and charitable initiatives.
Gary Player Group CEO Marc Player believes that Baker-Finch’s travels with the PGA Tour and abroad will open the door for exciting new opportunities for the company, particularly in the region of Australasia – a new territory for the Gary Player Group.
“We look forward to working with Ian in promoting our golf course design business, and especially to the markets of Australia and New Zealand. Ian is a golf course designer in his own right and we hope to collaborate with him on future projects,” Marc Player concluded. www.garyplayer.com
IGF has new Joint Deputy Secretary
Robin Bell has been appointed as Joint Deputy Secretary of the International Golf Federation by Peter Dawson, Chief Executive of The R&A. Bell, who has been a member of The R&A’s Championship department since 1998, replaces Grant Moir, who is leaving to concentrate on his expanding role at The R&A. Moir has served as joint deputy secretary since 2000.
Before joining The R&A, Bell, 31, studied law at the University of Dundee. Now an assistant director, his work extends across all of The R&A’s championships and the Open in particular. During his tenure at The R&A, he has developed a wealth of experience in staging large-scale international events.
As Joint Deputy Secretary, Bell will work closely with his USGA counterpart, Stephanie Parel, as the staff representatives who coordinate the staging of the World Amateur Team Championships. Bell and Parel will report to the IGF joint secretaries, Peter Dawson (R&A) and David Fay (USGA). www.internationalgolffederation.org
Callaway Golf Product Manager
Callaway Golf Europe has announced the appointment of Bruce Chapman as Product Manager. Chapman, a golf industry veteran with more than 35 years’ experience, joins Callaway Golf from Aldila Shafts, where he was sales manager for the UK and Europe. He will be responsible for product liaison with Callaway Golf in the United States and sourcing European specific products, including hardware, bags and accessories.
“Bruce is a highly experienced and respected golf industry professional and we welcome him to our team at this exciting time,” said Callaway Golf Europe managing director Neil Howie.
“We are introducing an outstanding line-up of products across the Callaway Golf family of brands for 2008, including significant expansions of the Fusion, X Series, Women’s and Golf Ball platforms, building on the sustained success of our superior, game-changing design and technology.”
Chapman is experienced in all aspects of products, from design and manufacture to the implementation of sales and marketing strategies. He also has first hand experience of product development of clubs, bags, shoes and accessories in the UK and European markets. www.callawaygolf.com
Board appointments at Greenkeepers Training Committee
The GTC Board recently welcomed two new members, Judy Ganz from the Golf Union of Wales and Kerran Daly, a past chairman of BIGGA, who returns to the GTC as the BIGGA representative having already served the GTC on the technical committee.
Both Kerran and Judy have a passion for greenkeeper training and hope that more golf club employers take an active interest in their staff development and use the programmes available through the GTC’s work on qualifications and its approved training provider network. www.the-gtc.co.uk
Dawlish duo double up at Carnoustie
The winners of the 2007 International Pairs UK championship were Deen Graves and Martyn Ashcroft who first won the title in 2001. They overcame competition from a high-class field to claim victory in 36-hole Stableford event in Scotland.
International Pairs – which is run in association with Visit Scotland – is the largest competition of its kind for club golfers in the world and Graves and Ashcroft’s reward for winning will be a place at the 2008 World Final which is due to take place on the Duke’s Course, St Andrews, next September. Around 20,000 players took part in this year’s UK competition. www.internationalpairs.com
People in the News
Story published at 12:15, Wednesday, October 17th, 2007
Honorary Membership for Cabrera and Harrington; Jan Brà¼gelmann receives Legend Award 2007; New Director of Golf at Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel & CC; General Manager appointed for The Dunes, Dubai Sports City; Geoffrey Cornish honoured by University of Massachusetts Alumni; Sales appointments at Glenbrae; PowerBilt and Bionic brands get boost in UK and European markets; Lely boosts sales and technical expertise; Cutter & Buck sign PGA Tour star Stuart Appleby; General Manager appointed for Pearl Valley Golf Estates, South Africa.
Honorary Membership for Cabrera and Harrington
Argentina’s Angel Cabrera and Padraig Harrington of Ireland have been awarded Honorary Life Membership of The European Tour.
Cabrera, 38, became the first Argentinian golfer since Roberto di Vicenzo 40 years ago to capture a major championship when he claimed the US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania and little more than one month later Harrington became only the second Irish golfer after Fred Daly in 1947 to capture the Open Championship following a dramatic play-off with Spain’s Sergio Garcia at Carnoustie.
The two Major Champions, who become the 30th and 31st recipients of Honorary Life Membership of The European Tour, received their solid silver membership cards during the HSBC World Match Play Championship Official Dinner at Wentworth.
www.europeantour.com
Jan Brà¼gelmann receives Legend Award 2007
For the first time GOLF EUROPE has honoured a person whose continual dedication to preserving and developing golf in Germany has been of decisive importance. Jan Brà¼gelmann, president for many years and now honorary president of the German Golf Association (DGV), has received the GOLF EUROPE Legend Award, which was created with the PGAs of Europe and the European Golf Industry Association in 2003.
The popularity of golf in Germany is especially thanks to Jan Brà¼gelmann, who has worked to promote it his whole life. Initially involved in the revival of the still controversial sport in post-war Germany, he worked closely with the occupying forces, who wanted to generate enthusiasm for golf among German youths.
He supported Bernhard Langer, whom he considered an extremely talented player with a bright future, and with private sponsoring, Brà¼gelmann hoped to make golf more popular.
While he was DGV president, he supported founding of a representative body for golfers who were not members of clubs (VcG) in Germany. Although this idea was not universally popular with private clubs, Brà¼gelmann finally gained acceptance of VcG which has become a major force in promoting golf and the next generation of players. Today VcG members are welcome at 90% German golf courses today and often become club members themselves after they have got to know and love the game. www.golf-europe.com
New Director of Golf at Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel & CC
Marriott Golf, one of the world’s premier golf operators and the world’s largest resort golf management company, has named Keith Grant as Director of Golf at the Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club, Norwich. In this position, he will be responsible for managing all golf operations for the club, including golf & grounds maintenance, food & beverage operations, and sales & marketing initiatives.
Keith Grant brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent two years at the Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland, as well as several years at Marriott Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, England, where he served as golf retail manager and head golf professional, respectively.
Sprowston Manor’s 18-hole championship golf course runs through a beautiful landscape. Proclaimed as one of England’s finest new golf courses, Sprowston Manor went through a £1.6 million redesign in 2003 by Ross McMurray of European Golf Design. www.marriottgolf.com
General Manager appointed for The Dunes, Dubai Sports City
Troon Golf®, the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing, has named Thomas Rubi as general manager of The Dunes Golf Course, Dubai Sports City. As the world’s first integrated sports city, golfers will be treated to an unrivalled experience when the Ernie Els course opens in early 2008. Chief amongst these measures has been the appointment of Troon Golf and now its new general manager, Thomas Rubi. With close to 20 years experience in luxury hospitality and the golf resort industry, Rubi arrives following his most recent project; opening the Jack Nicklaus signature course at Monte Rei Golf & Country Club resort in Portugal. During his career he has held a number of senior positions with luxury 5-star resorts around the world. The appointment of such an experienced professional is testament to Dubai Sport City’s commitment to position The Dunes as a world-class golfing community with exceptional amenities. www.dubaisportscity.ae
As general manager, Rubi will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of the club’s management, from pre-opening marketing and brand positioning to membership services and full managerial oversight of the club’s operations.
Troon Golf’s appointment at The Dunes in late 2004 further was a significant landmark in Troon Golf’s growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Geneva, Troon Golf EMA is committed to developing Troon Golf’s presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This rapidly expanding division now oversees operations at 32.5 courses in 11 countries including Dubai, Portugal, Spain and England with further expansion planned across all regions. www.troongolf.com
Geoffrey Cornish honoured by University of Massachusetts Alumni
Golf course architect Geoffrey Cornish was honoured by the turf alumni of University of Massachusetts at the 4th annual Joseph Troll Turf Classic, sponsored by the Alumni Turf Group and the Golf Course Superintendent’s Association of New England.
Mr. Cornish has over 250 golf course design credits and he has contributed 50 years of research, writing, and teaching on the art of golf course design. He earned his master’s in agronomy at UMass in 1950, taught at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, and served as faculty resident at the Butterfield dormitory from 1947-52.
Mungeam Cornish Golf Design www.csmgolf.com
Sales appointments at Glenbrae
Performance knitwear brand Glenbrae Golf has announced a series of appointments aimed to further drive sales across the UK and European markets. Leading the way is the appointment of Andrew Jones to the position of General Manager responsible for the continued development of the brand across the UK, European and global markets. The move follows the recent departure of former General Manager Giles Birkhead, who left the business after 7 years to pursue a new career opportunity within the golf industry.
Andrew has been working with Glenbrae Golf for the last 12 months on a consultancy basis and was a logical successor to Giles .He brings with him a wealth of valuable experience, having held senior positions with or worked with, many of the industries leading golf brands including Ping Collection, Sunderland of Scotland and Wilson. In his career he has also worked directly with several of the golf industry’s largest retailers and also on projects with 2008 Ryder Cup Captain Nick Faldo. His primary objectives will be to drive and re focus the brand on its core values, develop the product base, increase market awareness, and drive sales across core markets.
In the area of UK field sales, Simon Clare has been appointed agent for the Yorkshire and north east region of the United Kingdom. Simon is a well established sales professional with a track record of working with premium brands that include Hi-Tec, Oscar Jacobson and Green Lamb. Across the Pennines Ian Singleton takes responsibility for the Lancashire and Greater Manchester regions. A PGA professional, Ian has spent time teaching and playing in the USA and is currently attached to Whalley Golf Club, he brings with him a fresh approach and strong relationships with key customers. www.glenbraegolf.com
PowerBilt and Bionic brands get boost in UK and European markets
Louisville based Hillerich & Bradsby Co.’s PowerBilt golf and Bionic golf glove brands will have one of Europe’s leading golf marketing professionals promoting their products with the announcement that Mark Richardson has joined COGO Golf, formerly known as Jaxx Golf Company
Richardson is seen by many as being the leader behind TaylorMade’s resurgence during the 2000s. He brings with him nearly ten years of experience from within the TaylorMade-adidas Golf Company. Having occupied senior director roles in sales, customer service and operations, Mark is viewed by COGO as the perfect addition to their management team in order to continue to accelerate their growth strategy within the UK & European markets across Powerbilt, Bionic and its other brands.
COGO managing director Phil Aitken said from his Manchester headquarters, “We are delighted that Mark has decided to join COGO Golf. His industry pedigree is undoubted. His reputation as an honest, hard-working team player who produces results is amongst the best in the hard goods market. His ambition to seek out new opportunities perfectly matches our plans at COGO where we are getting ready to unveil some of the best products I have seen in my history in this business.”
Richardson will start with COGO on 1st November. www.powerbilt.com
Lely boosts sales and technical expertise
Toro distributor Lely UK has made a number of appointments aimed at further improving its customer sales and technical expertise and helping address calls for the creation of more apprenticeships in the turf machinery industry.
Simon Gale has joined in the newly-created role of key accounts support. He works in tandem with the service department and is responsible for liaising with key accounts manager Trevor Chard, providing him with technical support for Toro’s large machinery fleet customers.
Simon has spent all his working life in the turfcare industry and brings a great deal of experience both in sales and as a technician. Previously he spent six years in sales with Jacobsen dealer TH White, and before that was a demonstrator for another of the manufacturer’s dealers, PA Turney.
Meanwhile, in a move to help address the turf machinery industry’s need for more apprentices, Lely has started its own Apprenticeship Training Scheme with the recruitment of five trainees from Cambridgeshire. The apprenticeship mixes academic, workshop and field experience into a superb work package lasting four years. Students can attain a Grade 3 NVQ in Engineering. Writtle College, in Essex, is Lely’s partner in the initiative. www.lely.co.uk
Cutter & Buck sign PGA Tour star Stuart Appleby
The five-year partnership agreement will see Appleby wearing and endorsing Cutter & Buck apparel at all PGA Tour events and international tournaments. The Australian, ranked number 34 in the world, will work directly with Cutter & Buck’s sales and marketing teams to drive brand awareness and new revenue opportunities for the company.
Alan Dwyer, managing director of Eurostyle, European distributor of Cutter & Buck, said, “Cutter & Buck continues to invest heavily in the brand and this has helped generate record sales in Europe this year. Consumer demand looks set to increase further in 2008, with Stuart Appleby and Annika Sorenstam wearing Cutter & Buck on tour, as well as playing an integral role in product development.”
Appleby will have a hands-on role working with the Cutter & Buck design team, bringing expert consultation and the perspective of a tour professional to product development. With eight PGA Tour victories and over $20 million in career earnings, Appleby is one of the most successful PGA Tour professionals over the past decade.
Eurostyle was established in 1972 and distributes golf apparel to more than 21 countries throughout the world. www.cutterbuck.ie
General Manager appointed for Pearl Valley Golf Estates, SA
Troon Golf, ® the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing has named Ken Kosak as general manager of Pearl Valley Golf Estates in South Africa. Pearl Valley’s Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course is ranked number six on Golf Digest’s list of “South Africa’s 100 Greatest Courses” and will soon host The South African Open for the first time. www.pearlvalley.co.za
Most recently, Kosak was general manager of The Montgomerie Dubai located in Dubai, Troon Golf’s flagship in Europe and the Middle East. In 2006, the facility was named the Troon Golf Facility of the Year and was a World Travel Award recipient for Best Golf Resort in Dubai under his leadership. Kosak previously served as director of club operations at the award winning El Conquistador Resort and Golden Door Spa, Puerto Rico for Troon Golf.
A native of Pinehurst, N.C., a region steeped in golf history, he was one of the first graduates of the PGA of America’s Golf Professional Training Program and has over a decade of golf club managerial experience in operations, food & beverage service, accounting, restructuring and sales & marketing.
Located amidst the rugged beauty of the Western Cape, Pearl Valley marks the first Troon Golf facility in South Africa. The 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course lies at the base of the Drakenstein Mountains and sits on rich soil that was first cultivated more than 300 years ago when exiles settled in the area from France, bringing with them knowledge of farming and wine-making. The vineyards that were planted centuries ago are still thriving and now border the course, which uses its natural surroundings and uninterrupted terrain to create a challenging golf experience for golfers of any skill level. www.troongolf.com
People in the news
Story published at 0:15, Thursday, October 4th, 2007
Toro’s Bob Buckingham relocates to Cyprus; Steels joins Aldila; Pride Sports appoints new head of sales; Steve Mona to leave GCSAA; Mission Hills Golf Club hires Andy Leadbetter.
Toro’s Bob Buckingham relocates to Cyprus
Toro has invested heavily in the international arena over the past decade, with the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region becoming the focus for development this year. It is a move which has recently led to one of the turf machinery industry’s best-known names, Toro’s Bob Buckingham, relocating to Cyprus.
“Western and Central Europe and SA Africa are very important but mature markets,” Bob Buckingham said. “Eastern Europe, with Russia, Bulgaria and the Balkans, for example, along with the Middle East, are now the emerging markets with huge growth potential. So I have relocated to Paphos, in Cyprus, to be much better positioned to develop our business and serve customers there. I’m really excited at the prospect.”
For the past six of the 20 years that he has worked for The Toro Company, Bob Buckingham has been the firm’s European director of sales, working out of southern England. His new role sees him promoted to director of new business development.
As part of wider changes aimed at strengthening and expanding the Toro EMEA team, Christian Grisard-Van Roey has taken over from Bob Buckingham as European sales manager for golf and commercial products. Eric Tortelier remains as European sales manager for Irrigation and both men are supported by their own field teams. Recent additions to the teams are: Arturo Moran, area sales manager Southern Europe Equipment, and Xavier Agusti, his equivalent for irrigation; Teodor Denchev, for business in Eastern Europe, and Pieter Clarke for the Middle East. Additionally, there are two open positions to further support Central/Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
www.toro.com
Steels joins Aldila
Leading graphite shaft manufacturer Aldila has appointed Paul Steels as its new UK and European sales manager. Steels, 50 has spent the last 20 years in the golf industry working as director of UK & European operations for Eaton Corporation, manufacturers of Golf Pride grips, the world’s No. 1 grip brand. In his new role at Aldila, Paul will be responsible for looking after Tour players, sales, customer relations and marketing & publicity.
“We are delighted that Paul has agreed to become our new UK & European sales manager,” commented Mike Rossi, Aldila’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Paul is a well-known and respected figure in the European golf industry and his wealth of experience will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset in helping us to expand our business in all the key markets on this side of the Atlantic.”
Commenting on his new role Steels said, “I am looking forward to taking up this exciting and challenging opportunity of working for such a renowned and successful brand as Aldila. There is no doubt that now is an exciting time to join Aldila, with the company recently securing their fourth consecutive wood and hybrid shaft manufacturer count at a Major Championship, making it a clean sweep of golf’s Majors in 2007.” www.aldila.com
Pride Sports appoints new head of sales
The world’s No. 1 manufacturer of golf cleats and tees has appointed Mark Nicholls as its new head of European and international sales.
Nicholls, 47 is originally from Buckinghamshire and brings a wealth of experience with him from his previous employment, having spent the past 8 years working for Irwin Industrial Tools as their business development manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. His primary task at Pride Sports will be to increase both worldwide sales and distribution.
“We are delighted that someone with such broad and extensive experience in the tooling and sales industry as Mark has agreed to head up our European and international sales, said Louise Roe, international sales and marketing of Pride Sports. His experience will be pivotal in developing our brand worldwide.”
Commenting on his appointment Nicholls said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for me and one that I am certainly relishing. Pride Sports is a company with tremendous potential and I look forward to the challenges ahead.” www.softspikes.com
Steve Mona to leave GCSAA
Steve Mona, who has served as the CEO for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) since November 1993, has accepted the newly-created Chief Executive Officer position of the World Golf Foundation.
GCSAA President Ricky D. Heine said, “Speaking for the GCSAA Board of Directors and the association’s 20,000-plus members, it is indeed a bittersweet day. We are extremely happy for Steve and his wife Cyndi for this wonderful opportunity. The World Golf Foundation is fortunate to have a person of Steve’s intelligence, integrity and vision to be its first chief executive. Just as GCSAA has prospered under his leadership, so too will the World Golf Foundation achieve even greater accomplishments with Steve at the helm.
“The GCSAA Board of Directors will meet in the near future to chart its course of action. Our strategic governance system presents a framework for succession. Steve has agreed to serve as our chief executive officer for up to another six months.”
Steve Mona said, “It will be a challenge and great opportunity to lead the World Golf Foundation as the various organizations around the world seek to elevate the game globally.” www.gcsaa.org
Mission Hills Golf Club hires Andy Leadbetter
The world’s largest collection of premier golf courses has hired the eldest son of world-famous golf instructor David Leadbetter as Director of Instructor Training the golf academy that carries his father’s name.
Andy had previously served as an understudy to David and his elite staff of instructors at the David Leadbetter World Golf Headquarters at ChampionsGate G.C. outside Orlando, Fla.
“I am excited to be named the Director of Instructor Training for the DLGA at Mission Hills and eagerly embrace my obligation to ensure that our golf professionals are utilizing the finest instruction techniques available,” says Leadbetter. “This, in turn, will make the game more enjoyable for the club’s many members and guests.”
For more than two decades, Leadbetter has learned the game under the watchful eye of his world-famous father. He also was afforded myriad opportunities to assist during the countless sessions that his father held with world-class touring professionals.
“We are honoured that of all the David Leadbetter Golf Academies worldwide, David has selected Mission Hills as the location from which to launch Andy’s full-time instruction career,” says Dr. David Chu, Chairman of the Mission Hills Group. “We feel that this evidences David’s true commitment to and belief in the Chinese golf market, and are delighted to have Andy on board in such a vital position.”
www.leadbetter.com
People in the News
Story published at 0:20, Monday, September 10th, 2007
New appointments to Cobra’s marketing team; Women & Golf appoints Alison Root as Deputy Editor; Six ECCO staff players named to 2007 Solheim Cup squads; Walker Cup stars in action at The Oxfordshire; Dubai Investor Leisurecorp strengthens support of GPSI
New appointments to Cobra’s marketing team
The Cobra brand has enjoyed strong sales success in recent years thanks to the constant flow of high performance products being introduced to the market place. The brand famed for delivering massive ‘sweetspots’ combined with unrivalled forgiveness and distance, is in high demand across the globe. To meet the needs of the ever expanding Cobra business in Europe, Cobra has appointed Ian Barrett to the newly created position of Cobra European marketing manager.
Ian has more than a decade of experience in marketing and business development roles for blue chip organisations such as KPMG and Allen & Overy. Most recently he enjoyed a successful period as the marketing manager for The National Sporting Club based in London.
Cobra’s sales and marketing director Nick Tempest is delighted to add an experienced marketer to the management structure. “We have got some very exciting products in the pipeline and I am sure Ian will bring fresh ideas with him and develop some effective marketing programmes to support the brand,” he said.
Another addition to the new look Cobra Marketing team is Craig Verrinder who has been appointed Cobra’s marketing co-ordinator. Craig brings with him an in-depth knowledge of the Cobra product line having worked in the Acushnet Custom Club department for the last four years.
The Cobra brand is once again enjoying double digit sales growth in Europe and with the new marketing structure and a whole host of exciting products on the way, the future looks healthy for the Cobra.
Women & Golf appoints Alison Root as Deputy Editor
Alison previously worked at The Times newspaper before joining Business Golf Corporation as publishing director, editing a quarterly magazine called Business Golfer and working closely with News International in the field of corporate golf events, overseeing the publication of event related supplements.
Alison, a 13 handicap golfer who plays at West Essex Golf Club, said, “I am very excited about joining the Women & Golf team, the future of women’s golf and the way ahead for this magazine.”
Jane Carter, editor of Women & Golf, commented, “We are delighted to have Alison join the team. It is a very busy and exciting time for the magazine and someone of Alison’s experience and passion for women’s golf will be a great asset.”
Six ECCO staff players named to 2007 Solheim Cup squads
Danish shoemaker ECCO – official footwear sponsor of the Ladies European Tour and European Solheim Cup team – announces that staff players Laura Davies, Sophie Gustafson, Pat Hurst, Juli Inkster, Iben Tinning and Linda Wessberg will wear new, limited-edition styles during the 2007 Competition taking place at Halmstad Golfklubb in Sweden, 14-16 September.
The ECCO-sponsored European team, led by Davies and Gustafson alongside captain’s picks Wessberg and Tinning, will sport specially-designed styles colour-coordinated to match each day’s team outfits. Incorporating elements of the European Union flag and inspired by the history and tradition of the Solheim Cup, these styles will also be available for purchase at the Halmstad pro shop throughout the three-day event.
Throughout the competition, long-time Solheim Cup stars Inkster and Hurst will lead the U.S. team wearing distinctive all-white ECCO golf shoes with red, white and blue stitching details.
As part of its sponsorship, ECCO will be featured in the official tournament programme and highlighted on-site via signage featuring the company logo. Tournament staff will also be outfitted in ECCO styles. www.eccogolf.com
Walker Cup stars in action at The Oxfordshire
The Oxfordshire Golf Club plays host to some of the biggest names in amateur golf’s recent history this week when it hosts a European Tour first qualifying stage event. Popular Irishman Rory McIlroy, who won the silver medal at this year’s Open Championship at Carnoustie, sets out on the road to professional stardom in the event. And he is joined by Lloyd Saltman, who took the silver medal a year earlier at Hoylake.
Saltman’s fellow Scot, Richie Ramsay, who stunned the golfing world with his success at last year’s US Amateur Championship is also in the field. He recently turned professional, while Saltman and McIlroy have retained their amateur status and will visit The Oxfordshire fresh from this weekend’s Walker Cup clash at Royal County Down. And their Walker Cup colleague, Welshman Llewellyn Matthews, will also be looking to make a name for himself.
Local interest will centre on two young pros from the host club, James Shield and Daniel Wood – and The Oxfordshire’s general manager, Martin Harris, hopes local golf fans will turn up to support all the players.
He said: “The course will be open for visitors to come in and watch the golf, free of charge, on all four days. The Oxfordshire was designed to host professional tournaments so it is renowned as one of the best places around to watch golf.
“This is the second year we have hosted the event and the standard of these guys is phenomenally high. It’s hugely entertaining – even if it is a little frustrating for mid to high handicappers to see just how well they can hit a ball,” he added with a smile.
www.theoxfordshiregolfclub.com
Dubai investor Leisurecorp strengthens support of GPSI
GPS Industries, Inc. has announced that Geoff Hunter has been added to the company’s board of directors and Marc Potter has been transferred to the corporate head office in Vancouver to assume the role of executive vice president.
Both appointments have been made by the company’s majority shareholder, Leisurecorp of Dubai. Leisurecorp is part of the Istithmar group. Istithmar is an alternative investment house based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is 100 percent owned by Dubai World, which is in turn wholly owned by the Government of Dubai. Istithmar began its business partnership with GPSI in November 2006 when its Leisurecorp, division and golf legend Greg Norman’s company Great White Shark Enterprises jointly acquired 1,574,089 issued GPSI Series B convertible preferred shares and related warrants for $15.7 million.
GPSI provides Wi-Fi enabled global positioning systems (GPS) for golf courses and residential communities and has been contracted by Leisurecorp as a technology provider to the renowned Jumeirah Golf Estates development in Dubai.
The Company’s newest Board member, Geoff Hunter, has for the last ten years been involved in various senior management positions within the sports industry. He was employed from January1999 as general manager of a retail/distribution/lifestyle company where he was responsible for over 30 brands, including Reebok, Speedo, Umbro, Rockport and Quiksilver. In 2004 he was appointed as general manager for a golf distribution company who distributed exclusively throughout the Middle East and had many of the top golf brands including Callaway, Mizuno and Cleveland and Ashworth and Cutter and Buck apparel. Mr Hunter is currently employed with Leisurecorp as senior manager-commercial operations and has been in this position for six months.
Marc Potter, GPSI’s new executive vice president, has more than ten years of high-end experience in golf course management and operations across Australia, Asia, Africa and Europe. He joined Dubai World in 2005, where he has been responsible for directing operations at all of the Group’s leisure-related assets.
Commenting on Marc Potter’s transfer to the GPSI’s head office, David Spencer, chief executive of Leisurecorp, said, “As a major shareholder within GPSI we have made this secondment with the aim of strengthening the existing partnership and sharing resources of expertise. Our relationship with GPSI is not only about a financial investment; it is about helping the business to grow.”
“Having Marc actively involved in supporting the operation of the company makes obvious commercial sense” added Spencer “and his extensive knowledge and skills will help GPSI to maximize returns to stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with Marc on both an operational and strategic level and am confident that, with his support, our partnership with GPSI will reach its full potential.”
Robert Silzer, Sr. president and CEO of GPS Industries, said, “We are delighted that Marc has joined our team and that Leisurecorp is integrating a member of their group into our management staff. Marc has been a member of our board since late December 2006 and it will be beneficial to have him play a more active executive role in the business.” www.istithmar.ae
People in the News
Story published at 7:55, Thursday, August 30th, 2007
Cliff Dews joins The Sports HQ; PING crowns its European Sales Rep of the Year; Sprowston Manor appoints new Director of Golf; New Huxley Golf distributor in the north of England; Tony Strickland returns to DLF – again!
Cliff Dews joins The Sports HQ
The Sports HQ – one of the UK’s leading online golf equipment retailers – has appointed Cliff Dews as Operations Director. The Alvechurch, Worcs-based company is the European division of Confidence Golf and Prosimmon, and also has a major operation in Palm Springs, California.
Cliff, 52, is a golf industry stalwart, having worked previously with high-profile companies such as UK Golf Services, Spalding Sports, Stylo and Nike. One of his key roles will be to oversee product development from design to retail for the company.
“I am delighted to be joining The Sports HQ,” said Cliff. “I will be working on the design and sourcing of new products while taking responsibility for the company’s logistics – roles which are very familiar to me. I am really looking forward to the challenge.”
Cliff will also be working on well-known club brands such as Texan Classics and Chicago golf which The Sports HQ distributes exclusively in Europe. The company’s e-commerce websites, www.thesportshq.com, and www.golfoutletsusa.com, strive to offer golfers the lowest prices for high quality, high performance golf products.
PING crowns its European Sales Rep of the Year
PING’s European Sales Conference, held at the Marriott Druids Glen resort in Ireland, not only saw the launch of the much-heralded new G10 range, but also witnessed Ian Walker being crowned as the company’s top European Sales Rep of the Year.
The 48 year old Scotsman, who has achieved excellent sales growth over the past two years, is the first UK recipient of the award since its inception in 2004. Walker received his award from PING’s chairman and chief executive officer, John Solheim.
“It is vital that as a company we recognise the hard work and dedication of our employees by showing our gratitude towards them. Without them PING wouldn’t be the success story that it is today,” stated Solheim.
Walker joined PING back in 1998 as one of the original sales team and has covered the Scottish region to this day. He is avid golfer, playing off scratch at his home club of Turnberry where he holds the amateur course record over the famous Ailsa course with a score of 66. He is also a former professional footballer, having played for such teams as Wolves, Ayr United and Queen of the South. www.pingeurope.com
Sprowston Manor appoints new Director of Golf
Keith Grant is the new Director of Golf of the Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club, in Norwich. Originally from Blairgowrie, Grant brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous position at the 5-star Fairmont St. Andrews Resort in Scotland where he was based for two years. Prior to that, he worked at another Marriott venue, Hanbury Manor Hotel & Country Club, in Hertfordshire where he held the positions of golf retail manager and head professional.
“We are delighted that Keith has joined what is an already strong and enthusiastic team at Sprowston Manor,” said Stephen Follett, director of golf operations for Marriott UK. “His experience in the golf resort industry will be vital in developing the role of Director of Golf.”
The Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club is situated on the outskirts of Norwich and is one of 10 Marriott Hotel & Country Clubs around England, Scotland and Wales.
The golf facilities comprise a fine 6,547-yard 18-hole golf course and a spacious 27-bay floodlit driving range. The course was extensively re-designed by Ross McMurray of European Tour Design in 2003 and has subsequently been used as a venue for two PGA EuroPro Tour events. www.MarriottSprowstonManor.co.uk
New Huxley Golf distributor in the north of England
Trading as Huxley Golf Northern, the new company is owned and operated by former European Tour player, Simon Townend, and Richard Lawrence, a low-handicap golfer with extensive experience of the golf market. Huxley Golf Northern is located at Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire.
The area covered by the new business encompasses Lancashire, Greater Manchester, most of Cheshire, western parts of Yorkshire including Leeds and Sheffield, and the counties of Northumberland, Cumbria and Durham. As Simon Townend lives near Blackburn and Richard Lawrence resides near Leeds, they are well placed to provide prompt and efficient customer service throughout this territory.
Products available from Huxley Golf Northern include the extensive range of Huxley premier all-weather surfaces for golf which provide high quality, low maintenance alternatives to natural turf on golf course tees, practice tees and ranges, golf greens, indoor and outdoor putting greens, paths, cartways, patios and lawns.
www.huxleygolf.com
Tony Strickland returns to DLF – again!
DLF Trifolium UK is pleased to welcome back Tony Strickland, Assistant Trials Manager, who will be based at Didbrook alongside grass breeder, Chris Taylor. He will be responsible for DLF demonstration plots, the oilseed rape and arable crop trials, and will assist Chris Taylor with the amenity grass trials. He strengthens an already impressive set-up at DLF Trifolium for breeding and product development.
Tony is extremely well qualified for the position, having a degree in agricultural science (crop science) from Leeds University and considerable experience working in amenity trials.
He was trials manager for Perryfields Holdings (now DLF Trifolium) at Inkberrow from 1993 to 2000 and prior to that he spent eight years as trials officer for Danish Plant Breeding (now DLF Trifolium) at Didbrook.
Since leaving, Tony has been growing grass trials, producing early generation seed multiplications and running a nursery selling native wild flower seed and plug plants. www.dlf.co.uk.
People in the News
Story published at 7:45, Thursday, August 23rd, 2007
Crown Golf’s £14,000 Juniors Jackpot; Hanbury Manor welcomes new Director of Golf; Ilonen’s second win of 2007 sparks celebrations at Linna Golf; Aldila signs eight-time PGA Tour winner Stuart Appleby to its Advisory Staff; Loch Lomond Golf Club appoints new Director of Hospitality.
Crown Golf’s £14,000 Juniors Jackpot
Crown Golf, Europe’s largest golf course operator, has shown its support for junior players with a £14,000 donation from its members to the Golf Foundation. With 32 golf venues in the UK, Crown Golf asked all of its members to contribute to the Foundation’s Commit to Junior Golf campaign – which is raising funds to bring more youngsters into golf and protect the future of the game.
Crown Golf was the first large organisation to support the appeal, which urges clubs to introduce an optional £2 donation into their annual membership subscriptions. It is intended as the simplest and fairest way to involve the highest possible number of club members in grass roots golf development. Other key supporters include the R&A and the PGA.
Crown Golf CEO Peter Manby said, “Crown Golf is committed to shaping the future of golf in the UK and showing its support to the junior game and the excellent work of the Golf Foundation. We want a modern approach to the game which makes golf accessible to all and we appreciate our members’ efforts to support junior golf.”
www.crown-golf.co.uk
Hanbury Manor welcomes new Director of Golf
Simon Clough is the new Director of Golf at the Marriott Hanbury Manor Hotel & Country Club. Clough, originally from Lancaster, brings a wealth of experience with him, having spent the past ten years as the golf director at the Belle Mare Plage Resort in Mauritius.
He began his career in golf back in 1976 at the Lytham Green Drive Golf Club, on the Lancashire coast, where he served as an assistant to Harold Beck, the renowned clubmaker. In 1978 he joined the Royal Waterloo Golf Club in Belgium as first assistant, where he had the opportunity to further his teaching skills. He moved to the Golf Club Grand Ducal in Luxembourg in 1982 as head golf professional and stayed for nine years before going onto the Bossenstien Golf and Polo Club in Antwerp, Belgium in 1991, where he also held the position of head golf professional
“We are delighted that someone with such broad and extensive experience in the golf industry as Simon has agreed to take on the role of Director of Golf at Hanbury Manor, said Stephen Follett, director of golf operations for Marriott UK. “His experience will be pivotal in developing what is already a fine golf resort.” www.MarriottHanburyManor.co.uk
Ilonen’s second win of 2007 sparks celebrations at Linna Golf
Mikko Ilonen won the Scandinavian Masters on Sunday, becoming the first professional from Finland to win multiple tournaments on the European Tour.
Winning in Scandinavia has a special significance to Ilonen, who practices and plays at Linna Golf, a member of the PGA European Tour Courses group, where there were great celebrations following his victory.
“You all saw the support we get from the crowds, it’s something we don‘t get every week and I hope some other tournaments can learn from this. It’s unbelievable for the players to be out there,” said Mikko.
Ilonen’s victory is sure to boost golf in Finland where there are now 115 courses and more than 110,000 golfers. Anssi Kankkonen, a former European Tour professional and golf academy director at Linna Golf, said, “Mikko’s success is huge for Finnish golf and his play is helping put Finland on the international golfing map. He has worked so hard to take his game to the next level and we cannot wait for him to come home to throw a big victory party.”
Mikko Ilonen is a Titleist ambassador and claimed his second win of the year using a full bag of Titleist clubs and the Pro V1x ball. Ilonen trusted Titleist equipment from tee-to-green to claim victory using the Titleist 907D2 driver, 906 F2 fairway metals (15Â°, 18Â°), 585.H utility metal (21Â°), 755 irons (4-P) and Titleist Vokey wedges (54Â° and 58Â°).
Aldila signs eight-time PGA Tour winner Stuart Appleby to its Advisory Staff.
“We are delighted that Stuart has agreed to join our Advisory Staff and look forward to working together for many years to come, said Mike Rossi, Aldila’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Stuart has been using our shafts for many years now and has had great success with them including our Aldila NV, VS Proto and most recently, a prototype of a soon to be released shaft. He has always been a great source for advice when our engineers and Tour representatives are looking for feedback on new R&D models.”
The Aldila Advisory Staff includes Nick Price, three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member; Champions Tour star and CBS Sports announcer, Gary McCord; renowned instructor Peter Kostis; and Paula Creamer, three-time winner on LPGA Tour.
The 36-year – old Australian’s official world golf ranking is 28th. Appleby has three top 10 finishes in 2007 including a tie for second place at the Shell Houston Open and a third place tie at the AT&T Classic. His eight PGA Tour wins include the 2006 Mercedes Championships and Shell Houston Open, the 2005 Mercedes Championships, the 2004 Mercedes Championships, the 2003 Las Vegas Invitational, the 1999 Shell Houston Open, the 1998 Kemper Open and the 1997 Honda Classic.
www.aldila.com
Loch Lomond Golf Club appoints new Director of Hospitality
A former manager from the Savoy Hotel in London has been appointed as the new Director of Hospitality at Loch Lomond Golf Club. Knut Wylde, (33), originally from Kiel, Germany, arrives at Loch Lomond after a distinguished career in hotel management that has also seen him work in Asia, the Caribbean and on the continent of Europe.
Knut began his career as management trainee at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg before moving to the Grosvenor House and then the Lanesborough Hotel in London as assistant front office manager. He moved from there to become project manager for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts where he oversaw its operations in Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and the British Virgin Islands and was then promoted to become Rosewood’s regional director of training and development based in the Caribbean.
The much travelled Knut returned to the UK in 2002 to take up the post of front of house manager at the Savoy where he was to remain for four years until becoming resident manager at the One & Only Maldives at Reethi Rah.
“We are delighted to announce that Knut Wylde has accepted our invitation to become Director of Hospitality and feel sure that his wealth of international experience will be of great benefit to our members and visitors alike,” said Niall Flanagan, the general manager at Loch Lomond. “Knut took up his appointment on August 20th and has already begun an in-depth analysis of our current operation aimed at enhancing the service we offer.” www.lochlomond.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:30, Tuesday, August 21st, 2007
GCSAA presents highest honour to the ‘Great White Shark’; St Andrews Golf Tours signs Australian PGA Tour Player David Walker; McGinley in sync with Explanar; Trick-shot King Jeremy Dale raises more than £15,000 for charity; Summit Golf Brands names Paul Clark Chief Executive Officer.
GCSAA presents highest honour to the ‘Great White Shark’
Greg Norman, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, wildly successful entrepreneur and staunch proponent for golf’s positive relationship with the environment, has been selected to receive the 2008 Old Tom Morris Award by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). The award will be presented at the 2008 GCSAA Education Conference, 28th January – 1st February held in conjunction with the Golf Industry Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
GCSAA’s most prestigious honour, the Old Tom Morris Award is presented each year to an individual who ‘through a continuing lifetime commitment to the game of golf has helped to mold the welfare of the game in a manner and style exemplified by Old Tom Morris.’Morris (1821-1908) was greenkeeper and golf professional at the St. Andrews Links Trust Golf Club of St. Andrews, Scotland; a four-time winner of the British Open (1861, ’62, ’64 and ’67); and ranked as one of the top links designers of the 19th century. www.gcsaa.org.
St Andrews Golf Tours signs Australian PGA Tour Player David Walker
David Walker, a 24 year old PGA professional from Melbourne in Australia currently competing on the Canadian Tour has signed an agreement with St Andrews Golf Tours, which includes agency, bag and clothing endorsements.
The agreement has been effective since June when directors Neil Robertson and Alasdair Busby travelled to Canada to finalise the arrangements. Also included in the endorsement agreement is Seaforth Golf & Country Club, Ontario that has just been announced as the venue for the newest Canadian Tour event in August 2008.
St Andrews Golf Tours is excited about working with David in building his career profile. “He has a genuine natural talent with power off the tees and a delicate touch around the greens. Having watched many of the top players over the years David has potentially all it takes to get to a high level in the game,” said Neil Robertson, who was also a PGA member for 20 years until this year. “We are excited that David will be representing us in Canada, where he will be seen regularly on The Golf Channel.”
St Andrews Golf Tours is a specialist Golf Tour Operator based in St Andrews, Scotland, offering quality packages of Golf, Accommodation & Transportation and a range of non-golfing activities including guaranteed tee-times on all the Top Courses. For information visit the website at www.standrews-golftours.com
McGinley in sync with Explanar
European Tour star and Ryder Cup stalwart Paul McGinley has recently seen a significant return to form after spending time working on his swing on an Explanar, the renowned golf swing training and fitness system.
Having missed three out of four cuts prior to his first experience with the Explanar, Paul was so taken with the system and the instant improvements he saw that he requested that an Explanar be installed at his accommodation for the Open Championship at Carnoustie. During Open Championship week Paul used the Explanar every morning and evening and promptly went on to feature prominently on the leader board throughout the tournament, eventually recording his best finish in the Open Championship since 1996.
“Whether an amateur or Tour player, Explanar delivers on its commitment to improve power and accuracy. It came as no surprise to us that Explanar would help Paul, as it has US Tour player Jerry Kelly and others. It’s an inspirational piece of equipment as it builds confidence,” commented Tony Clark, Explanar managing director.
Since its inception in 2001, the Explanar has received rave reviews from a number of leading teaching professionals and Tour players, including Jerry Kelly and Butch Harmon, coach to a host of PGA Tour stars. www.explanar.com
Trick-shot King Jeremy Dale raises more than £15,000 for charity
Jeremy Dale, leading golf trick-shot entertainer and golf professional, has raised more than £15,000 for the Royal Marsden Cancer Campaign by organising a successful charity golf day and gala dinner.
Dale recently hosted the John Dale Memorial Charity Golf Day at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel and Sporting Estate, to remember Jeremy’s late father John, who passed away following a long fight with cancer.
More than 150 guests enjoyed a combination of an 18-hole golf tournament, Jeremy Dale’s amazing golf trick-shot exhibition, champagne reception and gala dinner, and after dinner speeches by former England rugby international and actor Martin Bayfield, and Channel 4 TV comedian Adger Brown. www.jeremydale.com
Summit Golf Brands names Paul Clark Chief Executive Officer
Clark, who most recently led Fila USA as its president and managing director, has enjoyed a successful career in the sporting-goods and golf industries. Mr. Clark spent 11 years at Reebok, the last five as Reebok Golf-Greg Norman director of sales and then Reebok Golf general manager. Clark then spent four years at TaylorMade-adidas Golf as vice president/general manager of adidas Golf before going to work for Fila USA, a Cerberus portfolio company.
“Paul has been a strong, proven leader in the sporting-goods industry and his addition as CEO of Summit Golf Brands strengthens our company and industry related growth opportunities,” says Gill Broome, president of Northbridge Equity Partners, a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of brand-based consumer products businesses. “We’re very excited to have Paul as part of our team, as his vast leadership experience will enable Summit Golf Brands to continue to provide its customers with the industry’s finest products and customer service.”
Clark says he is extremely excited about joining the outstanding team at Summit Golf Brands, which owns Fairway & Greene and EP Pro. Summit Golf Brands was founded in late 2005.
People in the News
Story published at 0:10, Wednesday, July 25th, 2007
Ireland’s Joe Carr, Australia’s Kel Nagle to enter World Golf Hall of Fame; Tour players support Golf Foundation at Open Championship; Chris Turner gets into the swing with Macdonald Hotels; New website from Gaunt Golf Design; The Business of Golf Course Management; New Marketing Coordinator at Ransomes Jacobsen; Colin Montgomerie’s website has been relaunched; News Sales Director at Ram & Stuburt ; Adams Golf furthers commitment to R&D; Malcolm Mackenzie appointed an official distributor for FlightScope; Wales gets own golf guru; DLF Trifolium triathlete qualifies for GB Team
Ireland’s Joe Carr, Australia’s Kel Nagle to enter World Golf Hall of Fame
Joe Carr and Kel Nagle will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on 12th November as part of the Class of 2007. Carr, who passed away in 2004, will become the first Irish member and was selected in the Lifetime Achievement Category. Nagle was selected in the Veteran’s Category. Both categories were determined by the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors Selection Committee.
Carr and Nagle are the final two to be named as part the Class of 2007, which includes Hubert Green (Veteran’s Category), Charles Blair Macdonald (Lifetime Achievement), Se Ri Pak (LPGA Points System) and Curtis Strange (PGA TOUR Ballot). The 2007 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida. www.wgv.com
Tour players support Golf Foundation at Open Championship
The Golf Foundation has thanked the seven Tour players who gave their time during the busy practice days to come and play Tri-Golf with many youngsters at the R&A Junior Golf Centre during Open Championship week.
The R&A gave the Foundation the facilities and resources to stage a week of golf activity for youngsters and around 2,500 took part.
