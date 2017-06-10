People in the news

Olazà¡bal set for PGA award; R&A raises profile of its golf course management activities; Srixon Sports Europe announces major operational changes; Casey to join LET; ProSport Media 5-star Professional Awards; New Head Pro joins Merrist Wood Golf Club; ECCO set out ambitious plans for growth; EGU and ELGA Regional Development Officer network expands; Nike Golf Sweeps Up Dyson; GCSAA awards Royal Spanish Golf Federation scholarships; Noble intentions for Azalea; New general manager at The Bristol Golf Club; Creamer is first player to win with coloured ball



Olazà¡bal set for PGA award

Two-time Masters‘ champion Josà© Maria Olazà¡bal will today receive The Professional Golfers‘ Association Recognition Award at its annual luncheon and charity fundraiser at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Olazà¡bal is one of Europe’s most successful players of the last two decades with two Green Jackets in 1994 and 1999 plus 21 other European Tour titles. He also boasts a superb Ryder Cup record from his seven appearances where he established a formidable partnership with Seve Ballesteros.

PGA chief executive Sandy Jones paid a glowing tribute to the 41-year-old.”Jose Maria reflects what I consider to be the consummate tournament professional,” said Jones. “His talking is all done on the golf course and his record stands comparison with all modern greats and it’s a privilege for the PGA to present him with the recognition award for his great achievements within the game.”

Olazà¡bal, who missed the last two months of the season through injury, is set to play a big role next year as one of Nick Faldo’s vice captains when Europe defend the Ryder Cup at Valhalla in September.

“I‘m looking forward to it,” he admits. “I would very much like to be there as a player but if that is not the case I‘m looking forward to being involved because it will be a learning experience. Even though I‘ve played in Ryder Cups I‘ve never been there in this position and I will try to learn as much as possible and see how things work, maybe for a future captaincy role.”

Past recipients of the PGA Recognition Award include Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie. www.PGA.info

R&A raises profile of its golf course management activities

The R&A has promoted Steve Isaac to the position of Director – Golf Course Management to reflect the importance placed by The R&A on environmental issues and sustainable course development and maintenance. The promotion also highlights the increasing reach and scale of The R&A Golf Course Committee’s work.

Isaac has been instrumental in delivering The R&A’s golf course management policy, which reflects the organisation’s belief that golf courses throughout the world should present themselves in the best possible condition and work to the highest ecological and environmental standards.

Since his appointment in 2003, his work has centred around developing management strategy guidance for sustainable golf courses, with particular focus on the use of water, fertilisers and chemicals, climate change, appropriate turfgrass selection and the planning of new courses.

Steve Isaac, 46, gained a BSc (Hons) in applied biology from Liverpool Polytechnic in 1983. Before joining The R&A, he worked as an agronomist for 17 years at the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI). www.RandA.org

Srixon Sports Europe announces major operational changes

Srixon Sports Europe (SSE) will have its best ever year in 2007 with record revenues and profits. The Company has been consolidating its position as the Number 2 golf ball brand in the UK market for nearly two years and is poised for even further growth in 2008.

To ensure that they can deal with this continued expansion, the Company has announced some major management changes and has also started to explore in European Markets how it might deal with the recent purchase of Cleveland Golf.

MANAGEMENT:

With effect from 1st January Leslie Hepsworth becomes CEO of SSE and Julian Palmer becomes CFO. Both will become board members of SSE and will report directly to head office in Japan.

Up until now, Leslie, who has been with the company for four years, has been the European Sales Director and Julian, who has been with the company for three years, is the Financial Director.

The existing Managing Director, Shigeru Furuichi, is transferring to the United States, where he will take over the management of the Srixon subsidiary in Georgia effective 1st January 2008.

Rocky Kitabatake, who is in a sales and marketing co ordination role at SSE, will remain in post and will also oversee discussions and future planning of changes to be made as result of the acquisition of the Cleveland brand by SRI Sports.

These are major changes for a Japanese brand to make. It is the first time that head office has appointed two non Japanese managers as board members of SSE. Their responding direct to head office in Kobe, Japan is seen as recognition by head office of the excellent job that has been undertaken by the whole team at SSE in making the brand one of the most successful in the European market place.

CLEVELAND:

It was announced on 1st November 2007 that SRI Sports – parent company of Srixon, was purchasing the Cleveland Golf Brand from Quiksilver. This acquisition would confirm SRI’s position as the fourth largest golf company in the world and also sent a very positive message to the rest of the golf trade of SRI’s intentions to expand their golf operations internationally.

How the brands will operate in the future will differ from market to market, but in Europe, meetings and discussions have started taking place between Srixon and Cleveland management. This will ensure that a strategy and plan can be drawn up that maximizes the opportunities for the two brands, as well as consolidating cost effectiveness. Rocky Kitabatake will be working on this project. www.srixon.co.uk

Casey to join LET

The Ladies European Tour has announced the addition of European Solheim Cup Director Mark Casey to its full time staff. Casey, who led The 2007 Solheim Cup operation at Halmstad in Sweden for Paragon Event Management on behalf of the Tour, will join the company on a full time basis from January 2008, with a new expanded role.