England’s Ian Poulter, Graeme Storm, Peter Baker, and Ross Fisher were all happy to take on the youngsters at specially devised Tri-Golf games. Portugal’s Jose-Filipe Lima was an instant hit with the children, while from the US, Arron Oberholser and Brett Quigley enjoyed the friendly competition before the serious business of The Open.
Chris Turner gets into the swing with Macdonald Hotels
Chris Turner has been appointed to the role of golf sales manager for Scotland for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts. With over 10 years experience working in golf and tourism business, Chris was previously the sales and marketing manger for Griffin Golf Tours and European sports marketing representative for Nike Golf.
Chris, who is originally from Glasgow, will implement a focused sales and marketing campaign for the key Macdonald golf properties in Scotland including Spey Valley at the Macdonald Aviemore Highland Resort, Cardrona Golf Hotel & Country Club in the Scottish Borders, The Marine Hotel & Spa in North Berwick and The Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk
New website from Gaunt Golf Design
The international golf course architects have launched their new website, www.gaunt-golf-design.com which describes the services offered by the U.K. based company and introduces all the members of the staff – “A dynamic and enthusiastic team of golf course architects,” according to Steven Billings, owner, Redlibbets Golf Club in Kent.
“We believe you will find our dynamic new website both informative and simple to navigate,” says senior golf course architect Jonathan Gaunt, “providing all you to need to know about the design and construction process of golf courses, from the initial enquiry to completion, together with details of our extensive portfolio and course photographs.
“We hope you will be inspired by GGD’s magnificent course photographs and if we can be of any assistance to you now or in the future, please do not hesitate to contact me at jonathan@gaunt-golf-design.com”
The Business of Golf Course Management
Hampshire based Kevin Munt has launched a consultancy business providing support services to golf course architects. “I feel that there is a real need for a professional service providing ‘off drawing board’ skills that both supports and complements golf course architectural design practice,” said Kevin
Kevin Munt golf consultants (KMgc) will be providing key deliverables in the following areas; feasibility studies, project and programme management, construction specification and agronomic policy. He added “I believe that this service creates ‘room’ in a practice for architects to focus on their frontline skills of golf course design and creativity.”
Kevin has a thirty year history in the game that has included working for John Jacobs Golf Associates and Kajima (UK) Engineering, project managing and consulting on the constructions and ‘grow-ins at Buckinghamshire GC, Golf d’Apremont, The London GC and Golf Club Pfaffing. He as also managed the golf course maintenance operations at The Wentworth Club, Royal Dornoch GC and Hankley Common GC.
For more information contact: Tel: 01420 562597 or email kevinmunt@waitrose.com
New Marketing Coordinator at Ransomes Jacobsen
Teresa Norman has been appointed Marketing Coordinator at Ransomes Jacobsen, one of the leading turf maintenance equipment manufacturers, based at Ipswich in Suffolk.In this role, she will be responsible for a wide range of duties including dealer and distributor database management, day-to-day website management, exhibition and trade show support, control of the company’s promotional and merchandise range and management of the company’s extensive product literature library. She will report directly to Selina Noton, Marketing Manager.
Teresa has now been appointed to this full-time position following a year placement covering maternity leave for a colleague. A BA (Hons) graduate in Geography from Sheffield University, she has worked in similar roles in London, at Connexions Suffolk and as a marketing and events administrator for Business Link Suffolk.
Commenting on Teresa’s appointment, Selina Noton said, “We’re delighted to welcome Teresa to Ransomes Jacobsen. She has worked diligently during the past year while covering maternity leave and will be a welcome asset to the marketing department. The team here is expanding as we prepare to launch a wide range of new products over the next couple of years and Teresa adds to the experienced resource.”
www.ransomesjacobsen.com
Colin Montgomerie’s website has been relaunched
Not only will it bring up to date news from the course but it will also cover his off-course interests, including work with his charity, “The Elizabeth Montgomerie Foundation”, as well as his ever growing golf course design business. Information on his career, sponsors, teaching academy and playing tips are also available.
Visitors can view galleries of images taken throughout his career, from amateur days through to his latest victory at The Smurfitt Kappa European Open, as well as memories from epic Ryder Cup Matches.
On re-launching his website Colin said, “I am delighted that my fans will have an opportunity to keep up to date with all my latest news and I look forward to hearing their views and comments.” www.colinmontgomerie.com
News Sales Director at Ram & Stuburt
UK Golf Services has appointed Jay Bavington as the new Sales Director for its Stuburt and Ram brands. Bavington was previously sales manager with Hi-Tec Golf, where he worked both in the USA and UK. He will team up again with Duncan Patmore, who left Hi-Tec to join fast-growing Stuburt as global sales and marketing director last year.
Jay will be responsible for delivering high levels of service for retail partners who commit to Stuburt and Ram and said, “My own expectations in this area are high and I‘ll be making sure that everything is in place to give our customers the right support.”
Jay spent eight years as a PGA member in America, where he was the head professional at the Desert Inn, Las Vegas – the host of multiple PGA, LPGA and Senior PGA Tour events. He also managed one of the USA’s largest pro shops, which won Best Resort Retail Operation in 2007. www.ramgolf.co.uk & www.stuburt.com
Adams Golf furthers commitment to R&D
Adams Golf has hired industry veteran Scott Burnett to lead its metal woods product development team as part of the company’s growing research and development department. Burnett will report to Tim Reed, vice president of R&D, and will oversee the metal wood product development process including concept, design, analysis, prototyping, and testing of Adams Golf drivers and fairway woods.
He joins a diverse team of talented individuals that make up the Adams Golf R&D organization and represents the tenth staff addition within the last 12 months. Prior to joining Adams Golf, Burnett spent the last five years as vice president of research and development at Titleist. Before joining Titleist, he served as director of product development for Taylormade-adidas and prior to that as director of product development at Adams Golf.
Burnett holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University where he also received his undergraduate degree in 1990. After graduating, Burnett spent four years as a Special Warfare Officer for the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams in California. www.adamsgolf.com
Malcolm Mackenzie appointed an official distributor for FlightScope
The long standing European Tour professional Malcolm Mackenzie, one of only four players in European Tour history to pass 600 events, has been appointed an official distributor for FlightScope products.
Malcolm, under the umbrella of his new company MIA Sports Technology will actively demonstrate and sell the FlightScope product range whilst additionally carrying the brand on his Tour Bag and apparel.
FlightScope Kudu is part of a tracking radar product range manufactured by EDH, the South African based technology company. The top of the range sister model, FlightScope Cheetah, is an outdoor golf ball trajectory monitor that measures the entire flight path of a golf ball in 3D with great accuracy. www.flightscope.com
Wales gets own golf guru
Gareth Lewis has landed one of the biggest jobs in Welsh golf with a brief to ensure the game continues to thrive long after the 2010 Ryder Cup has gone. The Bridgend-based 28-year-old, newly appointed manager of golf education in Wales, was handed the task in a joint initiative between the Golf Union of Wales and the Professional Golfers‘ Association to implement a long term strategy stretching well past the Celtic Manor Ryder Cup.
Lewis, who began his career at The Belfry rising to golf manager before moving to Machynys Peninsula Golf and Country Club at Llanelli, will represent the PGA in Wales with a specific blueprint to usher in more new volunteer coaches and help drive up the numbers playing the game.
Based at Celtic Manor, Lewis will manage PGA affairs in Wales including developing a workforce of volunteer coaches, implementing Levels I to V of the PGA Coach Education programme and work closely with a number of key partners including the Golf Union of Wales, Golf Development Wales and Sports Council for Wales. He will also oversee the development of the professional game within the country by providing playing opportunities for professionals and leading amateurs with aspirations to become professionals.
“My main role is to get more people taking on coaching roles and get more coaches working in Wales,” he explained. “They don‘t have to be qualified PGA professionals necessarily. The coaching structure enables volunteers to work alongside trained PGA pros.” www.PGA.info
DLF Trifolium triathlete qualifies for GB Team
Miranda Harris, DLF Trifolium’s Marketing Manager has recently qualified for the Olympic Distance Triathlon World Championships which will take place in Hamburg later this year. The event consists of a 1500 metre swim, a 25 mile bike finishing with a 10km run.
Following trials held this year Miranda now has a place in the GB team. She will now join a team of 20 female athletes in her age group and take on a field of over 100 competitors from around the world. Serious training now begins.
People in the News
Story published at 0:05, Thursday, July 5th, 2007
Phil Smith is Pride of the Seniors Tour; Ransomes Jacobsen international Service Managers Conference; Linna Golf hosts Hollywood celebrity Pamela Anderson; ECCO staff player Linda Wessberg captures Women’s French Open; Johnnie Walker teams up with PGA Tour Professional Jim Furyk; Dredge pledges £10K to golf charity; New Star Asset Management supports LET Rookies; E-Z-GO golf car dealer appointed; Toro signals support for The Environmental Institute for Golf
Phil Smith is Pride of the Seniors Tour
Pride Sports, the world’s No. 1 manufacturer of golf cleats and tees, has announced the recent appointment of Phil Smith as its new representative on the European Seniors Tour. Smith already has a wealth of knowledge of the European Seniors Tour, caddying for Seniors Tour veteran, and winner of the 2007 Gloria Classic, Nick Job for the past seven years.
The presence of Phil on Tour representing Pride Sports has already seen a growing demand for both Softspikes and PTS Golf Tee products amongst the stars of the Seniors Tour. An amazing 98 % of Senior Tour player’s are now using Softspikes cleats in their golf shoes, in particular the new Pulsar Coloured cleats have been extremely popular. In addition all caddies and the majority of players are also now wearing both Softspikes shirts and caps on course during tournaments
“We are excited that Phil’s presence on tour has already seen an increased demand for both Softspikes and PTS Golf Tees,” commented Michelle Recardo, marketing coordinator, Pride Sports. www.softspikes.com
Ransomes Jacobsen international Service Managers Conference
The conference, held in Ipswich, brought together 37 service and technical managers from dealers and distributors around the world to discuss technical matters and enhance communication across the group.
This technical meeting provided the opportunity to promote the advances and innovative technology from across the group as well as revitalise the communications channels within the Ransomes Jacobsen network. There was also a preview of some of the new equipment launching at Saltex.
Companies that attended the meeting were: Bartram Mowers Ltd, Norfolk; Birds Vehicle Solutions, south Wales; Brodericks Grass Machinery, Ireland; Burrows Grass Machinery, northwest England; CSE, South Africa; Desert Turfcare, Dubai; Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd, southeast England; Fairways (GM) Ltd, Scotland; Firma Thomas, Belgium; Golf & Turf Machinery, East Midlands; Green Mowers, Spain; ITTEC, Czech Republic; Lawnmower Service Ltd, Lincolnshire; Leeds Golf Car; Oy J Trading, Finland; P.A. Turney Ltd, central England; Platts Harris Ltd; Rickerby Ltd, northeast England; Sidan srl, Italy; Svenningsens, Sweden and Denmark; T.H. White Ltd, southwest England; TTC, Germany ; and C. van der Pols en Zonen BV, the Netherlands. www.ransomesjacobsen.com
Linna Golf hosts Hollywood celebrity Pamela Anderson
The ‘Baywatch’ star visited Finland’s finest golf resort and country house hotel to take part in Finland’s recent midsummer festivities. Anderson, whose great grandfather was Finnish, was visiting the country for the first time.
Mika Walkamo, president of Linna Golf, said, “Linna Golf was thrilled to welcome Pamela Anderson and her father on their first visit to Finland. They enjoyed the bright midnight sun, shared a wonderful family reunion and an intimate meal prepared by our internationally acclaimed chef.”
Anderson enjoyed her visit to Finland and Linna Golf, and, writing on her official website www.pamelaanderson.com, said: “I will have a summer home there one day and plan on going back every summer to enjoy the midnight sun.”
Finland enjoys 24-hour daylight at midsummer, a time of national celebration and holiday, when golf can be played long after midnight over Linna Golf’s world class course, venue for the 2010 European Amateur Championships.
Anderson’s official web diary talked of her excitement at discovering her Finnish heritage and enjoying the national pastime of sauna. Linna Golf’s new luxury clubhouse opened in early June and features 18 golf suites and holiday apartments, with en-suite sauna that offer views out onto the golf course, and spa and Jacuzzi access.
Linna Golf is popular with celebrities from across the sports and business worlds. Formula One Racing driver Kimi Raikkonen is a member at Linna Golf, and international fashion tycoon Peter Nygard met with Anderson during her midsummer stay at Linna. www.vanajanlinna.fi
ECCO staff player Linda Wessberg captures Women’s French Open
The young Swede shot a superb, final-round 65 in bad weather at Le Golf D‘Arras in Anzin St Aubin, France. This victory – the second Ladies European Tour win for the 27-year-old Swedish star – earned Wessberg €51,000 and moved her into eighth place on the Order of Merit, despite only playing three LET events in 2007. It also moved her into good position to maker the 2007 European Solheim Cup squad.
“With Linda consistently performing well this year on both the LET and LPGA Tours, she’s gaining valuable experience and providing great exposure for the ECCO brand,” says Jesper Thuen, sponsor and event manager, ECCO Golf.
ECCO golf shoes are also worn in competition by Fred Couples, Aaron Baddeley, John Bickerton, Juli Inkster, Meena Lee, Candie Kung, Sophie Gustafson, Iben Tinning, Carin Koch, Anna Rawson and others. www.eccogolf.com
Johnnie Walker teams up with PGA Tour Professional Jim Furyk
Jim Furyk, currently ranked third in the world, and the makers of Johnnie Walker, the world’s best- selling brand of blended Scotch whisky, have announced a three-year sponsorship agreement. The makers of Johnnie Walker are also sponsoring Furyk’s lifelong coach, his father Mike Furyk. This is the second time the parties have worked together, as Furyk was sponsored by Johnnie Walker from 1999-2001.
“We are proud to welcome Jim Furyk back into the Johnnie Walker family,” said Bill Topf, Johnnie Walker brand director, Diageo, North America. “Furyk’s on- and off-course demeanour is a perfect fit for the brand, and he truly represents the core fundamentals of our ‘Keep Walking‘ message.”
Golf and Scotch whisky are arguably two of Scotland’s greatest gifts to the world, and Johnnie Walker has been linked with the sport since the mid 19th century. Most notable associations include the Asia Pacific’s premier golf event, the Johnnie Walker Classic, and the Johnnie Walker Championship in Gleneagles Scotland. www.johnniewalker.com
Dredge pledges £10K to golf charity
Welsh golfer Bradley Dredge has handed over a cheque of £10,000 to donate to Tenovus, the official charity to Ryder Cup Wales 2010 Ltd, after receiving the prize from Sir Terry Matthews as the winner of the Andy Stanton award for the leading Welshman for the second year running at The 2007 Celtic Manor Wales Open.
Now in its eighth year at the host venue for The 2010 Ryder Cup, The Celtic Manor Wales Open is one of the top ten events on the European Tour. The event, which took place recently saw home favourite Dredge – the overnight leader – edged out by South Africa’s Richard Sterne who claimed the title, leaving the Welshman to settle for a tied runner’s-up finish.
Cardiff-based golfer Bradley Dredge turned pro in 1996 and is making a name for himself on the European Tour, where he has finished in the top 20 on the Order of Merit for the last two seasons. He narrowly missed becoming the first home player to win the Celtic Manor Wales Open, losing by a single stroke to Sterne after a thrilling comeback on the back nine. www.rydercupwales2010.com
New Star Asset Management supports LET Rookies
The sponsors of the New Star Money List on the Ladies European Tour, has agreed a winner’s bonus of €20,000 for the 2007 season.
New Star Asset Management has also decided to sponsor three New Star Rookies who will receive €10,000 each. The three sponsored New Star Rookies are: England’s Sophie Walker, South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman and Ireland’s Claire Coughlan.
Of the three New Star Rookies, Walker is currently ranked highest on the 2007 New Star Money List at 65th position. Bregman is 87th and Coughlan, who was first equal at the Ladies European Tour’s Final Qualifying School for the 2007 season, is placed 113th. www.ladieseuropeantour.com
E-Z-GO golf car dealer appointed
Lite Ride Golf Cars, based at Stoke Rochford Golf Club in Grantham, has been appointed E-Z-GO golf car dealer for a territory covering Lincolnshire, South Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Lite Ride is a long established supplier of golf cars and is managed by Angus Dow, a PGA professional and an advanced fellow of the association. He is also a director of Foremost Golf, a golf merchandise buying and supply group.
“I’ve long admired the buggy range offered by the E-Z-GO organisation,” he said. “They have vehicles powered by petrol and lpg plus some of the most modern electric buggies on the market. I’m delighted to be joining the distribution network of such a prestigious brand.”
Shaun Wynne, vehicles manager for UK and Ireland at E-Z-GO added, “Lite Ride is an established company and holds a respected position across their territory. Going forward, they will strengthen our UK sales operation and provide us with sales and after sales support excellence across the region. We warmly welcome them to the dealer network.”
E-Z-GO golf cars are distributed in Europe, the Middle East and India by Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd www.ransomesjacobsen.com
Toro signals support for The Environmental Institute for Golf
Michael Happe, managing director of The Toro Company’s commercial equipment business, has been appointed to represent Toro on the Environmental Institute for Golf’s Advisory Council. The Institute is the philanthropic organization of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA).
The Advisory Council provides guidance to The Institute’s board of trustees in the areas of outreach, fundraising and strategic planning. The members were selected to enhance The Institute’s ability to cultivate relationships with current and potential donors, as well as communicate the importance of the work conducted by The Institute. The Advisory Council is headed by World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman.
“Toro has been a valuable partner for The Institute over the years,” said Norman, chairman and CEO of Great White Shark Enterprises. “It shares the Institute’s vision to strengthen the compatibility of golf with the environment and has played a key role in helping fund many research and education programs. Adding Mike to the Advisory Council will only enhance our collaborative efforts.”
“The Toro Company is committed to investing in the future of golf and ensuring its compatibility with the environment,” said Happe, who becomes the 22nd member of the Advisory Council. “We are very pleased with the long-time relationship between Toro and The Institute, and the research and educational advancements that the relationship has provided. I look forward to building upon that relationship as Toro’s representative on The Institute’s Advisory Council.”
The Environmental Institute for Golf is a collaborative effort of the environmental and golf communities, dedicated to strengthening the compatibility of golf with the natural environment. The Institute concentrates on delivering programs and services involving research, education and outreach that communicate the best management practices of environmental stewardship on the golf course. www.eifg.org
People in the News
Story published at 7:55, Thursday, June 28th, 2007
Michael Harvey joins Jeff Howes Golf Design; Swan Golf Designs launch Environmental Policy Statement; Lorena Ochoa reaches endorsement agreement with PING; FEGGA students end their year long journey; Andy Batkin named CEO of ProLink Media; Monte Rei appoints award winning Executive Chef; Taba Heights Golf Course announces new sponsorship deal; Golf’s youngest entrepreneur?
Michael Harvey joins Jeff Howes Golf Design
Jeff Howes Golf Design has further expanded its team with the appointment of Michael Harvey as a Site Design Co-ordinator. Originally from Australia, Harvey has over 25 years experience in golf course architecture, having worked on projects all over the world with some of the most high profile names in golf course design, including Greg Norman, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. He is also a past member of both the Australian and US Golf Course Superintendents Associations.
At Jeff Howes Golf Design, Harvey will initially have specific responsibility for the development of Carrig Glas Golf Club, Co Longford, Ireland, a co-design project between Jeff Howes and Retief Goosen. This development is expected to be ready for play in 2008. www.jhgd.com
Swan Golf Designs launch Environmental Policy Statement
Howard Swan’s international architectural practice has produced its own Environmental Policy Statement. Swan Golf Designs, as members, subscribe to the Best Practice Guidelines of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects and the R and A. The Practice is the first and currently the only architect members of Golf Environment Europe. www.swangolfdesigns.com
Lorena Ochoa reaches endorsement agreement with PING
Lorena Ochoa, the world’s number one ranked female golfer, who has played PING golf equipment since she was 15 years old, has signed an endorsement agreement with the equipment manufacturer.
The multi-year agreement is effective beginning this week at the U.S. Women’s Open in Southern Pines, NC. Ochoa, who won her third event of the season at last weekend’s Wegmans LPGA, will carry a PING-branded bag and use a minimum of 11 PING clubs. The Guadalajara, Mexico native will tee off this week at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club with the same clubs she’s used in her three wins this season, including a PING Rapture Driver, PING S58 Irons, a PING Rapture 5-wood, a PING Rapture 21 degree Hybrid and PING Tour Wedges.
“The addition of Lorena to our staff brings tremendous excitement to our LPGA team and our brand throughout the world,” said Solheim. “Her appeal reaches from her native Mexico, to her home tour in the United States and into key golf markets throughout Asia, Europe and South America. She’s been loyal to PING for 10 years and we‘re excited to make her an official member of our team.” www.pinggolf.com/
FEGGA students end their year long journey
The first three students to graduate from the Federation of European Golf Greenkeepers’ Association (FEGGA) Scholarship Programme for Golf Course Management visited Ransomes Jacobsen’s head office and manufacturing plant in Ipswich recently at the end of their end year-long placement in Spain.
Petr Moucha from the Czech Republic, Tuukka Montinen from Finland and Elena Gonzalez Perez from Spain spent a day with the golf course machinery manufacturer prior to visiting Elmwood College to collect their diplomas following the successful completion of their educational programme.
FEGGA, in association with Polaris World and Ransomes Jacobsen, have devised the programme to provide aspiring young greenkeepers with the opportunity to gain further practical and theoretical experience, using the facilities at several of the Polaris World golf courses in Murcia. www.fegga.org
Andy Batkin named CEO of ProLink Media
Batkin comes to ProLink from Innovative Media Solutions, LLC, where he was CEO. At ProLink Batkin will utilize his extensive media experience to further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in the growing digital out-of-home advertising channel through its cart-mounted GPS screens.
In 1983, Batkin helped found the interactive media industry, and has more than 25 years experience creating integrated marketing and promotional campaigns for Fortune 500 and entertainment companies and brands like Anheuser-Busch, BASF, CBS, Pepsi-Cola, Walt Disney, NBC, Nickelodeon and ESPN.
In the first quarter of 2007, ProLink secured more than $1 million in advertising commitments from General Motors, Citibank, RE/MAX, Toyota and other major companies. Brands that currently appear on or have used ProLink’s more than 500 advertising-ready systems worldwide include Jaguar, Lexus, British Airways, HBO, Red Bull, Cadillac and Visa.
With its ProFit program, ProLink manages all ad sales and shares those revenues with its partner golf courses. Through this model, courses can significantly reduce the cost of leasing the ProLink system and potentially generate revenues exceeding those expenses.
www.goprolink.com
Monte Rei appoints award winning Executive Chef
The critically acclaimed Monte Rei Golf & Country Club, situated in the unspoiled east Algarve region of Portugal, has underlined its commitment to excellence and unrivalled quality both on and off the golf course by announcing the celebrated and award-winning Jaime Pà©rez as the Executive Chef.
A former student of the world renowned Adria, Perez crafted his skills in the 3-Michelin star El Bulli restaurant, then at the award winning “Enoteca Des Arts” in the Ritz Carlton’s Arts Hotel in Barcelona.
Perez is rapidly developing his reputation on the world stage for creating Mediterranean dishes that combine Catalonian, Andalusian and Basque cuisine.
http://golf.monte-rei.com
Taba Heights Golf Course announces new sponsorship deal
Taba Heights, home to Sinai’s newest championship golf course, is delighted to announce a new sponsorship agreement with PGA European Tour professional David Lynn, which sees him become the official Tour representative to the exclusive golf destination.
Born in Stoke, Lynn, 33, is currently ranked 148th in the official world rankings, one place behind Swedish Ryder Cup star Jesper Parnevik. Having been playing on the professional circuit since 1995, a year after beating David Howell to the Greek Amateur Championship, his career highlights have included a top 100 ranking, winning the Dutch KLM Open in 2004 and a number of top 10 finishes, including a third place at the 2006 Volvo China Open.
On the new deal, Lynn, commented, “I am delighted to represent Taba Heights Golf Resort in tournament golf; it is a fantastic opportunity to promote this picturesque desert-style course which is unmatched by any other in the region. I look forward to enjoying the challenging golf that this new dramatically located course presents”.
Paul Oliver, Taba Heights Golf Resort general manager, said, “Taba Heights is pleased to support a consistently performing player on the European Tour and we are sure David’s attachment to our resort will further enhance the image of Egypt as a truly competitive golfing destination and in particular express Taba Heights’ desire to continue its progression towards being a recognised first class facility.” www.tabaheights.com
Golf’s youngest entrepreneur?
Erik Mendoza is 14 years old and the CEO of Rodeo Golf. This is a backyard game that he built in his garage in Chicago using pvc pipes, connectors, golf balls and nylon rope. He has already built 200 sets (and sold 100 of them) to pay for a summer basketball tour in Europe.
“I didn‘t want to beg for donations,” said Erik, “so I decided to build a backyard game that would be cool for the whole family to play. If you‘d like to know more about Rodeo Golf, please go to my website at www.rodeogolf-usa.com
“I‘m pretty easy to reach. If I‘m not in school or playing basketball, I‘m in the garage building more sets of Rodeo Golf. My email address is erik@rodeogolf-usa.com My mom and dad approved this statement.”
People in the News
Story published at 0:05, Wednesday, June 13th, 2007
Burhill Golf and Leisure Take To The Mountains; NGF elects officers for 2007; Ashworth welcomes new faces and old friends; Current Membership of American Society of Golf Course Architects; Bardsley Joins Footjoy; Se Ri Pak to become first South Korean member of World Golf Hall of Fame; Nike Golf signs Pablo Martin; Oxfordshire welcomes Barnes; EIGCA and Toro recognise trainee architect; Euan Grant moves to Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club; Otterbine Barebo appoints Robert Heimbach.
Burhill Golf and Leisure Take To The Mountains
The last weekend of July will be one to remember for a team of six enthusiastic golfers from Burhill Golf and Leisure Limited who have set themselves the task of completing the Three Peaks Challenge, a test of physical and mental endurance.
The team, led by chief executive Colin Mayes, includes Jim Conlan, finance director; James Bracey, property and asset manager, Danny French PGA, group senior professional, Andrew Owen, executive chef, and Leighton Walker, assistant general manager, Thornbury Golf Centre
They will start their quest at Ben Nevis. Once they have climbed all 4,406 feet of the highest mountain in Great Britain the team will have to travel to Cumbria to scale Scafell Pike. The final leg of the journey takes them to Snowdon in north Wales for the last of the three mountains. That’s a total of 11,172 feet of mountain and over 420 miles of road in just 24 hours.
“We’re walking to raise funds for the British Red Cross.” said Colin Mayes, “It will be exhausting and I’m sure that there will be a few aches, pains and blisters along the way, but hopefully the generosity of our suppliers, customers and contacts will be the reward. The British Red Cross is a wonderful charity and we hope to raise in the region of £10,000.”
To make a donation to the British Red Cross, call Sally Owen, marketing manager Burhill Golf and Leisure on 01932 220815 or visit www.justgiving.com/burhillgl
NGF elects officers for 2007
Jim Connor, president of FootJoy, has been elected chairman. Connor has been with FootJoy since 1987 and has been president since 1999. He had been vice chairman of NGF for two years.
Jim Thompson, president and CEO of Golfsmith, has been elected vice chairman. Veteran retailer Thompson has been with Golfsmith since 1999 and became its chief executive officer in 2002. He served on NGF’s board of directors for the past two years.
Stephen F. Mona, CEO of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, was re-elected secretary/treasurer, a position he was first elected to in 2005.
Immediate past chairman Mark King, president and CEO of TaylorMade-adidas Golf, will remain on the board of directors. Other board members are: George Fellows, Callaway Golf Company; Jerry Hinckley, Textron Financial Corporation; James Kahn, The Golf Digest Companies; David Manougian, Golf Channel; Gary Schaal, Cannon Ridge Golf Club
“The NGF board of directors and its officers continue to be one of the most prestigious boards in the industry, representing a variety of industry segments,” says Joe Beditz, president and CEO of NGF. “We are pleased and honored that these industry leaders continue to support and help guide the NGF in the pursuit of our mission of helping golf businesses succeed.” www.ngf.org
Ashworth welcomes new faces and old friends
Ashworth Europe has announced a series of key new appointments in response to changing business needs.
Emma Stansfield has joined the company as a Visual Merchandising Consultant. Emma has an impressive background in high street retail visual merchandising working for Selfridges, Marks and Spencer and most recently for Mamas and Papas. Emma has a proven track record of impacting on the bottom line through innovative merchandising strategies and will be working with Ashworth Europe’s Callaway Golf apparel and Ashworth accounts across Europe to develop a strong, consistent visual marketing platform for the brands’ products.
Fraser Dunsmore’s recent appointment to the newly created post of Technical Outerwear Product Manager left an opening in his previous position, which has been filled by Gary Pearson. As International Sales Manager, Gary will be responsible for managing European distributors and for implementing the company’s ‘Follow the Sun’ initiative. Although Gary joins Ashworth from the fitness industry, where he was an account manager, he has a great family history in the game as his father Brian represented Scotland.
Finally, Michelle Pickett has been promoted to the newly created post of Event and Marketing Manager. Michelle, who has been part of the Ashworth team for 8 years, has worked her way through the company from her initial role as customer services supervisor through to pa to Grahame Jenkins, Ashworth Europe’s managing director. Michelle will be responsible for co-ordinating all marketing activity for Ashworth and Callaway Golf apparel, liaising with external agencies and arranging international events across both brands.
The creation of these new positions and significant promotions clearly demonstrate Ashworth’s intention to continue to lead the way in the golf apparel industry as Grahame Jenkins commented, “Emma and Gary are a welcome addition to our team here at Ashworth and I am confident that they will bring fresh new ideas to grow our business. I am also delighted that Michelle and Fraser’s hard work and commitment to Ashworth has been acknowledged and that they have accepted newly created roles within the company.”
Current Membership of American Society of Golf Course Architects
The recently updated, no-cost listing of ASGCA’s member architects provides a valuable, easy-to-read reference of addresses, telephone and fax numbers. The list also contains e-mail and web site addresses where applicable.
Every golf course architect listed is, in effect, pre-qualified to handle most any golf course architecture job. All ASGCA members have designed and seen through to opening at least five golf courses, though most list more than two dozen layouts to their credit.
To obtain a copy, available either by mail as a printed booklet or by e-mail as a PDF, contact ASGCA Headquarters: ASGCA, 125 N. Executive Dr., Suite 106, Brookfield, Wis., 53005. Phone (262) 786-5960. Or, e-mail ASGCA at info@asgca.org. Please provide your name, company and mailing address when sending an e-mail request for the list. www.asgca.org
Bardsley Joins Footjoy
To continue to meet the ever growing demand for FootJoy’s expanding portfolio of products, an additional Area Sales Manager position has been created to ensure FootJoy’s reputation for service excellence is maintained and enhanced. Bob Bardsley has been appointed to the position of FootJoy Area Sales Manager – North West, reporting to FootJoy Field Sales Manager, Glyn Evans.
Bob joined the Acushnet FootJoy division on the 29th May from Wilson Sporting Goods where he held the position of Territory Manager building up over 17 years extensive knowledge of both product and trends within the golf industry.
FootJoy’s Sales Director Mike Lucas is delighted with this new appointment commenting, “Bob possesses not only sound product knowledge, but a familiarity with the accounts within his region and I am sure that his golfing knowledge, combined with his expertise in golf industry Field Sales, will ensure that he quickly becomes a valuable member of the FootJoy Sales force.”
Se Ri Pak to become first South Korean member of World Golf Hall of Fame
“To become a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame is truly a special honour,” said Pak. “It is a dream come true for me to be alongside those who have played such an important role in professional golf. I am extremely proud of my country and grateful to them for all of their support throughout my career.”
“Se Ri has enjoyed tremendous support from fans all around the world, and no one is more proud of her than the fans from her homeland in South Korea,” said Carolyn F. Bivens, LPGA Commissioner and member of the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors. “She has left an indelible mark on the lives of so many young boys and girls who dream of one day having a career in golf. She’s shown them that it’s possible; dream big; work hard; never give up.”
Pak is the most successful South Korean golfer with 23 career LPGA Tour wins, including five major championships. Her first LPGA victory came at a major tournament, the 1998 McDonald’s LPGA Championship, the year she joined the LPGA Tour. In her second major championship that year, she became the youngest player to win a U.S. Women’s Open after a 20-hole playoff. She went on to win two other tournaments her rookie year (Jamie Farr Kroger Classic and Giant Eagle LPGA Classic) and joined fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Juli Inkster as the only LPGA players to capture two modern major championships in their rookie season.
Pak turned professional in 1996 and competed on the Korea LPGA for two years, winning six tournaments from 1996-97. She won 30 tournaments in Korea as an amateur, after having picked up the game at age 14. www.wgv.com
Nike Golf signs Pablo Martin
Young Spanish golfing sensation Pablo Martin. Martin has had the biggest week of his life to date by turning professional, signing with Nike Golf and qualifying for the US Open. He has signed a multi-year agreement with the fastest growing brand in golf and will represent Nike Golf in clubs, ball, footwear, glove, bag, apparel, headwear and accessories.
Following a highly distinguished amateur career and collegiate campaign at Oklahoma State University, the 21-year-old from Malaga became the first amateur to win on the PGA European Tour when he claimed victory at the Estoril Open de Portugal in April. The win earned Martin an exemption on the European Tour until the end of the 2009 season, which will commence when he establishes his membership on Tour. Martin intends to compete both on the European Tour and the PGA Tour, via sponsor exemptions, for the remainder of 2007. www.nikegolfeurope.com
Oxfordshire welcomes Barnes
Justin Barnes is the new head professional at The Oxfordshire after moving from Sunningdale. The 29-year-old, Hampshire-born professional spent six years at the world-renowned Berkshire club, which has hosted the Women’s British Open Championship, the Walker Cup and the Seve Trophy.
And he is relishing the challenge of his new role at a club which also has a pedigree of professional tournaments, having hosted the Andersen Consulting World Championship, the Benson & Hedges International Open and the Ladies English Open.
“The Oxfordshire has an outstanding reputation – not only as a challenging, championship golf course, but also as a superb venue for society and corporate golf,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on that reputation and also to work alongside the members and visitors at The Oxfordshire to reduce their handicaps.”
In addition to his six years at Sunningdale, Barnes has also worked at Royal Cinque Ports, in Kent, and The Windsor Club, Vero Beach, Florida.
The Oxfordshire’s general manager, Martin Harris, said, “It is testament to the standing of The Oxfordshire that we can attract a head professional of Justin’s calibre. He comes with a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence in coaching and management. We are sure he will prove a popular appointment with members, visitors and staff.”
www.theoxfordshiregolfclub.com
EIGCA and Toro recognise trainee architect
The European Institute of Golf Course Architects has recognised Scottish designer Andrew Soulsby as the 2007 winner of its Toro Student Golf Course Architect of the Year award. Soulsby, who recently completed the diploma in golf course design run by the Edinburgh College of Art, is based in Edinburgh, and is currently working with Irish architect Ken Kearney on a new 18-hole golf project at Dromod in Ireland.
“I’m delighted to receive the award,” said Soulsby. “And I think I speak on behalf of all the students on the education programme when I say that the support and training we have received from the EIGCA has been excellent – a great foundation for a career in golf architecture.”
“Toro has been involved with this award for several years and many of the previous winners have gone on to establish a successful career in the golf architecture industry. We wish Andrew every success and are confident that he will achieve this if he replicates the qualities demonstrated on the diploma course in his working life,” said Kenne James, senior marketing manager for golf irrigation at the International division of Toro. As part of the award, Soulsby will join Toro and other award winners on a visit to the 2008 Golf Industry Show in Orlando, Florida, and will tour some of the most architecturally-significant golf courses in the area.
Educating the next generation of golf course architects is one of the main objectives of the EIGCA – indeed, the Institute created the industry’s first programme in golf design. www.eigca.org
Euan Grant moves to Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club
Brightside Leisure Development Limited, the developer of the new Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club in Machrihanish, Scotland has announced that Euan Grant, formerly Head Greenkeeper of the Old Course at St. Andrews, has joined Machrihanish Dunes as Keeper of the Green. In this role, Euan will work with David McLay Kidd and his team during construction and will be responsible for maintaining the new links course when it opens next year.
Machrihanish Dunes, set to open summer 2008, is the first 18-hole links golf course to be built on the west coast of Scotland in over a century and the first to be built on a Site of Special Scientific interest (SSSi) on Scotland’s west coast in 100 years.
Euan Grant makes no secret of the fact that he is thrilled to be part of a new chapter in links‘ golf history. “I fell in love with Machrihanish when I first saw it and I am thrilled to bring my experience to the development of a project that’s so focused on preserving the traditions of the game,” said Euan. He added, “It will be very exciting to work with David McLay Kidd and his team on such a fantastic and important project.”
Brightside Leisure Development Limited is developing Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club (www.thewaygolfbegan.com) and luxury accommodations in both Machrihanish and Campbeltown, Scotland.
Otterbine Barebo appoints Robert Heimbach
Otterbine Barebo, Inc., the leading manufacturer of aerators and fountains in the pond and lake management industry, welcomes Robert Heimbach as the new Inside Sales & Service Manager.
Arriving at Otterbine with over 22 years of experience in field service management and sales, Heimbach will be responsible for inside sales and service support of Otterbine’s 300+ distribution network throughout the world.
Otterbine Barebo, Inc. is the worldwide leader in floating fountain and aeration systems, and has been setting industry standards for over 50 years by combining both function and beauty with their extensive line of surface aerators, subsurface aerators and giant fountains. www.otterbine.com
People in the News
Story published at 19:10, Thursday, May 31st, 2007
Bushey Hall Golf Club Aiming for Number One in Hertfordshire; Boardroom changes at SISIS; Simon Says Yes to Nike Golf; Pride Sports Invests in Tour Representation; Laura Davies Heads to Ladies English Open; Oxfordshire Bids Farewell to Gibson; Master Your Mind Road Show; Huxley Rotanet Helps Long-Driving Champion Keep His Swing in Tune; Nike Golf Signs 2006 British Amateur Champion; Two new recruits to join Bryn Meadows; Dun Good for Mere.
Bushey Hall Golf Club Aiming for Number One in Hertfordshire
One of Hertfordshire’s golfing gems – Bushey Hall Golf Club has just appointed Neil Fergie as the new course superintendent to take the course to new levels of excellence. Neil Fergie (37) who hails from East Lothian brings to Bushey Hall seventeen years of world class expertise.
Neil’s career includes five years at Muirfield. He has also worked as greenkeeper and superintendent on courses in Moscow and in the West Indies at Tobago Plantations Beach & Golf Resort. It was here that Neil was responsible for the overall management of 72 staff.
“I’m very proud and excited to be working at Bushey Hall,” said Neil. “I’m very ambitious for the course; my goal is to make the course the best it has ever been and to be one of the best in Hertfordshire.”
Simon Scarborough, operations director said, “Work has now started on improving the bunkers and the greens – club members are telling me that the work Neil has done already on the course has put the course in the best condition ever – the greens are playing fast and the fairways are beautifully cut.” www.golfclubuk.co.uk
Boardroom changes at SISIS
SISIS EQUIPMENT (Macclesfield) LTD. has appointed two new directors. Derek Cronshaw will become Financial Director, having previously been Company Secretary. Derek has worked at SISIS for 38 years, in accounts and purchasing.
David Harrison was export sales manager and becomes Sales Director with overall responsibility for all SISIS sales. David joined SISIS from college, working in design & development and as a demonstrator, so has much experience to bring to his new role.
Roger Hargreaves becomes Chairman with brother William Hargreaves now sole Managing Director.
Simon Says Yes to Nike Golf
Ashleigh Simon has joined the Nike Golf Tour Staff after turning professional last Saturday. South Africa’s most successful female amateur golfer has signed a multi-year agreement and will represent Nike Golf in clubs, ball, footwear, glove, bag, apparel, headwear and accessories.
“Ashleigh has had an outstanding amateur career and we believe that she has a very promising future in the professional ranks. She has already proven her ability to win at the highest level and against experienced professional golfers,” said David Theobald, sports marketing manager for Nike Golf. “We are eager to see her game grow and prosper with the aid of our dedicated, world class product development teams.” www.nikegolfeurope.com
Pride Sports Invests in Tour Representation
The world’s No. 1 manufacturer of golf cleats and tees, is delighted to announce that it has increased its presence on the European Tour with the appointment of a new full-time representative. Softspikes and Pride Professional Tee System (PTS) will now be represented on the European Tour by golf professional, Graham Webb, who was previously head-professional at Holsworthy Golf Club, in North Devon.
Graham’s presence on the European Tour has already seen an increase in the number of players favouring both Softspikes in their golf shoes and PTS Golf Tees. The new Pulsar Couloured cleats have also gained particular notoriety amongst professionals who are now, in an increasingly fashion conscious era, able to match their cleats with clothing and golf shoes.
Softspikes and PTS Golf Tees are a division of PrideSports, which was formed in January 2003 following Pride Manufacturing Company’s purchase of Softspikes Inc and its sister company Trisport Ltd of England. This acquisition essentially formed the world’s premier golf accessories company, as Pride and Softspikes are the world’s leading golf tee and golf cleat lines, respectively. Today, PrideSports is the world leader in the design and manufacture of cleats, spikes and receptacles for the entire golf footwear industry.
www.trisportgolf.com
Laura Davies Heads to Ladies English Open
Britain’s best-ever lady golfer has been confirmed as an entry into the Ladies English Open at Chart Hills in July. Always a crowd-puller, Davies, now 43, has won the European order of merit five times and has career earnings exceeding €3.2m.
She missed the 2006 event because she was walking the Great Wall of China in a charity fundraiser, but will be keen to show a home crowd what they missed as she looks to improve on her current standing of 66th in the order of merit.
Six of the current top 10 in the money list have already confirmed entry into the Ladies English Open, which takes place at the picturesque Kent course from 5-7 July. That half-dozen includes three British hopefuls: England’s Rebecca Hudson, Wales’ Becky Brewerton and Scotland’s Clare Queen. Last year’s winner, Cecilia Ekelundh, will be back to defend her trophy.
Chart Hills’ general manager, Rod Park, said, “Having Laura playing in the Ladies English Open is very exciting for everybody concerned. She was desperately disappointed to miss out on the event last year, but she honoured a previous commitment when the dates were changed and you have to admire her for her integrity.”
www.ladiesenglishopen.co.uk
Oxfordshire Bids Farewell to Gibson
The Oxfordshire’s head professional, Steven Gibson, will be moving to Wentworth on 19 June after three and a half years at the club. “I’ve enjoyed my time at the club very much, but this is a great chance for me to make a mark at a new club,” said Gibson. “The Oxfordshire’s a great course and the club has really come on in the last five years. Since Paul Gibbons has taken over it has become a very accessible, friendly club.”
The 33-year-old will be missed at the club but marketing manager Jennifer Daniels wished him well at his new club. “Steven has been fantastic while he’s been with us and is a great example of the calibre of staff we have here,” she said. “Although it’s sad to see him go we all wish him the best for the future.” www.theoxfordshiregolfclub.com
Master Your Mind Road Show
In preparation for the Summer season Burhill Golf and Leisure has teamed up with one of the UK’s leading sports psychologists, Dr Karl Morris, to launch the ‘Master your Mind‘ road show to be held at the company’s ten key locations across the UK. The events will be open to all golfers and they will have a unique opportunity to learn at first hand some of the ‘secrets‘ of the mental game and come away with practical and applicable tools that can be used immediately.
Dr Karl Morris has gained an international reputation across the sporting world for his psychological approach to improving the performance of professional and amateur athletes. Karl’s method takes golfers through four key stages of the game: before golf, during golf, the ‘in between‘ and after golf – all designed to ensure the golfer is mentally prepared for the duration of the game.
The seminars cost £10 per person (£9 for members) including refreshments and will take place from 21st May to 19th June commencing at 7pm. www.burhillgolfandleisure.co.uk
Huxley Rotanet Helps Long-Driving Champion Keep His Swing in Tune
World long-driving record holder, Paul Slater, is using a Huxley Rotanet golf practice net to groove and fine-tune his swing as he bids to extend his driving distance and secure further titles over the coming months. Installed during May at Paul’s Cheshire home, the Huxley Rotanet’s unique feature is that it can be set up and dismantled in just two minutes, enabling it to be taken by Paul to long- driving events held throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland and continental Europe.
A PGA-qualified professional, Paul Slater entered his first long-driving event in 2003, winning with a distance of 387 yards secured on grass using a standard metal driver. His world record distance of 884 yards was achieved in April 2006 at an international long- driving competition held at Wroughton Airfield in Wiltshire.
Huxley Golf director, Barry Huxley, commented, “Throughout the four days of The London Golf Show, the Huxley Rotanet withstood Paul’s fiercest drives without any problem no matter how hard he hit the ball. Amateur and professional golfers can buy the Huxley Rotanet on-line at www.huxleyrotanet.com at prices from £399
Nike Golf Signs 2006 British Amateur Champion
Nike Golf has signed the talented French youngster, Julien Guerrier, who recently turned professional ranked as the No.1 amateur in France, following his No.3 amateur ranking in Europe at the end of 2006. The 21 year old from La Rochelle, France, has signed a multi-year agreement and will represent Nike Golf in clubs, ball, footwear, glove, bag, apparel, headwear and accessories.
Guerrier claimed victory at last year’s British Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s, being only the second French player in 111 years to do so, and also played in the 2006 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
“We are delighted that Julien has agreed to join our ever expanding stable of players on the European Tour,” said Robin Murray, Nike Golf’s European Tour sports marketing manager. “He is a young and exciting talent and embodies everything about the game that we love at Nike Golf.”
Julien’s current Nike arsenal includes the Nike SasQuatch 460 Tour driver, Nike SasQuatch fairway wood and Nike Forged Blades. He also plays the Nike One Platinum ball, the winner of 20 global Tour victories in 2006. www.nikegolfeurope.com
Two new recruits to join Bryn Meadows
Bryn Meadows has appointed two new recruits to join their team. Brian Irvin joined the newly redeveloped four star hotel, golf course and spa earlier in the month as the Hotel Manager and Michael Rowswell will be joining later this month as the General Manager.
Mr Irvin joined the Caerphilly based hotel at the beginning of the month. He will be managing the hotel, the restaurant and all of the functions that take place there.
Mr Rowswell from Cardiff North, who has nearly 30 years experience in the hospitality sector said, “What attracted me to Bryn Meadows was that it has huge business potential and I’m looking forward to joining the team.”
Mr Irvin who has lived in the Brecon Beacons for the past 17 years said: “This is a great opportunity in such a beautiful part of the country. Everyone at Bryn Meadows feel that this is a very exciting time for golf in Southern Wales especially in the run up to the Ryder Cup”.
Bryn Meadows is a beautifully situated hotel, golf course and spa. The 4 star hotel, the 18-hole golf course and the leisure club, which offers a range of outstanding facilities, is a great attraction for people from the local areas and further a field.
www.brynmeadows.co.uk
Dun Good for Mere
Steve Dun has been appointed Golf Course Manager at Mere Golf and Country Club in Cheshire. Steve who is 39 years of age hails from Galashiels, Selkirkshire, near Edinburgh and commenced his career as a green keeper at Torwoodlee Golf Club in his Native Scotland. He joins the management team at Mere from the nearby Dunham Forest Golf Club where he held a similar position for nearly 5 years.
Commenting on Steve’s appointment Mr Boler said, “Steve is an excellent addition to our team here at Mere Golf and Country Club, I was very impressed with his ideas for our course. His appointment coincides with my plan to invest over £400,000 on the course during the next twelve months, reaffirming Mere’s position as one of the premier golf courses in the North of England.”
People in the News
Story published at 8:20, Monday, May 14th, 2007
David J Harrison to be Captain of The R&A; Steve Forrest is ASGCA President; Internal Promotion for Ashworth Expert; Andy Cole is back with STRI; New Chairman of OPE Council.
David J Harrison to be Captain of The R&A
The Past Captains have nominated David J Harrison as Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews for the year 2007-2008. He will assume the office of Captain at the traditional ‘Driving In’ ceremony on Thursday 20th September.
David Harrison joined the R&A in 1981 and from 2003 – 2006 was Chairman of the General Committee. He also served on the Rules and Championship Committees and was a member of The R&A Training Panel for more than 10 years. He is a qualified Rules official and on many occasions has acted as a referee at The Open Championship and at other major golf events.
In addition to his committee work at the R&A, David Harrison has spent over 30 years in golf administration, particularly at the English Golf Union where he was President in 1992. He has also held the positions of Joint Chairman of the International Golf Federation, President of the Association of Golf Club Secretaries and Chairman of the Championship Committee of The European Golf Association. www.RandA.org
Steve Forrest is ASGCA President
Steve Forrest, a Toledo, Ohio-based golf course architect, was elected President of the American Society of Golf Course Architects at the organization’s recent 61st Annual Meeting in Atlanta. He will also chair the ASGCA Executive Committee.
Steve Forrest has worked with Toledo-based golf course architect Arthur Hills since his college days at Virginia Tech as a landscape architecture student. He joined Hills’ firm full time upon graduation in 1979, and the firm was reincorporated as Arthur Hills/Steve Forrest and Associates in 1999. Among the notable layouts recently designed by Forrest are The Links at Lighthouse Sound, Ocean City, Md.; Red Hawk Run, Findlay, Ohio; Sand Golf Club, Jonkoping, Sweden; The Journey at Pechanga, Temecula, Calif. and White Clay Creek Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
As President, Forrest will continue to work closely with the Allied Associations of Golf to help grow the game of golf and the golf industry. He will also work to provide added professional development opportunities for ASGCA members. www.asgca.org
Internal Promotion for Ashworth Expert
Ashworth Europe has appointed Fraser Dunsmore to the newly created post of Technical Outerwear Product Manager. The decision to create this new role comes as a direct response to the recently announced licensing agreement between Ashworth Inc and WL Gore & Associates, which gives Ashworth Inc the global rights to use the famous GORE-TEX® and WINDSTOPPER® fabrics.
The creation of new position clearly demonstrates Ashworth’s commitment to developing this brand new Technical Outerwear category. Fraser will be involved in all aspects of the wind and water proof product range development from design through to sales and marketing.
Fraser has a first-class reputation in the golf industry, working with many leading brands in the past 20 years including Taylor Made and Dunlop Slazenger. The first products using the GORE-TEX® and WINDSTOPPER® fabrics will be made under license to Callaway Golf apparel and will be available in the shops from September. www.ashworthinc.com
Andy Cole is back with STRI
Andy Cole returns to STRI after an absence of six years and will join the southern agronomy team developing the Midlands region. He left STRI in 2001, following 14 years service, and joined PSD Agronomy where he continued to advise golf clubs and also worked with Northern Racing and football clubs including Aston Villa and Birmingham City.
As a founder member of The Register of Independent Professional Turfgrass Agronomists (RIPTA), Andy is a popular presenter and a regular contributor at events for the English Golf Union, The Land Drainage Contractors Association, BIGGA and the Golf Club Secretaries. Andy will work with the STRI southern team from his home base in the Midlands. www.stri.co.uk
New Chairman of OPE Council
Martin Sanders, General Manager of Honda (UK) Power Equipment, has been nominated as Chairman of the Outdoor Power Equipment Council of the AEA and led his first meeting of the Council last week.
Martin commented, “The AEA and the Outdoor Power Equipment Council face another challenging year with new legislation, consistently changing market dynamics and of course the weather.
“Although many people believe that our industry is very stable and unchanging this isn‘t the case and we have to compete in a world where consumers and dealers have choice and legislation ensures that our products developments and the services offered are appropriate, offer value for money and distinctive. There is however great optimism for the future as we look forward to great events which will give the UK Outdoor Power Equipment industry an opportunity to help shape the UK image; two that spring to mind are The Ryder Cup in 2010 and The Olympics in 2012, they may seem far away but time moves quickly in our industry!” www.aea.uk.com
People in the News
Story published at 0:25, Tuesday, May 8th, 2007
Saltman recognised for contribution to sportsturf; Harradine Golf appoints Arne van Amerongen; Pro golfer joins Online Teetimes Ltd.; Dundonald Links appoints new Director of Operations; Senior appointments at AEA.
‘
Saltman recognised for contribution to sportsturf
Pitchcare magazine and website founder Dave Saltman has been awarded the 2007 Professional Excellence on a Global Scale Award by The Ohio State University.
For the judging panel Pam Sherratt said the award is richly deserved. “The work Dave has accomplished with Pitchcare has been phenomenal. It personifies everything we wanted this award to recognise and he’s done it because he has a genuine desire for our industry to be respected by our clientele and because of his determination to help everyone in the industry who needs advice. The award is not just for the services he has provided for groundsmen and greenkeepers, but for drawing attention to the industry and raising awareness of just what it is we do.”
Pitchcare has more than 26,000 members in 112 countries and its team of 10 staff provides the industry with a constantly updated interactive website, the bi-monthly Pitchcare magazine, a comprehensive online store and an extensive range of training courses. www.pitchcare.com
Harradine Golf appoints Arne van Amerongen
After a short break from Harradine Golf between the years 2002-2005, Arne van Amerongen has been appointed as Golf Project Manager by Peter Harradine to supervise the construction of the Pravets Golf and Country Club.
The provisional starting date of the project will be in June 2007 with a projected opening during the summer of 2009. The golf course is in Pravets which is located 50 kilometers north of Sofia. The altitude of 420 metres will provide mild winters. The investors are Terra Tour Services with head quarters in Sofia
“I must say that it is a great challenge to build one of the first real 18 hole golf course in Bulgaria with a total length of 6505 meters,” said Arne. “During my visit in April 2007, I was able to inspect the site and the big artificial lake and picture how the course will fit into the natural landscape. Personally, I am proud to be asked to work on a quality golf project like this which also includes other facilities such as a hotel, casino, nigh club, harbour and villas.” www.pravets-golf.com
Pro golfer joins Online Teetimes Ltd.
Online Teetimes Ltd (OTL) has strengthened its UK clubs sign-up team with the appointment of PGA professional Jamie Wilson. Jamie will work with clubs nationwide to help them establish successful online green fee sales. He was previously sales manager for a leading supplier of internet-based IT systems to golf clubs.
A fully-qualified member of the PGA for 21 years and with 26 years’ experience in the golf industry, Jamie has worked in five different golf clubs in the UK and Scandinavia.
He believes his experience of golf club management will help secretaries and managers understand the difference between all the companies offering online tee time booking services – and why OTL’s commission-free tee time distribution model is the simplest and best.
The number of available rounds on TeeTimes.co.uk is growing every week and offers golfers the fastest way to book golf on the internet and a UK-wide choice of courses, times and deals. More than 70 clubs across the UK are promoting tee times on TeeTimes.co.uk and that number is expected to swell to more than 200 by the end of the summer. www.TeeTimes.co.uk
Dundonald Links appoints new Director of Operations
The Ayrshire course, owned by the Loch Lomond Golf Club, has appointed John Caven as its new Director of Operations. Originally from the south side of Glasgow, John is a professional golfer who has sat on the Scottish Region PGA Committee for the past four years.
He previously worked at Oldmeldrum Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, as the general manager and, more recently, has spent the last four years working closely with the 1999 Open Championship winner, Paul Lawrie, as his business development manager. This role included PR, sales and marketing, delivering corporate golf days, generating and co-ordinating events for corporate partners. John also worked on a variety of projects such as the Paul Lawrie Junior Golf Programme in association with Aberdeenshire Councils.
“We are delighted that John has joined what is an already strong team,” said Niall Flanagan, general manager of Loch Lomond Golf Club and Dundonald Links. “He has a wealth of experience working in the golf industry and the knowledge he has accrued will be hugely beneficial as we continue to develop Dundonald Links.”
Designed by Kyle Phillips, one of the game’s top architects, Dundonald Links is a true test of links golf that has been quietly maturing since its opening in 2003. Situated on the stunning Ayrshire coast, Dundonald Links is a mere 10 minutes from Prestwick Airport and half an hour from Glasgow Airport. www.lochlomond.com
Senior appointments at AEA
Harry Handkammer, managing director of Countax Ltd, has been elected President of the Agricultural Engineers Association for the year 2007/8. Mr Handkammer has served as Chairman of the AEA Outdoor Power Council for the last two years.
The A.E.A. has also announced that Roger Lane-Nott has become its new CEO in succession to Jake Vowles, the Director General who has retired.
Roger spent 32 years in the Royal Navy, mainly in nuclear submarines, and retired in 1996 as a Rear Admiral. Since then he has been the FIA Formula One Race Director running all F1 activity worldwide and the CEO of the Centre for Marine and Petroleum Technology, a brokerage for innovative technology and collaborative research for the offshore oil and gas industry. More recently he has been the Secretary of the British Racing Drivers’ Club at Silverstone. www.aea.uk.com
People in the News
Story published at 10:45, Wednesday, April 25th, 2007
Golf World editor joins Hiseman team; New golf manager at St Andrews Links; Director of Golf at first UK PGA National Residential Golf Academy; BSH appoints new technical advisor for the North West; Stuburt sponsors World Long-Drive Champion; Hubert Green, Curtis Strange to be Members of World Golf Hall of Fame; Chart Hills launches Academy; Space golfers return to Earth; Faldo looks to roll back the years; Gear change into greenkeeping
Golf World editor joins Hiseman team
Award-winning journalist and Golf World editor Paul Hamblin has joined Hiseman, the golf media and marketing agency, in a part-time role.
Hamblin, 43, will play a key role in the launch and development of PowerPlay Golf, the new ‘risk and reward’ golf format using two flags on each green, which became the latest client of the fast-growing agency in April.
His first task was to launch www.powerplay-golf.com which went live on 20th April, and he is working closely with one of PowerPlay Golf’s creators, Peter McEvoy, to publicise a series of Roadshows being held throughout June 2007, where more than 500 golf course owners and operators will be invited to try the exciting new format, and will help to launch a special PowerPlay Golf Day on 1st August, which starts a summer-long programme of PowerPlay Golf activity at UK golf clubs.
Hamblin is well-regarded within the golf industry and forged strong ties with the trade during his time at Emap as editor of Golf World, which he left earlier this month, Today’s Golfer and FORE! magazine.
Paul joins Craig Bousfield, John Kelly and Andy Hiseman at Stamford, Lincs-based golf agency Hiseman. He will also be pursuing other media work. www.hiseman.com
New golf manager at St Andrews Links
John Grant, 40, a top PGA European Tour administrator who has played a key role in organising and running professional tournaments has joined St Andrews Links Trust as golf manager.
“I am delighted to welcome John to the Links,” said Alan McGregor general manager of St Andrews Links Trust, which administers and maintains the courses and facilities at St Andrews, including the Old Course. “His track record at all levels of the game is very impressive and I am confident he will make a major contribution to the continuing success and appeal of St Andrews.”
John Grant takes up his post ahead of several major events at St Andrews, including the Women’s British Open which will grace the Old Course this August, next year’s Curtis Cup and The Open in 2010. More than 200,000 rounds are played on the Links each year and among John’s responsibilities will be overseeing on-course staff at the six courses.
John will also have a major role to play in the opening of The Castle Course, the seventh Links Trust course, next year.
After joining the Professional Golfers’ Association in 1989, John Grant went on to become the youngest ever PGA regional secretary when he took over administration duties in the Midlands Region of England in 1993. In 1995 he took up the position of club administrator at the Wentworth Club, taking responsibility for all golf services at the 2,000 member facility. www.standrews.org.uk.
Director of Golf at first UK PGA National Residential Golf Academy
Formby Hall Golf Club in Merseyside, which is set to become home to the country’s first PGA National Residential Golf Academy later this year, has appointed Chris Patey as Director of Golf.
Chris, a PGA qualified professional, joins the club from Palmerston House and City West Hotel, the official headquarters of the PGA in Ireland. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in the golf sector from as far a field as the Middle East and the Caribbean, Chris will be responsible for driving golf tourism to the club and developing and managing the new PGA Golf Academy, which is set to open up the game to a wider audience and nurture and develop young talent.
Formby Hall Golf Club is undergoing a £10 million investment, which includes the creation of a new 62 bedroom hotel overlooking the parkland and 18-hole course, a new nine hole par three golf course and short game practice area, as well as a destination spa and extensive conferencing and events facilities.
The first phase of the re-development, which focuses on the clubhouse, is due to be unveiled in May. The second phase, featuring the new short game pitching area and nine hole par three golf course is due to open in the summer. Guests can experience the new hotel from August and the spa and leisure club will be launched in towards the end of the year, before the PGA golf academy itself is unveiled in December. www.formbyhallgolfclub.co.uk.
BSH appoints new technical advisor for the North West
British Seed Houses has appointed Paul Moreton as technical sales advisor for the north west of England. Paul has recently moved to the UK from his native New Zealand, where he was Technical Turf Sales Advisor for the Amenity Division of PGG Wrightson in Christchurch. He has extensive knowledge of all aspects of amenity grass use including golf, sportsgrounds and turf production. He will be based in Wigan where he lives.
British Seed Houses’ Amenity Sales Manager Richard Brown commented, “‘We are delighted with Paul’s appointment and expect our customers in the north west to benefit greatly from both his experience and enthusiasm.”
British Seed Houses provides a comprehensive service to the amenity sector across the whole of the UK through its facilities in Lincoln and Bristol. A dedicated team of regional advisors deal direct with the customer, not through distributors.
www.bshamenity.com
Stuburt sponsors World Long-Drive Champion
Three-times World Long Drive Champion, Sean Fister, will tee it up around the world in brand new Helium Pro golf shoes after agreeing a sponsorship package with Stuburt. Fister, of Little Rock, Arkansas, can smash a golf ball more than 500 yards – a fairway-demolishing feat that has earned him the nickname ‘The Beast’ in the ultra-competitive world of long driving.
Duncan Patmore of Stuburt, the world’s fastest-growing golf shoe and waterproofs company, said, “The Helium Pro is packed with technology designed to give golfers the ultimate in stability and the ability to transfer power into their swing. Sponsoring Sean will showcase the Helium Pro to the world at long driving events and exhibitions and we delighted to welcome him to Team Stuburt, alongside David Howell and Darren Clarke.”
Fister has won the Long Drive World Championships three times. His longest drive in competition is 450 yards and his personal best is a wind-assisted 515 yards. The 6ft 5in, 16-stone big-hitter is golf’s ‘bionic man’ – having suffered a broken back (twice), a fractured skull, broken feet (12 times) and a two broken legs in his career as an Olympic standard athlete. www.stuburt.com
Hubert Green, Curtis Strange to be Members of World Golf Hall of Fame
Hubert Green and Curtis Strange will become members of the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2007. Green was selected in the Veteran’s category by the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors Selection Committee and Strange was elected on the PGA TOUR ballot.
Ninety-two percent of the PGA TOUR ballots that were mailed out were returned, and Strange was named on 70% of the returned ballots.
Additional announcements for the 2007 Class of Inductees are planned for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and The Open Championship at Carnoustie. The 2007 Class is expected to include Se Ri Pak, who has met the LPGA points criteria and is scheduled to fulfill the final requirement for Induction – 10 years on the LPGA Tour – when she plays in her 10th event this season.
While 91 percent of the International ballots were returned, no candidates reached the minimum 50 percentage required for induction, although Masashi “Jumbo” Ozaki (46 percent) and Jose Maria Olazabal (43 percent) were close. www.wgv.com.
Chart Hills launches Academy
The renowned coach Peter Mitchell, who works with numerous Tour players including Darren Clarke and David Howell, is to open the Chart Hills Golf Academy. He has been a member at the Kent club for 10 years and will now offer top-notch tuition to its members and visitors.
Mitchell enjoyed a successful career on the European Tour from 1984-2002, winning the Portuguese, Austrian, Spanish and Madeira Opens. His highest finish on the European Tour money list was 12th in 1995, narrowly missing out on a Ryder Cup place, and in the same year he represented England in the World Cup of Golf.
As well as operating the academy, Mitchell will also represent Chart Hills when he plays on the Seniors Tour. www.charthills.co.uk
Space golfers return to Earth
Element 21 Golf Company, the manufacturer of advanced Scandium Sc(TM) Alloy golf equipment, have welcomed the safe return of the ISS Mission 14 Team consisting of the Russian Cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA’s Michael Lopez Alegria after a 6 month stay on the International Space Station. Mikhail Tyurin and Michael Lopez Alegria made headlines around the world last Thanksgiving, when they hit an e21 golf ball into orbit around the earth using an e21 Scandium 5 Iron.
As a flight engineer for Expedition 14, Mikhail’s spacewalk during his time on the ISS began with a very unusual objective – to use E21 golf club to launch an E21 golf ball off the International Space Station, sending it on a journey estimated to reach over 1 billion miles. This historic ball flight is still being tracked on the Element 21 website www.e21golf.com, and has become the smallest orbiting purpose-built satellite to be tracked live from Earth. At this point it has traveled 62,698,454 million miles and continues to break all records originally set for its demise into the earth’s atmosphere after a mere 3 days in orbit.
Nataliya Hearn, chief executive at ‘e21’ states, “As an emerging technology company, we have made space and golf history, something that no other golf giants can boast or replicate. No other golf company has the E21 Scandium Sc(TM) alloy and technology to build better performing golf equipment. We are unique in every way, and will continue to challenge the golf establishment, by conquering new frontiers one golfer at a time.”
Faldo looks to roll back the years
Nick Faldo expects Muirfield to inspire him to great deeds once again as the six-time Major Champion confirmed his participation in The 2007 Senior Open Championship, presented by Aberdeen Asset Management from 26-29 July.
The Championship is making its first visit to Muirfield and the change of venue coincides perfectly with the 50th birthday of Faldo so his debut appearance as a Senior golfer will be at the location of his Open victories in 1987 and 1992.
“I am truly delighted to be going back to Muirfield once again,” remarked Faldo. “Every return visit rekindles fantastic memories for me but, at the same time, it does come as a bit of a shock that so much time has gone by since my first Major success in 1987. It will certainly be a special week being the 20th anniversary of that victory, that’s for sure.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting the European Tour Ticketing Operation at www.europeantourtickets.com or by calling the Ticket Hotline on 0800 023 2557.
Gear change into greenkeeping
After two decades in the high pressure world of motor sports, welder and fabricator David Jones has changed gear to a career in greenkeeping. And 42-year-old David is continuing to use his engineering skills while learning new ones in his dream job at Tadmarton Heath Golf Club near Oxford. “I had wanted to be a greenkeeper for quite some time but had to wait until the time was right in my life,” said David, who spent 20 years working with touring car and formula one teams.
Having made the decision to change careers – and with the support of his wife Jayne, an NHS ward manager – David’s next steps were to try and get a job. “This was quite difficult as my CV was very motor orientated but then someone suggested that I go to college and get some qualifications,” he said.
David went to Moreton Morrell College where he gained the pesticide application PA1 and PA6 certificates. “Eventually I was offered a job at Brailes golf course in June last year,” he said. “The club registered me with the Warwickshire College on the NVQ Level 2 sports turf qualification and I was then contacted by Tadmarton Golf Club asking me if I was still interested in working there.”
As that had been somewhere David wanted to work initially, he jumped at the chance. “It is a private golf club and is very supportive of staff training and health and safety,” said David. “It is over 80 years old so has some history and is also closer to home for me.”
Tadmarton encouraged David to carry on working towards his NVQ and the college recognised his commitment and awarded him the Derek Sharman trophy in the process. “To get this trophy at 42 years of age was quite an achievement,” he said.
Now happily working at Tadmarton, David said: “I love the job – it’s absolutely fantastic. I like working outside, the hours are good and I enjoy a much better quality of life.”
A normal working day is from 7am until 3pm and David is able to pick up his daughter Emma from school every day. “A lot of fathers aren’t able to do that so I feel very lucky,” he said. “And I don’t mind getting up early so the hours suit me really well.
“Being a greenkeeper means I can work outside and also use my engineering skills. Really, I am ‘engineering’ the right grasses to grow and I am involved in all aspects of the maintenance including of course, the machinery! I also use my welding and fabrication experience in repairing machinery – I am using all my old skills while continuing to learn new ones. “
David is supported by course manager, Brian Owen. “I’m sure he thinks I am a pain as I am always asking questions,” he said. “He’s a very knowledgeable course manager but if he doesn’t know the answer he will always find out.”
Hoping to register with the college on the NVQ Level 3 sports turf, David found support from the college combined with work experience an interesting and a very flexible way to learn.
“Andy Turnbull, the turf tutor at the Warwickshire College, was very helpful – the avenues are all there if you want to learn,” he said. “Doing a job while learning at the same time is great and I am very lucky to have the support to do this.”
Working alongside and learning from colleagues is a key way of gaining new skills, according to David’s course manager Brian Owen. “David is very good and his enthusiasm is excellent,” said Brian, who has been in the industry for 32 years.
Greenkeepers Training Committee www.the-gtc.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:15, Friday, April 13th, 2007
New General Managers for Quinta do Lago, Portugal, and Kungsà¤ngen, Sweden; Peter Driver Joins Ransomes Jacobsen as Public Relations Officer; First Head Golf Professional Appointed at The Carrick at Cameron House
New General Managers for Quinta do Lago, Portugal, and Kungsà¤ngen, Sweden
PGA European Tour Courses, Europe’s premier golf club network, has announced key appointments for two of its flagship international venues.
Iain McInally, previously Director of Golf at the Fairmont St Andrews, has been appointed General Manager of Quinta do Lago, while Henrik Bergqvist, formerly a client manager at IMG, is set to take over as General Manager at Kungsà¤ngen.
Iain McInally, 38, is an experienced golf manager having previously held senior positions at the Fairmont St Andrews, The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, Marriott Hanbury Manor and Royal Westmoreland, Barbados. He started out as an assistant golf professional at Worplesdon in Surrey, England, before moving to the highly acclaimed Wisley Golf Club, also in Surrey, after winning the prestigious award of PGA Trainee of the Year.
Henrik Bergqvist, 40, was also a professional golfer before moving into business, first as a marketing director for Golf Digest Sweden, then as a client manager for IMG in Sweden (working with players including Annika Sorrenstam and Jesper Parnevik) and most recently running his own businesses in events management, in partnership with the PGA of Sweden, plus sponsorship consulting. He recently achieved an MBA to add to his marketing degree.
David MacLaren, Chief Executive of PGA ETC, said, “Iain and Henrik are both outstanding, experienced golf management professionals and will play important roles developing our championship venues in Portugal and Sweden.
“Quinta do Lago has regularly ranked among the world’s top 20 resorts in Golf Digest magazine and has hosted eight Portuguese Opens, while Kungsà¤ngen is a favourite among European Tour professionals who have played four Scandinavian Masters there. Iain and Henrik will be developing strategic business plans to maintain and enhance the world class service and facilities found at all PGA European Tour Courses venues.”
www.pgaetc.com
Peter Driver Joins Ransomes Jacobsen as Public Relations Officer
Ransomes Jacobsen, the leading turf maintenance equipment manufacturer based at Ipswich in Suffolk, has appointed Peter Driver as Public Relations Officer.
Reporting to Selina Noton, Communications and Promotions Manager, his responsibilities in this newly created role will include the management of the company’s media relations together with a significant involvement in exhibition project management, especially the major industry events such as IOG Saltex at Windsor and BTME at Harrogate.
Peter has been associated with the turf care industry for the past nine years having previously managed the Ransomes Jacobsen PR account at the company’s marketing consultancy, where he was also responsible for another industry account, Wiedenmann UK. He began his media-related career at Lloyds of London, where he was editor of various marine-related titles produced by the leading insurance institution before taking up positions as Studio and Production Manager at advertising and design agencies in Essex and Suffolk.
Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director David Withers said, “We are delighted to appoint Peter to this new role. He has worked diligently on our behalf for the past nine years and has made a considerable contribution to raising the profile of the company, not just in our industry sector, but to a broad range of publics. Having him ‘in-house’ will add another asset to the management team going forward.” www.textron.com.
First Head Golf Professional Appointed at The Carrick at Cameron House
A former Tartan Tour Order of Merit Winner has been appointed the first Head Professional at The Carrick at Cameron House, which will offer an unrivalled golfing experience on the banks of Loch Lomond when it opens in July.
Alan Tait, the former Scottish, European and World Boy’s Champion, has joined The Carrick following seven years as Director of Golf and Head Professional at the Westerwood Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Cumbernauld. Alan’s extensive golfing career included gaining his Euro Tour Card in 1997 and he also jointly holds the course record for Carnoustie with Colin Montgomerie.
His appointment follows the announcement that both Open Champion Paul Lawrie and the European Ladies Tour’s Clare Queen are representing The Carrick on their respective tours.
Bordering on the shores of Loch Lomond, the Carrick takes its name from the highly acclaimed architect Canadian Doug Carrick, who was responsible for its design. Weaving through a variety of landscape settings, The Carrick takes advantage of the spectacular surrounding views of its loch side location. Designed in traditional Scottish Heathlands style, the course’s geographical setting gives players a unique experience – as its front 9-holes are in the Scottish Lowlands and the back 9-holes in the Scottish Highlands.
People in the News
Story published at 9:00, Monday, April 2nd, 2007
PGA Director launches new sports marketing venture; Stirling Student heads for Augusta to compete in Masters; New head greenkeeper for the Old Course; Peter Alliss stars in Your Golf Holidays television advertisement; New Consultant joins STRI’s Ecology & Environment Team; Lely Strengthens Toro Team; A ‘Red Letter Day’ for Rob Rowson; New Holland appoints new Groundcare Sales Manager
PGA Director launches new sports marketing venture
The former commercial director of The Professional Golfers’ Association is the driving force behind a new Midlands based sports marketing and sponsorship consultancy.
Mike Gray has launched Comuniq8 Ltd based in Sutton Coldfield, and as managing director brings an extensive network of contacts and know-how from the world of sport to a growing portfolio of clients.
During his 14 year spell at the PGA, Mike was a key member of the senior management team responsible for increasing revenue streams via commercial partnerships, sponsorship deals, licensing initiatives and brand development. He was also Assistant Ryder Cup Director from 1997 – 2003 and has first hand experience of sports media and broadcast rights negotiation, as well as event and project management.
Amongst the company’s new clients is the PGA, and Mike Gray will be continuing to consult on the development and delivery of its internet and electronic communications strategy, which has already put the association at the forefront of new media initiatives for a sports governing body. www.comuniq8.com
Stirling Student heads for Augusta to compete in Masters
Richie Ramsay, the University of Stirling student and the reigning US Amateur champion will compete alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and Ernie Els over the famous Augusta course in Atlanta later this week.
Ramsay gained his place in the US Masters after capturing the 2006 US Amateur Championship. The last Scot to lift the Havemeyer Cup was Findlay Douglas in 1898. Ramsay is the first British winner of the event since Harold Hilton in 1911.
An obvious incentive to perform well at Augusta is for Ramsay to become the first amateur in eight years to make the half-way cut. Spain’s Sergio Garcia was the last European amateur golfer to achieve this feat back in 1999. Peter McEvoy was the last British amateur to complete all four rounds of the event, way back in 1978.
Ramsay is keen to use his success to turn the spotlight on a new generation of Scottish golfers supported by the Scottish Golf Union and the University of Stirling. In addition, he is keen to help arrest the trend of European players heading over to the American college system to make the grade. Ramsay is fully aware of what America has to offer, after withdrawing after one year from a scholarship at McLennan College, Waco, Texas before accepting a place at Stirling. www.masters.org
New head greenkeeper for the Old Course
It is a case of out with the new and in with the old for Gordon McKie who has been appointed head greenkeeper at the world famous Old Course.
Gordon, who has been head greenkeeper at the New Course for two years, will take up one of the most prestigious roles in golf next month. His immediate task will be to continue the preparations on the venerable links for the staging of the Women’s British Open in August and further ahead the Curtis Cup next year and The Open Championship in 2010. Gordon takes over from Euan Grant who is moving on to a similar role at a new development in the Mull of Kintyre after three years at the Old Course.
Having worked for St Andrews Links Trust for twelve years, Gordon said he was very proud to be taking over at the Old Course. “It is a privilege to work on the most famous course in the world,” he said. “The history and tradition surrounding the Old Course makes it unique and it is continually under the glare of the international media spotlight. I am very much looking forward to maintaining the exceptionally high standard of the course and ensuring it continues to set the benchmark for links courses around the world.” www.standrews.org.uk
Peter Alliss stars in Your Golf Holidays television advertisement
Your Golf Holidays – chaired by Morgan Clarke – has gone for the “voice of golf” to accompany their television advertising campaign.
”There really was only one choice…Peter Alliss oozes tradition and style and I know he’s a fan of what we do. He’s the professional in golf broadcasting and I’m delighted to have had the opportunity of working with him” says Morgan Clarke. The ad. reinforces the need to use expert advice when booking a golf holiday and, with tongue in cheek, shows what can go wrong if you try and cut corners.
“We’ve advertised on television before and, yes, the production and screening costs can be expensive, but the response is impressive and there’s still nothing like television to boost your brand awareness. Plus, we’ve got so much to say this year – the new brochure and website just being two of the many projects we’ve worked hard on,” Morgan said.
The advert will be broadcast on Sky TV during the PGA tournaments, Golf Night, Spirit of Golf and European Tour Weekly show and on Setanta TV during US PGA tournaments, travel shows, highlight shows and as sponsor of the Inside the PGA Tour show. www.yourgolfholidays.com
New Consultant joins STRI’s Ecology & Environment Team
Kelly Watson, Ecological & Environmental Consultant, is the most recent addition to STRI’s expanding Ecology & Environment Team working from head office in Bingley.
Kelly has an Honours Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland and has completed a period of doctoral study at the University of Nottingham. Her PhD studies had a practical focus and aimed to quantify the effects of aquatic vegetation on river flooding, water velocity and sediment storage. On the golf course, this work has particular significance to sustainable urban drainage systems, reed bed filtration systems and the recycling of wastewater.
STRI have plans to diversify the current range of services offered by their Ecology & Environment Unit, making full use of the additional skills Kelly brings to the existing team. www.stri.co.uk
Lely Strengthens Toro Team
Toro distributor Lely UK has made a number of changes to its Toro Commercial Products’ sales and service team in a bid to even further improve its service to end-user customers and dealers.
To enable him to concentrate solely on key account customers, Trevor Chard has relinquished his responsibilities as Lely’s area manager for two north west local dealers, Cheshire Turf Machinery and Major Owen.
Consequently, Nigel Lovatt, previously Lincolnshire area direct sales manager for over four years, has taken over as the two dealers’ area manager and been promoted to the role of business manager. Lely is appointing a replacement for Nigel’s direct sales responsibilities.
Lely has also appointed Andrew Peacock as the fourth member of its demonstration team. Andrew will work closely in an organisational role with demonstration manager Chris Walker, as well as carrying out demonstrations in the field.
Finally, Lely is planning to take on another technician/customer care manager as part of plans to continue to expand its dealer support programme. www.toro.com
A ‘Red Letter Day’ for Rob Rowson
Rob Rowson, Golf Course Manager at the Marriott Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club was the lucky winner of a Red Letter Days experience after entering British Seed Houses’ free prize draw during Harrogate Week.
The draw was held to celebrate the launch of ‘Level Par’, a blend of Avalon and new Vesper velvet bent grasses. He’s chosen a Thames riverboat cruise with dinner for two as his prize.
British Seed Houses provide a comprehensive service to the amenity sector across the whole of the UK through its facilities in Lincoln. A dedicated team of regional advisors deal direct with the customer, not through distributors. www.britishseedhouses.com
New Holland appoints new Groundcare Sales Manager
New Holland has appointed Henry Bredin as Groundcare Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. His role includes the development and management of the Groundcare dealer network throughout this region, and he will also contribute to the development of New Holland’s Groundcare business throughout Europe.
Henry, aged 28, brings a wealth of experience to the position. He previously spent four years working for John Deere, joining straight from university as a graduate trainee. He made rapid progress to become a Sales Instructor and then an after sales Area Manager.
www.newholland.com
People in the News
Story published at 7:50, Thursday, March 8th, 2007
PING announces worldwide Tour Staff; Loch Lomond Golf Club’s Head Chef wins top awards; Polo Ralph Lauren Renews Contract with Luke Donald; New Toro Commercial Distributor for north of Scotland; Callaway Golf announces new Regional Sales Director for the UK & Ireland; Ryder Cup hero to visit London Golf Show
PING announces worldwide Tour Staff
PING has a roster boasting 25 PGA Tour players among its more than 80 contracted staff professionals around the world. This is the largest contracted PGA Tour staff in the company’s history.
“Seeing our products on tour is the ultimate stamp of approval; that’s when you know you have designed a club that truly performs. Having such a large and talented roster of players around the world is a testament to our engineers, who have designed products that so many of the world’s best want to play,” said PING chairman and CEO John Solheim.
The 25 player PGA Tour staff includes a balance of veterans and young talent. Eight of the pros are past PGA Tour winners.
On the European Tour, PING is represented by 16 players including Jimenez, Westwood, Angel Cabrera, and Alejandro Canizares, who won in only his third start as a rookie last year. www.pinggolf.com.
Loch Lomond Golf Club’s Head Chef wins top awards
Loch Lomond Golf Club Head Chef, Darren Harrison, was on top form at the annual ScotHot Scottish Hospitality Show. Darren, who was voted Scottish Chef of the Year in 2005, won two Gold Medals in the Scottish Culinary Championships held at Glasgow’s SECC from 26 to 28 February, 2007.
Competing alongside Darren were chefs from Rogano, the Hilton Hotel, Gleneagles Hotel, and Loch Green House Hotel in Ayrshire.
Darren’s list of accolades includes an Award of Excellence, which he won at the 20th annual Academy of Culinary Arts awards in London. He was the first ever chef in Scotland to win the award. www.lochlomond.com
Polo Ralph Lauren Renews Contract with Luke Donald
Luke Donald has signed a new multi-year contract with the luxury apparel company and will continue to serve as a brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren worldwide with a focus on RLX Golf. With this exclusive sponsorship, Luke Donald will continue to wear clothing from the RLX collection and will be featured in its advertising campaign due to be launched this summer.
“I have always loved Ralph Lauren clothing,” said Luke. “The brand’s classic style and exceptional technical performance make it the ideal choice for me on and off the golf course.”
Other players sponsored by Ralph Lauren include Tom Watson, Davis Love III, Jonathan Byrd, and Morgan Pressel. www.polo.com
New Toro Commercial Distributor for north of Scotland
Lely (UK) Limited has appointed Gammies Groundcare and Construction Equipment as the new Toro Commercial Products dealer for the north of Scotland. The move follows previous dealer Scottish Grass Machinery going into administration.
The territory covered by Gammies Groundcare comprises Highland, Morayshire, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Western Isles, and part of Perth and Kinross. The company will operate out of its premises at Forfar and Laurencekirk, while new, additional premises to the North West of Aberdeen are being sought. Alongside Toro Commercial Products, Gammies Groundcare also distributes, among others, Kubota and Honda ATVs and lawn and garden products. www.gammies.co.uk
Callaway Golf announces new Regional Sales Director for UK & Ireland
Callaway Golf Europe has appointed Rob Clayton as Regional Sales Director for the UK & Ireland. With extensive sales and marketing experience in the sports, fast moving consumer goods and food industries, and having worked with brands including Gillette and Golden Wonder, Rob will play a key role within Callaway Golf’s senior management team.
Callaway Golf Europe managing director Neil Howie said, “Rob is an exceptionally talented and experienced sales professional and will be focused on developing our business in the key markets of the UK and Ireland.
“It is widely acknowledged that our product line-up for 2007 across the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Ben Hogan and Top-Flite brands is the strongest ever, and Rob will be developing strategic and tactical business plans to optimise sales across the business.”
Rob is a keen golfer and plays off a 9-handicap at Scarcroft Golf Club in Leeds. He is also a big rugby league fan and was instrumental in the re-branding and renaming of the Leeds Rhinos in the mid 1990s. www.callawaygolf.com
Ryder Cup hero to visit London Golf Show
David Howell is just one of the celebrities of sport, stage and screen who will be visiting the London Golf Show when it returns to ExCeL on 26-29 April. The 31-year-old helped contribute 2Â½ points to the overall winning total at The K Club, as he added to his already burgeoning reputation on the world stage. Now, he sits proudly ranked 16 in the world and the chance to meet him at the London Golf Show will be a rare opportunity to see him off a golf course, so busy is his normal schedule.
Howell is one of the Tour pros contracted to Cleveland Golf and the US manufacturer has confirmed its presence at the 2007 London Golf Show, where it will showcase its latest ranges as used by the likes of Howell and Vijay Singh.
Other manufacturers who have confirmed include Nike, PING and Wilson – and more are expected to follow suit. www.londongolfshow.com
People in the News
Story published at 7:50, Thursday, February 22nd, 2007
Troon Golf Awards; Rotanet Distributor Appointed For South East Asia; Kenny Awarded Greenkeeping Honour; PING Collection appoint new European Marketing & Operations Coordinator; ECCO Signs Up Solheim Cup Star Carin Koch; Iain Ritchie joins Toro Irrigation team; Greenkeeping staff appointed at Luton Hoo; Finland becomes the latest country to join International Pairs; Barton-on-Sea wins Club Car prize
Troon Golf Awards
Troon Golf, the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing has given public acknowledgement to both individuals and facilities for outstanding performance in 2006. Winners were announced at the 2007 Troon Golf Management Conference, which recently took place at The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona. Congratulations go to the following award winners:
2006 Troon Golf “Facility of the Year”
The Montgomerie Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Over the past year, this facility opened a new clubhouse and exceeded its goals in multiple categories. The Montgomerie Dubai doubled revenues, increased rounds by over 2,000 and improved their revenue in every category. The associates at The Montgomerie Dubai have gone above and beyond in showcasing the Troon Golf brand and utilizing the corporate staff. www.themontgomerie.com
2006 Troon Golf “Award of Excellence”
The Grove, England
This facility overachieved and exceeded expectations in 2006. The Grove improved revenue and put themselves and Troon Golf on the world stage by hosting the World Golf Championships, American Express Championship 2006. The facility received praising remarks from many of the world’s top ranked golfers during the tournament. www.thegrove.co.uk
Rotanet Distributor Appointed For South East Asia
Concept Golf Company has been appointed distributor in south east Asia for the unique Huxley Rotanet retractable golf practice net, endorsed and used professionally – amongst others – by Alison Nicholas, former US Womens’ Open Champion and European team member in Solheim Cup matches. www.rotanet.co.uk
Under the agreement, Concept Golf Company is responsible for the marketing, sale and support of the Huxley Rotanet throughout Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.
Established in 2005 by co-directors, Steve Ebsworth and Tom Sarginson, Concept Golf Company specialises in the sale and distribution of golf practice, training and teaching products throughout Asia.
“We are delighted to have secured the distribution rights for the Huxley Rotanet in south east Asia,” commented Tom Sarginson. “The Rotanet provides golfers with a superb practice facility that can be set up in virtually any location and then stowed away neatly after use in minutes. We are confident that we will make a huge success of Rotanet throughout south east Asia backed by the full support and expertise of Huxley Golf. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.” tom@conceptgolfcompany.com
Kenny Awarded Greenkeeping Honour
Kenny MacKay, Director of Golf Courses and Grounds at The De Vere Belfry has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (aka BIGGA). www.bigga.org.uk
Kenny, 42, who lives in Leamington Spa has worked as a green keeper for over 15 years and has 10 Tour tournaments under his belt.
He has worked at The Belfry since November 2005 developing the three golf courses – The Brabazon, PGA National and Derby. Previous to this he was Marriott Group Golf Courses Manager based at the Forest of Arden resort.
Kenny’s role will be to support to support the Chairman of BIGGA Billy McMillan, Course Manager at Tyrrell’s Wood Golf Club, Leatherhead, in delivering the group’s activities for 2007 including the master green keeper programme. Kenny will then take up the position of chairman for 2008.
Kenny commented, “This title is a great honour for me and something I am extremely proud of. I am extremely passionate about what we do in the green keeping profession and working for BIGGA will allow me to increase awareness of this industry and the professional reputation of golf green keepers.’’
David Webster The Belfry’s general manager said, “It is excellent that Kenny has been recognised by his profession in this way – this is a great accolade for him and The Belfry, and highlights the high standards and professionalism our employees have for their careers.” www.thebelfry.com
PING Collection appoint new European Marketing & Operations Coordinator
PING Collection has announced the appointment of Lucy Allen as the new European Marketing & Operations Coordinator. Allen, who comes from Nottinghamshire, has previously worked for the Hard Rock Cafà©, GWR Radio and is also fluent in Spanish.
“We are delighted that Lucy has joined what is an already very strong team,” said Simon McGuigan, Ping Collection’s marketing & operations manager. “She has already demonstrated great enthusiasm for her new role and I believe with her linguistic skills she will be hugely influential in the development of the brand throughout Europe.”
“It is a great opportunity for me,” confirmed Allen. “I arrive at PING Collection at an exciting time for the company and look forward to developing the European Marketing & Operations Coordinator role.”