Casey’s title will be International Development and European Solheim Cup Director, which will encompass overseeing The Solheim Cup in Europe as well as working on a number of other projects in the development of The Ladies European Tour.

Casey brings 18 years’ experience to the role, having worked in sports event management since 1989. During this time he has worked on numerous European Tour and Ladies European Tour events, including five successful Solheim Cups, in 1996, 2002, 2003, 2005 and most recently in 2007. He has also worked on professional tennis and cricket events, as well as at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. A senior member of Paragon’s management team for the last five years, Casey had direct responsibility for that company’s relationship with the Tour and particularly the delivery of The Solheim Cup.

www.ladieseuropeantour.com

ProSport Media 5-star Professional Awards

Dale Hayes, the South African who still holds the record as the youngster-ever winner of a European Tour championship, was one of four recipients honoured as ProSport Media 5-Star Professionals during the PGAs of Europe’s annual presentation dinner in Spain.

The winners are decided by a panel of judges from nominations forwarded by member PGAs and individuals based on career performance beyond the call of duty, either over a lengthy period or for one or more outstanding achievements.

Three awards go to PGA professionals from full member countries and one to a PGA professional from an international member country (i.e. located outside Europe). Ian Randell, the PGAs of Europe chief executive, who announced the four winners and read out their citations, emphasised how the scheme illustrated the wide and varied opportunities available to the modern PGA professional.

Full Members

JIM FARMER (Honorary Professional, Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews): “As an individual player… an international team player…a winning international team captain…a national coach… an administrator…and, since 2006, professional to the world’s most famous golf club…this gentleman has literally done it all.

“As a young player, dating back nearly 30 years, he won prestigious titles on what became known as Scotland’s Tartan Tour before becoming the PGA Club Professional Champion in 1983.

“He represented GB&I in the PGA Cup four times as a player, and was on the winning side twice. This eventually led to his being captain of the team in 2005 when GB&I scored a most memorable victory over the Americans.

“For eleven years, between 1975 and 1986, he was Scotland’s National Coach while, on the purely administrative side, he has been chairman of the Scottish Regional Committee, a member of the PGA executive committee and, for eight years, on the PGA Board.”

PAUL DELLANZO (Vice President European Operations, Troon Golf)

“Before he qualified as a PGA professional in 1979 in Canada he served as police officer in Liverpool, Bermuda and Toronto. After that his golfing career virtually went into orbit, and has remained there.

“He opened and managed some of the world’s great private clubs and resorts as Director of Golf at Whistler Resort, Canada, Head Professional at East Sussex National, Golf Consultant at Dubai Creek and from there he went to Loch Lomond and on to the role of General Manager at Doha Golf Club Qatar.

“Most recently he was General Manager for Starwood Hotels and Resorts at Pevero Sardinia where he introduced the PGAs of Europe Championship. Because of his executive skills he was recruited by Troon Golf where he has built up the European Portfolio from one course four years ago to the 25 courses for which he is responsible today.

“They include such successful clubs as Turnberry, The Grove, Vilamoura along with courses under development such as Monte Rei, (Portugal,), Castiglon Del Bosco, (Italy) and Navarino Resort in Greece.”

MIKE O’BRIEN (Head of Education, PGA of Poland)

“He arrived in Poland 10 years ago as a young professional to help develop the sport in a very young golfing country. As a player he enjoyed considerable success until last year when, unfortunately, he was forced to abandon his playing career for health reasons. Although very British he has mastered the Polish language and, what is more important, he understands the Polish mentality extremely well.

“Four years ago it was decided that we had to change the system of golf education by putting it under the guidance of the Education Committee of The PGA of Europe.

This year they have completed the first three-year course and are proud to present Fully Qualified PGA Professionals…’Made in Poland’.

“He has done a great job…all in his own spare time and free of charge …the PGA of Poland would not be where it is today without his support and hard work.”

International Members

DALE HAYES (‘The Peter Alliss of South Africa’)

“Here we have a winner for whom the term ‘five-star’ is actually an understatement. Were there a ten-star award he would win one of those, too.

“In 1971 he won the Spanish Open at the age of 18 and thus became the youngster ever winner on the European Tour. Thirty-six years later the PGA of South Africa made him their first recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The years between have been simply a case of one outstanding service or another being performed on behalf of golf and golfers…far too many, indeed, to list in detail here.