The latest men’s and women’s ranges are the company’s brightest and most innovative collections to date and are launched at a time when PING Collection is continuing to make significant inroads both in Britain and in the key markets in mainland Europe.
www.pingcollection.co.uk
ECCO Signs Up Solheim Cup Star Carin Koch
As part of this agreement, Koch, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, will wear ECCO golf shoes in competition and appear in the company’s promotions and advertising.
“ECCO golf shoes provide the ideal combination of fashion and performance, which makes them perfect for my game,” says Koch. “Whatever the playing conditions and whichever outfit I choose to wear, ECCO has something that fits.”
A four-time member of the European Solheim Cup Team, Koch has recorded 49 top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour over the past 11 years. The 36-year-old Swede captured her first LPGA Tour title at the 2001 Corning Classic. She added a second tournament win at the Corono Morelia Championship in 2005.
A mother of two young boys, Koch is renowned for her beauty and fashion sense, the latter being a key to the success of her Carin K Collection clothing line.
“Carin’s high-profile in the U.S. and Europe make her an ideal addition to our roster of elite staff players,” says Jesper Thuen, Sponsor and Event Manager, ECCO Golf. “Her on-course accomplishments and fashion sense are a great fit with the ECCO brand.”
ECCO is the official footwear sponsor of the Ladies European Tour and the 2007 European Solheim Cup team. www.eccogolf.com
Iain Ritchie joins Toro Irrigation team
One of the best-known faces in Irish golf course management – Iain Ritchie, previously links superintendent at Portmarnock Golf Club – has joined the Toro Irrigation team as sales executive for the whole of Ireland.
“After 17 years at Portmarnock I decided to make a change in my career,” explains Iain. “When I saw Toro distributor Lely Ireland was advertising for an irrigation sales executive, I knew the time was right to make the move and approached them to offer my services. I have been a Toro irrigation and machinery user for 10 years and always found the equipment and service superb, so I was keen to get on board to expand the Toro business further.
During his career at Portmarnock, Iain prepared the course for many prestigious competitions, including two Irish Opens, the Walker Cup, the Irish Amateur Championship, the European Team Championship and Boys Home International. Iain is also a past president of the GCSAI, and is currently on the board of both the GCSAI and FEGGA.
“This is an exciting challenge for me,” continues Iain. “There is a great deal of new golf course construction going on in Ireland and I am confident that I can really develop this business for Toro. Lely has made me more than welcome and I immediately felt part of the team.”
Lely Ireland general manger Richard Harris says, “We are delighted Iain approached us, and we didn’t hesitate to appoint him. He is a well-respected figure in the golf industry and has built up many contacts over the years. We are confident that with his input we can really boost Toro irrigation sales in Ireland.” www.toro.com
Greenkeeping staff appointed at Luton Hoo
Avon Bridges has been appointed head greenkeeper at Luton Hoo and is helping to oversee the development of one of the few new golf courses being created in the UK at the present time. When it is completed later this year, in time for the autumn opening of Luton Hoo as a luxury five-star hotel, it will also be one of the country’s longest courses.
Avon joined Luton Hoo, the landmark Grade 1 listed property on the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire border, after three years as deputy head greenkeeper and six years as assistant greenkeeper at Finchley Golf Club in Middlesex.
Working with him are newly appointed first assistant greenkeeper Carl Brown and greenkeepers Gary Lee and Marcin Starchevski. Two more greenkeepers will be appointed this spring to complete the team. www.lutonhoo.co.uk
Finland becomes the latest country to join International Pairs
Easy Golf, a company run by golf professionals Ville Rintala and Krister Nisukangas on the outskirts of Helsinki, has been awarded the Finnish licence for the world’s largest tournament for club golfers and becomes the second Scandinavian country to join International Pairs following in the footsteps of Iceland.
Rintala and Nisukangas, who specialise in organising golf events and clinics across the country, hope that they will attract 2,000 competitors to the competition in their first year and the duo hope this will increase to up to 9,000 players by 2010.
Cees Chevalier, who runs International Pairs Europe and issued the licence said, “Golf is extremely popular in Finland. There are around 106 golf courses and 102,000 people playing the game in the country and they are very enthusiastic. To give you an example, Easy Golf produced a mailing to all the golf clubs in which they introduced the International Pairs concept, and a stunning 25% of all golf clubs responded and want to run a qualifying event at their club. The company has already established a media partnership with the leading newspaper in Finland and also with the leading golf magazine in the country promoting the tournament formula.” www.internationalpairs.com
Barton-on-Sea wins Club Car prize
Barton-on-Sea Golf Club in Hampshire has won a top-of-the-range Club Car Precedent golf car in the annual Golf Foundation Appeal Draw.
For 2006, the Golf Foundation’s draw was backed by Club Car for a second successive year. Each year, the name of every club that donates £250 or more to grass roots junior golf goes into a hat with a winner to be drawn at random. Some 65 clubs equalled or bettered that figure in 2006 and Barton-on-Sea, which raised £724, won the Club Car prize.
Gary Prince, Secretary-Manager at Barton-on-Sea, said, “We are delighted to win this fantastic Club Car. We donated £1 per member which raised £724. At Barton, we recognise that juniors are the future, the adult members of tomorrow. In these difficult times of many clubs not having a full membership, we believe it is important to increase the amount of people coming into golf. Contributing to the Golf Foundation, members are helping to do this and thereby increasing the numbers of golfers for the future.”
The Golf Foundation, the charity committed to the sporting and social development of young people through golf, is upping the ante for its appeal in 2007 with the ‘Commit to junior golf’ campaign, through which all golf club members are being encouraged to donate £2 extra through their subscription. www.barton-on-sea-golf.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:20, Friday, February 9th, 2007
The return of Kanda Golf; AEA New CEO; Seventy-five years of SISIS EQUIPMENT; Trade Associations will continue to meet; Sarah Stirk is Setanta Golf’s First Female Presenter; New Chairman for the TGA.
The return of Kanda Golf
Kanda Golf Marketing Services Ltd will provide marketing consultancy and advisory services to golf club owners, club committee members, operators and club managers. The company began life in 1993 and has now be re-launched by former PGA marketing manager Jerry Kilby after a 5 year period of absence when he was General Manager of Nad Al Sheba Golf Club in Dubai, one of the original grass golf courses in the Middle East (and perhaps the busiest with over 60,000 rounds a year on the 18 hole course).
Jerry is now based back in the UK in Surrey and he plans to offer golf businesses throughout Europe and the Middle East a cost-effective range of services so that they can have the tools and information they need to be able to compete in an ever-increasingly competitive market.
“Recent golf industry surveys have stated that the equivalent of over 700 new eighteen-hole golf courses have opened in the UK in the last 15 years and a further 400 around Europe and the Middle East,” said Jerry. “Golf Clubs today are faced with such issues as membership vacancies where there once were waiting lists; smaller societies and corporate days; lower green fee revenues and a reduction in bar and food sales as social habits have changed. Clubs have a real need to look at the way they find new customers as well as keep the ones they already have, and this is where Kanda Golf can help.” www.kandagolf.co.uk
AEA New CEO
The A.E.A. is pleased to announce that Roger Lane-Nott will be the new CEO of the A.E.A. from the 17th April 2007. He will succeed Jake Vowles, the current Director General, who is retiring.
Roger spent 32 years in the Royal Navy, mainly in nuclear submarines, and retired in 1996 as a Rear Admiral. Since then he has been the FIA Formula One Race Director running all F1 activity worldwide and the CEO of the Centre for Marine and Petroleum Technology, a brokerage for innovative technology and collaborative research for the offshore oil and gas industry. More recently he has been the Secretary of the British Racing Drivers’ Club at Silverstone. www.aea.uk.com
Seventy-five years of SISIS EQUIPMENT
SISIS pioneered mechanical aeration of sports fields and golf courses. Known originally as W. Hargreaves & Co. Ltd, the Company was founded on 11th February 1932 and from the start used SISIS as its trade name. From humble premises in Cheadle, Cheshire, the company moved to Macclesfield in 1962, being the first factory on the then new Hurdsfield Industrial Estate. Just ten years later, due to company growth, a larger factory was built nearby. By 1965 the SISIS trade name had become increasingly identified with the products and the company was renamed SISIS EQUIPMENT (Macclesfield) LTD.
A whole family of machines and tools for maintaining both natural and synthetic sports turf has been developed under the name SISIS, which is now recognised all over the world. SISIS has distributors in around 40 countries and SISIS Inc, a subsidiary company based in S.Carolina, was founded in 1999.
SISIS equipment is used at many of the world’s top sporting venues including Wimbledon, Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Parc de Prince – Paris, King Fahd Stadiium – Saudi Arabia, Pebble Beach Golf Club – California. www.sisis.com
Trade Associations will continue to meet
Five of the industry’s trade associations showed strength in unity by hosting a reception for their members and guests at the Swallow St. George Hotel during Harrogate Week and now plan regular gatherings to provide a platform on which to promote education, embrace common goals and to discuss current industry issues.
Representatives from the Land Drainage Contractors Association, Turfgrass Growers Association, National Turfgrass Foundation, British Turf & Landscape Irrigation Association and British Association of Golf Course Constructors extend invitations to each other and the many companies who support them to pool their knowledge, experience and resources for mutual benefit.
Simon Taylor from British Seed Houses, who supported the Harrogate event, said there was much to be gained from working together: “British Seed Houses are delighted to have supported the first Associations’ Reception. Each brings a particular skill set to the table but quite often it’s a combination of these skills which produce the end-result. The representatives are motivated, experienced professionals who are passionate about what they provide to our industry. All are committed to providing a better service to their members and we’ve been proud to support that.”
The next meeting will be held at the end of March. Interested parties can contact the Associations direct:
NTF – Louise Clegg – Tel: 01995 670675 or email ntfoundation@btconnect.com
LDCA – Bruce Brockway – Tel: 01327 263264 or visit www.ldca.org
TGA – Tim Mudge – Tel: 01507 607722 or visit www.turfgrass.co.uk
BTLIA – Martyn Jones – Tel: 01995 670675 or visit www.btlia.org.uk
BAGCC – Brian Pierson – Tel: 07768 170033 or visit www.bagcc.org.uk
Sarah Stirk is Setanta Golf’s First Female Presenter
Setanta Golf announces today that Sarah Stirk joins its team. Sarah, who starts this week, is Setanta Sports’ first female presenter and will present their exclusive live coverage of the US PGA Tour from the Setanta Golf studio.
Sarah joins from BBC Sports News, where she presented sports bulletins on BBC World and News 24. She started her career in sports television at MUTV and soon caught the golfing bug, honing her skills during holidays to Gleneagles in Scotland. She now plays off eight and represents Oxfordshire County Ladies.
From MUTV Sarah joined BBC East Midlands Today in Nottingham, where she presented and reported on a wide variety of sports. She was also sent to report on the Commonwealth Games and the Winter Olympics for Grandstand.
Sarah said, “My love of golf and travel means that this is my perfect job. I’m very excited about presenting Setanta Golf’s exclusive US PGA Tour coverage and keeping viewers up-to-date on the latest news. And you never know, I might even pick up some tips and take some money off the boys on the team!”
All of Setanta Sports’ presenters are experienced and passionate players or experts, bringing real insight as the live action unfolds. Sarah joins a Setanta Golf team that includes Dominik Holyer, past US PGA Tour winner Ken Brown and former Order of Merit Winner Ronan Rafferty. http://gb.setanta.com
New Chairman for the TGA
Robert Adcock of Somergreen Turf took over the Chairmanship of the Turfgrass Growers Association (TGA) when members gathered in Bath for its annual general meeting recently.
He farms 90 acres of cultivated lawn turf on the foothills of the picturesque Quantock Hills in Somerset and also undertakes soft landscaping works and garden maintenance in the south west of England. Robert has been a TGA member since its inception in 1997 and has taken an active role on the Council for most of that time.
“Following on from Stephen Edwards’ productive time as Chairman and the progress the association has made since Tim Mudge became chief executive, I hope to help the TGA go from strength to strength,” he commented.
“During my term as Chairman, I’ll be encouraging greater interaction between growers and taking steps to attract new members and affiliates. The PVGA’s administrative expertise coupled with the strengths and business experience of the TGA council has already proved invaluable in raising our profile and ensuring that we’re consulted on issues that affect turf producers. I’ll be supporting our Chief Executive in lobbying water companies and policy makers to ensure that our members receive the best possible service from their association. I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors to our turf show in June when we will have the opportunity to showcase the best in UK turf production to our customers and industry partners.”
The Turfgrass Growers Association is the only body in the UK and Ireland dedicated to the advancement of quality turf and now comprises some 39 members and 20 affiliates, collectively responsible for producing approximately 70% of the cultivated turf grown in the British Isles. www.turfgrass.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:15, Thursday, February 1st, 2007
Crown Golf appoints Chief Executive Officer; Niall Flanagan moves to Loch Lomond; Unsung Heroes Awarded For Excellence; Simon Plumb at Sandford Springs
Crown Golf appoints Chief Executive Officer
Crown Golf has announced the appointment of Peter Manby as Chief Executive Officer of the group. In welcoming Peter to Crown, Jeff Chapman, the Chairman of Bennelong Group the owner of Crown Golf, said, “Peter is a first-class executive who brings a wealth of experience gained through a highly successful career with, more recently, De Vere Group PLC, Hilton PLC, and Marriott Hotels and Country Clubs.”
Under his management at De Vere, Peter was responsible for many of the core elements of golf course management, including golf course yield and pricing, membership mix, retail purchasing and stock management, corporate golf membership, agronomy, tournaments, and standards of course maintenance and presentation.
Peter brings a strong operational capability and passion to Crown Golf as well as a broad experience of the golfing sector gained throughout his career.
John Weir, an Executive Director of Crown Golf said, “With the continuing expansion of the group, Peter’s appointment is timely and will enable us to manage our growth for the benefit of our members and staff”
Crown golf is the leading owner operator in the UK with over 50 golf courses and 1,500 employees. Crown Golf www.crown-golf.co.uk
Niall Flanagan moves to Loch Lomond
Niall Flanagan is the new general manager of Loch Lomond Golf Club, the private international club that is home to The Barclays Scottish Open golf championship.
Flanagan joins Loch Lomond with over 20 years of experience in the golf and club industries, most recently having held a senior management position in the St Andrews Links Trust in Scotland.
During his tenure at St Andrews, Flanagan was involved with the design and development of the Castle Course, sat on the committee for the 2005 Open Championship and was the inaugural chairman of the St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association.
Prior to working at St Andrews, Flanagan was a member of the Executive Management Committee of Dubai Golf, responsible for all aspects of the strategic and functional management of the Nad al Sheba Club. He has also held the position of Director of Golf at Celtic Manor, the host venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, been Tournament Director with the Professional Golfers Association, and from 1992 to 1995, he was the Club Administrator at the Wentworth Club, venue of the PGA and World Matchplay Championships.
Commenting on the appointment, Loch Lomond Chairman Lyle Anderson said, “We are delighted to welcome Niall Flanagan as General Manager of Loch Lomond. He brings with him a wealth of experience from both an operational and a tournament perspective, which I am certain will be of great value as we further our goal of establishing Loch Lomond as the finest international private golf club.”
Flanagan said, “I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to take over the reigns at Loch Lomond. It is an exceptional golf course with outstanding facilities, from the 18th century clubhouse to the luxury accommodation, the new spa and the links course at Dundonald.” Loch Lomond Golf Club www.lochlomond.com/
Unsung Heroes Awarded For Excellence
Brian Firmin Groundsman at Halstead Cricket Club, Essex and Ronnie Bunting, Head Greenkeeper/Course Manager at Ballochmyle Golf Club in Mauchline have been crowned Terrain Aeration’s Unsung Heroes for 2006/2007.
Brian, who was nominated by Halstead CCs Chairman Phil Toogood, was praised by the judges for decades of un-paid dedication, setting standards, which prompted Essex CCC to host a second eleven Championship, game at Halstead’s Star Stile ground. Nicknamed Bubbles, for his sense of fun and a laugh, which is instantly recognised, Brian, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, is deemed “irreplaceable” and a “priceless asset” to his club.
Ronnie, nominated by Ballochmyle’s Greens Convenor James McMurdo was applauded for the way in which he has brought new ideas and methods to tackle drainage, compaction and thatch problems, restoring the course in just two years to its former glory. Speaking on behalf of his fellow judges Gordon Child (former BIGGA Chairman) and Derek Walder (former IOG Chairman) Steve Gingell, senior agronomist and Southern Area Manager for the STRI said that Ballochmyle is Ronnie’s home town, and he accepted the position with full knowledge of the problems he would inherit. “Ronnie has proved himself exceptionally skilled, both on the parkland course here and the moor land course of Kilmacolm where he rose to Head Greenkeeper. Although he has “worked like a Trojan horse” at Ballochmyle, he has still found time to persevere with NVQ level 4 so that now he is qualified to assess his staff on their own course.”
The winners received vouchers towards the holiday of their choice and cheques to the tune of £200 from the awards’ sponsors Pitchcare and Greenkeeping magazine.
Simon Plumb at Sandford Springs
The new professional at Sandford Springs Golf Club has moved south after setting up the new PGA Golf Management academy at St Andrews – the first official teaching facility in the history of the home of golf.
Simon Plumb, 31, includes several other prestigious tenures on an impressive golfing cv. He spent five years as golf operations manager for Dubai Golf, at the Nad Al Sheba Club in the United Arab Emirates and coached the UAE under-18 team to their first international title at the 2005 Arab National Championships.
He started his career at Potters Bar Golf Club, following in the footsteps of Tony Jacklin, and worked closely with Ian Connelly, the man responsible for introducing Nick Faldo to the game.
Then he was head professional at Aldwickbury Park, in Hertfordshire, where he set up the area’s first school of excellence for talented juniors.
In addition to his role as a club pro he had his own coaching column in a golf magazine, and has also made numerous TV and radio appearances.
Plumb said: “I see the move to Sandford Springs as an opportunity to continue my work developing young golfing talent. It has been a large part of my career thus far and is something I take with me wherever I am.
“Setting up the PGA academy in St Andrews was a huge thrill, but I’m looking forward to getting back to working with members and becoming an active part of a thriving golf club once more.
“I’m a great believer in always continuing my own education and I have attended coaching conferences and seminars all over the world, spending time with some of the most renowned instructors in the game, sharing ideas and developing skills.
“And I intend to bring all these to bear in my work at Sandford Springs.”
Sandford Springs operations manager, Andy Wild, added: “Simon comes to us with a very good reputation for bringing on young golfers and we feel his acquisition is something of a coup for us.
“But he will not be working only with the juniors. He is an experienced coach and will prove very popular with members of all ages we’re sure.”
Sandford Springs www.sandfordspringsgolf.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 0:15, Friday, January 19th, 2007
Hunter Grinders appoint new Managing Director; Raphael Jacquelin joins TaylorMade-adidas Golf Tour Staff; Top accolade for Director of Instruction at St Andrews Links Golf Academy; Ian Fergie to join leading apparel company; Monty seals another deal with ECCO; Lucas Glover joins Nike Golf Tour Staff; Renowned instructor Hank Haney to endorse Graphite Design Shafts; Record attempt on course; Callaway Golf Apparel appoints new Pr Agency; Stenson soars into Record Books at Etihad “Swing on the Wing”; Goosen & Clarke switch to Taylor Made TP golf balls.
Hunter Grinders appoint new Managing Director
Hunter Grinders Ltd announce the appointment of Ian Robson as Managing Director with effect from January 1st 2007. Ian has been with Hunter Grinders for over 4 years as Operations Manager and has become an integral part of the company involved in all aspects of day to day management. As owner Keith Cann-Evans will remain fully committed to Hunter Grinders as chairman but with increased family obligations is pleased to hand over responsibility for implementing present and future development plans to Mr Robson.
“Ian has proved himself more than capable of organising and following through strategies to improve production and supply. He has also gained considerable experience in the field which will be invaluable in future decision making. With a background in engineering and management I am confident that Ian is the right person to secure a successful and profitable future for Hunter Grinders Ltd.”
www.huntergrinders.com
Raphael Jacquelin joins TaylorMade-adidas Golf Tour Staff
French golfer Raphael Jacquelin has joined the TaylorMade-adidas Golf Tour Staff and will be using a full bag of TaylorMade equipment including an r7 425 driver, rac MB TP irons, Tour 360 footwear and TP Red Golf Ball.
Born in Lyon on 8th May 1974 Jacquelin had hoped to become a professional soccer player until a knee injury at age 13 forced him to switch to golf. Jacquelin enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning professional in 1995.
Jacquelin, the No.1 golfer in France, has been a consistent performer on the European Tour for 11 consecutive years winning the Open de Madrid in 2005. Currently ranked 106 in the world and 49th on the European order of merit, Jacquelin finished 45th on the European Tour in 2006 with earnings of €551,745. In 2006 Jacquelin recorded 5 top ten finishes and is confident that 2007 will be his best year to date.
“We‘re thrilled to have cemented a relationship with such an exciting and talented player as Raphael,” said Ian Watts, director of European sports marketing. “Raphael is an accomplished player with the pedigree to go on to bigger and better things. He is a popular figure in his home country and his signing has certainly generated much excitement within the company.” www.taylormadegolf.com
Top accolade for Director of Instruction at St Andrews Links Golf Academy
Steve North, director of instruction at the state of the art St Andrews Links Golf Academy, has been included in Golf Monthly’s list of Top 25 UK Golf Coaches.
PGA Golf Management, who provide instruction on behalf of St Andrews Links Trust at the Links Golf Academy are delighted with the accolade, which recognises the organisation’s commitment to provide world class coaching at the Home of Golf.
Keith Haslam, operations director for PGA Golf Management commented, “We sought out the highest quality golf instructor to head the development of St Andrews Links Golf Academy and in Steve we have achieved this. This accolade, which come a little over a year since he took up post in St Andrews, is testament to what he has achieved to date.”
St Andrews Links Golf Academy features four ultra modern coaching studios, utilising the industry’s latest digital technology. The academy also features Applied Golf Technology who deliver Tour standard custom fit and equipment services.
Steve joined in October 2005 after four successful years as David Leadbetter’s director of instruction at Saujana Golf and Country Club, one of Asia’s top golf resorts. One of the youngest golf professionals to complete the rigorous David Leadbetter training programme, Steve went on to conduct golf clinics for some of the world’s leading corporations all over Asia, also writing instructional articles for a number of publications.
Steve has worked with golfers at all levels of the game including successful tournament professionals, nationally ranked junior players, county level players and complete beginners. He is also well versed in links golf having spent time at Royal Jersey Golf Club and Seacroft Golf Club. www.standrewslinksgolfacademy.com
Ian Fergie to join leading apparel company
Ashworth Europe has announced that Ian Fergie has joined the company to take up the newly created position of field sales manager for UK and Ireland. His appointment has been welcomed by all at Ashworth, who consider him to be a valuable addition to the Ashworth team. Lee Farrar, senior sales manager for UK & Ireland remarked, “Ian brings with him 16 years experience of golf apparel to Ashworth. We are very pleased to acquire Ian’s services and have no doubt that he will be a huge asset to our business moving forward.”
Ian Fergie will be responsible for developing a sales strategy in the UK/Ireland working with key accounts and the many buying groups, “This exciting new role will allow me to focus my attention on all aspects of the field sales team, as well as further strengthening relationships with our retail partners. My experience in the golf industry will enable me to maintain the high standards and expectations that have become synonymous with Ashworth and Callaway Golf Apparel names. With the constant changes and developments in the golf apparel sector, I feel that there is no better time to join a company at the forefront of this market.”
Grahame Jenkins, managing director says, “Ashworth Europe has been producing record results in Europe for 4 years and both our Ashworth and Callaway Golf apparel brands continue to grow. It is a great day when we can invest again to strengthen the team and I am delighted that Ian is joining us.’’ www.ashworthinc.com
Monty seals another deal with ECCO
Under terms of this multi-year agreement, Colin Montgomerie will wear ECCO golf shoes exclusively during all on-course activities, appear at ECCO functions and participate in product development. The 43-year-old Scotsman will also wear the ECCO logo on the sleeve of his golf shirt.
“I’m thrilled to continue my association with one of the world’s most respected shoe companies,” says Montgomerie. “On-course comfort is a key component of playing your best and I’ve never been more comfortable than when I’m wearing ECCO golf shoes.”
“Colin remains one of the most elite golfers in the world and we are very proud to continue our relationship,” says Jesper Thuen, sponsor and event manager, ECCO Golf. “Having a player of Colin’s stature continue to wear our shoes speaks volumes about the quality of ECCO.”
ECCO golf shoes are worn in competition by international Tour stars Fred Couples, Thomas Bjorn, Aaron Baddeley, Thongchai Jaidee, John Bickerton, Iben Tinning, Juli Inkster, Sophie Gustafson, Meena Lee, Candie Kung, Cecilia Ekelundh and Anna Rawson, among others. ECCO is the official footwear sponsor of the Ladies’ European Tour and the 2007 European Solheim Cup team. www.eccogolf.com.
Lucas Glover joins Nike Golf Tour Staff
As the 2007 season gets into swing, Nike Golf is showing all the signs of continuing its increasing success with the addition of new and talented stars to its Tour staff. Lucas Glover is the newest member of Nike Golf’s Tour Staff. In a multi-year agreement, Glover will represent Nike Golf in clubs, ball, footwear, glove, bag, headwear and accessories. This new development follows Nike Golf’s recent announcement that Anthony Kim and Paige MacKenzie also had joined the Tour Staff.
“Lucas is an outstanding all-around athlete who has demonstrated impressive performance on the PGA Tour in a short period of time,” said Kel Devlin, global sports marketing director for Nike Golf. “He’s a long hitter, very strong, and we believe one of the most promising young athletes out there. We are very excited that he has joined the Nike Golf family.”
Glover joined the PGA Tour in 2004. In only his 17th career Tour start, Glover collected his first top-10 finish at the Wachovia Championship with a tie for 10th. In 2005, he captured his first PGA Tour title at the Funai Classic. Last year, he finished in the top 10 nine times and ended the year by ranking 21st on the PGA Tour money list, a new career best. www.nikegolfeurope.com
Renowned instructor Hank Haney to endorse Graphite Design Shafts
Graphite Design, maker of some of the most widely played graphite driver-shaft models on the PGA Tour, says that Hank Haney, instructor to many of the world’s best golfers, will endorse the company’s shafts and consult on product testing.
Best known as the coach to Tiger Woods, Haney will be featured in Graphite Design’s marketing and advertising initiatives, make personal appearances at company events and play Graphite Design shafts in his clubs under the terms of the multi-year agreement.
Ranked the No. 4 teacher in America by Golf Digest, Haney has instructed more than 200 PGA, LPGA, Nationwide, Futures, European, Japanese and Asian Tour players. His students have won every major men’s, women’s and junior tournament in the professional and amateur ranks. Haney is the Dean of Instruction for ESPN Golf Schools and operates four teaching facilities, including the Hank Haney Golf Ranch at Vista Ridge in Lewisville, Texas.
“Graphite Design shafts stand above the crowd in innovation and performance, and I’m proud to represent the company,” said Haney. “I’m a firm believer that quality shafts can help everyday players significantly improve, and Graphite Design’s track record on the professional tours is testament to the game-enhancing benefits its shafts deliver.”
Haney’s long list of honours includes the PGA’s Harvey Penick Award for Teaching Excellence (1984) and PGA Teacher of the Year (1993). He has also been ranked among Golf World’s Top 50 Golf Personalities Worldwide, serves on Golf Digest’s teaching staff and appears regularly on ESPN and ABC golf telecasts.
Graphite Design, established in Japan in 1989 and in the U.S. in 1997, is one of the world’s three largest golf-club shaft manufacturers. The company made its mark manufacturing high-performance shafts for most of golf’s major OEMs worldwide, including the top four companies by sales volume, and Graphite Design shafts continue to be preferred by top clubmakers worldwide. The company’s mainstay YS shafts, the newly-introduced Pershing shafts and other models are extremely popular among avid and occasional golfers. www.gdintl.com
Record attempt on course
World record hopeful Glenn Turner is celebrating playing at 300 different 18 hole golf courses in just 292 days. The 47-year-old from Preston is now into the tenth month of his year long record attempt and looks set to achieve his target of playing over 365 courses during that period, despite the current wet and windy weather.
Glenn has played at courses in Spain, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England during the past ten months and is set to finish his tour on 31st March at Nigel Mansell s Woodbury Park Golf Course in Devon.
The professional golf tutor has taken a year off coaching , left his family behind for 12 months and travelled across the country in a customised motor home in an attempt to bring a new world record to Britain and raise £1 million for the 43 hospices which make up the Association of Children’s Hospices and the Rhys Daniels Trust.
Glenn set the century milestone at Rochester and Cobham Golf Club in Kent and said, “To achieve this milestone is a fantastic boost. The past ten months have been hard work on my feet and back, especially as I have walked the equivalent of 80 marathons so far on the greens so far and drove 16,800 miles in the motor home.
“But I’ve met so many fantastic people along the way that it has made me even more determined to set the world record and raise a large amount of money for the thoroughly deserving charities. My next milestone will be setting the new world record on 31st March.
People can donate to Glenn’s charities by texting GOLF to 64446. The text will cost £1 with the amount going to charity depending on network used. Alternatively, visit www.1bidwins.com for a chance to win Glenn’s motor home or golf buggy.
Visit www.worldrecordgolftour.co.uk to find out which courses Glenn will be playing at during the rest of his tour.
Callaway Golf Apparel appoints new PR Agency
Callaway Golf apparel has appointed Promote PR to manage its public relations and media buying. Established in 1994, the Windsor based agency has been appointed from January 2007 with a brief to raise the profile of the brand within the UK and European trade and consumer markets.
The account will be managed by Katie Start who has been with Promote for five years and spends most of her free time on the golf course. Katie says, “I’m really looking forward to working with Callaway Golf apparel and it’s fantastic that I can now combine work with pleasure. I will assist the company in growing awareness of the brand and raising the profile of products within the Sport, X-Series, Women’s and Corporate ranges.”
Grahame Jenkins, managing director of Ashworth Europe, Licensee of Callaway Golf apparel, adds, “Our Summer Holiday 07 ranges will be showcased at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando this month and will be available in the UK from July but we are just starting to deliver Spring Summer 07 to our accounts in Europe. The appointment of Promote PR will help enable us to reach a wider audience and build on what is already a very strong brand presence.” www.promotepr.com
Stenson soars into Record Books at Etihad “Swing on the Wing”
Etihad Airways’ second “Swing on the Wing” competition has proved a huge success with European Tour star Henrik Stenson hitting a record long-drive of 721 yards on the runway at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
The competition, just one element of Etihad’s innovative sponsorship activities for this week’s Abu Dhabi Golf Championships, saw long-drive world record holder Paul Slater and five amateur golfers join Stenson on the wing of an Etihad Airways aircraft.
Slater, from Warrington, could manage only 640 yards as the rain lashed down, making the wing very slippery underfoot.
Stenson’s new Asian best is still some way short of Slater’s world best of 884, set last April at NMSI Wroughton, in Wiltshire.
Following the phenomenal success of the 2006 “Swing on the Wing” competition, Etihad expanded the concept by offering amateur club players from across the world the chance to join Ryder Cup star Stenson and Paul Slater on the wing of the A340-500.
More than 8,000 amateur players took part in long drive competitions in order to qualify for the final in Abu Dhabi, with the winners coming from Dubai, England, Germany and India.
As the diamond sponsor and official airline for the 2007 ADGC, Etihad is involved in a series of promotional activities surrounding the tournament as well as flying the players, officials and their equipment to the UAE. www.etihadairways.com
Goosen & Clarke switch to Taylor Made TP golf balls
TaylorMade® TP Staff players Retief Goosen and Darren Clarke will both be using the TaylorMade TP Golf balls in 2007. World No.8, Retief Goosen, will be using both the TP Red™ and TP Black, depending on the conditions of the course, while victorious Ryder Cup player Darren Clarke will be using the TP Red. They join an ever growing list of leading Tour professionals using the TaylorMade golf balls including Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, who won the MasterCard Masters using the TP Black.
The switch by two of the best players in the world comes following extensive product testing over the winter period. The switch for Darren in particular was a huge step as he had used his previous golf ball his entire career.
The TaylorMade golf balls have been designed to optimise distance, feel and control. Both the TaylorMade TP Red and TP Black are three-piece balls constructed of the same components and materials: NdV4 core, multi-blend ionomer mantle and ultra-thin thermoset urethane cover. Additionally, the TP Red and TP Black employ an advanced new PDP (pentangular di-pyramid) dimple design for tour calibre ball flight.
The difference in performance between the TP Red and TP Black is a result of their different core diameters and mantle thicknesses. The TP Red’s larger core and thinner mantle promotes a low spin-rate off the driver and a slightly lower, tour-like launch angle off every club in the bag, which promotes increased control. Likewise, the thinner mantle promotes a slightly softer sound and feel. Conversely, the TP Black’s thicker mantle permits the ball to slide up the clubface a fraction at impact for a higher launch angle, while the thicker mantle and smaller core work together to promote an even lower rate of driver-spin. That combination of higher launch angle and lower spin-rate helps promotes increased carry and distance.
The TaylorMade TP Red and TP Black have an RRP of £40.00, €55.00, SEK 549.00, NOK 499.00, DKK 479.00, CHF 85.00. www.taylormadegolf.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:45, Tuesday, December 12th, 2006
Bushey Hall Golf Club strengthens management team; New sales team at Bayer; Ashburnham GC appoints Huw Morgan as Course Manager; Lely appoints Robert Jackson to oversee sales for Toro Irrigation; London Golf Club is latest client for The Trinity Partnership; Ransomes Jacobsen sponsors Icelandic Greenkeepers Association golf day; The future’s ‘Bright’ – thanks to Mark
Bushey Hall Golf Club strengthens management team
One of Hertfordshire’s most progressive golf clubs, Bushey Hall Golf Club has appointed an ex Olympic Athlete, Jonathan Brooks-Martin as its new general manager.
Brooks-Martin (33) started at the club this week and joins from the leisure market leaders David Lloyd Leisure and Esporta where he acted in a management capacity responsible for budgeting, marketing and training. Previously he has worked at some of the UK’s top sports and leisure facilities including Foxhills Golf & Country Club.
Brooks-Martin’s career spans a decade in sports and leisure management, experience gained both here and in the States. His role at Bushey Hall is to consolidate the club’s friendly atmosphere, introduce a range of initiatives to grow the club’s membership and ensure the club retains a high standard throughout.
Brook-Martin’s commented, “I’m looking forward to the challenge of building the profile of Bushey Hall, ensuring it retains market leadership and providing a friendly environment for our members.”
Simon Scarborough, operations director, said, “We are delighted to have found a true professional to lead the Bushey team. We have exciting plans for the Club and his extensive experience, ideas and creativity will, I am sure, allow this to come to fruition.”
Bushey Hall Golf Club is the oldest golf club in Hertfordshire – it has been in existence for over a 100 years. Situated just a short drive from the M25 and M1 motorways, the 18 hole, 6,055 yard, par 69 is easily accessed and is a peaceful oasis for golfers to enjoy the seclusion and challenge of a great day’s golf. The club also offers a restaurant, two bars, lounge, and three private function rooms www.golfclubuk.co.uk
New sales team at Bayer
Bayer Environmental Science has appointed two new amenity sales personnel to its UK team. Dave Orchard joins as Sales Manager for North & Eastern England, responsible for dealing with distributors, contractors and the Network Rail business in his trading area. Dave has 11 years experience in the amenity industry having been technical sales representative for Joseph Metcalf Ltd (Gem Professional) for the northwest of England for the last 8 years.
Kenny Liddell joins as Sales Manager for Scotland & Ireland. Kenny has 9 years experience in the Amenity industry during which time he has worked in the grass seeds sector and latterly as assistant greenkeeper at The Dukes Course, St.Andrews.
Dave and Kenny both bring valued experience to the Bayer Environmental Science Green team and are looking forward to their challenges ahead. www.bayer-escience.co.uk
Ashburnham GC appoints Huw Morgan as Course Manager
Originally from Swansea, Huw studied at college in Pencoed before securing positions at Fairwood Park and Southerdown golf clubs.
In 1993 he moved to The Wildernesse Club in Sevenoaks, Kent to improve the course for the return of The Open qualifiers. Having had six successful tournaments the club has been awarded the honour of hosting the 2007 English Seniors Amateur Championship.
Huw achieved “Master Greenkeeper” status from BIGGA in 2002 after winning the UK Toro Greenkeeper of the year award in 2001.
Starting in February 2007, Huw will be working on projects aimed at both long and short term improvements and looks forward to liasing with the council and members to make Ashburnham Wales’s finest links private members club. www.ashburnhamgolfclub.co.uk
Lely appoints Robert Jackson to oversee sales for Toro Irrigation
Toro Irrigation distributor Lely UK has appointed Robert Jackson as field sales manager. Robert has overall responsibility for sales and new business development in both the golf and residential/commercial sides of the business.
Commenting on his appointment, Robert said, “I am very excited to be working with Lely and Toro. My aim is to move the irrigation business forward by supporting both the contractors and end-users to ensure continued confidence in the Toro brand. I also hope to use my experience with both design and contract installation to create new business opportunities.”
Robert joins Lely from Toro Irrigation contractor LS Systems Limited, in Preston, Lancashire, and previously worked for TIS Sandbach. He has over 11 years experience in the irrigation business and has been involved in both contracting and creating design specifications for golf courses and other sports installations. www.toro.com
London Golf Club is latest client for The Trinity Partnership
The newly formed PR and events company has added the prestigious London Golf Club to its growing portfolio of clients. The Trinity Partnership, is the brainchild of golf industry veterans Anne Harper, Jackie Wurr and Marion White who were the organisers of the inaugural Open party held on a Mersey ferry during this summer’s Open Championship.
Together they have over 40 years experience in the golf industry in journalism, marketing, public relations, event management and the travel industry. Their expanding past and present client list includes: Sunderland of Scotland; Lyle & Scott, Stoke Park Club, Mizuno, Donington Valley Golf & Country Club; John Letters of Scotland; Reebok plus special events such as the Today’s Golfer Awards; Golf World Champion of Champions; the Spoony Golf Classic, Tim Henman’s Tee Time and the annual Golf Writers versus Broadcasters’ Challenge.
Director Anne Harper commented, “We are delighted to be working with the London Golf Club – one of the UK’s great golf clubs and together we will produce a creative campaign using our extensive network of contacts and combining our innovative ideas with marketing and public relations activities.” Anne Harper annie.harper@btinternet.com
Ransomes Jacobsen sponsors Icelandic Greenkeepers Association golf day
Ransomes Jacobsen and their local distributor MHG of Reykjavik sponsored the Icelandic Greenkeepers Association’s annual golf tournament, held recently at Golfklubbur Kidjaberg, 90 miles northwest of the island’s capital. Eighty two greenkeepers representing 65 courses in Iceland took part in the event at the 18-hole course, which is situated on the river Hvàtà¡ in a spectacular landscape of lakes and mountains.
Scott Forrest, Ransomes Jacobsen’s north European sales manager, who hosted the event said, “Over 70% of the courses in Iceland are maintained using Ransomes Jacobsen equipment. That’s a testament to our distributor, MHG, who have been tremendously active in the country. The turnout was very impressive and it was great day’s golfing in a truly spectacular setting capped off by a superb dinner and prize giving in the evening.” www.ransomesjacobsen.com
The future’s ‘Bright’ – thanks to Mark
BBC TV Sports presenter Mark Bright is a golfing legend in the African country of Gambia. It’s not that he’s won any major tournaments – though he did lead a Charlton Athletic fourball to success in the 2005 Premiership Masters. It’s his altruistic nature that has won him so many friends nearly 3,000 miles away from his north London home.
For Bright has spent the last nine months collecting second-hand golf equipment to send out to the former British colony to enable caddies at its one golf course to enjoy the game themselves. In the last couple of months he’s shipped out two shipments of golf gear – and he has just one to go.
And if his wife, former Eastenders-actress-turned-pop-star Michelle Gayle, was hoping that would mean the garage would be available again, she will be disappointed. For Bright has been so encouraged by the support he received on this project he’s looking to register as a charity in order to now support Gambian schools by way of basics such as pencils, posters, exercise books and anything else he can get hold off.
He explained: “It all came about because I took Michelle and my son, Isaiah, out to The Gambia so we could see where my ancestors came from. While I was there I played golf at their one golf course, the Fajara Club, and I was really taken by the local caddies.
“When I walked up to the first tee they all came over to watch because they don’t see many black people playing the game; it’s mainly white residents and tourists.
“So after I chatted to the secretary of the local caddies association I decided to send some gear over so they could play themselves and organise some competitions.”
Bright’s first shipment consisted of balls, tees and training shoes. But his friends in tv and golf soon got to hear of his efforts and pretty quickly the former Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton striker was spending most of his spare time driving to various clubs in the Home Counties who were kindly donating their ‘lost and founds’. Mark Bright can be contacted via info@theazaleagroup.com
People in the News
Story published at 7:30, Monday, November 6th, 2006
Thomson Perrett & Lobb expands its design team; 2006 Toro Student Greenkeeper Prizewinner; ClubCorp plans executive changes; Edwards and Hurt take Glenbrae title; New member of staff for STRI; Regional Development Officer appointed for the South West Area.
Thomson Perrett & Lobb expands its design team
The international golf course architecture practice founded by five times Open Champion Peter Thomson with partners Ross Perrett and Tim Lobb, has strengthened its expanding business by recruiting a new Design Associate.
Philip Christian Spogard, 28, from Denmark, a graduate in landscape architecture from the Royal University of Copenhagen, joins TPL as a Design Associate based in London following a successful four-month internship at the company’s Melbourne offices.
TPL Partner and Course Designer Ross Perrett, said, “Thomson Perrett & Lobb is enjoying a period of sustained growth, with projects underway across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, so acquiring a talented design associate like Philip is excellent news. During his internship with us in Melbourne we saw that he is an exceptional individual and will be a great asset to our business.”
To supplement Spogard’s horizons he is currently completing a two-year diploma in golf course design with the EIGCA (European Institute of Golf Course Architects). He will work alongside Principal and Course Designer Tim Lobb in TPL’s office in Surrey. www.tpl.eu.com
2006 Toro Student Greenkeeper Prizewinner
Mike Emptage, assistant greenkeeper at St Augustines Golf Club, Ramsgate, Kent, has become 2006 champion student greenkeeper, after winning this year’s prestigious Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year Award.
The competition, now in its 17th year, was open to the 3,000-plus greenkeepers in the UK and Ireland, who are currently studying for industry qualifications, and had been nominated to enter by their colleges.
Mike, 25, was nominated by Hadlow College, where he is training to achieve his NVQ Level 2 Amenity Horticulture (Sports Turf). He then proceeded through a regional final before going before a panel of specialist judges at the national final of the competition, which is sponsored by turf machinery and irrigation systems manufacturer Toro, and Toro’s UK distributor Lely, and organised by BIGGA.
Mike’s prize is a fantastic trip to the United States early next year, with all expenses paid. There he’ll attend a six-week residential turf management study course at the University of Massachusetts. Following that, he will visit The Toro Company’s worldwide headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Toro Irrigation division, as well as the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Conference and Show in Anaheim.
The 2006 competition joint runners-up were Abigail Crosswood, 18, an assistant greenkeeper at Newquay Golf Club, Cornwall, who attended Duchy College Training Agency; and James Billington, 23, an assistant greenkeeper at Portal Premier Golf and Country Club, Tarporley, Cheshire, who is studying at Reaseheath College.
ClubCorp plans executive changes
ClubCorp, who with its affiliates own or operate nearly 170 golf courses, country clubs, private business, sports clubs and resorts worldwide, and KSL Capital Partners LLC, a private equity firm that invests in travel and leisure businesses, have announced executive changes.
John A. Beckert, ClubCorp’s current president and CEO, will join KSL Capital Partners as senior advisor, and Eric Affeldt, a founding member and principal of KSL Capital Partners, will replace Beckert at ClubCorp. Beckert will remain as a ClubCorp board member and a shareholder in the company. The changes are subject to the year- end closing of the previously announced sale of ClubCorp to KSL Capital Partners.
“John Beckert has a diverse background and a valuable skill set which will help us accelerate our growth in the travel and leisure industry,” said Michael S. Shannon, managing director of KSL Capital Partners. “As ClubCorp’s new CEO, Eric Affeldt will employ KSL’s successful hands-on methods of managing and expanding enterprises in order to increase both member and shareholder value.”
Beckert, 53, was a partner in Seneca Advisors L.L.P., a Dallas-based consulting and private investment firm before joining ClubCorp in 2002. Previously, he was president and COO of Bristol Hotels & Resorts.
Affeldt, 49, has previously served as CEO of KSL’s former golf division as well as leading Doral Golf Resort and Spa, and PGA West and LaQuinta Resort and Club. In addition, Affeldt was president of General Aviation Holdings, Inc. www.clubcorp.com
Edwards and Hurt take Glenbrae title
Philip Edwards (Notts) and Barry Hurt (Bulwell Forest) produced three days of blemish-free golf to win the Glenbrae PGA Fourball Championship trophy at Hesketh. The pair landed the £5,000 winners‘ cheque after following up opening rounds of 63 (nine-under-par) with a final day 65 to finish on a total of 191 (-25) and win by a single shot from Neil Holman (Torbay) and Sean Mason (Teignmouth) and Dudsbury’s Lee Thompson and Mark Wiggett. www.glenbraegolf.com
www.pga.info
New member of staff for STRI
Amy Crooks has joined STRI and taken on the new role of Marketing Officer, working with the External Affairs Team. The new role will focus on developing targeted direct mailings to increase STRI’s marketing penetration and win new business.
Amy will also be working closely with Anne Wilson, Head of External Affairs and Penny Hutchinson, Client Services Co-ordinator in order to assist with other marketing activities including exhibitions, customer retention and developing promotional literature.
Prior to STRI, Amy studied at Manchester Metropolitan University for a degree in Marketing Management. On leaving university Amy worked in tourism at Harewood House and for the Yorkshire Tourist Board. www.stri.co.uk
Regional Development Officer appointed for the South West Area
England Golf has appointed Jamie Woodford as Regional Development Officer for the south west, which includes Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Hampshire (with the Isle of Wight & Channel Islands), Somerset and Wiltshire.
Prior to this position, Jamie has undertaken a variety of development work including roles within Nottingham and Birmingham City Council and most recently for the Magdala Lawn Tennis Club in Nottingham. Through these previous appointments, he has worked with a variety of different sports professionals and volunteers and has helped to assist and develop sport for a wide range of ages and abilities.
Following a comprehensive induction programme, which involves meeting with county representatives and different organisations, Jamie is looking forward to working with County Golf Partnerships and golf clubs, encouraging and promoting EGU/ELGA schemes and initiatives within the south west area.
EGU/ELGA Golf Development Team Tel: 01526 354500
E-mail: development@englishgolfunion.org
People in the News
Story published at 1:05, Friday, October 20th, 2006
Turf Business Technical Manager appointed at Syngenta; New appointment at St Andrews Links; Adolfo Giannecchini moves on; Winger named President of AboutGolf’s golf lab technologies; YMG Masters Champions; Ashworth re-signs Chris Dimarco.
Turf Business Technical Manager appointed at Syngenta
Syngenta Crop Protection has appointed well renowned turf specialist, Simon Barnaby, to the company’s new role of Turf Business Technical Manager. With his in-depth industry knowledge and extensive practical experience of turf agronomy, Mr. Barnaby will be working within the Syngenta Professional Products team to provide a higher level of service to customers and launch a number of new products over the coming seasons.
Mr Barnaby has over 20 years experience in the turf industry, from practical golf course management, to consultancy with the Sports Turf Research Institute and commercial roles with the UK’s leading turf product retailers, Scotts.
“Syngenta has an outstanding range of products to enable turf managers to consistently achieve excellent results and produce the highest quality playing surfaces. There are some very exciting new additions to be launched in the next two years,” he said.
“The launch of Primo MAXX last year was a major success and built on the reputation of Syngenta for providing innovative solutions and high quality products. We will be seeking to identify other opportunities and ventures where our products can help turf managers to achieve great results at economic costs and with complete environmental sustainability.”
Simon Barnaby will be responsible for the specialist portfolio development of the company’s new products, as well as ensuring turf managers make best use of Syngenta added-value services, including disease forecasting systems for targeted fungicide use and application technology for improved results. www.syngenta.com
New appointment at St Andrews Links
Ewen Bowman, the golf sales manager at the Westin Turnberry Resort, has been appointed clubhouse operations manager at St Andrews Links with responsibility for running both the Links and Eden clubhouses.
With more than 200,000 rounds a year played over the six St Andrews Links courses both clubhouses are extremely busy and offer a full range of services to both local and visiting golfers including restaurants and changing facilities.
Ewen, who hails from Kilmacolm, joins the Links Trust ahead of a particularly busy spell which will see the staging of the Women’s British Open, the Curtis Cup and The Open on the Old Course in the next four years.
“I am very much looking forward to the challenge of managing such a busy and dynamic clubhouse operation as the Links Trust’s,” he said. “I have been fortunate to work at such a wonderful location as Turnberry and I am sure that will stand me in very good stead for moving to the Home of Golf.” www.standrews.org.uk
Adolfo Giannecchini moves on
Adolfo Giannecchini has ended his collaboration with Consorzio Golf Toscana. “I wish to thank the members of the Board of Directors of the Consorzio and the members of the Tuscan Associations for the great opportunity they gave me to work together,” he says.”My sincere thanks also to the Regione Toscana, especially to member of Regional Council of Tourism, the Economy Promotion Agency of Tuscany, the Tuscany’s Thermae (natural spa), the Italian Golf Federation, the Tuscany Golf Federation, the Iagto, tour operators, press and sponsors. I am really grateful to all the persons I have had the pleasure to work with in the last six years.”
Winger named President of AboutGolf’s golf lab technologies
Chuck Winger, a veteran of the outdoor industry and most recently VP of Sales for AboutGolf, has been named the President of the company’s new Golf Lab Technologies division.
AboutGolf is the official North American distributor of South Africa-based EDH Sport’s FlightScope™ launch monitors, including the new “Kudu” and “Cheetah” models. Winger’s new division will focus on FlightScope branding and support, as well as growing AboutGolf’s line of unique game improvement technology. Two other products on which Winger will be focusing are the AboutGolf Weight Monitor, a golf-oriented force plate, plus the AboutGolf Putt Monitor, designed to analyze the putting stroke.
Winger will continue to grow sales of the AboutGolf Simulator in the game improvement market. “Our simulator has capabilities that go well beyond the others in the market,” stated Winger. “It’s really the ultimate launch monitor.”
“Chuck is the best I‘ve ever seen at getting into a market, educating them on a product, and providing outstanding service. This is what we needed for AboutGolf Lab Technologies to carry on our company mission of ‘exquisite service at any cost‘” says Bill Bales, AboutGolf’s CEO. “We know Chuck will meet our very high expectations for AboutGolf Lab Technologies.” www.aboutgolfeurope.com
YMG Masters Champions
Max Orrin from Kent and Jamie-Leigh Voss from Leicestershire have been crowned the 2006 YMG Junior Masters Boy and Girl Champions at the National Final, held at the Warwickshire Golf and Country Club.
The National Final was the culmination of a UK and Ireland-wide series of qualifying tournaments for junior golfers aged 4- to 16 years and took place over the challenging Kings Course at The Warwickshire. Despite some testing conditions, there was some mouth-watering golf from the 120 junior competitors in five age categories, and some stunning scores to match. www.ymg-golf.com
Ashworth re-signs Chris Dimarco
Ashworth Inc. has announced that it has extended its relationship with PGA Tour Pro Chris DiMarco. The new three-year contract will be effective from January 2007.
DiMarco who was a member of the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup Team started out the season with a first place finish at The Abu Dhabi Golf Championship. Despite the early season victory in Abu Dhabi, DiMarco has had a very turbulent year. In mid-March DiMarco’s season was interrupted by a ski accident and in July 2006, DiMarco received more bad news learning of the untimely passing of his mother.
Going into The Open Championship, DiMarco was ranked 21st in the Ryder Cup standings, and knew all too well that, in spite of his injury and personal loss, he would have to finish high up on the leader board to keep his hopes alive. A determined DiMarco, managed to sustain great momentum through all four rounds.
”What makes Chris such a great player is his ability to stay focused and consistently channel his emotions back into his play. Chris is able to create shots from nothing, making pars over and over from near impossible situations,” commented Ashworth Europe’s managing director Grahame Jenkins.
Ashworth, Inc. is a designer of men’s and women’s golf-inspired lifestyle sportswear distributed internationally in golf pro shops, resorts, upscale department and specialty stores and to corporate customers. www.ashworthinc.com
People in the News
Story published at 6:50, Thursday, September 28th, 2006
Director changes at The Golf Business: Michael Martin joins Robin Hume Associates; Montgomerie helps ECCO; New marketing appointment at Hayter; UK Golf Services has new UK sales manager.
Director changes at The Golf Business
The Golf Business, which has the UK & Ireland distribution franchise for the popular Galvin Green brand and markets CourseGuide yardage books and Lanner socks among its classic golfing portfolio, has announced changes to its senior management structure.
Founder director Tim Street, becomes chairman of the company, while Mike Johnson-Hill, the former Wilson Golf and ProQuip managing director, succeeds Tim as managing director of the Chertsey-based operation.
“Mike has taken over the managing director title in recognition of his dedication and contribution to the development of the business over recent years,” said Tim. “We have seen each of our three high quality brands compete successfully in highly competitive markets and are set to increase our turnover with all of them again this year.”
The Golf Business has steered the Galvin Green clothing brand to significant success in the UK and Ireland over the past three years and seen sales of waterproofs and clothing exceed targets year-on-year, while Lanner is recognised as the most technically-advanced golf socks collection.
The CourseGuide business has also expanded this year with major projects like the new Palmer and Smurfit Courses at The K Club in Ireland ahead of the Ryder Cup, plus new computer-enhanced guides for The Oxfordshire, Chart Hills, Sandford Springs and the Ian Woosnam-designed course at Dale Hill. Other famous courses using CourseGuide are Ballybunion, Portmarnock and Les Bordes. www.thegolfbusiness.com
Michael Martin joins Robin Hume Associates
Michael Martin, for many years a senior partner at York and Martin and more recently York Martin International, has now joined Robin Hume Associates.
The RHA team now comprises of the two most respected elder statesmen in the industry, Robin Hume and Michael Martin, ably supported by Iain Macpherson and Adrian Mortram. This now makes it the largest independent irrigation consultancy in northern Europe, as well as being associate consultants to the STRI.
Adrian Mortram, director, commented, ” Michael is a well known figure on the international fine turf irrigation scene and he will increase our presence in mainland Europe and North Africa, where he has been active for many years. This ensures that we have wide ranging capacity for our expanding business. We also value experience, and in his new role Michael will be working on specific projects. He will be fully involved in the design and specification process, in addition to project management, especially on the larger projects.” www.irrigationconsultants.co.uk
Montgomerie helps ECCO
Ryder Cup star Colin Montgomerie helped launch ECCO’s 2007 range at the company’s annual golf day held at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club. Montgomerie and the ECCO team introduced a quality selection of street and golf shoes to a select number of retailers and press. These included the Casual Cool Ribbon and Flexor GTX for men and Casual Pitch Argyle and Sport Tempo Hydromax for Ladies.
Rita Livesey, brand marketing manager of ECCO shoes UK, commenting on the event said, “It is great to bring all our retailers together and demonstrate our new product for 07 in such beautiful surroundings. Colin is a wonderful ambassador for our brand and makes the whole day a fantastic experience for everyone who attends.”
Montgomerie is one of a stable of top golfers that represent the ECCO brand around the world. Others include Thomas Bjorn, Fred Couples, Arron Baddely and Iben Tinning. www.eccogolf.com
New marketing appointment at Hayter
Hayter have announced the appointment of Claudia Reyland as marketing assistant with immediate effect. In her new position Claudia will be responsible for all marketing activities relating to exhibitions, advertising and promotions for both commercial and consumer products.
Commenting on the appointment David Sturges, sales and marketing director for Hayter said, “Claudia’s knowledge and experience will strengthen the marketing function. With her solid business background, enthusiasm, and marketing know how she is the ideal candidate for this important role at Hayter.” www.hayter.co.uk
UK Golf Services has new UK sales manager
Mike Turner joins UK Golf Services from Adams Golf UK, where he held a similar position. He has previously worked in key commercial positions at Hippo and Manchester United.
He assumes direct responsibility for overseeing all existing UKGS Ram and Stuburt accounts, opening new accounts and building sales as both brands continue to perform beyond expectation.
Mike will also manage the five-strong UKGS sales team and put in place a departmental structure to support Ram’s position as the leading value brand in golf and Stuburt’s as Europe’s fastest-growing golf shoe and wet weather wear brand.
Mike, who lives near Kendal, Cumbria, will divide his time between the UKGS head office in Uxbridge and visiting accounts nationwide.
www.ramgolf.co.uk www.stuburt.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:00, Tuesday, August 29th, 2006
Ben Sharpe appointed TMaG Vice President & Managing Director; Peter Benka accepts EGU Presidency for 2008; Johnstone signs up to Precision team; Lighthouse on the Fast Track.
Ben Sharpe appointed TMaG Vice President & Managing Director
TaylorMade-adidas Golf has appointed of Mr. Ben Sharpe to the position of Vice President & Managing Director, TMaG Europe. The announcement comes following a lengthy and intense search for the selection of a strong leader to help further the business in Europe.
Ben, 33, joins TaylorMade-adidas Golf with several years of golf industry experience, most recently, managing the worldwide businesses for Lyle and Scott, Sunderland of Scotland and the Bobby Jones distribution in Europe.
Reporting in to John Kawaja, Senior Vice President for TaylorMade-adidas Golf, Ben will commence his role with the company with immediate effect.
Commenting on the announcement John Kawaja said, “We are delighted to welcome Ben Sharpe as the new vice president and managing director for TaylorMade-adidas Golf Europe. I believe with Ben at the helm and some of the best performing products in golf, we are well positioned to become the leading golf company in Europe.”
Commenting on his appointment Ben Sharpe said, “I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead. I am excited with the opportunity of working with the team at TaylorMade-adidas Golf as we enter a new period full of potential. We will strive to forge closer links with our customers so that they feel the same passion that we have for our brands, and in doing this drive our business on to further success.” www.tmag.com
Peter Benka accepts EGU Presidency for 2008
Peter Benka, a Walker Cup player and former England international, has accepted the nomination to become President Elect of the English Golf Union for the year 2007 with a view to becoming its President in 2008.
Peter played in the 1969 Walker Cup match in Milwaukee and claimed a singles victory over Steve Melnyk. Although GB&I lost narrowly 10-8, he lost only one of his four matches. His England record is also impressive with only seven defeats in 29 matches between 1967 and 1970.
Peter’s life as a golf administrator began in 1972 when he became Captain of Surrey, serving on the County Committee for 25 years. He is currently a Vice President.
His work with the EGU began in 1981 on the Executive and Finance Committees and later on the Championship Committee. However, the playing side of the game was never far away and he became an England selector in 1993, taking over as chairman the following year until 1998. His first captain was Peter McEvoy and later Malcolm Lewis.
In 1997, Peter was elected to the R&A’s Selection Committee, taking over as chairman in 1999 until 2002. Again he had McEvoy as captain and later Garth McGimpsey. Peter currently chairs the R&A’s Amateur Status Committee and serves on the General Committee and is due to step down in September 2007.
“I’m really looking forward to 2008,” said Peter. “I shall garnish as much information as I can in the meantime and if it is spreading the word on what the EGU is all about around the country that is a role I’m happy to undertake.” www.englishgolfunion.org
Johnstone signs up to Precision team
Precision Golf has expanded its team of European Tour professionals this month with the signing of veteran golfer Tony Johnstone. Johnstone, 50, who has won six times on the European Tour, is hoping that the custom golf club-fitting specialists can help him to further success on the golf course after qualifying for the Seniors Tour this year.
The Zimbabwean also appears regularly on Sky TV’s ‘World of Golf’ programme as well as writing for Golf International magazine and regularly stresses the importance of as custom fitting during his teaching.
Precision Golf director James Davey said, “Tony is a fantastic golfer and a great advocate for Precision Golf. We hope he continues his success on the Seniors Tour and helps spread the word that Precision Golf can help golfers of all abilities to play better golf.”
Precision Golf was only founded last year by Davey and tour professional Simon Cooper but has established itself in Europe. The company is licence holder of the three leading technologies in custom fitting – SST PURE®, Hot Stix “Tour-Fit”® and EDH FlightScope® – and only one of handful custom-fitters in the world who are licensed to use all three.
Simon Cooper added, “As the only custom-fitters in Europe licensed to use these technologies, the service that we provide is unparalleled outside of America.”
Precision Golf’s aim is to match each golfer’s unique swing to the perfect tour-fit equipment – and with clients such as renowned golfing figures Bernhard Gallacher, Alex Hay and now Johnstone, the company is going from strength to strength.
www.precisiongolf.co.uk
Lighthouse on the Fast Track
The final phase of Lighthouse’s merger with Fast Track was completed on 21st August. The firm is now known as Fast Track – Events Communications Consulting – and is working out of new offices at 1 Brewer’s Green, Buckingham Gate, London SW1H ORH.
Peter Laundy can now be contacted at peter.laundy@fasttrackagency.com Tel: 020 7593 5200 (DDI 5222). Peter said, “Although we have recently parted company with UK Golf Services, we are actively looking at new opportunities within the golf market.”
www.fasttrackagency.com
People in the news
Story published at 7:15, Friday, July 21st, 2006
Two new senior staff at Callaway; Ian Poulter challenges kids to Open shootout; New head for SGU Communications Department; Renowned golf course architect heads for Celtic Manor; Media industry veteran to joins ProLink; Golf Foundation strengthens development team; Barenbrug growth continues; Nilsmark named captain of European PING Junior Solheim Cup team; Donaldson irons out deal with Arighi Bianchi
Two new senior staff at Callaway
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) today announced the appointment of two new Senior Vice Presidents, David Laverty and Thomas Yang, reporting directly to President and CEO George Fellows.
Mr. Yang assumed his duties today as Senior Vice President, International and Mr. Laverty will begin August 7 as Senior Vice President, Operations.
Mr. Laverty will be responsible for strategic and operational oversight of all worldwide manufacturing operations of Callaway Golf and Top-Flite. Prior to joining Callaway, Mr. Laverty was a Senior Vice President with Vertis Inc., in Baltimore.
Mr. Yang joins the Company from Starbucks where he was Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products, International. In that role he was responsible for leading Starbucks into the consumer products business in international markets. He previously served in International roles for Coca Cola, Proctor & Gamble, and Clorox Company.
Mr. Yang will be responsible for developing and executing Callaway Golf’s international strategy, with the Carlsbad International Team and International Subsidiaries reporting to him.
In addition, Callaway Golf announced the departure of Senior Executive Vice President Bob Penicka, who was head of global manufacturing operations for Callaway Golf and Top-Flite. www.callawaygolf.com.
Ian Poulter challenges kids to Open shootout
Ian Poulter joined in the fun at the R&A Junior Golf Centre at Hoylake, taking on children in a Golf Foundation Tri-Golf shootout as he prepared for the event proper. Ian was a guest of the Golf Foundation, the charity committed to making golf accessible to more children, and a supporter of England Golf. His visit was made possible courtesy of golf equipment manufacturer Cobra.
The Ryder Cup star won’t face many tougher challenges this week than taking on a team of eight to 11-year-olds from the North Stoke sport partnership at Tri-Golf, the European Tour and PGA-endorsed modified golf game that comprises plastic clubs, soft balls and colourful targets. Tri-Golf is a Golf Foundation play and education initiative that is delivered in nearly 3,000 primary schools, as part of some 180 local sports partnerships.
Ian led one of the teams in a specially designed ‘Ian Poulter Chipping Challenge’ and, as expected, his quick-fire shots at the target were rewarded with thrills of delight from all the children. www.golf-foundation.org
New head for SGU Communications Department
Kate Weldon has been appointed as the Scottish Golf Union’s Communications Manager. The new signing is part of an ongoing modernisation strategy aimed at raising the profile of amateur golf and the SGU’s activities, whilst improving communication links with golf clubs, their members and the wider audience in Scotland.
Working for the SGU, Kate has a specific remit of managing and coordinating all communications and public relations for the organisation throughout Scotland and further a field. www.scottishgolfunion.org
Renowned golf course architect heads for Celtic Manor
Ron Garl is heading for Wales as part of the USA team in the International Pairs world final. Florida-based Garl, 61, is responsible for many spectacular courses including the home of the 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir: Taboo, in Ontario, Canada.
He has designed or remodelled no fewer than 83 of Florida’s golf courses including the nine-hole Walt Disney courses at Lake Buena Vista, and The Country Club of Sebring.
The eight-handicapper will be representing Eagle Creek Golf Club, Orlando, and won his place in the world final at the spring conference of the International Conference of Golf, at Pinehurst. However, his partner at Celtic Manor in August is yet to be determined.
The second US team is New York-based Bill Fullard, 64, a writer with African American Golfer’s Digest and he will be paired with Kentucky resident Bob Dodds, the technical director of the Professional Clubmakers’ Society. Also making the trip will be Greg Wires, the 52-year-old publisher of Golf Minnesota, who will be part of the American media contingent. www.internationalpairs.com
Media industry veteran to joins ProLink
ProLink Holdings Corp., (BULLETIN BOARD: PLKH has announced that Andrew L. Wing, former president and chief executive officer of Nielsen Entertainment, will join ProLink’s board of directors. Mr. Wing has more than 20 years experience with media and marketing related organizations, and will be a key adviser as ProLink pursues its advertising initiative and evolves into a media company. Mr. Wing will also serve as a consultant to the company for the advertising initiative.
From 2001 to March, 2006, Mr. Wing served as president and chief executive officer of Nielsen Entertainment, where he managed a global portfolio of entertainment information businesses operating in more than 20 markets worldwide, including North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Previously, Mr. Wing served as managing director of ACNielsen Corporation’s Entertainment division.
From 1985 to 1997, Mr. Wing held a number of executive positions at American Express culminating with the position of General Manager, Sports and Entertainment. There, he led development, negotiations and creation of American Express Golf Card, created strategic alliances with sports and entertainment properties, launched New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL) co-branded credit cards and managed the Gold Card Events product. www.goprolink.com
Golf Foundation strengthens development team
The Golf Foundation has expanded its development team in England with the appointment of two new full-time Regional Development Officers (RDOs). John Wood has been selected to cover the north east of England and Martin Crowder is the new RDO for the East Midlands. The appointments strengthen the team in England to six officers. They were made possible following additional funding from England Golf, the national partnership that is growing the game, supported by the Golf Foundation.
The new officers will work with local sports partnerships, schools, clubs, teachers, volunteers and PGA professionals to help make golf more accessible for all young people.
John Wood, aged 23, joins the team with a strong sports background. A keen golfer, John is also a skilled basketball and hockey player (playing to National League standard in hockey). He is a graduate in Coaching in Sports Development at Manchester Metropolitan University and has gained volunteer development skills while working for the Tees Valley County Sports Partnership.
Martin Crowder, 24, is a graduate in Sports Development and Coaching, from Sheffield Hallam University. He is experienced in fitness training but a passion for sports development led Martin to work for Daventry District Council as a Sports Development Officer. Like John, Martin has operated within County Sports Partnerships and worked with clubs, coaches and volunteers.
John and Martin will be focusing on school and community projects and will be working closely with England Golf’s club and county development officers to ensure the successful delivery of the Whole Sport Plan www.golf-foundation.org
Barenbrug growth continues
Barenbrug UK has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Neil Pettican. He joins Barenbrug with a vast array of academic and practical experience having worked in the sportsturf industry for the past ten years. After graduating from Cranfield University with a Masters degree in Sports Surface Technology Neil worked as a golf course manager and groundsman. He has been involved in a variety of construction projects in the UK, Greece and the Caribbean.
Barenbrug UK sales manager James Ingles commented, “We are delighted Neil has joined the company, as we continue to grow our business. His hands-on technical and practical approach will complement our existing team and provide our customers with valuable expertise.” www.barenbrug.co.uk
Nilsmark named captain of European PING Junior Solheim Cup team
The European Solheim Cup Committee and the SGF have announced the appointment of Catrin Nilsmark as captain of the 2007 European PING Junior Solheim Cup team. The 38-year-old from Gothenburg in Sweden captained the European Solheim Cup team to victory at Barsebà¤ck G&CC in Sweden in 2003 and led the team in the 2005 matches at Crooked Stick GC in Indiana.
She made five appearances in The Solheim Cup as a player and was instrumental in Europe’s victories in 1992 at Dalmahoy GC and at Loch Lomond in 2000. In 1992, she holed the winning putt in Europe’s first victory.
The fourth PING Junior Solheim Cup, which features the 12 best female junior golfers (aged from 13-18) from Europe competing against the top 12 American girls, will take place at Bà¥stad GK, Sweden, on September 11-12, 2007. The event immediately precedes The 2007 Solheim Cup at nearby Halmstad Golfklubb, from September 14-16, 2007.
Nilsmark’s appointment completes a formidable European team with Helen Alfredsson and Marie-Laure de Lorenzi captain and vice captain respectively of The 2007 Solheim Cup team. www.ladieseuropeantour.com/solheimcup
Donaldson irons out deal with Arighi Bianchi
Welsh golf professional, Jamie Donaldson, has tied up a shirt sponsorship deal with leading furniture retail store, Arighi Bianchi. The sponsorship agreement is the first in the history of Arighi Bianchi, which is looking to raise its profile in the UK.
Jamie is carrying the Arighi Bianchi logo on his shirt for The Open Championship, as well as other European Tour fixtures throughout 2006.
Nick Bianchi, operations director for Arighi Bianchi, commented, “With two top ten finishes last year, Jamie’s on course for an exciting career and we’re delighted to have him on board. Jamie’s been a good customer over the years and we felt his knowledge and familiarity with our offer would make him an ideal ambassador for our brand.”
Arighi Bianchi has over 25 showrooms at its unique, Grade 2* listed-building store in Cheshire. www.arighibianchi.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 10:30, Wednesday, July 5th, 2006
Peter Millar relocates……;…and so does Birkdale Trophies; Glenbrae international appointments; The Toro Company names Gary L. Ellis to Board of Directors; Industry expert enhances GNC design team; Kevin Munt is back; ASGCA elects seven new members; UK Golf Services strengthens sales team; ProLink Solutions names Tim Firestone Vice President of Advertising; Business and celebrity support of Gary Player charity event; Faldo visits project in Montana
Peter Millar relocates……
The luxury apparel brand, Peter Millar, has relocated premises due to a structured reorganization and increase in sales activity. The brand, distributed by Wellsmith Ltd a new company formed by Bob Smith and David Wells, has performed over expectations this Spring / Summer and is now geared for Autumn 2006 and Spring 2007. The new contact information is Peter Millar, Swan Works, Box End Road, Bromham, Bedfordshire, MK43 8LT tel: 01234 853344
…and so does Birkdale Trophies
bringing Birkdale Trophies, Birkdale Crystal and Birkdale Promotions all together under one roof in a 3,500 sq ft showroom and workshop at Unit 2, Noke Lane Business Park, Noke Lane, St Albans, AL2 3NY, just half a mile from the M25 at Junction 21a & the M1 at Junction 6. The new telephone number is 01727 800080 and fax: 01727 800011
All websites and email contacts remain the same.
Glenbrae international appointments
Performance knitwear brand Glenbrae has made three key appointments aimed to further enhance its international sales effort. In the UK Bob James becomes agent for the East of England region, Bob has run is own business since 1990 specialising in servicing customers with quality embroidered products, skills that perfectly complement Glenbrae’s strategy. In Europe Prestige Golf have appointed distributor for Sweden and Norway whilst in North America Candy Agencies, headed up by Ron Hoff lead the brands first venture into Canada. www.glenbraegolf.com
The Toro Company names Gary L. Ellis to Board of Directors
The addition of Mr. Ellis, 49, brings the board of the Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to ten members. He is senior vice president and chief financial officer of Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT), an $11.0 billion medical technology company that develops and manufactures implantable medical devices. Ellis joined Medtronic in 1989 as assistant corporate controller and has held various positions in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Medtronic, Ellis was a senior audit manager for Price Waterhouse, LLP.
“Gary’s extensive experience in audit, finance and control, as well as his international experience, will provide the Board with wise counsel and valuable perspectives as we continue our journey to improve growth and profitability in the years ahead,” said Michael J. Hoffman, Toro’s chairman, president and CEO. “More importantly, Gary shares Toro’s commitment to ethical business practices and a strong culture of collaboration and alignment between business strategies and financial decisions. I am pleased to have him join our board.” www.thetorocompany.com
Industry expert enhances GNC design team
Underlining Greg Norman Collection’s focus and commitment to technical fabric developments to maintain its status as a leading edge golf apparel brand, the company has added a senior management role to enhance the team. Eddie Fadel, a familiar name within the golf apparel industry, joins the company as Vice President of Merchandising.
Reporting directly to CEO/President Suzy Biszantz and working in conjunction with the design team managed by Sarah Hand McAleer, Senior Design Director, Fadel is responsible for creating new and innovative fabric development concepts across all product categories – ranging from established PlayDry® products right through to the newest sportswear items under the Signature Series label. The features and benefits offered to consumers through the company’s proprietary moisture-wicking technical fabric will continue to evolve, while staying true to the company’s Performance. Luxury. Style. foundation. www.gregnormancollection.com
Kevin Munt is back!
Bio-tech solutions company Symbio have pulled off something of a recruitment coup by bringing Kevin Munt back to the Turfgrass industry as their Sales Manager. With a 25year history in golf maintenance, development and operations Kevin’s past employers have included Royal Dornoch Golf Club, The Wentworth Club, John Jacobs Golf Associates, Kajima (UK) Engineering and Buckinghamshire Golf Club. In 1985 Kevin was a member of the steering committee for the formation of the BIGGA.
SYMBIO are a Bio-technology company working in field of optimal plant health via soil and water improvement techniques, utilising beneficial fungi and bacteria.
Symbio MD Martin Ward said, “I am delighted that Kevin has joined us. His wealth of turf management and golf course construction expertise adds greatly to the consultative approach that we offer our customers. This is a key stage in the development of Symbio’s customer centric philosophy and drive towards environmentally sustainable turf management.”
Kevin will be working with course managers, turfgrass consultants, golf architects and constructors in the UK and mainland Europe. www.symbio.co.uk
ASGCA elects seven new members
The American Society of Golf Course Architects welcomed seven new Associate Members to its ranks. The election of David Druzisky (Phoenix, Ariz.), Jon Garner (North Palm Beach, Fla.), Doug Myslinski (Palatine, Ill.), Lester George (Richmond, Va.), Jeffrey Blume (Magnolia, Texas) and Tripp Davis (Norman, Okla.) brings ASGCA membership to 176.
Candidates for Associate Membership in ASGCA complete a rigorous, multi-phase application process that includes peer review of four completed courses, discussions with project owners and a personal interview to assess the candidate’s professional capabilities. This process typically takes two years for an applicant to complete.
www.asgca.org
UK Golf Services strengthens sales team
The highly respected salesman David Howse has joined the UK Golf Services sales force. Charged with strengthening the presence of the company’s Ram and Stuburt brands in the Midlands and East Anglia region, David takes up his new role with immediate effect. Working exclusively in the golf sector for the past thirteen years, David brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to his new role having previously worked for PowaKaddy.
David will report directly to Operations Director, Cliff Dews. Under Cliff’s leadership the highly experienced and enthusiastic sales force have played a significant role in the recent growth of the Ram and Stuburt brands throughout the UK www.ramgolf.co.uk
ProLink Solutions names Tim Firestone Vice President of Advertising
The wholly-owned subsidiary of ProLink Holdings Corp.has announced that industry veteran Tim Firestone has been named Vice President of Advertising with oversight of the company’s pioneering ProFit program.
With more than ten years experience in golf operations, sales and advertising, Firestone comes to ProLink Solutions from Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend, Indiana where he served as general manager and head golf professional. During a three-year period at Blackthorn, Firestone added over $70,000 per year to the bottom line with the sales of on-screen GPS advertising.
His overall job performance and innovative ad sales strategies led to him being named “General Manager of the Year” in 2002 by Meadowbrook Golf, one of the nation’s largest golf course operators with more than 50 properties throughout the U.S. Firestone will be responsible for leading a dedicated team in securing local advertising accounts for courses participating in the ProFit program. www.goprolink.com
Business and celebrity support of Gary Player charity event
Callaway Golf, the Boschendal wine company, luxury fashion brand Pringle of Scotland and leading law firm Davenport Lyons, have all renewed their sponsorship commitments of the Gary Player Invitational presented by Coca-Cola. This year’s event takes place Sunday 23rd and Monday 24th July at the Wentworth Club. All deals were negotiated by event promoters Octagon, on behalf of rights holder, Black Knight International.
In addition to this business support, acceptances to play in the event have been received from celebrities ranging from Hollywood film star Dougray Scott; ex-Wimbledon tennis champion Michael Stich; footballing icons David Ginola, Ian Wright and Jamie Redknapp, rugby and cricket legends including Shane Warne, Jerry Guscott, Will Carling, Alec Stewart and Sir Clive Woodward; popular TV presenters Steve Rider and Vernon Kay, as well as strong female celebrity support from Gabby Logan, Diana Stewart, Susie Amy and Michelle Heaton.
From the professional golf world, in addition to all-time legend and host Gary Player, Hugh Baiochi, Paul Casey and Justin Rose will be participating. With such a high calibre field it is no surprise that the playing field, made up of businesses making substantial donations to play in the event, has completely sold out. www.garyplayerfoundation.org
Faldo visits project in Montana
Nick Faldo has been at Wilderness Club in Montana for his first site visit to Faldo Design’s latest golf course design project in the USA. Set amid a spectacular ‘Big Sky’ landscape, the company is confident that the completed course will become recognised as one of the finest in America’s Pacific Northwest.
Faldo was on site to refine the initial routing of the course and enhance the strategic qualities of the design for this 18-hole, championship-standard golf course. The Faldo course will be at the heart of a development that stretches across 545-acres of dramatic Rocky Mountain woodlands. The development will also include 272 home-sites, a clubhouse & spa, swimming pools, tennis courts and other recreational facilities.
Faldo commented, “The site we’ve been given to work with at Wilderness Club has such massive potential from both an aesthetic and strategic point of view. The sand-based site gently undulates throughout and is surrounded by pristine, pine-clad forest, resulting in an interesting combination of woodland and links-style qualities. The layout we are creating has come about through an instinctive approach to its design, where we’ve allowed the natural features of the site to dictate the routing. Basically the golf course draws from and blends into the surrounding landscape. This is exactly the kind of design work that most inspires me and I’m confident that our course will offer players of all abilities a challenging and exhilarating round of golf, particularly when set against this stunning mountain backdrop.”
Wilderness Club’s Barry Cole added, “A big factor in our decision to appoint Faldo Design was the fact that Nick himself is a figure that so many golfers can easily identify with; aside from his obvious talent as a designer and his reputation as the most successful golfer of his generation, he has a winning personality and is a real fan favourite. We’re a little off the beaten path here at Wilderness Club, so we felt it was important for the course to attain the instant distinction that the Faldo name brings to a project like this.”
www.nickfaldo.com
People in the news
Story published at 8:00, Wednesday, June 14th, 2006
Tiger Woods is favourite US sports star; Liselotte Neumann receives Life Membership of the Ladies European Tour; David White retires; Mickelson to be a founding member of the St Andrews Grand; World renowned agronomist for Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai; Dennis Ellicott retires after 40 years in the parts business; Anna Rawson to endorse ECCO Golf Shoes; Jim Furyk joins adidas Golf Footwear staff
Tiger Woods is favourite US sports star
For the first time since 1993, an athlete has stepped up to claim the number one spot from Michael Jordan as the nation’s favourite sports star: Tiger Woods. Venus Williams returns as the nation’s favourite female sports star after a one-year absence, and sister Serena Williams is right behind her in the number two spot.
These are the results of a Harris Poll conducted online by Harris Interactive(R) among a nationwide sample of 2,085 U.S. adults between May 9 and 16, 2006.
Harris Interactive has asked this question of the public almost every year since 1993, and Michael Jordan has been the nation’s favourite sports star on every previous occasion. This top-10 contains four basketball players, two race car drivers, two baseball players, one golfer and one football player.
Teenage golfer Michelle Wie is number four of the favourite female sports stars.
Liselotte Neumann receives Life Membership of Ladies European Tour
Neumann joined the LET in 1985. Since then, she has earned 27 worldwide victories with her most recent at the 2004 Asahi Ryokuken International on the US LPGA Tour. One of the highlights of Neumann’s career was winning the US Open in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour in 1988.
Other notable accomplishments include winning the British Open in 1994, the Tournament of Champions at Grand Cypress in 1996 and representing Europe six times in The Solheim Cup.
“I‘m thrilled and thank everyone for the wonderful news!” said Neumann, who joins Helen Alfredsson, Laura Davies, Marie-Laure de Lorenzi, Alison Nicholas, Dale Reid and Annika Sorenstam in the LET’s most elite group of members. “Its fun when hard work pays off; but this was really icing on the cake!”
For further information on Neumann’s career see www.lottagolf.com
David White retires
The British Association of Golf Course Constructors has announced the retirement of David White, its long-serving secretary cum public relations officer. Coming from a career in sports journalism and bringing with him a passion for the game of golf, its history and architectural development, David was perfectly suited to see the BAGCC through several different phases of its 27 years history, though he insists now that it is time for him to pursue his other great obsession; restoring and driving classic Porsche sports racing cars.
“I regret not being active in the BAGCC during the balmy period of golf course construction in the seventies,” David said, “the so-called ‘golden age’ of land development and a time when every golf course constructor and architect boasted full order books and, quite often, waiting lists. Things are different now, with much more construction work being undertaken in mainland Europe, though there remains a demand for older courses to be refurbished and hazards repositioned to keep pace with ever-increasing length from the tee.”
With David’s retirement, the task remaining appears to be to find his successor, with a brief that may include some writing, though more likely calling for a flair at encouraging members and persuading prospective members of the benefits to be gained in working together for the betterment of this vibrant industry. www.bagcc.org.uk
Mickelson to be a founding member of the St Andrews Grand
The current Masters champion Phil Mickelson will be one of the founding members of the St Andrews Grand, a world-class private club with residences overlooking the first tee and final hole of the Old Course.
The St Andrews Grand itself, with its six stories of red sandstone topped by a distinctive cupola, was originally an opulent hotel but has most recently been a university hall of residence. The renovation, which will preserve the exterior architecture, begins in July and is expected to be complete in spring 2008.
Wasserman Real Estate Capital LLC, based in Providence, Rhode Island (USA), is developing the project. www.standrewsgrand.com
World renowned agronomist for Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai
Nakheel Golf will work with world-renowned agronomist Terry Buchen CGCS, MG (Certified Golf Course Superintendent and Master Greenkeeper) on its Jumeirah Golf Estates development and aims to set the maintenance and playing conditioning standards for all golf courses in Dubai.
Buchen is a third party independent consulting agronomist for Golf Agronomy International, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, USA and will be the consulting golf course agronomist for the Fire Earth, Water and Wind golf courses.
Buchen has consulted on more than 120 new and renovated/restored golf course projects worldwide and has personally grown-in 13 new golf course projects as a golf course manager, prior to starting his own agronomy consulting business.
He is one of only 41 Master Greenkeepers in the world, awarded by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers’ Association. With inherent experience, technical knowledge and common sense he will advise on the best agronomic and playing conditions possible.
Buchen said: “I aim to provide the best agronomic and playing conditioning standards possible and to set the maintenance and playing conditioning standards in Dubai for all other golf courses to follow.
“The overall temperature extremes and weather conditions are quite a challenge, but fortunately they are very predictable and very consistent. Obviously, warm season turfgrasses will be used that thrive growing during the desert heat during the summertime months. Conversely, the warm season turfgrasses are normally not quite growing at their full potential during the wintertime “high tourist” season and many different agronomic plans are thus put in place to provide the best playing conditions possible, for example, winter overseeding as necessary and appropriate. Our goals and objectives are to provide tournament-like playing conditions on a year-round basis that are very achievable.”
Following the recent site visit of lead golf course designer Greg Norman, Jumeirah Golf Estates is on schedule for completion of its first two courses, Fire and Earth, in late 2007.
www.nakheel.ae
Dennis Ellicott retires after 40 years in the parts business
Dennis Ellicott, parts manager at PJ Flegg, the south west dealer for Ransomes Jacobsen, has retired recently after 40 years of service in the grounds care industry.
Dennis completed 23 years at Flegg’s and a further 17Â½ years at Stanley West in Exeter. Having grown up on a farm, he was always interested in mechanical equipment and after leaving school he began his working life in the motorcycle trade. After just a couple of years Dennis was moved into their Parts department and has been in the parts business ever since!
Ransomes Jacobsen’s Phil Naunton, international parts manager and Stephen Mitchell, customer care director visited Fleggs to present Dennis with a special copy of the Ransomes 200-year history book, signed by the Directors at Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd as a thank you for his commitment.
Anna Rawson to endorse ECCO Golf Shoes
Renowned Danish shoemaker ECCO announces the addition of Anna Rawson to its roster of international Tour stars that prefer the comfort, performance and fashion benefits of ECCO golf shoes.
As part of this agreement, Rawson, a Ladies European Tour member who has been named the “sexiest pro golfer in the world”, will display the ECCO logo on the side of her hat and wear ECCO golf shoes during all on-course activities.
A native of Australia, Rawson, 24, turned professional in 2004 after a distinguished amateur career. She is in her first season on the LET after spending 2005 as a member of the LPGA Futures Tour, where she made 15 cuts in 17 appearances, including two top-10s. In addition to her golf career, Rawson, who is 5’10” with blond hair and green eyes, works as a fashion model.
“We’re thrilled to have Anna join our roster of staff players,” says Jesper Thuen, sponsor and event manager, ECCO Golf. “She draws a lot of attention for her looks, but has tremendous on-the-course potential as well.” www.eccogolf.com
Jim Furyk joins adidas Golf Footwear staff
PGA Tour professional Jim Furyk has joined adidas Golf’s Footwear Staff. He currently wears adidas Golf’s award-winning* Tour 360, the same model he wore while winning the Wachovia Championship.
Known for his unique swing and steely competitiveness, Jim currently ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in scoring and No. 2 on the money list, and has won 11 times including the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. His consistently strong play has earned him membership on nine U.S. national teams, including the previous four Ryder Cup and President’s Cup squads.
“adidas Golf is thrilled to welcome Jim, a great athlete, competitor and gentleman, to our Footwear Staff” said Chuck Presto, senior vice president of sports marketing for TaylorMade-adidas Golf Company. “It’s especially exciting to have an experienced Ryder Cup player joining us with the matches on the horizon.”
* The Tour 360 was awarded the Global SportStyle Award for Men’s Footwear of the Year by ispovision in 2005. The award is significant in that it encompasses all types of sport footwear, not just golf-specific footwear. www.adidasgolf.com
People in the News
Story published at 0:04, Thursday, June 1st, 2006
Dave Thomas Classic to mark half-century milestone; Dr. Tom Mase named Hot Stix executive vice president; NGCAA appoints executive; Kelly Hanwell joins golf development team; New agronomist for STRI; Three newly elected ASGCA members; Midge forecasting system to help tourists and locals alike
Dave Thomas Classic to mark half-century milestone
Dave Thomas, former Ryder Cup player, double Open Championship runner-up and celebrated global course designer, is to celebrate his half-a-century in the front line of golf with his own celebrity pro-am tournament.
The Dave Thomas Classic will be staged at one of the many courses he has created – the Marbella Club Resort, in Spain – over 36 holes on September 9/10th 2006.
Among his famous former playing stars taking part will be Peter Alliss while the amateur partners hoping to support what is planned as a landmark in his distinguished career include such celebrities as showbiz personality Jimmy Tarbuck and England 1966 World Cup winner, Bobby Charlton.
The former Captain of the PGA of GB&I, who won a string of tournaments during his illustrious playing career, has recently moved into semi-retirement after being involved in designing some 120 golf courses around the world, and will use the additional available time realising one of his ambitions, to stage his own tournament.
“It is something I have always wanted to do but previously I have been constantly occupied with course design,” he said. “The make-up of the field is in its earliest stages and has yet to be been finalised, but Peter Alliss is a definite, and I’m talking to other former playing colleagues and celebrities.
Among the 120 courses he has designed with the support of his son Paul, also a PGA professional, are 20 in Spain where he has a second home. Others are spread around the continents in such places as Japan, China, Taiwan, Russia, Mauritius, Africa, North and South America the Canary Islands and Europe. www.dtlgolf.com
Dr. Tom Mase named Hot Stix executive vice president
Dr. Tom Mase, a true golf innovator and scientist, who has been a consultant with Hot Stix since its creation, has accepted the new full time position of executive vice president of research & development and innovation at Hot Stix in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In his new position, Dr. Mase will lead all Hot Stix Technologies engineering efforts in research, testing and development focused on advancing the science of custom fitting for maximum performance. He will concentrate on the science of golf modelling impact, determining ball material and aerodynamic parameters, trajectory analysis, shaft design and swing performance. Ultimately, his focus will be to find new ways to advance the exact science of matching a player’s “swing DNA” with the independently tested “equipment DNA” to optimize performance.
A veteran of research and development in the golf business for more than 15 years, Dr. Mase is a recognized expert in golf engineering. He has worked in academia and for leading golf industry manufacturers such as Callaway, Cobra, Titleist, Ping, Nike and Cleveland Golf and holds five US patents on golf equipment. www.hotstixgolf.com
NGCAA appoints new executive
In response to a growing number of enquiries and to extend its services to golf clubs across the UK, the National Golf Clubs‘ Advisory Association has appointed Jackie Howe to support the Association’s Secretary, Michael Shaw.
Michael Shaw comments, “We‘re providing over 1,200 golf clubs with legal and administrative support and handling anywhere between 60 – 100 enquiries every day. It is imperative that we continue to provide members with immediate and all-inclusive assistance, which Jackie’s appointment will play a key role in.”
A qualified accountant, Jackie has over 20 years club management experience. This has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of golf course operation and the challenges facing all club personnel.
In her new role, Jackie will draw on this knowledge and first-hand experience to provide clubs with practical help in all areas of golf club administration ranging from licensing to personnel and employment, right through to accounts. www.ngcaa.org.uk
Kelly Hanwell joins golf development team
Northamptonshire champion Kelly Hanwell has joined the England Golf development team which encourages adults and juniors to start and stay in golf. Kelly is one of six EGU / ELGA regional development officers and she will work with the counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire & Rutland, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk.
Kelly, a member at Northamptonshire County, spent four years at university in the USA on a golf scholarship and has played the amateur golf circuit. She is a past Midlands’ champion and helped Northamptonshire to reach last year’s final of the English counties’ championship.
England Golf is a partnership between the English Golf Union, the English Ladies Golf Association and the PGA with the support of the Golf Foundation and Sport England.
New agronomist for STRI
Megan Hood has joined the STRI team as Regional Agronomist for the North. Currently based at HQ in Bingley, Megan brings an international dimension to the team. A native of New Zealand, Megan has worked for the New Zealand Sports Turf Institute for the past three and a half years.
She played a key role in establishing the Northern Turf Research Centre in Auckland for the NZSTI and also taught turf management in New Zealand and abroad with the NZSTI training division. www.stri.co.uk
Three new elected ASGCA members
Three Associate members successfully completed all requirements and were elected Regular members of the American Society of Golf Course Architects at the organization’s recent annual Meeting in Pinehurst, N.C.
Attaining full membership in ASGCA were: Chip Powell (Bradenton, Fla.), Brian Costello (Belmont, Calif.), and Ken Ezell (Deltona, Fla.).
Regular membership in ASGCA is earned after a member has been an Associate member in good standing for at least three years and has designed and seen through to opening two additional 18-hole golf course equivalents. www.asgca.org
Midge forecasting system to help tourists and locals alike
The world’s first ever midge forecasting system has been launched by Advanced Pest Solutions (APS) – a company established by leading biting midge specialist Dr Alison Blackwell.
The new forecast – which has been developed with funding from Calor Gas and Scottish Enterprise – will be available at www.midgeforecast.co.uk and will be published daily in the Press and Journal, which is the established daily newspaper in northern Scotland where biting midges are most prevalent.
The forecast will provide people with daily information about the likely intensity of biting midge activity in any part of Scotland. This information will be useful for people planning their outdoor leisure activities, as well as businesses where people work outside.
“My colleagues and I have been studying local midge populations throughout Scotland for many years” explains Dr Blackwell. “After collecting several years of midge population data, combined with historical local weather data, we were able to establish a relationship between weather and midge activity. From this we have been able to formulate a midge forecast that can predict midge activity in any given location throughout Scotland.”
“We decided that the forecast should go beyond the usual known midge problem areas of the North and West of Scotland, as in recent years we have found incidences of biting midges in almost all parts of the country,” comments Dr Blackwell.
APS is also offering site-specific midge forecasts to hotels and golf clubs which will benefit from knowing an accurate forecast in their immediate area. Subscribers to this service will have a trap and a mini weather station installed at their premises to help refine their local forecast. www.advancedpestsolutions.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 8:00, Tuesday, May 23rd, 2006
Munich mastermind retires; PGA Golf Management adds to St Andrews team; Tucker and Hemstock made Senior Members of EIGCA; Peter Pattenden is the new Estate Manager at De Vere Carden Park, Cheshire; Kirstie Jennings takes new role with England Golf; A date with Precision?
Munich mastermind retires
Jà¼rgen Lohrberg, who has been involved with international sports trade fairs for more than 30 years, is taking well-deserved early retirement on 31st May. Mr. Lohrberg was the Messe Mà¼nchen director who founded both Golf Europe (1993) and Fairway (1995). He worked on a total of 153 trade fairs and exhibitions in his 37-year trade fair career.
Lawrie Thornton was at the PGAs of Europe when golf became an important item on the Munich Trade Fair agenda. “Jurgen Lohrberg is one of the business world’s genuine good guys,” said Lawrie. “I first met him at the PGA Show at the NEC in November 1992 when John Burns and I discussed the concept of a European Golf Show with him and his then assistant, Rudi Sellhorst. Three months later in February 1993 we met again and signed an agreement and the first Golf Europe, Munchen was held later that year.
“Once the agreement was made Jurgen and I had the job of making it work and, both operating with small teams, achieved a trade exhibition to be proud of. Over 14 years Jurgen became a great friend and I always admired his method of management – work hard, play hard. His small team would do anything for him, and he was one of the most liked and respected men who I worked with in my 21 years in the golf industry.”
PGA Golf Management adds to St Andrews team
PGA Golf Management has appointed Garry Forrester as the third member of the PGA Golf Instruction team at St Andrews Links Golf Academy. Garry, who hails from Dunfermline, graduated from the PGA in 1997 and has amassed a great deal of golf instruction experience around the world. Garry becomes the latest member of the PGA Golf Management team of instructors at the academy led by director of instruction, Steve North.
The new academy is expected to open next month and will combine the latest video analysis, ball-tracking and ultrasound scanning technology with world class instruction at the Home of Golf.
Alan McGregor, general manager at St Andrews Links Trust, said, “PGA Golf Management will be delivering the highest standard of instruction at the academy and supporting the development of golfers of all abilities and age groups in St Andrews. Garry will be a key member of the team and will bring a great deal of expertise to the role. We are looking forward very much to the opening of the academy which will create another world class facility at the Home of Golf.” www.standresws.org.uk
Tucker and Hemstock made Senior Members of EIGCA
The STRI, Europe’s leading golf and sports consultancy organisation, now has two Senior Members of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects within its ranks. Golf course architects Jonathan Tucker and David Hemstock have been upgraded in recognition of their extensive experience and expertise in the discipline of golf course design and development.
Jonathan says, “We are both proud to be working at the highest level within the Institute, which is rightly considered the foremost golf course architecture organisation in Europe, with the majority of recognised golf course architects represented. We are honoured to be part of such an organisation which sets down strict requirements for membership and demands the highest standards of professional conduct.”
“This year’s EIGCA annual gathering was vibrant and forward-looking; there are exciting times ahead”, says David. “The Institute is working hard to improve the standing of golf course architecture and all issues surrounding it; safety in design, environmental considerations, education and professional development. Potential golf developers and golf clubs need to know that there is a reliable source of expertise from EIGCA members, who are at the leading edge of the discipline”.
Jonathan is the STRI’s in-house golf architect, whilst David is an associate consultant to the organisation, also heading his own golf course design company. Recent projects have included the new Royal Ascot Golf Club, design work for the Greek Olympic Properties Organisation, and resort golf concept design work in Romania.
www.stri.co.uk/golfcoursearchitecture
Peter Pattenden is new Estate Manager at De Vere Carden Park
Peter joins Carden Park from The Gleneagles Hotel, where he was responsible for the maintenance and management of the PGA Centenary Course and greenkeeping team. He has worked in the greenkeeping industry for fifteen years. He started his career at The Gleneagles Hotel as a greenkeeper and, after gaining experience as a Deputy Head Greenkeeper at Bonnyton Golf Glub, East Kilbride, he returned to The Gleneagles Hotel as Head Greenkeeper.
In his previous role, as Head Greenkeeper, Peter managed a team of 21 greenkeepers, which rose to a team of 32 during busy tournament periods. During his time in this role, he managed the team in preparation of the PGA Centenary Course for five European Tour Events, five Scottish PGA Events and one Ladies International Match Play. His dedication, management and high standard of excellence, whilst overseeing the PGA Centenary Course and surrounding grounds, was a huge contributing factor in the course’s selection for the 2014 Ryder Cup.
Peter says, “I am really looking forward to working with the team and further develop my skills to manage the entire estate. Carden Park has two championship golf courses, a 9-hole course and a 13-bay covered driving range, which I will take pride in managing and further developing to maintain its premier standards.” www.DeVere.co.uk
Kirstie Jennings takes new role with England Golf
Kirstie Jennings, who has spent five years spearheading ELGA’s golf development plans, has taken on a new role with England Golf, specialising in child protection and equality. She has been appointed compliance officer for England Golf, a partnership which brings together ELGA, the English Golf Union and the Professional Golfers’ Association, supported by the Golf Foundation and Sport England.
She is responsible for making sure that the partnership meets increasingly testing standards in both child protection and equality. She also works to encourage golf clubs to follow suit.
“My job is to make sure that we meet the standards right across England Golf and the national governing bodies are succeeding,” she said “but we have to get golf clubs on board too and often these areas require huge culture changes. We want to give them every opportunity to talk to us and ask questions.”
Kirstie’s new post as compliance officer will involve working closely with the ELGA and English Golf Union development officers who are at the sharp end of helping golf clubs and county unions/associations across the country embrace the standards.
A date with Precision?
Precision Golf’s James Davey is more than just an up-and-coming businessman – he has been voted one of the most eligible bachelors in the United Kingdom. James, 28, has been named in the final nine of a poll in June’s edition of New Woman magazine to find the men women would most like to date.
But he admitted he had been taken completely unawares when the magazine contacted him to take part in a photo shoot in London, as he was unaware that his friend, Claire, had nominated him for the survey.
“I was surprised to find I was nominated but it is very flattering to think that so many women would like to go on a date with me,” he said. “But my life has not changed and I certainly haven’t been inundated with women contacting me and asking for custom-fitted golf clubs!”
Simon Cooper, his co-director and tour professional, said, “We are making sure James’ feet stay firmly planted on the ground and this celebrity stardom doesn’t go to his head.”
Precision Golf, set up by Davey and Cooper, has established itself as the leading custom golf club fitter in Europe since opening in February last year and is licensed to use SST PURE shaft analysis and HotStix technology.
Readers who wish to contact James can do so via james@precisiongolf.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 0:28, Friday, May 12th, 2006
John Panton MBE to be honorary member of The R&A; Nike Tour staffer Casey opens new Nike Golf Experience; Golfbreaks.com recognised as an investors in people; Joan Neville JP to be proposed President of the Ladies’ Golf Union; BSH appoints new technical advisor; Hayter strengthens sales team; Curtis Cup and Vagliano Trophy officials appointed
John Panton MBE to be honorary member of The R&A
John Panton was the Honorary Professional of the Club, a position he occupied for 17 years until his retirement in January 2006,
Panton, who will be 90 in October, turned professional in 1935 and was the club professional to Glenbervie Golf Club from 1946 until his retirement in 1984. He was appointed Honorary Professional to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in September 1988 following the death of Laurie Auchterlonie in August 1987.
Among Panton’s many achievements in an outstanding playing career, he was a member of the Ryder Cup teams of 1951, 1953 and 1961 and captured the World Seniors’ title in 1967 when he defeated Sam Snead 3/2 in the final.
He also represented Scotland in the World Cup 12 times between 1955 and 1968 and won the Scottish Professional Championship on eight occasions. www.RandA.org
Nike Tour staffer Casey opens new Nike Golf Experience
Paul Casey yesterday has opened the Nike Golf Experience, a unique retail and custom fit environment at the De Vere Belfry PGA National Academy. Nike Golf’s EMEA general manager, Mike Francis, was also on hand to launch the 80 sq m Nike Golf Experience, as was The De Vere Belfry general manager, David Webster.
“I am really impressed with this spectacular facility and it is great that customers have the chance to come through the Nike Golf Experience and leave with the very best equipment for their game,” said Casey. “I get asked all the time about my equipment, my specifications and my custom fitting process and now the service I get from the guys at our Fort Worth R&D facility is available to all here at the PGA National Academy.”
www.nikegolfeurope.com
Golfbreaks.com recognised as an investors in people organisation
Windsor-based Golfbreaks.com has been awarded Investors in People status. Golfbreaks.com was launched in August 1999 and is now widely recognised as Europe’s leading provider of weekend and midweek golf breaks
The Investors in People Standard is a business improvement tool designed to advance an organisation’s performance through its people. Developed in 1990 the Standard helps organisations to improve performance and realise objectives through the management and development of their people.
“We are extremely happy to be recognised as an Investors in People organisation,” says Daniel Grave, Golfbreaks.com’s director of sales. “Our employees are key to the success of Golfbreaks.com and it is vital that they are happy in the work place and are able to maximise their performance and career development.”
Golfbreaks.com was assessed back in March on twelve areas including Business Strategy, Leadership and Management strategy, and Learning and Development. Employees at all levels were interviewed from University placement students to Directors. www.Golfbreaks.com
Joan Neville JP to be proposed President of the Ladies’ Golf Union
Joan Neville, the Chairman of the Ladies’ Golf Union in 1990, will be proposed as President by the Executive Council of the LGU at the Annual General meeting in January 2007. Mrs Neville will be the 22nd President since the position was instigated in 1908 and will commence her three years in office in succession to Catherine Booth.
Her career in golf administration started soon after she had joined her home club of The Monmouthshire in Abergavenny in 1962. She was the ladies captain there in 1972 and again in 1992 and is now a Vice President of the club. She has also been a member of Royal Porthcawl since 1980.
Mrs Neville commenced a 16 year spell on the Executive Council of the Welsh Ladies’ Golf Union in 1980 and was Chairman in 1995-1996. She served on the LGU from 1987-1990. Throughout the 1970’s and 1980’s Mrs Neville played for both club and county teams, a leisure activity that had to dovetail with her duties as a Justice of the Peace which ran from 1967-2006. www.lgu.org
BSH appoints new technical advisor
British Seed Houses has made a further addition to its team of technical advisors by appointing Alistair Eccles to cover Scotland and the North East of England.
Alistair has worked within the agrochemical industry for 18 years, spending the last decade as an agronomist. He’s BASIS registered and lives in Perth which will enable customers in Scotland and the North East to receive the very best in service and technical support.. www.britishseedhouses.com
Hayter strengthens sales team
Hayter have announced changes to their sales team to reflect the way their business is changing. John Quinton has been appointed Territory Manager for Wales and the South West of England. Robin Boyes; who as UK Sales Manager had also been covering Wales and the South West area will now take on the responsibility of national accounts. These changes are with immediate effect.
John Quinton was born in Zimbabwe and came to study agricultural engineering at Harper Adams University College when he left school. After completion of his studies he worked in the UK as a design engineer but went back to Zimbabwe to work on the family farm where he stayed for 10 years. Returning to England in 2002 he joined Glendale and then spent a short period in machinery distribution from where he has joined Hayter. John is in his late 30s, is married with a 2 year old daughter and lives in Monmouth. www.hayter.co.uk
Curtis Cup and Vagliano Trophy officials appointed
Mary McKenna, Ireland’s most successful woman amateur golfer, has been appointed Captain of the teams that will represent Great Britain & Ireland in the 2007 Vagliano Trophy and the 2008 Curtis Cup. She will be assisted by Tegwen Matthews who has accepted the position of Manager of both teams.
The 2008 Curtis Cup will be played over the Old Course, St Andrews on 31 May & 1 June. The 2007 Vagliano Trophy match against the Continent of Europe will be played at St Andrews Bay on 27 & 28 July. www.lgu.org
People in the news
Story published at 8:30, Monday, April 24th, 2006
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Digest Ireland; St Andrews Honorary Degree for Charlie Sifford; Larry Nelson, Henry Picard to enter World Golf Hall of Fame; Lely UK’s irrigation team wins Toro award
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Digest Ireland
Annika Sorenstam has signed a long-term agreement to serve as an exclusive Playing Editor with Golf Digest Ireland and will exclusively contribute by-lined instruction and feature articles.
“Annika is setting the standard in ladies golf, her record is simply outstanding”, said Linton Walsh, editor-in-chief, Golf Digest Ireland. “Our magazine has always had exclusive relationships with the best players and teachers in the game. So it’s natural that we’d want Annika to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and the other greats on our dream team. She was the obvious missing link and now our readers will benefit.”
St Andrews Honorary Degree for Charlie Sifford
The University of St Andrews is to give an Honorary Degree to Charlie Sifford, the father of African American golf and the man whose career began the dismantling of racial barriers in the sport.
Mr Sifford (84) will travel to the home of golf in June this year where Scotland’s oldest University will confer upon him a Degree of Doctor of Laws in a ceremony at the town’s Younger Hall.
Dr Brian Lang, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said, “Charlie Sifford is a pioneer of the Civil Rights era whose career exemplifies courage, determination and the will to succeed in the face of substantial prejudice and adversity. He changed the landscape of sport and his story is one which should challenge and inspire us all.
“It is absolutely fitting that this man, his unique character, his dignity and his gift to golf should be honoured by St Andrews in St Andrews. We are delighted that he has accepted our offer of an Honorary Degree and will be with us in June at graduation.”
The University of St Andrews has a history of honouring sports personalities, particularly golfers, whose lives have been inspirational to others. It has previously conferred Honorary Degrees on Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Peter Thomson, Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus and Peter Alliss.
Larry Nelson, Henry Picard to enter World Golf Hall of Fame
Larry Nelson and Henry Picard will become members of the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2006. Nelson was elected on the PGA TOUR ballot, securing 65 percent of the vote, and Picard was selected in the Veteran’s category by the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors Selection Committee. The 2006 Induction Ceremony is set for 30th October.
“Larry Nelson and Henry Picard are most deserving of this high honour,” said Timothy W. Finchem, PGA TOUR Commissioner and Chairman of the World Golf Foundation. “Larry’s success was impressive both on the PGA TOUR where, despite taking up the game at a relatively late age, he picked up a career-defining three major victories, and on the Champions Tour, where he continues to add to his already considerable resume.
“Henry Picard was one of the country’s brightest stars in the decade leading up to World War II, where his victory total compares favourably to the likes of Sam Snead during that span,” Finchem continued. “His name is inexorably linked – both personally and professionally – to some of the game’s greatest players, including Snead, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, the latter of whom he out-duelled in a playoff to win the 1939 PGA Championship.” World Golf Hall of Fame www.wgv.com
Lely UK’s irrigation team wins Toro award
Toro Irrigation distributor Lely (UK) has received the Toro Award for Outstanding Sales Achievement for its performance in golf irrigation. The award, which is open to all Toro distributors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was presented at Lely’s headquarters in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.
Toro corporate accounts manager Andy Brown said, “This award recognises the significant growth in sales volumes achieved by Lely’s irrigation team, its market strategy, and the way it has developed strong relationships with consultants, contractors and end user customers.”
Lely’s Toro Irrigation manager Simon Squires commented: “We are so proud to win this award. It’s very satisfying to be rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in, and I’d like to thank the team at St Neots for their dedication in making the irrigation business so successful.” www.toro.com
People in the news
Story published at 9:10, Friday, April 7th, 2006
National press coverage for NGCAA; Melrose joins The Environmental Institute for Golf advisory council; Trick-shot king Jeremy Dale joins Stapleford Park; Marie-Laure Delorenzi is European Solheim Cup vice captain; Long-drive standout Brooks Baldwin joins forces with TaylorMade- adidas Golf; Marketing appointment at Hayter; Greg Muirhead elected President of ASGCA
National press coverage for NGCAA
Earlier this week The Times ran a feature about Michael Shaw, national secretary of the National Golf Clubs Advisory Association. The piece concentrated on the legal services provided by Michael, who was a solicitor in private practice for 20 years before his appointment to NGCAA in 2001.
‘When I joined we had 900 member clubs, now there are 1,200,” said Michael. “We provide a round-the-clock hotline for them. On all average day I’ll get 30 calls and almost as many e-mails and letters from secretaries or committee members who need a legal point clarifying before pursuing a project.”
The Association was formed in 1922 as a non-profit making body. Members pay a small subscription for legal and administrative advice. www.ngcaa.org.uk
Melrose joins The Environmental Institute for Golf advisory council
Ken Melrose, retired chairman and CEO of The Toro Co., has been named to the advisory council for The Environmental Institute for Golf. He is the 15th member to join the council which headed by Greg Norman.
Melrose retired as chairman of the board at The Toro Co. in March 2006, after 36 years with the company. Having been named president in 1981, he took over as chief executive officer in 1983 and as chairman of the board in 1987. www.eifg.org
Trick-shot king Jeremy Dale joins Stapleford Park
Jeremy, who finished second at last year’s World Golf Trick-Shot Championship and whose innovative and entertaining shows have featured on television, will work closely with teaching professional Richard Alderson to offer a wide range of services to corporate golf day clients.
Jeremy’s shows feature mind-boggling and comic golf shots, from almost vertical drives that reach a height of nearly 300 feet to tee shots with a giant driver with a head the size of a saucepan. www.trick-shot-king.com
Stapleford Park www.staplefordpark.com
Marie-Laure Delorenzi is European Solheim Cup vice captain
Helen Alfredsson, captain of the European Solheim Cup team, has announced that Marie-Laure de Lorenzi of France will serve as her vice captain for the tenth Solheim Cup Match at Halmstad Golfklubb in Sweden, from September 14-16th, 2007.
De Lorenzi, a fellow honorary life member of the Ladies European Tour, had one of the most celebrated careers in women’s golf with 19 victories in 223 tournaments during her 17-year career as a professional. She accumulated three points in her three appearances for the European Teamin1990, 1996 and 1998, when she was partnered with Alfredsson of Sweden on four occasions.
Sponsored by PING golf equipment, The Solheim Cup is named in honour of the company’s founder, Karsten Solheim, and his family. The U.S. leads the competition, 6-3, but Europe has won three of four events staged in Europe and will be looking to regain the Cup in 2007 after a close competition in 2005.
www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Long-drive standout Brooks Baldwin joins forces with TaylorMade- adidas Golf
Baldwin, 21, will play a TaylorMade driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges and putter as well as the Maxfli BlackMAX golf ball. He will wear adidas Golf footwear and apparel and wear TaylorMade headwear.
Baldwin, who stands 6‘3″ and weighs 230 lbs, is fast gaining a reputation for driving a golf ball prodigious distances. Recently, at TaylorMade-adidas headquarters in Carlsbad, California, he put on an exhibition that astonished TaylorMade’s engineers, where a launch monitor was used to clock his swing speed at 160 mph and his ball speed at a mind-boggling 210 mph. Using a TaylorMade driver and Maxfli BlackMAX he easily flew the back fence of the TaylorMade test range, 330 yards away.
“I‘ve never seen anyone like this kid,” says Chuck Presto, senior vice president of global sports marketing. “He’s longer than any player I have ever seen in my 21 years with TaylorMade. With his talent combined with our equipment, we‘re confident that he‘ll become a long-driving superstar.” www.tmag.com
Marketing appointment at Hayter
Hayter have announced the appointment of Tracie Francis as Marketing Assistant with immediate effect. In her new position Tracie will be responsible for the marketing activities relating to exhibitions, advertising and promotions.
Commenting on the appointment David Sturges, Sales and Marketing Director for Hayter said, “Tracie has an extensive knowledge of the company and during her time in marketing has shown a natural flair for the work. With her enthusiasm, energy and obvious abilities she is the ideal candidate for this important role at Hayter.”
www.hayter.co.uk
Greg Muirhead elected President of ASGCA
Greg Muirhead, a Montclair, N.J.-based golf course architect, was elected President of the American Society of Golf Course Architects at the organization’s recent 60th Annual Meeting in Pinehurst, N.C.
Muirhead, who has served as an ASGCA officer for the past three years, will also chair the ASGCA executive committee. Other members of the committee include Steve Forrest, Toledo, Ohio, Vice President; Bruce Charlton, Palo Alto, Calif., Treasurer; Doug Carrick, Don Mills, Ontario, Canada, Secretary; and Tom Marzolf, Hendersonville, N.C., Immediate Past President.
Greg Muirhead has worked for Rees Jones, Inc. since 1984 when he graduated from Ball State University with degrees in Landscape Architecture and Environmental Design. He became a full member of ASGCA in 1991.
As President, Muirhead will continue to work closely with the Allied Associations of Golf to help grow the game of golf and the golf industry. In particular, he will continue the work of his predecessor, Tom Marzolf, in educating leaders of golf clubs and courses about the importance of master planning. He will also work with ASGCA staff and members to complete a long-range plan for the organization. www.asgca.org
People in the News
Story published at 0:05, Tuesday, February 28th, 2006
Award for Ed Seay; Elkington joins MacGregor Golf; New Kubota dealer in Wales; Tee off with 25th; Pro golfer supports DARE; PGA Chief Operating Officer Paul Bogin is to retire
Award for Ed Seay
Palmer Course Design President Ed Seay was the proud recipient of the prestigious Don A. Rossi Award during the recent Golf Course Builders Association of America (GCBAA) Awards Dinner held in Atlanta. The annual award is given in memory of the late GCBAA executive director Don Rossi by the association to individuals who have made significant contributions to the game of golf and its growth, and who have inspired others by their example.
Seay has played a vital role in the golf industry for nearly 40 years. He has participated in the design, construction, and promotion of more than 350 golf courses worldwide. He began working with Arnold Palmer in 1971. www.palmerdesign.com.
Elkington joins MacGregor Golf
Steve Elkington has joined the MacGregor Golf Tour Staff. Elkington will play a full compliment of MacGregor equipment including M675 forged blades, MACTEC NVG2 Fairway Woods, Bobby Grace M-1 putter and the brand new MACTEC NVG2 TOUR Driver with Cup Face 360Â° technology, going on sale at select retailers this month..
Elkington is a 21-year tour veteran with 10 PGA Tour wins and more than $10 million in PGA Tour earnings. His accomplishments include the 1995 PGA Championship, two Players Championships (1991 and 1997) and the 1995 Vardon Trophy.
“Steve is a Majors champion and a tremendous addition to the MacGregor team,” said Barry Schneider, chairman and CEO of MacGregor Golf. “The performance advantages of our Cup Face 360Â° for Steve were apparent in testing, and are indicative of the results that all golfers can expect from this revolutionary technology – explosive distance and incredible accuracy.” www.macgregorgolf.com
New Kubota dealer in Wales
Well-known agricultural and horticultural machinery dealer, Ted Hopkins Ltd, has been appointed to look after sales and service requirements for the entire range of Kubota tractors and groundcare equipment throughout mid and south Wales.
Operating from head office premises at St Brides Wentloog, near Newport, and a branch office at the Brecon Enterprise Park, Brecon, Ted Hopkins Ltd, owned and managed by Ted Hopkins in partnership with his son, Chris, holds a strong reputation for the high levels of pre- and after-sale support it provides to domestic and commercial customers. In addition to the sale of new and pre-owned tractors and machinery, Ted Hopkins Ltd also runs a successful division hiring out equipment for short or extended periods to professional users such as farmers and growers, public authorities, golf and sports clubs and landscapers. www.kubota.co.uk
Tee off with 25th
Greater Manchester advertising, marketing and PR agency, 25th has launched 25th Golf – a specialist division created to service its clients within the European golfing industry. The aim of 25th golf is to change the way golf advertising is consumed by concentrating on finding unique angles to help clients drive sales.
Andy Hughes, director of marketing at 25th, said “It is about time the golf industry looked beyond the ‘featuritis’ mentality of advertising golfing equipment and focused on the importance of what we call 25th brand values. We want to achieve a mind shift, taking golf marketing and advertising to a totally new level which is challenging, but lots of fun.”
“We are all passionate golfers, so what better way to spend the working day,” added Paul Williams, 25th Golf account director.”Our vision is to be uniquely placed to offer advice and support on all aspects of marketing, advertising and PR. Our latest product offering is targeted at the golfer looking to generate explosive power off the tee whilst gaining maximum club head control – I think we could all do with a bit more of that.”
25th Golf is looking to work with further clients wanting to make the break from the norm and drive their message in a more relevant way. www.twenty5th.com
Pro golfer supports DARE
Oliver Wilson has pledged his support to national anti-drugs charity DARE. Currently ranked 17th in the European Tour Order of Merit, Wilson is particularly interested in the DARE Sport scheme, an initiative that uses sport sessions in schools to encourage focus, motivation and self-esteem.
Wilson (25) from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, said, “DARE is fantastic because it helps young people take control, gain confidence and find ways to be successful. I started playing golf at 10 and it gave me a real focus in life. When I look at people I knew at school it’s really clear to see who had a focus and who didn’t. I really don’t know where some of my friends would be now if they didn’t have sport.”
Wilson is the latest in a line of sporting celebrities that have pledged their support to DARE. Olympic athlete Goldie Sayers, Olympic swimmer Steve Parry, Olympic canoeist Campbell Walsh, and football team Notts County are just some of the stars that advocate the DARE programme in the UK. www.dare.uk.com
PGA Chief Operating Officer Paul Bogin is to retire
Paul Bogin, who has served as chief operating officer of The PGA of America since 1990, announced today that he will retire at the end of the Association’s fiscal year on 30th June, capping a career in which he has overseen the daily operations and expansion of the world’s largest working sports organization.
Bogin joined The PGA of America as a consultant in January 1989, and was named the Association’s first chief operating officer in April 1990. During his PGA term, he guided the operations of The PGA’s Marketing, Communications and Broadcasting, Golf Properties, Tournaments, Membership Programs, Human Resources and Special Events departments. He helped guide the Association’s 1998 sale of the PGA Merchandise Show and former PGA International Golf Show (now PGA Fall Expo) to Reed Exhibitions Inc., one of the world’s largest trade show owners and operators.
“Paul Bogin’s business acumen, leadership and invaluable counsel to The PGA of America enabled our Association to continue its journey of success both in industry growth and prominence, and ensured financial stability in the 21st century,” said PGA chief executive officer Joe Steranka. “Paul has been both a great friend and advisor.”
Prior to joining The PGA of America, Bogin was a 34-year executive with International Business Machines (IBM), where he helped develop and direct IBM programs in the areas of marketing, operations, administration, education, personnel, recognition, and data processing, for both domestic and worldwide markets. www.pga.com
People in the news
Story published at 8:45, Monday, February 20th, 2006
Stuburt unveil 2006 Tour Team; Awards for TH White Ltd; New managing director at ECCO Shoes UK Ltd; Ian Randell joins BUSA; Cash boost for International Pairs; Burnett joins SGU board
Stuburt unveil 2006 Tour Team
To create an exciting mix of youth and experience, in addition to re-signing inspirational ambassador David Howell, Stuburt have also signed experienced pros David Dixon, Mark Foster and Jamie Spence from England and David Park of Wales, all of whom experienced successful amateur records before firmly establishing themselves on the European Tour. In addition, Stuburt are delighted to support some of the latest crop of talented young internationals including Ernie Els young protà©gà©e, South African Louis Oosthuizen who is tipped for big things on the European Tour this year and young British golfers Gary Lockerbie and Gareth Wright who will compete on the Challenge Tour.
As well as wearing Stuburt’s high performance golf shoes the Team Stuburt Staff will sport the latest rain suits and rain shirts from Stuburt’s innovative new performance outerwear range. Stuburt www.stuburt.com
Awards for TH White Ltd
TH White Ltd, of Tetbury in Gloucestershire is the Ransomes Jacobsen Distributor of the Year for 2005. Not only that, they were also winners in three other categories; Parts dealer of the year; Service dealer of the year and UK Turf dealer of the year.
The awards were presented at a gala dinner during the recent BTME conference and exhibition in Harrogate, which was attended by Ransomes Jacobsen dealers from around the world. The silver trophy and commemorative plaque was presented to the managing director of TH White’s grounds care division, John Earley.
Rickerby Ltd received a special award for 125 years outstanding service to the groundscare industry and ITTEC received a similar award for 10 years successful trading in the Czech Republic. www.ransomesjacobsen.com
New managing director at ECCO Shoes UK Ltd
David Sleigh from The Rockport Company has been appointed managing director for ECCO Shoes UK. David has been with Rockport for the past two years, the last 18 months as managing director for the UK. His previous companies include FT International where he was sales director, then managing director and where he managed the private label and branded aspects (Kangol footwear ) of the business and prior to that at Kickers where he was sales & marketing manager. His early career was with adidas in sales and marketing roles and with Kodak. He has an outstanding pedigree of achievement in the footwear sector, much of it in areas relevant to ECCO.
It is anticipated that David Sleigh will join ECCO in March. Following a handover, he will succeed the current MD, Soren D. Stier, who is taking up a role as regional director for ECCO in Central Europe. www.ecco.com
Ian Randell joins BUSA
The former chief executive of the Ladies European Tour has been appointed chief executive at The British Universities Sports Association.
At LET Randell, 33, was widely credited with growing both the tournament schedule and vastly increasing its popularity. He is a graduate of the University of Warwick with a degree in Management Sciences where he also captained the University Golf team. He remains a keen sportsman with a golf handicap of five.
BUSA is the governing body of university sport, running national competitions in 48 sports from athletics to windsurfing, and co-ordinating the Great Britain representative teams for the World University Games and World University Championships. www.busa.org.uk.
Cash boost for International Pairs
Ross Honey, the man who founded the International Pairs eight years ago, has received a six-figure cash injection from private investors. He explained, “This is the third bit of exciting news the competition has had in the space of a few weeks. In South Africa, Old Mutual has taken on the title sponsorship. In Canada, the licence holders have secured the backing of the Bank of Montreal. And now the UK competition has been boosted by this financial backing.
“These are really exciting times for the competition. We will have more countries than ever before at the third world final at Celtic Manor, in August, and year on year, we already have more clubs signed up for the UK event than ever before.”
www.internationalpairs.com
Burnett joins SGU board
James Burnett has been appointed to the board of the Scottish Golf Union as a non-executive director. The voluntary position has responsibility to oversee the development elements of the SGU’s work and this primarily relates to encouraging more people to take up the game.
A former chairman of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) in Scotland, Burnett has just stepped down after two years as captain of Baberton Golf Club in Edinburgh and will take over from Willie Young (Millport Golf Club) who retires after four years on the SGU board. www.scottishgolfunion.org
People in the news
Story published at 8:30, Tuesday, February 7th, 2006
New horizons for Gaunt and Marnoch; BIGGA’s incoming Chairman has an eye on tomorrow; Thousands of Hepworth pictures on line; Ledger leaves GCNI; ‘Unsung Heroes’; Leaderboard extends PR contract; AFT appoint new dealer in south west
New horizons for Gaunt and Marnoch
After eight busy and successful years in business together, designing and building high quality golf courses throughout UK and Europe, Jonathan Gaunt and Steve Marnoc have agreed to go our separate ways.
“Anyone who has been in business together will know it is always a challenge to maintain the same vision when the aims and ambitions of each individual change over time,” said Jonathan. “We have now therefore come to the conclusion that, in order to move forward in our careers, we need to work separately. So from 1st March 2006 my new independent limited company will come into operation. further details are being finalised.” www.gauntgolfdesign.com
BIGGA’s incoming Chairman has an eye on tomorrow
BIGGA’s incoming Chairman, Richard Whyman, Head Greenkeeper of Burnham and Berrow Golf Club in Somerset, is a man with a mission. He wants every one of BIGGA’s 27 Sections to bring at least one youngster onto its committee before the end of the year. “Then hopefully we shall see a younger breed of BIGGA member filtering through to the Regional Board and then to the National Board,” explained the 46 year-old Devonian.
Richard has invited Billy McMillan, Course Manager at Tyrrells Wood Golf Club to become his Vice Chairman. Billy, a member of greenkeeping’s best known family, therefore becomes the first son of a Past Chairman to be appointed to the position, as his father, Jack, was the Association’s first ever Vice Chairman in 1987, becoming Chairman the following year.
Thousands of Hepworth pictures on line
Eric Hepworth is one of the leading specialist golf course photographers. No detail is overlooked in Eric’s quest to achieve the perfect shot. His philosophy is that no two golf courses are the same and his sole aim is to capture the true character of a golf course and enhance its reputation.
In addition to golf course commissions, Eric also has an extensive photographic archive of courses, golf professionals and miscellaneous golf ‘paraphernalia’ regularly used by the world of golf publishing. The thousands of pictures within the library are now available through a new on-line shop, where orders can be placed via a secure server. These pictures also make excellent presents, competition and society prizes.
www.hepworthgolfphotography.com
Ledger leaves GCNI
After ten years in the Editor’s chair, Trevor Ledger has left ‘Golf Course News International.’ So far there has been no announcement about the appointment of his successor. “GCNi has been a part of my life for a decade now,” says Trevor “ and I guess it’s a good idea to change my outlook after so long.” He is going to continue writing about golf on a freelance basis and intends to set up a public relations agency. Trevor’s new e-mail address is trevor.ledger@fsmail.net
‘Unsung Heroes’
Arthur Williams, Head Groundsman at Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd, South Wales and Ian Willett, Course Manager at Thorpeness Golf Club in Suffolk were proclaimed Terrain Aeration’s Unsung Heroes for 2005.
At the annual awards held during Harrogate Week, Steve Gingell, Southern Area Manager for the STRI spoke on behalf of his fellow judges Gordon Child (BIGGA) and Derek Walder (IOG) praising the winners for their selfless work with both junior members of their own green and groundstaff and those from a wider area.
The winners will enjoy a week’s holiday in the South of France, with Terrain Aeration donating the hire of a house in Lanquedoc and sponsors Turf Professional magazine and Pitchcare donating £200 towards travelling expenses.
Leaderboard extends PR contract
Leading golf club owner the Leaderboard Group has extended its contract with one of Europe’s top golf PR and marketing companies.
Hampshire-based Pete Richardson Communications (PRC) has been working as the public relations arm of Leaderboard for the past 12 months, and a deal has now been struck which will maintain the thriving partnership throughout 2006.
The move comes as Leaderboard, which owns four first-class golf clubs in the south of England and currently hosts the Ladies English Open under the expert eye of owner Paul Gibbons, has proved its undoubted pedigree by unveiling the prestigious Premier Golf Alliance.
Led by its eponymous Yorkshire-born managing director, PRC has become a leading player in the European golf public relations and leisure industry since its inception little more than three years ago. Pete Richardson Communications 08700 330550,
AFT appoint new dealer in south west
Drainage and trenching equipment manufacturer AFT has appointed WT and RJ Jones (Specialist Machinery) as their dealer for the south west of England. Covering Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset, W.T and R.J Jones will stock AFT machines plus a wide range of spare parts at their recently opened premises on Chelston Business Park in Wellington, Somerset.
The company, owned and operated by husband and wife team Tom and Rosemary Jones, specialise in sales, service and hire of a wide range of groundcare and amenity machinery plus also run a successful contracting business in the sportsfield and golf course sector. The addition of the AFT portfolio of machines, which include the hugely popular AFT45 trencher for compact tractors and the AFT Sandbander, to the selection available to W.T and R.J Jones will enable them to offer an ever wide choice of products.
Aseries of Sportsturf Drainage seminars and demonstrations are on the following dates: 28th March 2006 at Lanhydrock Golf Club, Bodmin, Cornwall; 29th March at Cannington College, Bridgwater, Somerset and 30th March at the University of Bristol Sports Complex, Coombe Dingle, Bristol. All interested persons should contact Tom Jones on 07785 295239 or Tel/Fax on 01823 665030 for an invitation. Alternatively, email specialistmachinery@hotmail.com
AFT www.trenchers.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 10:00, Monday, January 23rd, 2006
Jim Farmer is R&A Honorary Professional; Proquip appoints Ian Woosnam; Gary Player in Asian joint venture; Pam Chugg takes over as LGU Chairman; Sales director leaves USP Brands; Jim Awtrey to receive ASGCA Donald Ross award; Jacklin autobiography; New member of DLF Trifolium team
Jim Farmer is R&A Honorary Professional
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced that Jim Farmer has accepted the Club’s invitation to become its Honorary Professional following the retirement of John Panton after 17 years in the position. He follows a distinguished line of Honorary Professionals to The R&A: Andrew Kirkaldy, Willie Auchterlonie, his son Laurie Auchterlonie and more recently John Panton.
Panton, who will be 90 in October, turned professional in 1935 and was the club professional to Glenbervie Golf Club from 1946 until his retirement in 1984. He was appointed Honorary Professional to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club in September 1988 following the death of Laurie Auchterlonie in August 1987. www.RandA.org
Proquip appoints Ian Woosnam
The pioneering international golf weatherwear manufacturer, has appointed European Ryder Cup Captain Ian Woosnam as a design consultant and company ambassador. He will work closely with ProQuip on the 2006 European Ryder Cup Team’s weatherwear and a groundbreaking lightweight waterproof fabric set for introduction in a new suit in March 2006.
In the 1980s ProQuip was the first company in Europe to introduce branded waterproof-breathable membrane fabrics into sports outerwear. In the 1990s it revolutionised the golf market with the first genuinely lightweight, soft fabric – the multi-award winning Ultralite. And, after three years in development, a groundbreaking new soft, lightweight performance fabric is set to create a new standard in golf weatherwear when it is unveiled in March 2006. www.proquipgolf.com
Gary Player in Asian joint venture
Gary Player and Stan Shih, founder and chairman emeritus of the Acer Group, a U.S. $22.2 billion technology and PC vendor, announced the joint venture together on Jan. 12th in Shanghai. Both parties formally signed the cooperation agreement whereby Black Knight International and the Stan Shih Group will set up the new company with 50% holdings each. The parties also announced that Eric Shih will serve as the CEO of the Gary Player Group Asia and will work in cooperation with his father to develop the Gary Player brand throughout the region. Gary Player Group Asia will be in charge of licensing the Gary Player ®, Black Knight ®, and Player ® trademarks which may include fashion apparel and accessories, wines, restaurants, travel services, household furnishings, fitness, as well as golf equipment, training aids and academies. The company will also be the exclusive sales agent for Gary Player Design in Asia, the golf course architectural division of Black Knight International. Additionally, Gary Player Group Asia will organize and host charity golf events in the region to benefit The Player Foundation which will support underprivileged education efforts in Asia. www.garyplayer.com
Pam Chugg takes over as LGU Chairman
Pam Chugg became Chairman of the Ladies’ Golf Union at the Annual General Meeting in Cardiff on 18 January 2006. She will serve for a period of 12 months. She takes over the position after a lifetime in golf at the highest level where she played for Wales, her home country, between the ages of 17 and 40. During that period she had a five-year spell as a professional and was one of the founding members of the WPGA.
She was captain of the Welsh Ladies’ for three years starting in 2000 and was elected to the LGU Executive Council shortly after her captaincy ended. Her spell in the LGU included being Chairman of the Training Committee for two years. www.lgu.org
Sales director leaves USP Brands
Leeds based golf equipment company, USP Brands Limited, has announced the departure of sales director Tim Clough after seven years in the business, with managing director Marcus Illingworth taking responsibility for sales going forward.
Founded in 1984, USP Brands portfolio includes Progen and Fazer equipment, Ogio bags and the high quality performance outerwear brand Sunice, which was introduced to the UK & Europe with great success in 2005. A full new range from each brand has recently been launched into the market. www.usp-brands.co.uk
Jim Awtrey to receive ASGCA Donald Ross award
The long time PGA of America leader Jim Awtrey will accept the prestigious Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects during its Annual Meeting on March 26, 2006, in Pinehurst, N.C.
Awtrey is the first CEO in The PGA of America’s history. The award is given annually to a person who has made significant contributions to the game of golf and golf course architecture. He will be the 31st winner of the Donald Ross Award,. Robert Trent Jones being the first in 1976. www.asgca.org
Jacklin autobiography
Simon and Schuster will publish Tony Jacklin’s autobiography on 5th June 2006, priced £18.99 in hardback. Tony Jacklin will be in the UK to promote the publication, which will be supported by a UK-wide tour and comprehensive multi-media publicity campaign. www.tonyjacklin.com
New member of DLF Trifolium team
Justine Passfield has recently joined the business following the retirement of Roger Levett. She trained and qualified in agriculture at Writtle College and initially worked on a large mixed farm before moving into horticulture. She has been in the professional horticultural industry for the last 12 years.
Justine will be supporting the Johnson’s Sport and Amenity brand and the national distributor sales force. She looks forward to learning more about professional grass and wild flower seed. www.dlf.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 2:05, Friday, January 13th, 2006
Honorary OBE for Bernhard Langer; Ransomes Jacobsen appoint Rupert Price as sales manager – UK and Ireland; Nominations to St Andrews Links Trust; Sales team sets its sights even higher; R&A announce bursary awards; Ryder Cup star at opening ceremony
Honorary OBE for Bernhard Langer
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has announced that Her Majesty The Queen is pleased to appoint Bernhard Langer to be an honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his services to golf.
Bernhard Langer is a ten time Ryder Cup veteran who commands the utmost respect for his professionalism both on and off the course. The first of his 42 victories on golf’s European Tour came in 1980 when he won the Dunlop Masters title. He made his Ryder Cup debut at Walton Heath the following season.
He has been an outstanding figure in his Ryder Cup appearances playing in five successful Ryder Cup teams (1985, 1987, 1995, 1997 and 2002) and winning exactly half of his 42 ties. He was part of Tony Jacklin’s successful side which saw the Ryder Cup return to Europe in 1985 after an absence of 28 years, and two years later, played a key role in helping Europe win the trophy on American soil for the first time. A passionate and committed supporter of European golf, Bernhard Langer also played a significant part in the victories in 1995, 1997 and 2002. His Ryder Cup career reached new heights when he captained the European team to a record victory over the USA in 2004.
Ransomes Jacobsen appoint Rupert Price as sales manager – UK and Ireland Rupert Price, 31, has been promoted to the position of Sales Manager, UK and Ireland with immediate effect. Reporting to Sales Director Alan Prickett, he will be responsible for sales of Ransomes Jacobsen’s extensive range of turf maintenance equipment together with E-Z-GO golf cars and utility vehicles throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
Rupert obtained a Business and Technology degree following a four-year sandwich course at Sheffield Hallam University. One year of study involved work experience at Ransomes Ipswich head office and he was subsequently offered employment when he graduated. He began his career in 1997 in export sales and was promoted to Business Manager in 2000. For four years he was the National Account Manager for golf products before further promotion to commercial manager in 2005. www.ransomesjacobsen.com
Nominations to St Andrews Links Trust
Two new appointments have been made by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club to St Andrews Links Trust, one as a Trustee and one as a member of the Links Management Committee (LMC). Neil Crichton (62) has been nominated as a Trustee from 1 January. He replaces Robin Waddell who has served three terms of three years as a Trustee. Nominated to the LMC as a replacement for Dennis Matthews, who has come to the end of his four year term, is Dr John Mills (64) who has been an R&A member for 24 years.
Mr Crichton was chairman of the R&A’s General Committee for three years from 2001 to 2003 and has been a member of both the Club’s Rules and Championship Committees. A former qualified referee, he was also chairman of the World Amateur Golf Council.
Dr Mills was born in Dundee and is a graduate of St Andrews University. A retired gynaecologist who has lived in St Andrews for 25 years, Dr Mills started playing golf as a student and joined the New Golf Club of St Andrews more than 30 years ago. He has served on the R&A’s Club Committee and recently took over as R&A Chief Marshal
Fife Council has also made its nominations to the Trust which welcomes Kevin Mullins on to its LMC following his nomination by Fife Council as replacement for Drew Renwick, who has retired after a four-year term.
A well-known figure in St Andrews golfing circles, Mr Mullins, who is a five-handicapper, was educated at Madras College and is a member of the New Golf Club and the St Andrews Golf Club in the town, representing both in team events. He was centenary captain of the New Club and has also chaired the St Andrews Inter-Club Liaison Committee.
Councillor Peter Douglas has been re-nominated by Fife Council to serve a second term on the LMC, and Fiona de Vries, who is the current St Rule Club champion, has been re-nominated as a Trustee for a further three years.
St Andrews Links Trust www.standrews.org.uk.
Sales team sets its sights even higher
The Barenbrug sales team has its sights set on further growth following its best year ever. After achieving its highest turnover figure the team, now led by newly appointed sales manager James Ingles, announced plans to provide specialist advice across a wide range of market sectors.
James commented, “Understanding the specific needs of our customers and how changes in their industry can effect their grass seed requirements is vital for our continued growth and success. Whether it’s changes in local government recycling policies or the implications of the single farm payment on game cover mixture formulation, we have an expert able to help customers make informed decisions. Our market is very competitive and we need to underline that the Barenbrug offering is much more than just a bag of grass seed. Now, with our team of dedicated specialists, we can select the right person to provide knowledgeable advice whatever the market sector.”
Further underlining the company’s commitment to providing customers with innovative and research-based new products and mixtures, Barenbrug has appointed Jayne Leyland as UK research and development manager. Jayne’s appointment follows investment by the company in a significant trials programme in the UK, together with work by Barenbrug Research in Holland. www.barenbrug.co.uk
R&A announce bursary awards
The R&A Training Panel has announced a list of 54 bursars who will receive awards ranging from £500 to £3,000 in the current academic year.
This figure represents an increase of over 30% in the number of individual bursars and breaks new ground with the inclusion of Helena Arnadottir, a student at the University of Iceland.
Walker Cup player Richie Ramsay is a bursar at Stirling, one of several universities in receipt of annual grant funding towards their golf programmes and the others include: Birmingham, Dublin, Exeter, Glasgow, Heriot-Watt, Loughborough, Northumbria, St Andrews, Strathclyde and Ulster.
The R&A Foundation’s total annual spend on student golf is currently over £250,000. www.RandA.org
Ryder Cup star at opening ceremony
Top golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez has officially opened Spain’s latest top-class gourmet restaurant, ‘La Hacienda’, the new ‘eaterie’ at the luxury Hacienda del Alamo Golf Resort near Fuente Alamo, Murcia. With seating for more than 50 people in a courtyard dining room and upstairs VIP room, the restaurant is a stunning design that mixes traditional stone walls and beamed ceilings with striking modern architecture and romantic lighting. It is being operated by an experienced team of Spanish restaurateurs who already have several highly successful eateries in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada in Andalucia.
Miguel Angel Jimenez represents Hacienda del Alamo on the European Tour. Work on a second Dave Thomas-designed championship golf course is due to begin early this year
Hacienda del Alamo Golf Resort www.hdagolf.com
People in the news
Story published at 0:45, Wednesday, December 7th, 2005
Twin appointments at Sandford Springs; Howell’s coach commits to ProShot; New sales and marketing manager at Burhill; Bradshaw at Blainroe; PING Collection supports the breast cancer campaign; BLEC appoints dealership for the Midlands; ECCO delight at Montgomerie victory; STRI Receives a Royal Visitor; Finishing touches for lucky Trevor; ASGCA brochure explains role of golf course architect
Twin appointments at Sandford Springs
The picturesque club near Kingsclere, which features three varied loops of nine holes, has appointed Martin Harris as its operational director and Andy Wild as deputy general manager.
Harris, whose background is lodged in quality hotel management and includes terms within the Savoy Group and the five-star Hotel Bristol in Paris, has been general manager at Sandford Springs‘ sister course The Oxfordshire for the past 14 months. Harris, who lives in Windsor, has also taken over as operational director of the Leaderboard Golf Centre in Reading, Berkshire.
Professional golfer Wild (39) has been working for Leaderboard for six years. The family man from Reading turned professional at 17 and took up his first appointment within the golf industry as assistant professional at his home club. He then took over as senior assistant at Gerards Cross Golf Club, Buckinghamshire, before taking up a teaching position at Sindlesham Golf Range, and then going full circle when appointed head professional at Reading Golf Club.
As deputy general manager, Wild will take over the day-to-day running at Sandford Springs alongside Harris and marketing manager Alice Walker. www.sandfordspringsgolf.co.uk
Howell’s coach commits to ProShot
Clive Tucker, coach to David Howell, has made a commitment to Proshot Solutions cSwing video teaching software. He has adopted cSwing as his Video analysis and teaching tool.
Clive Tucker commented, “Technology is an integral part of the professional game and cSwing offers me a comprehensive tool for analysing swings. ProShot Solutions understanding of golf technology provides me with the all important technical backup I need”.
“Clive is one of the world’s top coaches and his success with David Howell over the past two years is something to be really admired. His decision to use cSwing is a real compliment to the product and to ProShot. We hope we can develop our relationship with Clive and provide whatever support he needs to continue his success” said Nick Sedgwick from ProShot. www.proshotsolutions.co.uk
Clive Tucker www.clivetuckergolf.co.uk
New sales and marketing manager at Burhill
Burhill Golf Club has appointed Gill Fee as the new sales and marketing manager. Gill brings with her a wealth of sales knowledge, contacts and experience of the hospitality industry.
On top of managing existing clients, introducing new ones and keeping a watchful eye on the competition, Gill will be responsible for organising corporate golf days for which Burhill has an excellent reputation hosting groups from 8 to 120 delegates.
Pip Elson, director of golf at Burhill commented, “We are thrilled to have Gill on board. She is a lively individual with the necessary flair and enthusiasm to make things happen coupled with good organisational and communication skills.” www.burhillgolf-club.co.uk
Bradshaw at Blainroe
Patrick Bradshaw will take up his appointment as the new general manager of Blainroe Golf Club early in January 2006. Patrick has a long history of involvement in golf management and is a member of the famous Bradshaw family of Delgany who have served at that club since 1912 where his brother Eamonn still works. His uncle, three time Ryder Cup player Harry Bradshaw is famous for the ball in the bottle incident in the 1949 Open, while his father Jimmy was the long serving pro at Delgany until 1989. His sister Teresa Thompson is the recently appointed Leinster GUI executive secretary designate.
Patrick’s previous experience includes being clubhouse manager with Delgany Golf Club and tournament director with the PGA Irish Region. He is currently general manager in Charlesland Golf Club a post which he has held for the last five years.
Patrick is currently founding president of the Club Managers Association of Europe (Irish Region) and has officiated as match referee in two Ryder Cups in both the Belfry and Valderrama, with refereeing the match between Tiger Woods and Constantino Rocca as the highlight of his tournament career. www.blainroe.com
PING Collection supports the breast cancer campaign
PING Collection is doing its bit for the Breast Cancer Campaign by offering the charity £1 for every women’s polo shirt it sells from its striking new Spring/Summer ’06 range. The company has pledged a five figure contribution to the campaign.
“We are delighted to support the Breast Cancer Campaign in this way and feel sure the promotion will strike a chord with our customers,” said Anthony Little, PING Collection’s managing director.
Each polo will carry the iconic symbol of the Breast Cancer Campaign – the pink ribbon – as well as an educational swing ticket and eye-catching pink tee.
“Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting one woman in nine in the UK’, said Laura Ramsey, corporate partnerships executive. “PING Collection’s invaluable support will help us to continue our aim of improving its diagnosis and treatment.” www.pingcollection.co.uk
BLEC appoints dealership for the Midlands
BLEC Landscaping Equipment has appointed Boughton Turf Management as the official dealership for BLEC products covering Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Boughton Turf Management already represent a number of well-established companies. Julian Simpson of Boughton TM, launching the new turf-care equipment sales division for the East Midlands, said, “This joint venture provides us with an excellent opportunity to supply a range of the highest quality landscape construction, aeration, sand slit drainage and seeding equipment to our existing customers and to approach new potential users with complete confidence.”
Gary Mumby, managing director of BLEC was equally enthusiastic. “We already have experience working with Boughton Turf Management through their contracting business. Our Harley Rake has been used extensively and is typical of the standard of products we offer. We are certain that this venture will prove very successful and look forward to working closely with Boughton Turf Management for many years to come.” www.blec.co.uk
ECCO delight at Montgomerie victory
Danish shoemaker ECCO announced that Colin Montgomerie wore its renowned World Class Collection golf shoes while capturing the 2005 UBS Hong Kong Open this past weekend.
ECCO staff players Thongchai Jaidee (tie 7th) and Thomas Bjorn (tie 23rd) also put forth strong performances at the event. Jaidee’s finish was particularly important, as he stands in second place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit with just one event left to play.
In addition to playing exclusively in World Class Collection golf shoes from ECCO, Montgomerie sports the ECCO logo on the sleeve of his golf shirt. The 2006 men’s international golf collection consists of five completely new models alongside several returning favourites. It continues the company’s 40-plus-year reputation for strikingly comfortable and fashionable shoes. Each shoe is made using a direct-injection process unique to ECCO in the golf industry and features extra cushion provided by PU-injected midsoles for superior shock absorption. www.eccogolf.com
STRI Receives a Royal visitor
His Royal Highness The Duke of York visited the Sports Turf Research Institute earlier this month and was keen to learn more about STRI’s work, in particular the key roles turf science and new technologies in design and construction now play in supporting today’s constant demands for sustainable, high quality sports surfaces and golf courses.
The Duke’s tour included the extensive trials grounds to see some of the latest sports turf research in action and the government funded WRAP trials, testing multi-purpose compost derived from green waste for use on golf fairways and golf greens, and testing sand derived from recycled glass bottles as an alternative to traditional sand for the construction of golf greens. STRI www.stri.co.uk
Finishing touches for lucky Trevor
For Trevor Smith, the last 3 years have been the happiest in his professional life. His consultancy was awarded the job of project management for the development of the new 18 hole golf course Remedy Oak, in Dorset. This was the second new build golf club he had started from scratch – between 1993-8 he managed the creation of Canford Magna Golf Club’s 45 hole golf complex – so there was no doubt in his mind as to how to undertake the challenge – but this time the standards were to be set even higher. Now Trevor will give you a guided tour of the greens and fairways of Remedy Oak with the enthusiasm only found in someone who knows that he and his team of green keepers, designers, and a multitude of contractors have got it absolutely right.
“They say that if an aircraft looks right it flies right – well we are putting the finishing touches to Remedy Oak now but it looks as though it has been established here for years,” says Trevor. “Potential members and VIP visitors are all greatly impressed by the layout. Everyone involved can be very proud of the achievement.”
Trevor started his career as a trainee green keeper in 1969 having studied modern turf management at Bingley. His interest in golf course development started at Bramshaw Golf Club where he was asked to remodel the course.
“If I won the lottery in a very big way I would build the next Remedy Oak. With the project knowledge and techniques developed over the years there is no need for any course at any location not to be pleasurable and playable.” www.trevorsmithgolfconsultancy.co.uk
ASGCA brochure explains role of golf course architect
The American Society of Golf Course Architects has revised and released a brochure titled, “Selecting Your Golf Course Architect: Questions & Answers.” This four-page piece provides owners, developers and managers with details on the complex role a golf course architect plays in the planning, designing and building of a course.
Tom Marzolf, ASGCA president, describes the importance of choosing a qualified, experienced golf course architect: “Only through a thorough knowledge of the game can the architect develop a true understanding of strategy, shot value, limitations of players and equipment and realistic design possibilities,” he notes. “An experienced golf course architect has a unique skill set that will smooth the process of both new golf course development and remodeling.”
To obtain a free copy of “Selecting Your Golf Course Architect: Questions & Answers,” contact the American Society of Golf Course Architects by mail at 125 N. Executive Drive, Suite 106, Brookfield, WI 53005, by e-mail at info@asgca.org or by phone at (262) 786-5960. For more information on ASGCA www.asgca.org.
People in the news
Story published at 7:00, Tuesday, October 11th, 2005
Graeme Francis joins Hydroscape; New sales manager at Aldila; Boost for Hills and Forrest in Europe and the Middle East; Queenwood’s double act
Graeme Francis joins Hydroscape
Graeme will be involved in general management and sales operations at the Ringwood based company. Hydroscape specialise in the importation, distribution and installation of a range of water related products for the golf and sports turf market. Mi-T-M biological wash down water treatment systems, Aqua Control lake aerators and fountains and Sweetwater sulphur dioxide generators form the core of the company’s product range. Other activities include systems for removing iron from borehole water and Strike Guard lightning warning systems.
Graeme has worked within distribution and contracting of golf, sports and landscape irrigation for over twenty years, much of which has been at senior management levels. He will work to develop and consolidate Hydroscape’s business throughout the UK and European markets. www.hydroscape.co.uk
New sales manager at Aldila
Bruce Chapman has been appointed as UK and European Sales Manager for Aldila. at a time when the huge success of the company’s acclaimed NV line has consolidated Aldila’s position as the world’s No. 1 graphite shaft manufacturer.
Chapman, 48 has spent the last 30 years in the golf industry during which time he has worked for Craigton, Ryder, Mizuno, Callaway, Faldo Design and a number of other leading companies. 18 months ago he became a co-founder and director of IGC (Intelligent Golf Concept) which is based in St Arnoult, Normandy and is dedicated to Custom Fit, Full Assembly and Repair.
Aldila launched its original NV shaft for use in drivers in 2003 and almost immediately it was met with almost universal approval among Tour players and consumers alike. Subsequently the NVS, the Xtreme NV, the NV Protopype and the Pink NV have also received rave reviews and most recently the launch of the NV Iron created an incredible stir when it was shipped to golf shops in America this summer. The NV and NVS Hybrid shaft has also received great acclaim from the OEM sector and has considerable usage on Tour. www.aldila.com
Boost for Hills and Forrest in Europe and the Middle East
Arthur Hills/Steve Forrest and Associates, one of the golf industry’s most active global design teams, has buttressed its operations in Europe and the Middle East with the hire of Olivier Daelemans to direct all business activities relating to current and future projects in both regions.
Olivier Daelemans serves as director of corporate real estate services in the Brussels office of Knight Frank, where he has concluded high-profile real estate deals on behalf of large corporate clients and institutional investors. In assuming the title of Director, European and Middle East Operations for Hills/Forrest, the Belgian-born Olivier Daelemans will continue in his role at Knight Frank. Indeed, both parties see great synergies in the relationship.
Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Hills/Forrest was recently commissioned to design its first course in Bahrain, and has signed development agreements in Turkey, Hungary, Croatia, Portugal and Sweden. The firm also has projects under construction in Mexico and China, in addition to more than 40 active projects in the United States.
www.arthurhills.com
Queenwood’s double act
Husband and wife team, Chris and Karen Dawson (he’s the chef, she’s ‘front of house‘) have recently been appointed to run Queenwood Lodge at Bowood Golf Course in Wiltshire. Located in a fabulous, undulating corner of the 4,000 acre Bowood estate that is owned by the 9th Marquis of Lansdowne, Queenwood is a four-bedroom Georgian lodge that can be taken over exclusively for private occasions and celebrations, by a small group of friends or colleagues. The duo serve up top-class food and hospitality, on a par with an upmarket country house hotel…but the Queenwood experience is so much more private and personal. www.bowood.org.
People in the News
Story published at 0:20, Monday, September 19th, 2005
New Director of Coaching at St Andrews practice centre; PING crowns European Sales Rep of the Year; TMaG strengthens management team; First experience of golf for disabled West Midlands youngsters; Aldila signs Paula Creamer; Lija by Linda Hipp announces British premier for Spring 2006; AIB launch all Ireland club Ryder Cup competition with Christy O’Connor Jnr; Appointment at Avisford Park; PGA of America induction into Hall of Fame
New Director of Coaching at St Andrews practice centre
A new director of coaching has been appointed by PGA Golf Management to head up the new golf academy at St Andrews Links Golf Practice Centre. Steve North joins today from the David Leadbetter Golf Academy in Malaysia, one of the leading golf academies in Asia, where he held the post of director of instruction and worked closely with the world renowned golf instructor.
With a wealth of experience teaching golf at all levels of the game from tour professional to beginners, Steve will head up the new team of PGA professionals at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy which is scheduled to open next spring.
Born in Skegness, Steve turned professional at the age of 17 and held posts at Seacroft Golf Club in Lincolnshire and Royal Jersey Golf Club before joining the Leadbetter Academy in Malaysia. As David Leadbetter’s foremost instructor in Asia he has conducted clinics all across the continent. He has worked with Asian tour and LPGA professionals and has written tuition features for the Par Golf Magazine in Asia and the Malaysian Golf Association.
St Andrews Links Trust www.standrews.org.uk.
PING crowns European Sales Rep of the Year
Vincent Rodenburg has been crowned as PING’s top European Sales Rep of the Year. The 35 year-old Dutchman, who achieved record sales in 2004, is the first ever recipient of the award. Rodenburg received his award over dinner at the St Andrews Links Clubhouse, the trophy being presented by John Solheim, PING’s chairman and chief executive officer of the world’s largest family-owned golf equipment manufacturer.
Rodenburg has worked for PING for four years and has been an avid golfer for some 25 years, his hard work and natural talent for the game earning him a place in the Dutch national team.
“I am delighted to have received this accolade,” said Vincent. “It is reward for a year’s hard work and something I will cherish. With the new launch of G5 range hopefully the 2005/06 year will be even better.” PING Europe www.pingeurope.co.uk
TMaG strengthens management team
Among recent appointments by TaylorMade-adidas Golf Company David Gibbons, formerly a CEO at MacGregor Golf, has been hired as senior vice president and general manager of TMaG. TMaG’s sales and service departments from every region of the world, not only the US, report to Gibbons, including Europe, Japan, Canada, Korea and Asia Pacific.
“We remain committed to taking our customer service to another level, and David will play a huge role in helping us to achieve that goal,” said Mark King, TMaG president and CEO. “He brings an exceptional amount of experience and talent to our organization.”
TaylorMade-adidas Golf www.tmag.com
First experience of golf for disabled West Midlands youngsters
Disabled youngsters from the Birmingham and Worcester area enjoyed a highly positive introduction to golf, thanks to a day of coaching and playing at Shirley Golf Club. Around 50 children from three schools in the area took part (Penn Hall School, Wolverhampton, Wilson Stuart School, Birmingham, and Rose Hill School, Worcester).
The children were given coaching by three experienced golf professionals and also Gareth Jenkins, a gifted golfer himself, who is the Golf Foundation’s regional development officer for the Midlands. The three pros taking part were Stuart Small (Lea Marston GC), Stuart Botteril (Shirley Golf Club) and Paul Johnson (Harborne Golf Club). Children were introduced to driving the ball and chipping, they hit balls with ‘Tri-Golf’ clubs (a modified golf game using plastic clubs and soft balls which the Golf Foundation has introduced to 500,000 children this year) and got to play on the par 3 golf course at Shirley Golf Club.
The event, sponsored by NPower, was organised by the English Federation of Disability Sports, in partnership with the Junior Disability Golf Forum and the Golf Foundation. The Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org
Aldila signs Paula Creamer
Aldila, Inc. (NASDAQ; ALDA), golf’s leading designer and manufacturer of high performance graphite shafts, has announced that it has added LPGA Tour star, Paula Creamer, to its Advisory Staff. Creamer, 19, one of the game’s hottest prospects and a two-time winner on this year’s LPGA Tour, currently uses Aldila’s latest Pink NV Graphite shafts and is testing other company products. She joins an Aldila Advisory Staff that includes Nick Price, 3 time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, 2002 PGA champion Rich Beem, Champions Tour star and CBS Sports announcer Gary McCord and renowned coach Peter Kostis
“We are delighted that Paula has agreed to join our Advisory Staff and look forward to working together for many years to come,” said Mike Rossi, Aldila’s vice president of marketing and sales. Aldila www.aldila.com
Lija by Linda Hipp announces British premier for Spring 2006
North America’s fastest growing women’s golf and sportswear line has four vibrant new collections featuring 170 pieces for Spring 2006. Their introduction follows highly successful collections for Spring and Fall 2005 that helped the Vancouver-based company solidify its position as the one of the industry’s hottest brands, garnering awards while achieving increased revenues, accounts and market penetration.
“We’ve tried to capture the emotion and excitement of Spring with four distinct and dynamic collections,” says Lija (pronounced Lee-zha) Hipp, the company’s founder and principal designer. “The pieces offer a mix of urban and resort sophistication, casual and preppy styles that help women look and feel great no matter where they find themselves.”
Lija is currently sold at Surrey’s renowned, David McLay Kidd-designed Queenwood Golf Club and via the company’s website www.LijaStyle.com . Prices range from €40 for some tops to €240 for select technical outerwear.
Enjoying a rapidly expanding sales force and account base in North America, Lija recently began selling into the UK, Australian and Japanese markets.
Hipp, 38, previously launched her fashion business – Hyp Golf – in July 1997. The company re-branded as Lija in late 2004. Chiefly influenced by both European trends and West Coast style, Hipp has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the hottest designers in active fashion.
AIB launch club Ryder Cup competition with Christy O’Connor Jnr
To celebrate their sponsorship of the Ryder Cup AIB has launched an All Ireland club competition, which affords 24 lucky golfers the opportunity to play in a unique Ryder Cup style match over the Palmer Course at the K Club in July 2006. Details of the event, which has the backing of the GUI, the ILGU and the K Club, will be sent to every golf club secretary in the country.
The innovative idea was developed in conjunction with AIB Ryder Cup Ambassador Christy O’Connor Jnr and is open to every club member (affiliated to the GUI/ILGU), both men and women, in the 32 counties.
Speaking about the competition Mr Billy Andrews, general manager of AIB, said, “The AIB Christy O’Connor Jnr Challenge fulfils a key objective of ours with respect to the our involvement with the Ryder Cup – to give all Irish golf club members the opportunity to live the Ryder Cup dream and to share the experience. We are delighted that the GUI, the ILGU and the K Club all shared that belief and we would encourage all Club Secretaries to register their club at www.aib.ie/rydercup”
Appointment at Avisford Park
Hilton Avisford Park at Walberton, near Arundel, West Sussex has appointed Richard Stillwell’s company, STM; as greenkeepers and groundsmen to the 18 hole golf course and parkland estate, which commenced last month.
Says Steven Henderson, general manager of the Hotel and Golf Club, “As Mr Stillwell lives locally to us, and is acknowledged as an expert providing consultancy to, amongst others, the PGA, we felt there was a unique opportunity for a long term business relationship to develop our 18 hole course. With Richard’s expertise in agronomy, and his team of professional greenkeepers, we have already seen great improvements in the course quality, and have also instigated a 3-year development plan. This will include additional practice facilities, lengthening of some holes, improvements to natural water irrigation and drainage, and some remodelling of the course to add interest and challenge.”
Feedback from both members of the golf club and visitors has been very positive, with George Butler, who has been a Golf Club member for three years, commenting that STM is “doing a fantastic job” .
Avisford Park www.hilton.co.uk/arundel
PGA of America induction into Hall of Fame
The PGA of America inaugurated The PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame with an induction ceremony at The PGA Historical Centre at PGA Village in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The ceremonies honoured 122 PGA members who have made significant and enduring contributions to The PGA of America and the game of golf, and featured engraved granite bricks on the south portico of The PGA Historical Centre.
The 2005 inductees are PGA Honorary President M.G. Orender of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Craig Harmon, PGA Head Professional at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NewYork, and the 2004 PGA Golf Professional of the Year.
Dedicated in 2002, The PGA Historical Centre celebrates the growth of golf in the United States, as paralleled by the advancement of The PGA of America. The Centre’s showcase is the Probst Library, one of the world’s premier golf collections of both periodicals and hardbound books. The PGA of America, founded in 1916, is a not-for-profit organization comprised of more than 28,000 men and women PGA professionals. www.pgaonline.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:00, Monday, August 15th, 2005
A new LET Executive Director; Richard Palmer accepts EGU Presidency for 2007; Captain Woosie backs campaign to juniors; Thomas Levet and C-Thru Grips make a perfect match; Goosen extends relationship with TaylorMade
A new LET Executive Director
The Robe di Kappa Ladies European Tour, (LET), has announced the appointment of Alexandra Armas as Executive Director. Armas, who has a Masters degree in business, will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Tour. A professional golfer for the past four years, Armas’s training also includes a bachelor degree in economics from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. She was appointed by the board of directors of the LET and will lead the business. “I am very excited about my appointment and really encouraged about the continued wealth of interest in women’s golf and the Ladies European Tour,” said Armas.
The first players meeting and AGM with Armas as Executive Director was held on Tuesday 9th August at Machynys Peninsula G&CC in Wales, during which five board members were ratified by the membership. Members were made aware of the huge interest that the LET has encountered by new sponsors wishing to support the Tour into the 2006 season. Karen Lunn, chairman of the board of directors of the LET, said, “The meeting was very positive and, with the members’ support, the board now looks forward to continuing the development of the growth strategy for the long term sustainable success of the LET.”
LET www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Richard Palmer accepts EGU Presidency for 2007
Richard Palmer, currently chairman of the championship committee, has accepted the nomination to become President Elect of the English Golf Union for the year 2006 with a view to becoming its President in 2007.
Sussex-born but Kent by adoption, Richard has lived on the Royal St George’s course in Sandwich Bay for twelve years. He spent his business life in banking but, since retirement in 1995, has played a major role within championship golf with the EGU and the R&A.
He became a member of the R&A in 1982, served on its Championship Committee from 1992-95 and on its Rules Committee from 1999 -2002. He has been a member of the Tournament Panel since 1992 and has refereed in eight Open Championships and a number of European Tour events.
Richard has been a member of the EGU’s Executive and Championship Committees for almost 25 years and the chairman of the latter for the last five years, a post he will relinquish at the end of this year.
He is also now involved with the European Golf Association. A member of its Championship Committee for the past two years he ran the European Men’s Team Championship at Hillside last month.
EGU www.englishgolfunion.org
Captain Woosie backs campaign to juniors
Ian Woosnam has thrown his support behind an ambitious programme to get more than 75,000 new youngsters playing golf by the end of 2007. The Ryder Cup captain has given his backing to the Young Masters Golf (YMG) Junior Golf programme and is determined that his Ryder Cup captaincy will see his sport enjoy a lasting legacy of thousands of new girls and boys playing the game.
“I started golf when I was just seven years old and remember how much fun it was playing as a junior,” says Ian. “The game offers so much in the way of excitement and opportunity for kids and the YMG programme is fantastic. YMG is already having a really positive impact on the game and I hope that my involvement can help to encourage even more new young players to take up this great game.”
He continued: “Importantly too, YMG is having a really positive impact for my fellow PGA pros in clubs all over the country because its superb structured approach means they can spend more time coaching youngsters. The YMG Junior Golf Programme is now being coached by over 550 pros throughout the UK and Ireland and that number is growing all the time, making it available to an ever growing number of youngsters who want to get into golf.”
YMG Golf www.ymg-golf.com
Thomas Levet and C-Thru Grips make a perfect match
Rapidly growing grip company, C-Thru Grips, has signed a formal agreement with Ryder Cup star Thomas Levet to help market the product and stimulate even more demand throughout Europe.
Levet has used C-Thru grips on Tour for several years and is a huge fan of both the concept and the performance of the product, “This sport is about having fun and being an individual and I think C-thru grips embrace both those ideals. My full set of grips feature my own special logo design which not only looks fantastic but the performance is second to none.”
Levet is not alone, over the last couple of seasons over 130 tour players have used C-Thru grips including European Tour winners Miquel Angel Jimenez, Greg Owen, Scott Drummond and Simon Wakefield. In addition rising star Raphael Jacquelin, like fellow Frenchman Thomas Levet, uses a full set of C-Thru grips, citing superior performance and feel as the main reason.
The C-Thru range includes most national flags, a full array of bright colours and even grips bearing slogans. In fact any design is possible from nicknames to birthday messages to club crests and there are also training aid solutions. The grips retail between £7.99 and £9.99 per grip fitted.
C-Thru Grips sales@c-thrugripseurope.com
Goosen extends relationship with TaylorMade
Two-time U.S. Open Champion Retief Goosen, who has played TaylorMade golf equipment since 1996, has extended his relationship with the company thru 2009. Goosen will continue to play a TaylorMade driver, fairway woods and irons; he will continue to use a TaylorMade bag; and will continue to wear TaylorMade headwear, including the TaylorMade logo on the front of his hat, and adidas Golf footwear.
“The best years of my career have occurred while I‘ve used TaylorMade equipment,” said Goosen. “My decision to extend my relationship with the company was very easy to make.”
“Retief is an authentic golfer and a champion, both in the way he plays and the way he conducts himself. We‘re proud to have him as a member of our Tour Staff,” said Mark King, president and CEO of TaylorMade-adidas Golf.
TaylorMade-adidas Golf www.tmag.com
People in the News
Story published at 8:45, Thursday, August 4th, 2005
Pirjo Hotti is FEGGA chairperson; Ashworth appoints new UK & Ireland sales manager; Colin Gregory moves to MF Grounds Care; ‘New Faces’ for STRI’s southern team; ClubCorp chairman joins Environmental Institute for Golf
Pirjo Hotti is FEGGA chairperson
A 37 years old female greenkeeper from Finland is the new chairperson of FEGGA, the Federation of European Golf Greenkeepers Associations. Pirjo Hotti has been involved in FEGGA for some years as a board member and most recently as vice chairperson.
“Becoming chairperson of FEGGA is an honour to me,” says Pirjo “and I’ll do all that I can to improve greenkeeping as a profession in Europe. From FEGGA’s perspective there are two things above all which are close of my heart, education and the environment.
“During the last four years it has been a great pleasure for me to work closely with FEGGA’s chairman Joe Bedford and board members Hubert Kleiner and Sylvain Duval. I want to thank them for their work for European greenkeeping and wish them all the best for the future.”
Pirjo is the course manager at the Nordcenter Golf and Country Club in southern Finland. The club has two very different, challenging and beautiful 18 hole courses both situated in the rocky forest on the edge of the Baltic Sea. The courses are a mixture of heath land and forest, the main characteristics being heather and pine trees.
FEGGA’s vice chairman is Gorazd Nastran (Slovenia) and board members are Iain Ritchie (Ireland), Markus Gollrad (Germany) and Stig Persson (Sweden). www.fegga.org
Ashworth appoints new UK & Ireland sales manager
Ashworth Europe has appointed Lee Farrar as their new UK & Ireland sales manager with effect from 22nd August 2005. Lee has enormous experience both in the retail environment and, more specifically, in the golf industry working for TaylorMade Adidas golf since January 2000.
Grahame Jenkins, senior European director at Ashworth, comments, “Ashworth Europe is delighted to acquire the services of Lee Farrar in the new position of UK & Ireland sales manager. Lee will be a tremendous asset to the continuing growth of the company and his professionalism and knowledge of the industry and of the golf apparel business will be very valuable to our young but strong management team.”
Ashworth® men’s and women’s golf-inspired lifestyle sportswear is distributed domestically and internationally in golf pro shops, resorts, specialty stores and prestigious department stores. www.ashworthinc.com.
Colin Gregory moves to MF Grounds Care
Colin Gregory has been appointed as Massey Ferguson’s UK and Ireland sales manager for grounds care and utility vehicles. In this new role he will be responsible for the company’s expanding range of high quality equipment aimed specifically at this important sector.
A well-known figure in the industry, Colin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. After starting work as an engineering apprentice at Ransomes he transferred to sales for the company before moving to Lely, ending up as sales manager for Lely Iseki. Colin was then appointed managing director of Hardi (UK) and more recently has worked for Port Agric.
This new appointment adds further impetus to Massey Ferguson’s development of its grounds care equipment side. The company has recently introduced a range of new and innovative products and is continually developing new equipment designed specifically to meet the needs of grounds care, municipal, amenity and turf professionals. www.agcocorp.com and www.masseyferguson.com
‘New Faces’ for STRI’s southern team
Thanks to retirements and promotions STRI will be introducing three new members of their southern turfgrass advisory team at Saltex this year.
Steve Gingell, the Thames Valley regional adviser for the past four years, has been promoted to lead the southern team as STRI’s new area manager for southern England and south Wales. Steve has recently relocated from Ascot to Exeter and has been busy re-grouping his region.
Philip Armitage joins STRI from a management position with Glen Farrow, an irrigation company where he worked in a technical advisory role. Philip has an honours degree in Turfgrass Science and a Higher National Diploma in Golf Course Management. He has worked for a number of golf courses around the world including Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the Belfry and Winchester Country Club. Philip will be covering East Anglia and the home counties.
John Lockyer has joined STRI from Spain, where he was working as a golf course manager. John, who has a Masters degree in Sports Turf Management, has worked in the industry for 15 years, including time as a lecturer in turfgrass, soil and plant sciences and supervisory management. John will be covering central southern England.
The fourth member of the team is Stella Rixon. Stella has worked as an STRI regional adviser for three years in the Thames Valley and Kent and is an honours graduate in Biological Sciences, with a specialism in Ecology. Stella’s recent work assignments have included a number of Open Regional Qualifier golf courses.
Assisting the southern team is experienced agronomist Peter Winter, who first joined STRI in 1969. Peter, who has worked in the industry for over 30 years, is well known to greenkeepers and grounds managers in the south west. He opted for semi retirement last year but has agreed to help out and support the new team where required. www.stri.co.uk
ClubCorp chairman joins Environmental Institute for Golf
The Environmental Institute for Golf has named Robert H. Dedman Jr. to its advisory council. He is chairman of the board of ClubCorp, Inc., and chairman of ClubCorp USA, Inc., and becomes the 12th member of the advisory council which is headed by Greg Norman.
“As the owner of more than 30,000 acres of land, ClubCorp is committed to supporting and promoting land ethics and conservation,” Dedman said. “I look forward to participating in The Institute’s role as a caring steward for golf course environments.”
The Environmental Institute for Golf, the philanthropic organization of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. is a collaborative effort of the environmental and golf communities, dedicated to strengthening the compatibility of golf with the natural environment.
The other members of the advisory council are: Tom Crow, founder of Cobra Golf; Dana Garmany, chairman and CEO of Troon Golf; R.D. Hubbard, owner of Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif.; Paul C. Kanavos, chairman and CEO of Flag Luxury Properties, LLC; Vernon A. Kelly Jr., president of PGA Tour Golf Course Properties; Owen G. Larkin, president of the Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, Mass., Jaime Ortiz-Patià±o, owner of Valderrama Golf Club in Sotogrande, Spain; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Nakheel; H. Thomas Webb III, senior vice president of residential development for Crescent Resources; Frank Weed, COO of Medallist Developments; and Weldon Wyatt, founder and CEO of Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, S.C.
The Environmental Institute for Golf www.eifg.org
People in the News
Story published at 0:10, Thursday, July 7th, 2005
Brian Huggett to be Welsh ambassador; Cliff Dews appointed operations director at UK Golf Services; Rules specialist and top lawyer joins BBC team; Stupples home to star at Chart Hills; Great White Shark joins big fish at Senior British Open; High quality field for Golf Foundation’s 2005 Pro-Am
Brian Huggett to be Welsh ambassador
Brian Huggett, one of the most dynamic forces in Welsh golf over the past half century, has been appointed by The European Ryder Cup Board to be its ambassador in Wales as the country prepares to host the 2010 contest at The Celtic Manor Resort.
Only three Welsh golfers have captained Ryder Cup teams – the late Dai Rees, current incumbent, Ian Woosnam and Huggett, who was also a leading member of the bidding team which spearheaded the submission to take The Ryder Cup to Wales.
This new role will involve representing the Ryder Cup Board at public events and advising on the progress of the preparations for staging The Ryder Cup over the next six years. He will work alongside the Board’s public relations agency in Wales, Freshwater UK, which has its headquarters in Cardiff.
“Brian is the ideal person to act as our ambassador,” said European Ryder Cup Director, Richard Hills. “He is highly regarded in Wales, his knowledge of The Ryder Cup is second to none, and his playing record speaks for itself. Brian’s brief will be to work closely with our partners – Ryder Cup Wales and The Celtic Manor Resort – to ensure that The 2010 Ryder Cup is a huge success and a credit to the host nation.”
Brian Huggett appeared in six Ryder Cups and captained the Team in 1977. In 25 Ryder Cup matches, Brian won nine, halved six and lost ten. On home territory, he lost only two games out of nine. His Ryder Cup scalps include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino.
Brian topped the European Order of Merit in 1968 and was ranked third on four occasions (1963, 1969, 1970 and 1972). He won 16 European Tour titles, including the PGA Championship in 1967, the British Match Play Championship in 1968 and the British Masters in 1970.
As a player on the European Seniors Tour, Brian won ten tournaments and was second on three occasions. His Seniors Tour victories include the Senior PGA Championship in 1993 and the Senior British Open and Senior European Masters in 1998.
An accomplished golf course designer, he has advised on the plans to redevelop the Wentwood Hills course at The Celtic Manor Resort to transform it into a lay out ideal for The Ryder Cup in 2010.
“I am totally committed to helping Wales get everything right for 2010,” said Brian. “I think people are only just beginning to realise what a big thing it is to be hosting the world’s third largest sporting event and appreciate the boost it is giving to golf development, tourism and the economy.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to establish Wales as a premier golfing nation. We need to grasp it with both hands.”
The European Tour www.europeantour.com
Cliff Dews appointed operations director at UK Golf Services
UK Golf Services, guardians of the Ram and Stuburt golf brands, are delighted to announce the appointment of Cliff Dews as their new global Operations Director. Having worked exclusively within the golf sector for over 30 years, Cliff brings with him a wealth of experience, previously working for a number of leading footwear, apparel and hardware brands. A well respected figure within the industry, he has held key roles at Etonic, Stylo, Hi-Tec and Spalding, as well as representing the UK golf footwear industry on the board of the FESI in Brussels.
Dews originally linked up with the UK Golf Services team as a consultant last summer; charged with recognising the huge potential in re-launching their much loved shoe brand, Stuburt. Employing leading sports footwear experts, Cliff and the team set about bringing the brand into the twenty first century whilst maintaining the values upon which it had built its reputation. With the rejuvenated footwear company already predicting sales in excess of 70,000 pairs during 2005, it is not surprising that UK Golf Services have moved to secure Cliff’s services on a permanent basis.
“Having known Cliff for many years and recently utilised his extensive knowledge in a consultancy basis, we are delighted that he has agreed to join UK Golf Services in a full-time capacity,” commented UK Golf Services managing director, Graeme Stevens. “Cliff has been instrumental to the success of the Stuburt brand since its summer re-launch and we will be looking to apply his expertise further to help maintain this positive momentum for Stuburt as well as Ram.”
Dews takes on his new role with immediate effect and will be based at the companies Uxbridge headquarters. RAM Golf www.ramgolf.co.uk & Stuburt www.stuburt.com
Rules specialist and top lawyer joins BBC team
A lawyer is joining the BBC commentary team for the Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland, which tees off on 14 July. Ian Pattinson was chairman of the Rules of Golf Committee of The R&A between 1999 and 2003. As chairman he was responsible for reviewing and signing off the current volume of the Rules of Golf. He is also a family law specialist and partner at Hewitsons solicitors in Cambridge.
“When a rules infringement occurs,” he said, “you not only have to know the rules, but also need to consider previous decisions established by precedent. No two golf courses are the same and yet the rules have to be applied equally and fairly, whatever the conditions and wherever in the world that course may be. My role in the commentary team is to provide quick analysis of the implications of any possible infringements and the likely outcome as it unfolds.”
Pattinson will be stationed in the commentary box for eight hours a day for all four days of the Open. “The producer gives instructions through one ear of the headphones and I receive the comments of my colleagues in the commentary team in the other ear,” explained. “I also hear any conversations that are taking place between the rules officials on the course who accompany each of the 52 groups of three players. At the same time I‘m watching the action on the TV monitors.
“This means that I get only a few seconds notice before having to give an opinion on an incident. This can be quite challenging and certainly puts me on my mettle to get it right.”
He believes that his legal training is very helpful when it comes to commenting on the Rules of Golf. “I deal with family law matters at Hewitsons, which requires me to gather information, analyse it and then determine how the law applies to any given situation. It’s the same with the Rules of Golf. The only difference is that at St Andrews I‘ll also have what is probably the best seat in the house to watch one of the world’s top sporting events.”
Stupples home to star at Chart Hills
The Robe di Kappa Ladies European Tour (LET) returns to Chart Hills GC in Kent this week for the €165,000 KSPoker.com Ladies English Open (LEO), from 8-10 July. Headlining this year’s star field is the reigning Weetabix Women’s British Open Champion Karen Stupples, who hails from the nearby coastal town of Deal and Laura Davies, from England. Both will be vying for their national title at the prestigious Nick Faldo-designed layout.
Dover-born Stupples will be playing virtually in her own back garden and she is joined by a top-class array of former Solheim Cup stars including Patricia Meunier Lebouc from France, Catriona Matthew and Janice Moodie from Scotland, as well as the defending champion Maria Hjorth, from Sweden.
Davies, the most successful female golfer of all time with 66 professional victories and four major titles to her name, will be determined to secure her first win of the season in front of her home supporters, as will Stupples, who romped to a five-shot victory around Sunningdale’s Old Course last July to win her first major championship.
Davies last won the event in 1996, before it was successfully brought back to the LET schedule last season.
The Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Great White Shark joins big fish at Senior British Open
Two-times Open Champion Greg Norman will take his European Seniors Tour bow in Scotland, where a stellar cast has been confirmed for the 19th Senior British Open Championship, presented by Aberdeen Asset Management, from 21-24 July.
Close of entries this week sees the 50 year old Australian take his place alongside the likes of Bob Charles, Tom Kite, Gary Player, Craig Stadler and Tom Watson – five players who have all enjoyed Major success on the regular Tours in the United States and Europe before capturing titles at Senior level. The sextet has accumulated a remarkable 39 Major victories.
Both the leading money winners on this season’s European Seniors and US Champions Tours, Carl Mason and Dana Quigley respectively, are also confirmed for the £1,000,000 event at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, as are two Ryder Cup assistants. Des Smyth, twice a winner on the 2005 Champions Tour, will support European Team Captain Ian Woosnam at The K Club next September while Loren Roberts, who lost a play-off at the 1994 US Open, has been selected as Tom Lehman’s right-hand man.
Kite will be hoping to go one better than last year when he had to settle for a share of second place with Eduardo Romero at Royal Portrush Golf Club. European Seniors Tour rookie Pete Oakley had started the final day with a one stroke lead and held his nerve to produce the biggest upset in the Championship’s 19 year history.
Oakley will defend his title and Romero is making a rare excursion away from the main European Tour to play. Other star attractions include Howard Clark, Jay Haas, John A Jacobs, Peter Jacobsen, Mark James, Graham Marsh, Mark McNulty, Andy North, two-times winner Christy O‘Connor Jnr, Jerry Pate, Don Pooley and Ian Stanley.
This event is the first of a three year deal between Aberdeen Asset Management, the internationally-based Fund Management Group, The R&A and the European Seniors Tour to support the Senior British Open, which was accorded Senior Major status two years ago. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for £15 each day and parking is free.
High quality field for Golf Foundation’s 2005 Pro-Am
The Pro-Am for junior golf, organised by the Golf Foundation and the PGA European Tour, and now in its 19th year, could help raise a cool £50,000 to get more youngsters on to our golf courses.
The momentum which began at the British Golf Industry Association’s golf day in April at Frilford Heath (where £24,000 was raised for the Foundation) can now be built upon to raise a further £25,000 plus at the Golf Foundation’s Pro-Am – held 10th October at The Buckinghamshire.
Press interest will help bookings for this prestigious event, which is backed by the PGA European Tour. A strong field of professionals will be teeing it up, and the list of high quality players expected also includes one of the sport’s greatest ever amateurs, Golf Foundation president Sir Michael Bonallack.
Sir Michael, five-time winner of the English Amateur Championship, will be joined by a bevy of top-drawer golfers as the Golf Foundation raises invaluable funds for its grass roots development work in junior golf.
Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, Mike Round, said, “Pro-Ams at top golf courses are always exciting for those taking part but throw in the chance to raise money for a good cause and you have a special day that will live long in the memory. We are particularly grateful to have the backing of the European Tour for this, the 19th year of the event.”
Mike added, “By publicising this event now, we are hoping to generate significant interest from the many companies which enjoy this type of golf day.”
Media interest should be strong: the Foundation has recently partnered the Daily Telegraph and Marriott to launch the 2005 ‘Golf Roots’ programme to attract new young players in inner city and urban areas and the Daily Telegraph was an early blue chip company to sign up for the Pro-Am.
To buy a starting time for a team of three amateurs it will cost £990, a fee which includes golf on one of the finest courses in the London area, accompanied by a PGA professional, plus champagne breakfast and dinner, and entertainment. For more information about booking a team for the event call Sarah Morris on 01920 876200.
People in the news
Story published at 0:10, Thursday, June 23rd, 2005
Duke of York at Barclays Classic Golf Tournament; LET promotes Becky Brown to Commercial Manager; RadarGolf hires former Maxfli Marketing Director; Kylie and Chris join the Golfgirls at St Andrews; New territory manager at RS Bird Ltd; A chiropractor online
Duke of York at Barclays Classic Golf Tournament
HRH The Duke of York has accepted an invitation to be the guest of honour of Barclays Capital, the investment banking division of Barclays PLC, for the final two days of this week’s Barclays Classic golf tournament. The tournament is taking place from 23 to 26 June at the Westchester Country Club in Harrison, New York.
In the past, Prince Andrew has been a guest of Barclays at its Scottish Open golf tournament at Loch Lomond. He also visited Barclays Capital’s offices in London in November last year for a presentation on the investment bank’s business.
Among his many responsibilities, he is the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, in which role he supports the activities of British companies overseas. Prince Andrew is also chairman of the Trustees of the Outward Bound Trust, a charity that has been actively supported by Barclays.
Barclays Capital www.barclayscapital.com/.
LET promotes Becky Brown to Commercial Manager
Lizza Moya, managing director of the Robe di Kappa Ladies European Tour, has announced that Becky Brown has been promoted to Commercial Manager. Becky has been working for the LET for over four years, most previously as Client Services and Marketing Executive.
She will be responsible for client management and new business development, as well as implementing the commercial requirements of the Tour. She has contributed to the LET’s successful partnerships with its main sponsors, Robe di Kappa and ECCO, over the past two years and brings a breadth of experience to her new position.
Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com
RadarGolf hires former Maxfli Marketing Director
RadarGolf(TM) Inc. has hired Guy Peters to the position of vice president of sales and marketing. Mr. Peters has been working with RadarGolf for the past two years as an advisory board member and consultant.
He has been in the golf industry since 1998 when he joined the Dunlop Maxfli Sports Corporation as the brand manager for Dunlop golf balls. Since then he has held several positions, the most recent being director of US marketing for TaylorMade-adidas Golf. While at Maxfli, he was instrumental in the creation and launch of the Maxfli Noodle, which won several awards for “Product of the Year” in the industry.
“Guy has been extremely helpful in developing our brand, and we are excited to have him on board full time now,” said RadarGolf CEO Steve Harari. “As we move into our commercialization phase, Guy will also focus on our sales strategy and has already begun conversations with key account partners.”
In addition, RadarGolf announced the company would begin shipping systems featuring Ball Positioning System(TM) technology in October 2005 to customers in the United States and Canada. System shipments outside of North America will begin in 2006.
RadarGolf www.radargolf.com.
Kylie and Chris join the Golfgirls at St Andrews
Following an international search Astrid Turner and Rob McConnell, the directors of Golfgirl St Andrews, have contracted two new full time professionals. Kylie Moulds and Chris Miller started on 1st May and have already received outstanding feedback from clients.
“We were looking initially for one professional, but when Australian golf professionals Kylie and Chris applied as a couple we couldn’t refuse,” said Astrid. “The opportunity to work and teach in St Andrews particularly with our emphasis on teaching women was a huge incentive for them. Rob and I recognised in them the same approach that we have to golf. Their credentials spoke for themselves.”
Kylie and Chris are taking care of Golfgirl business for the next couple of years while Rob and Astrid have a sabbatical in Australia. www.golfgirl-standrews.com
New territory manager at RS Bird Ltd
John Quinton has been appointed Territory Manager at RS Bird Ltd, the Ransomes Jacobsen dealer for south and mid Wales, based at Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan. John will be responsible for turf maintenance equipment sales and support throughout the region.
For the past three years he held the position of Machinery Supervisor and then Machinery Manager at Glendale based in Preston and prior to that farmed tobacco in Zimbabwe. He is a graduate of Harper Adams University College in Shropshire where he gained a HND in agricultural engineering.
A chiropractor online
A new website which uses the latest technological, medical and scientific techniques to help improve a golfer’s swing has been developed by Australian chiropractor, Ronald Burke who created www.getfittogolf.com in consultation with golf professionals, fitness coaches, a team of chiropractors and website designers.
Burke said that if a golfer has a spinal problem or incorrect posture they will have a poor swing. “That’s why I started this program. To help people understand why they’re golf swing is imperfect,” Burke said. “If a person has poor posture or a muscle imbalance or some other biomechanical problem they won’t be able to hit a golf ball square to a target and they will hook, slice, push or pull the ball. It doesn’t matter how much a golfer spends on lessons or equipment if they have a fault in their spine they won’t be able to swing the club properly.”
Burke said the Website was designed to help golfers play better golf and to improve their health and fitness and prevent injury. “The idea is for individuals to combine the diagnosis they receive from the site with lessons from professional golfers, exercise and other medical help, if that is needed.”
The product will be available worldwide, with a special introduction price of $47 to the first 500 members. www.getfittogolf.com
People in the news
Story published at 8:30, Friday, June 10th, 2005
Patrick Gosset to retire as IOG chief executive; Sustainable golfing group appoints project manager; South Americans claim shock win; Callaway Golf and Annika Sorenstam extend contract; Barrington takes world title; Karen Stupples joins Hi-Tec golf team
Patrick Gosset to retire as IOG chief executive
Patrick Gosset is stepping down this summer as chief executive of the Institute of Groundsmanship. Announcing his plans to retire and return to the West Country, Patrick said, “The IOG is a unique organisation with a tremendous heritage and one in which I can take very great pride in having been associated.
“It has been a great experience working with so many people, both in the Institute and across the wider industry, who are so truly dedicated to their work and to the advancement of their profession.”
Patrick joined the IOG in 1996 as its first chief executive, an appointment which transformed the Institute into a professionally-managed organisation and established firm foundations for its subsequent growth and development.
A new chief executive will be appointed in due course. IOG www.iog.org
Sustainable golfing group appoints project manager
The Scottish Golf Environment Group (SGEG), a partnership of the Scottish Golf Union, the R&A, Scottish Natural Heritage and the Scottish Executive, has appointed Carolyn Hedley as its new Project Manager to lead the delivery of its research and developmental work. Carolyn’s background is in civil and environmental engineering within the water industry and she brings with her a variety of project and environmental management skills.
Over the past nine years SGEG has provided advice to over 330 golf clubs and facilities, and distributed a range of technical support materials – addressing issues such as climate change, waste management, energy conservation and new golf course development. In addition, considerable assistance has been provided to the education of green-keepers and golf course architects.
SGEG has established itself as a valuable contributor to the overall sustainability of Scottish Golf, demonstrating that alongside golf’s contribution to the economy and society, it also plays a valuable role in the conservation of Scotland’s environment. Scottish Golf Union www.scottishgolfunion.org
South Americans claim shock win
Emerging golf nation Colombia proved the surprise package at the International Pairs world final at Celtic Manor. Pablo Hernandez, 20, and Julio Garcia Salas, 28, romped to a four-point win from English teenagers Robbie Turner, 17, and Ian Ritchie, 16.
The International Pairs is the largest event for club golfers in the world. Already 32 countries are signed up to compete for the 2006 competition.
This year’s UK final takes place at St Andrews Bay Golf Resort & Spa in October and clubs can still register to take part. At just £5 per person, it requires just four good rounds of golf for anybody to represent their country at the 2006 world final. www.internationalpairs.com
Callaway Golf and Annika Sorenstam extend contract
Annika Sorenstam has played and endorsed Callaway Golf equipment ever since turning professional in 1993. The exact duration and financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a Company spokesman said the deal extends past 2010.
Sorenstam, 34, still had one year remaining on her existing contract with Callaway Golf when she and the Company recently reached agreement on a new deal. William C. Baker, Callaway Golf chairman and CEO, said the timing was planned, in part to preclude any distractions or speculation as Sorenstam continues her pursuit of career goals that had heretofore seemed out of reach for any female golfer. Those goals include winning all four LPGA major championships in the same year for an unprecedented Grand Slam and breaking Kathy Whitworth’s career record of 88 LPGA victories.
Sorenstam currently leads the LPGA Tour in 10 statistical categories, including earnings ($1.23 million), scoring average (68.5), driving distance (271.8 yards), greens in regulation (76%) and wins (5). Her most remarkable gains have been in distance off the tee, where she has gained nearly 30 yards in her average drive in the past five years, jumping from 243.8 in the 2000 season to 271.8 this year. www.callawaygolf.com
Barrington takes world title
Paul Barrington, 35, from The Players Golf Club, Bristol, took the inaugural World Golf Pages Trickshot Championship at Celtic Manor with a hugely entertaining display of stunning golf shots and witty repartee.
Barrington, who has been a pro for 17 years, took the title – and the £5,000 prize money – by just three points from Magnolia Park’s Jeremy Dale, with American Ben Witter a further four points adrift in third.
But every one of the 11 competitors provided memorable moments, with each producing their own specialist trick – possibly the most spectacular being Witter’s amazing driving ability while balancing on a large ball.
Judges Ewen Murray, Mark Roe and Adger Brown praised all the competitors and paid some incredibly high compliments – but also made some cutting judgments. As Barrington said: “I know how they must feel on Pop Idol now…”
But there was one thing on which the judges all agreed: the technical ability of Spaniard Vicente Ballesteros. Each of the judges awarded Ballesteros – Seve’s brother – maximum marks for technical ability. www.wgtsc.co.uk
Karen Stupples joins Hi-Tec golf team
HI-TEC Sports has signed a new 3 year contract securing the exceptional talents of golfing British Champion, Karen Stupples. Competing at this year’s US Women’s Open at the end of June, Stupples is HI-TEC’s best hope of becoming the third British player to win a US major.
HI-TEC’s other golfing ambassadors include Ian Woosnam and Padraig Harrington, who have been associated with the brand for 13 and 9 years respectively. along with the exceptional South African player, Charl Schwartzel.
HI-TEC is dedicated to supporting promising young golfers and already has contracts with South African player Titch Moore and Dutch golfer Maarten Lafeber. www.hi-tecsports.co.uk
People in the news
Story published at 0:05, Tuesday, May 17th, 2005
Jim Arthur; Nike Golf positions management team for further global brand growth; Scotts adds strength to turf and amenity team; LET appoints Beth Engblom as sponsorship director; New sales demonstrator and trainer for Kubota
Jim Arthur
Jim Arthur B.Sc. (Agric.) passed away at 2 pm on Saturday 14th October. He was 84 years old and had recently been diagnosed as having cancer. Jim Arthur was appointed an advisor to STRI as long ago as 1947 and had acted as the R&A’s agronomist since 1971.
He wrote many articles and books including Practical Greenkeeping, which was published by the R&A in 1997. During his long career Jim Arthur was an adviser to more than 550 golf clubs in Britain and Europe. He had a reputation for plain-speaking and his consistent theme was that the traditional methods are the most simple and most effective, both in terms of condition and cost.
His most recent article appeared only a few days ago on the website of BIGGA http://www.bigga.org.uk/greenkeeper/viewnews.php?id=468 and ends with these words:
“Why can some people not leave well alone? If it isn‘t broke don‘t try and fix it. All the basic principles are constantly attacked often for blatant commercial reasons, yet they do work, give better results and cost so much less.”
Nike Golf positions management team for further global brand growth
Mike Francis will be leaving his position as general manager, Nike Golf Canada to become the general manager of Nike Golf EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Francis replaces Johnny Trainor who will be taking another position within Nike. Francis, who has 20 years of experience in the golf industry, has been with Nike Golf Canada since June of 2003 and has led the business to 28% growth this fiscal year.
Mike Kelly, Nike Golf’s category business director for golf clubs, will replace Mike Francis as general manager for Nike Golf Canada. Kelly has held numerous positions with Nike Golf over the past six years and was instrumental in creating and growing Nike Golf’s club business over the past three years.
Stan Grissinger will assume responsibilities for the golf club category becoming category business director for clubs and balls. Grissinger has taken Nike Golf’s ball business from less than 1% to 10%. Under Grissinger’s leadership the ball category for Nike Golf continues to grow with the introduction of the most talked about ball on the market, the One Platinum. www.nikegolfeurope.com
Scotts adds strength to turf and amenity team
Scotts has further strengthened its UK and Ireland Professional Turf and Amenity Division sales team with a number of personnel changes.
Simon Barnaby has been promoted to technical product manager for the business. In this role, he is responsible for the ongoing technical development and product marketing of the Turf & Amenity Division’s product range, and providing support for business growth. He also continues to provide specific key agronomic field support to the UK and Irish markets.
Scotts has appointed a new member to the team, Ed Carter, as northern area sales manager. Ed joins from Alpha Amenity, where he worked for nearly four years as a technical sales representative in Northern England. He has over eight years‘ experience in the professional market, holding positions in greenkeeping, parks maintenance and forestry. http://www.scottsprofessional.co.uk
LET appoints Beth Engblom as sponsorship director
Lizza Moya, managing director of the Robe di Kappa Ladies European Tour, has announced the appointment of Beth Engblom as sponsorship director for The Solheim Cup and Nordic Region. Engblom will manage the sponsorship of The 2007 Solheim Cup and provide support to the Nordic events, which form the Volvo Cross Country Challenge. She will be based in Sweden where she has many years of experience working in the Scandinavian sponsorship market www.ladieseuropeantour.com
New sales demonstrator and trainer for Kubota
From mid-August 2005, Kubota (U. K.) Limited will have a new southern area machinery demonstrator and trainer within its tractor and grass-care division. Having joined the company in April this year, Phil Brooks is currently “shadowing” Mike Hawkins, the current holder of the position, who will retire officially on 19 August after 17 years‘ service with Kubota.
Phil Brooks is no stranger to the Kubota product range having worked previously with Kubota dealer, Globe Organic Services, Olton, Solihull. When he takes over his new post formally on 22 August, Phil will be responsible for demonstrating Kubota tractors and ride-on mowers to prospective customers located south of a line from the Wash to mid Wales. He will also assist Kubota’s central and southern zone managers with shows, product installations and the training of dealers and their customers in the safe and sound operation of Kubota tractors and professional grass-cutting equipment.
Well known and respected throughout the industry, Mike Hawkins has worked as an engineer and machinery demonstrator since 1955 when he left school to join equipment manufacturer, Twose of Tiverton. Although he retires officially from Kubota in August, Mike’s knowledge and experience will be continue to be available to Kubota owners and users as he plans to assist Devon-based Kubota dealer, MST, on a part-time basis. www.kubota.co.uk
People in the News
Story published at 8:40, Wednesday, March 30th, 2005
A change for Nikolov; New Director of Leaderboard Golf Ltd; Scott Evans to head London Golf Club management team; Indoor Golf Experience wins business award
A change for Nikolov
Alexey Nikolov has decided that it is time for a change and has decided to leave the position of the General Secretary of the Russian Golf Association.
He is hoping to have more time to concentrate on golf journalism, especially his position as an editor for Golf Digest Russia, and TV commentating. He will also be involved in a few projects in Russia and Ukraine as a consultant and remain a part of the Russian Golf Association in a supporting role.
Denis Zherebko will be taking care of the Association’s international relations with immediate effect and can be contacted at info@rusgolf.ru
To contact Alexey Nikolov write to the magazine at golf@golfdigest.ru
New Director of Leaderboard Golf Ltd
David Walls has been appointed the new sales and marketing director of Leaderboard Golf Ltd. David, from Gillingham, Kent, takes up his new appointment on Friday, 1st April, having previously been general manager at Leaderboard-owned golf club Chart Hills.
The Leaderboard Group owns four top quality golf courses in England – Chart Hills in Kent, The Oxfordshire, Dale Hill in East Sussex and Sandford Springs on the Berkshire/Hampshire border. David Walls, 44, is looking forward to enhancing the group’s growing reputation.
“It’s great to be part of something in the golf industry that’s exciting and innovative,” he said. “Leaderboard wants to surpass everything expected by visitors and members, and we want to create a lasting effect. Our intention is to be better than the rest, and to be better you need to be different. I am delighted to play my part in creating those differences.”
Paul Gibbons, owner and chairman of the Leaderboard Group, said, “I am delighted David has decided to join us as a director. He has done a tremendous job in the short time he has been general manager of Chart Hills in Kent, and his track record in sales and marketing will be a great asset to the group.”
Leaderboard Group www.leaderboardgolf.co.uk
Scott Evans to head London Golf Club management team
Scott Evans has accepted the position of General Manager at The London Golf Club near Sevenoaks in Kent. He joins what many consider to be among the finest examples of the genius of Jack Nicklaus, who designed both the Heritage and International courses in 1993.
Scott started his career as an assistant professional at Whitecraigs GC in Glasgow. In 1990 he joined Troon G&CC in Arizona, beginning his close connection with Troon Golf Management He assisted with the opening of Dubai Creek and then Loch Lomond, before joining Bearwood Lakes in Berkshire. As a director and general manager at Bearwood Lakes for nine years, he was responsible for taking the club from its inception through to a full membership status.
Scott Evans heads a team consisting of Heath Harvey in sales and marketing and Mike Hughesdon in greenkeeping and agronomy. Heath’s previous 11 years in golf were spent at Chart Hills, Wentworth and Stoke Park. Mike, from Sunningdale, is a member of the R&A and spent 15 years on the BBC’s golf commentary team. He has also been involved with golf course management at Old Head Golf Links at Kinsale, Ireland, and Lake Nona G&CC in Orlando, Florida.
Recently acquired by the Bendinat Group, The London Golf Club is the second golf course within the group’s portfolio along with The Royal Bendinat Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca.
www.londongolf.co.uk
www.realgolfbendinat.com
Indoor Golf Experience wins business award
After just 3 months Daniel Lee has received a best start-up business award for his new venture at Hastings, East Sussex. The Indoor Golf Experience has a shop, coffee area, comprehensive workshop with fully qualified club fitting staff, a putting area and two hitting bays. Golfers and non-golfers alike are welcome and group events can also be catered for.
This concept, “Where golf’s no longer just a game…it’s an Experience…” was developed using a combination of Daniel’s experience as a golf professional and the very latest golf electronics manufactured by Sports Coach Systems based in Dorking, Surrey.
“For those already playing the game,” said Daniel, “we‘re looking to ‘attack‘ any problems on two main fronts, firstly by giving swing advice using Digital Video Analysis and secondly, but equally importantly, by performance analysis of the golfer’s equipment. Sports Coach Systems‘ product enables us to do both those things effectively and accurately. It’s pointless trying to improve a player’s technique if their equipment is unsuitable.”
There’s also advice in abundance for those starting out or just considering taking up the game; both young and not-so-young, and the two simulators allow golf to be played on some of the best courses in the world whatever the weather, time of day or standard of golfer.
Daniel Lee info@indoorgolfexperience.co.uk
Sports Coach Systems www.sports-coach.com
People in the news
Story published at 11:00, Monday, June 28th, 2004
Hawkstone Park’s longest serving employee retires after 50 years; Operations Director at Flaxby Park; Crown Golf develops senior management team; Tyson appointment adds ‘punch‘ to London Golf Show; New Head Professional appointed at The Chase; Ian Poulter opens the TaylorMade Performance Centre; Chris Morton of Mizuno voted Crown Golf ‘Rep of the Year‘; Ed Several is new Show Manager for PGA Golf Exhibitions
Hawkstone Park’s longest serving employee retires after 50 years
After 50 years of service, Hawkstone Park’s longest serving employee, Estate and Golf Course Manager, Frank Tong is leaving behind the bunkers, fairways and greens to retire. He originally joined the Shropshire club in 1954 to work on the farm and shortly after transferred to the golf course, working as Assistant Greenkeeper to Alex Lyle, father of Sandy Lyle.
Frank’s long and distinguished career at Hawkstone Park has only been interrupted by National Service and short spells as Greenkeeper and Head Greenkeeper at Leamington and County Golf Club.
As Estate and Golf Course Manager, Frank’s main responsibilities are the management and upkeep of the championship Hawkstone and Windmill courses and the six-hole Academy course as well as 100 acres of wooded parkland.
Commenting on his retirement, Frank said, “Over the years I‘ve met and worked with people from every walk of life and I‘ve never tired of the Park’s beautiful surroundings. The work has been varied, often challenging but always rewarding.
“I‘m looking forward to retirement. Although I‘m no longer able to play golf I‘m still an armchair enthusiast. I also plan to spend time travelling and I hope to go to Australia to visit family.”
Mike Sheehan managing director of Hawkstone Park said, “Frank is our longest serving member of staff and is extremely popular. He has shown many years of dedication and on behalf of everyone at Hawkstone Park I would like to thank him for his unstinting loyalty and work and wish him a very long and happy retirement.”
Hawkstone Park www.hawkstone.co.uk
Operations Director at Flaxby Park
Iain Russell-Jarvie has been appointed operations director at Flaxby Park Golf and Country Club, a new 27-hole golf course and hotel complex at Flaxby, between York and Harrogate, which opens on 1st July. He will be responsible for managing the golf club and overseeing the development of Flaxby Park’s four-star hotel and spa, which is scheduled for completion in Autumn 2005.
Iain Russell-Jarvie has spent over 30 years in hotel and leisure management in the UK and overseas. He is a former resort director at the five star Quinta Do Lago Resort in Portugal.
“Flaxby Park Golf and Country Club is set to be one of the premier golf and leisure facilities in the north of England,” he said. “It will provide a very high standard of golf for private members as well as visitors and its convenient location close to the A1M will make the hotel and spa very popular with discerning visitors to the region, whether on business or pleasure.”
Flaxby Park Golf and Country Club www.flaxbyparkgolf.com
Crown Golf develops senior management team
Crown Golf has made two new appointments as the company strengthens its senior management team. Mark Clarke has been appointed Group Food and Beverage Manager and Caroline Griffiths has been made Head of Retail for the group.
Mark’s position, which is a new central role for the company, involves overseeing the hospitality function at all nine of Crown Golf’s clubs across the UK. Mark has worked with Crown Golf for six years, most recently as General Manager at the Chase Golf Club in Staffordshire. He has also worked in management positions at other prestigious Crown Golf Clubs including The Vale and Batchworth Park.
Before joining Crown Golf in 1998, Mark was Clubhouse Manager at The Windlesham in Bagshot, Surrey, and prior to this he worked with the development team at American Golf UK.
Caroline Griffiths, who has worked as head pro at the Vale Golf Club for over 13 years, has been appointed Head of Retail for Crown Golf. Her role includes overseeing the management of all eight retail outlets in the group covering areas such as purchasing, recruitment, training and merchandising.
Her appointment reflects Crown Golf’s focus on the retail business of its clubs. A substantial investment in the refurbishment and extension of retail facilities at the clubs has already had a positive impact, with a 22% increase in profits year on year to date.
Caroline comments: “The public are moving away from the high street discount outlets, and coming back to green grass sites where they can find a more personalised service from people they trust. We are setting new standards for the industry with our retail offering. Our customers can speak with trained staff who have the knowledge and expertise to ensure they choose the right clubs and accessories and get more from their golf.
“Our focus on retail also reflects the changing culture in our clubs – appealing to a younger market and bringing new players into the game.”
Crown Golf www.crown-golf.co.uk
Tyson appointment adds ‘punch‘ to London Golf Show
RB Exhibitions has made a heavyweight appointment with the recruitment of Project Manager Jay Tyson who will take on responsibility for the launch of the inaugural London Golf Show in 2005.
Scheduled to run for four days, from the 21st to 24th April 2005 at ExCel, London’s premier exhibition centre, the London Golf Show is forecasting more than 60,000 visitors will attend the new event.
Tyson, who has more than ten years experience in the event industry and previously worked for Reed Exhibitions, has run golf events in South Africa, USA and in Europe.
“A major consumer golf show in the UK has been missing from the event calendar for too long and I am delighted to be working on such an exciting project,” said Jay Tyson. “It will be a great experience to work alongside Brian Wiseman, and the rest of the very experienced team here.”
Ross Broadstock, managing director of the London Golf Show, added, “We are delighted to have recruited someone with Jay’s wealth of experience in the event industry, and in particular the golf industry, he will be a real asset to our team.”
The London Golf Show www.thelondongolfshow.co.uk
New Head Professional appointed at The Chase
Richard Jenkins took over as Head Golf Professional at The Chase Golf Club in Penkridge on 21st June. With a wealth of experience as a teaching professional, one of Richard’s key objectives will be to introduce golf to a wider market by attracting new golfers to the club including juniors, women and seniors.
Richard was previously employed, for the past four and a half years, as the Teaching Professional at the 36-hole Thornbury Golf Centre in Bristol. Prior to this he held the position of Head Professional at Bowood Golf Club in Cornwall. In addition to a strong background within the retail side of the business and the day to day running of a golf club, Richard prides himself on the delivery of a first class teaching product.
Mark Clarke, general manager at The Chase, comments: “We are delighted that Richard will be heading up our team of professionals and I‘m confident that members, visitors and staff will all benefit from his quality teaching experience. He joins the club at an exciting time, following the recent refurbishment of the pro-shop, and will add strength and value to the existing management team.”
The Chase Golf Club www.crown-golf.co.uk
Ian Poulter opens the TaylorMade Performance Centre
The TaylorMade staff player was on hand to open the TaylorMade Performance Centre at The De Vere Belfry. The Performance Centre, which features proprietary Motion Analysis Technology by TaylorMade (MATT) is the only one of its kind in Europe.
The MATT System uses a number of high-speed video cameras to track the position of multiple reflective markers attached to the golf club and player. From the positions of these markers, a detailed computer animation of the movements of the player and the golf club is produced and can be reviewed. This computer animation is a complete three-dimensional rendering of the golf swing that can be viewed from any point of view and can easily be manipulated to view any part of the golf swing
Ian Poulter said, “The TaylorMade Performance Centre is at the forefront of club fitting and teaching technology and is a facility that can be used by both professional and amateur players alike. I am delighted the UK now has a facility such as this as it is a valuable tool in my own continued improvement and success.”
The MATT system includes a launch monitor that measures the speed, launch angle and spin rate of the golf ball. In addition swing measurements collected by the MATT system can be combined with results from a questionnaire to create a detailed player profile. This profile can be used to recommend golf equipment best suited to that player.
TaylorMade-adidas Golf Company www.tmag.com
Chris Morton of Mizuno voted Crown Golf ‘Rep of the Year‘
In a bid to highlight the importance of customer service in the sports industry, Crown Golf has announced its ‘Rep of the Year‘ for 2003. Chris Morton, sales representative for Mizuno in the south east, was voted by managers at all Crown Golf’s eight clubs as the individual that most consistently provided exceptional service.
Commenting on the award, Caroline Griffiths, Crown Golf’s Head of Retail, said, “We work with over 25 suppliers at our clubs and are strong believers that in this day and age service counts for a lot. Chris provided us with superb support throughout the year. He makes the effort to go into all our stores and helps pull the product through with professional merchandising and training. He even returns every phone call!”
Chris‘ award includes membership at his local club at Chesfield Downs, which also entitles him to play at the eight other Crown Golf clubs across the UK.
Stuart Watson, head of sales for Mizuno UK, says, “I am delighted for Chris as this award reflects the professionalism and commitment with which he manages all his accounts, not just Crown Golf. Chris joined Mizuno four years ago, and has very successfully transferred the account management skills he learned in the FMCG world to the golf industry. Chris is an important and integral part of my team, and has a very bright future ahead of him at Mizuno. Everyone at Mizuno is very proud that Chris has won such a prestigious award, and we thank Crown Golf for recognising Chris‘ qualities.”
Mixuno www.mizunoeurope.com
Ed Several new Show Manager for PGA Golf Exhibitions
Reed Exhibitions has announced that Ed Several will join the PGA Golf Exhibitions management team as Industry Vice President and Show Manager beginning 1st July. Several assumes the position held since 2000 by Christopher McCabe who now will oversee Reed’s Book Expo America, the publishing industry’s leading business event and a Top 200 TradeShow exhibition, as Industry Vice President and Show Director.
“We are pleased that Ed Several will manage the continued growth of the golf industry’s most important annual business and fraternal gathering. As a golf industry veteran and seasoned professional, Ed will provide a smooth transition and insightful contributions to the evolution of PGA Golf Exhibitions,” said Reed Exhibitions Senior Vice President John Lewinski. “It has been a privilege to work with Chris McCabe who has been a proven leader for the PGA Shows and whose experience and talents will continue to have a tremendous impact on BookExpo and Reed business.”
Several most recently was vice president of marketing services for Top-Flite Golf Company, a position he held since 1999 where his responsibilities included PGA Show participation, brand management, promotional strategies, sales and partnership marketing. Previously, Several held marketing and merchandising executive positions at Kraft Foods (1994-1999).
Several will direct the management of the annual PGA Merchandise Show and PGA Fall Expo. Both U.S. PGA shows are organized in partnership with The PGA of America.
The 2004 PGA Fall Expo returns to Las Vegas 20-22 September; The 53rd PGA Merchandise Show returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, 27-30 January 2005.
PGA Golf Exhibitions www.pgaexpo.com
People in the news
Story published at 8:45, Monday, March 8th, 2004
Paul Fisher takes over as EGU President; Old Course head greenkeeper moves to European Tour; Award for Head Professional at The Grove; Feherty leads Cobra campaign; Toro And Lely win praise for new training scheme; Bayer man to chair Amenity Horticulture Committee; Ransomes Jacobsen award Distributor of the Year
Paul Fisher takes over as EGU President
Paul Fisher, the newly installed President of the English Golf Union, is keen to bring club golfers and the Union closer together during his year in office. He has served on the executive committee of the Gloucestershire Golf Union since 1965 and has represented the county on the EGU Council since 1978. His work with the English Golf Union has been long and varied.
He has been on the Executive Committee of the Council of National Golf Unions since 1998 – he was its chairman in 2001 – and a member of CONGU’s Standard Scratch and Handicap Committee since 1997. He served on the European Golf Association’s Championship Committee from 1998-2001 and still represents the EGU on the EGA.
English Golf Union www.englishgolfunion.org
Old Course head greenkeeper moves to European Tour
One of the top jobs in the world of greenkeeping has become vacant following the appointment of Eddie Adams, head greenkeeper of the Old Course, St Andrews Links, to the position of Greenkeeping Consultant for The European Tour.
Eddie, 35, has worked for St Andrews Links Trust for 19 years. He became Head Greenkeeper of the Old Course in 1993 at the age of 24, making him the youngest person to hold that position in the course’s 600-year history.
Gordon Moir, Links Superintendent at St Andrews Links Trust, said, “It is generally recognised that the condition of the Old Course has improved year after year and this is thanks to the efforts of Eddie and his team. However, I am delighted that he has been offered this great opportunity to work on the Tour and wish him every success.”
St Andrews Links Trust www.standrews.org.uk
Award for Head Professional at The Grove
Spencer Schaub, the Head Professional at The Grove, has been chosen from 7,500 candidates worldwide as Troon Golf’s “Associate of the Year” for 2004. The award is given to the individual who is considered to have made the most invaluable and significant contribution towards maintaining the highest level of service for guests and visitors at the 144 international resorts managed by Troon Golf.
Announcing the award, John Easterbrook, executive vice president of operations, declared, “Spencer epitomises the ideal Troon Golf associate, willing to do whatever it takes and wherever to get the job done. Most recently he has helped to establish The Grove as one of the premier golf destinations in the UK.”
The Grove www.thegrove.co.uk
Feherty leads Cobra campaign
Cobra’s advertising spend will be up considerably on previous years and will be spearheaded on TV by new signing David Feherty. A multiple European Tour winner and Ryder Cup player, David Feherty has established himself in recent years as a unique and colourful golf broadcaster based in America but appreciated by golf fans worldwide. Affectionately nicknamed “Golf’s ultimate wise guy”, for his quick wit and irreverent personality, Feherty’s persona emerges in the 30 second Cobra ads. Cobra’s new SZ drive technology is the focus of the campaign, reinforcing the primary benefits of longer and straighter drives from all nine points of the club face.
“Our mission is to make the game more enjoyable for golfers by offering quality, performance and innovative technology-based products at a fair price,” comments Jeff Harmet, general manager, Cobra. “We design golf clubs for ‘average, avid‘ golfers, with performance goals of distance, greater accuracy and forgiveness. The new television campaign showcases these performance attributes and David Feherty adds credibility to the message in his own unique and memorable way.”
The TV campaign will be shown for the first time in the UK during Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Masters and the Bay Hill Invitational on Thursday 18th March and will run right through the season until the final day of the Ryder Cup in September.
Cobra www.cobragolf.co.uk
Toro And Lely win praise for new training scheme
Toro and its distributor Lely have won praise for their enlightened attitude towards training the next generation of service technicians. The accolade came after Writtle College opened its doors to the first intake of Toro apprentice service technicians aiming to qualify as groundscare machinery maintenance professionals under a new training scheme.
The scheme was developed in conjunction with Writtle by distributor Lely and Toro. It will provide Toro dealer personnel with technical training courses at Writtle and three other colleges, Elmwood, Myerscough and Greenmount.
Tom Anderton, a service engineer at Toro dealer Arun Mowers in West Sussex, is a student on the scheme. He said, “The course is brilliant because we are getting hands-on training on a wide range of different machinery. The manufacturer training is also very good. When Toro came down for a day it was a real eye-opener. It’s giving me everything I need for the future.”
Bayer man to chair Amenity Horticulture Committee
John Hall, European marketing manager of Bayer Environmental Science has taken over the role of chairman of The Amenity Horticulture Committee. The AHC meets twice a year, bringing together representatives from all of the major companies in the Amenity/Horticulture industry. It acts as a channel through to the Health and Safety Executive and Trading Standards, the Pesticides Safety Directorate and works to promote the Government’s Voluntary Initiative on minimising the environmental impacts of pesticides.
John Hall brings a wealth of experience to the Committee, having worked in the technical/commercial and marketing areas of the industry for over 8 years. “It is my aim to continue the good work of the committee in promoting Best Practice in the Amenity and Horticulture Industry to work towards a better environment,” John commented. “In the short/medium term this will be achieved through the important channel of The Voluntary Initiative.”
Ransomes Jacobsen award Distributor of the Year
TTC, The Turf Care Company GmbH of Munster in Germany is the Ransomes Jacobsen Distributor of the Year for 2003. TTC has received two further awards: European Parts Distributor and Service Distributor of the Year. TH White Ltd, the Tetbury based dealer with further depots in Reading and Redditch won two awards, UK Parts Dealer and UK Service Dealer of the Year.
Ransomes Jacobsen www.ransomesjacobsen.com
People in the news
Story published at 0:30, Tuesday, January 27th, 2004
Sir Michael Bonallack is new chairman of Official World Golf Ranking; Jan Bennett takes over as Chairman of the LGU; Three Master Greenkeepers; New faces on Links Management Committee; Charity auction raises £2,000; A new trustee at St Andrews Links Trust; White Horse Contractors (Northern) Limited
Sir Michael Bonallack is new chairman of Official World Golf Ranking
Sir Michael is to succeed Mark H McCormack as chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking. The Official World Golf Ranking was devised and created by Mark H McCormack who was chairman of the World Ranking Board until his death in May last year. His company, IMG, has been responsible for managing and producing the weekly Ranking, which is now endorsed by the four major championships and the six professional tours making up the International Federation of PGA Tours, since the Ranking was first introduced in 1986.
It has also been agreed, with the full cooperation of IMG that the proprietary interest in the Official World Golf Ranking will be transferred to a new incorporated company, Official World Golf Ranking. The new company will be based and administered from the Wentworth headquarters of The European Tour under the chairmanship of Sir Michael.
While the OWGR will now be administered from new offices at Wentworth, Matt Boucher, who has been responsible with Tony Greer for the management of the Ranking, will continue in his role with the new company and Greer, who has been associated with the Ranking since its launch in 1986, will remain as consultant.
Official World Golf Ranking www.owgr.com
Jan Bennett takes over as Chairman of the LGU
Jan Bennett has assumed the office of Chairman of the Ladies‘ Golf Union and will serve for a period of 12 months.
Mrs Bennett’s experience of golf administration commenced at Berkhamsted where she was Ladies‘ Captain in 1982. Following a spell on the Hertfordshire committee, where she was Captain in 1988, she was elected to the ELGA Executive Committee in 1994 and served as their chairman in 1996.
Since being elected to the Executive Council of the LGU in 1999, in addition to serving in several committees, she has been chairman of the Scratch Score Committee and was instrumental in introducing the principle of USGA Course Rating to the four national organisations. She has been a referee in the Open Championship for the past four years.
Mrs Bennett believes that the next twelve months will be a time for consolidation in the LGU and said, “We have made some tremendous progress over the last couple of years and we intend to continue to work closely with all governing bodies to build and strengthen our current relationships for the good of ladies‘ golf. Handicapping is one particular area where I am convinced we have moved forward and I am greatly encouraged by the overwhelming support from the member clubs for our proposals for a unified handicapping system operated by CONGU.
“2004 will also be a special year as we host the Curtis Cup Match at Formby and we visit Sunningdale once again for the Weetabix Women’s British Open, now in its 4th year as a major championship”
Ladies Golf Union www.lgu.org
Three Master Greenkeepers
There are now 39 holders of the prestigious Master Greenkeeper award. Phil Gates, course manager at Trentham Golf Club; Norbert Lischka, course manager of Hamburg Falkenstein Golf Club; and Stephen Matuza, superintendent of the Town of Oyster Bay Golf Club on Long Island, received their Master Greenkeeper blazers from the outgoing BIGGA Chairman, George Brown, and BIGGA’s first Chairman, Walter Woods, at the BTME in Harrogate last week.
Three stages of qualification mean that candidates have to collect two hundred credits for education, training and experience, followed by a detailed assessment of their golf course operation and then a two part written examination.
BIGGA www.bigga.org.uk
New faces on Links Management Committee
The Links Management Committee (LMC) of St Andrews Links Trust has three new members: Val Johnston, Angus Mitchell and Roy Verner.
Captain of St Regulus Golf Club in 2002 and 2003, Mrs Johnston also served on the Club Committee as social convenor and handicap secretary.
Member of the R&A, St Andrews Golf Club and the New Golf Club, Mr Mitchell is also golf secretary of Rotary International Golf Week. He has lived in St Andrews for over 20 years and used to own the Russell Hotel and the Merchant’s House.
Handicap convenor of the St Andrews Golf Club and a caddie on the Links, Mr Verner ran the shop and post office in Strathkinness until 1995, and then a taxi business until 2000.
The LMC now comprises: Jim White (Chairman), Cllr Peter Douglas, Val Johnston, Dennis Matthews, Angus Mitchell, Drew Renwick, Cllr Bill Sangster and Roy Verner.
St Andrews Links Trust www.standrews.org.uk
Charity auction raises £2,000
The Motor Neurone Disease Association will receive a cheque for £2000 after guests at the British Golf Course Constructors Association BTME cocktail party dug deep into their pockets during a charity auction organised by British Seed Houses.
Martyn Jones from the National Turfgrass Association – with a more than passable impersonation of celebrity antique expert David Dickinson – ensured nothing sold as ‘cheap as chips‘, as he orchestrated an excellent response from the assembled gathering. Donated lots included a Manchester United shirt signed by Ruud van Nistleroy, a four-ball green fee voucher for the Grove Golf Centre in Herefordshire and a football signed by the Everton players.
The evening’s star buy was a day’s golf at The Grove Golf Club, donated by M J Abbott Ltd, which was purchased for £430 by the golf course architect Mark Westenborg of Hawtree Limited
“The cocktail party was a great success and the response to the charity auction was fantastic,” commented Simon Taylor from British Seed Houses. “Jim McKenzie – Director of Golf Operations and Courses Management at The Celtic Manor Resort – entertained everyone with his superb after dinner speaking skills and then Martyn Jones ensured a number of wallets were a little lighter by 7.30pm, all in a good cause, of course.”
British Golf Course Constructors Association www.bagcc.org.uk
British Seed Houses www.britishseedhouses.co.uk
New trustee at St Andrews Links Trust
The Trustees of St Andrews Links Trust have a new Trustee. Peter Forster was nominated by the R&A and replaces Angus Ogilvie, who was a Trustee for six years.
Mr Forster, a member of the R&A and Scotscraig Golf Club, is a past chairman of the R&A Club Committee. He is a farmer and lives near Wormit.
The Trustees now comprise Dr D Lawrie (Chairman), Sir Menzies Campbell MP, Alistair Dempster, Fiona de Vries, Peter Forster, Cllr Frances Melville, Cllr John Simpson and Robin Waddell.
St Andrews Links Trust www.standrews.org.uk
White Horse Contractors (Northern) Limited
The doors of White Horse Contractors (Northern) Limited are now open for business. The new company is a subsidiary of White Horse Contractors. This means they will be able to maximise on the skills and resources of the head office in Abingdon, which, for over four decades, has been providing quality solutions to its clients.
Jim Crabbe a senior contracts manager will be leading operations at the new company’s offices, strategically located near Thirsk. Since joining White Horse, he has proved his ability in the development of new markets. His wealth of experience in the sports turf industry will benefit both new and existing northern clients.
White Horse Contractors www.whitehorsecontractors.co.uk