Tournament Player… Club Professional… Golf Magazine Publisher…Events Manager… Raconteur… Golf Journalist…Golf Commentator… TV presenter… Golf Course Designer….Dale Hayes’ contribution to the game is beyond question.” www.pgae.com

New Head Pro joins Merrist Wood Golf Club

Simon Fowler has joined Merrist Wood Golf Club near Guildford as the new Head Golf Professional. The 36-year-old from Fleet, in Hampshire, spent eight years as Assistant Director of Golf at Merrist Wood’s sister club, Pine Ridge Golf Club in Camberley, before joining the team. Having first taken up golf at the age of 10, Simon turned pro at 20 and his impressive CV includes four years at Pachesham Park Golf Course and four years at Camberley Heath Golf Club.

Merrist is part of the Crown Golf group, the UK’s largest golf course owner with 33 properties in its portfolio and more than 50 courses. http://merristwood.imaginationgolf.co.uk

ECCO set out ambitious plans for growth

Leading Danish shoe manufacturer, ECCO has recently reconfirmed its commitment to further strengthening its position at the top of the golf shoe market with the appointment of a new UK marketing team.

To meet the needs of an ever expanding business, ECCO has appointed David Learmonth as Head of Marketing, Ben Hornett as Retail Marketing Manager and Laura Howard as Marketing Coordinator.

Learmonth has more than 20 years experience within brand and sports marketing, having previously worked for market-leading brands such as adidas, TaylorMade and in recent years Puma where he was UK & Ireland Marketing Director. At ECCO he will be responsible for re-positioning the ECCO brand across all of its product categories and further integrating golf into the overall brand portfolio.

Hornett, who also worked at PUMA, where he spearheaded the brand’s successful launch into the golf market in 2006, has extensive sales and marketing experience across a number of high profile consumer brands.

Completing the team, Howard, a graduate in professional media photography will be responsible for coordinating all of ECCO’s retail and sales support materials.

“The appointment of our new marketing team marks an exciting time for ECCO – to have such an experienced marketer as David, who has a career long success in delivering sales growth and business development within highly competitive markets is clearly going to be an asset to our company,” commented ECCO UK’s Managing Director, David Sleigh.

www.eccogolf.com

EGU and ELGA Regional Development Officer network expands

The English Golf Union (EGU) and English Ladies’ Golf Association (ELGA) have appointed new Regional Development Officers for the East and North East.

The expansion of the current Development Officer Network from six to eight reflects the success of the development initiatives undertaken in grass roots golf and will become fully operational in early 2008.

Steven Peet will be working in the East with Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. Steven is a keen golfer and achieved a BA (Hons) Degree in Leisure Management and Golf Studies at Buckinghamshire Chilterns. Following university, Steven has undertaken a variety of leisure related roles and is now looking forward to focusing on golf.

Jason Budd, will be working with Durham and Northumberland to help develop golf in the North East. Jason, a member of Crook Golf Club, has qualifications within sport and through previous leisure employment and training has worked with local authorities and Sport England.

Another new face will be John Stoszkowski who will cover the North West region whilst Melanie Flude is on maternity leave. Prior to this appointment, John has worked with a variety of national governing body sports’ development teams.

www.englishgolfunion.org

www.englishladiesgolf.org

Nike Golf Sweeps Up Dyson

Nike Golf’s meteoric rise in golf is set to continue with the signing of England’s Simon Dyson to its ever growing and talented team of Tour staff.

The 29-year-old from York has signed a multi-year agreement with Nike Golf and will represent the brand in clubs, ball, footwear, glove, bag, apparel, headwear, eyewear and accessories. Dyson’s Nike arsenal will include one of the most technologically designed and crafted drivers in golf, the new Nike SQ SUMOÂ² 5900 driver featuring golf’s highest MOI of 5900 g-cmÂ² – the science behind straight and long.

Dyson joined the PGA European Tour in 2000 and has improved year on year, making his breakthrough in 2006 by winning the Enjoy Jakarta HSBC Indonesia Open, closely followed by another victory at the KLM Dutch Open. These results combined with several top ten finishes catapulted him to a career high of 21st on the European Tour Order of Merit in 2006.

Prior to turning professional, Dyson was runner up in the English Amateur Championship and also a member of the victorious Walker Cup team in 1999. The same year saw him win the Finnish Amateur title and in 2000, after he gained his card at the Asian PGA Tour School, he won three titles on his way to Asian Tour Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year and Order of Merit honours.

Simon ended the 2007 season in 26th position on the European Tour Order of Merit after 8 top ten finishes, results which caught the eye of Nick Faldo earning him a place in the Seve Trophy GB&I winning team. He currently stands 66th in the official World Rankings. www.nikegolfeurope.com

GCSAA awards Royal Spanish Golf Federation scholarships

Michigan State University students Francisco Javier Garcà­a Ircio, Jimena Blanco Jaschek and Juan Muà±oz Puro have each won $10,000 scholarships from the Royal Spanish Golf Federation funded by The Environmental Institute for Golf.

The Royal Spanish Golf Federation Scholarship for Golf Course Management is a two-year grant presented to individuals from Spain pursuing a turfgrass management degree from Michigan State University. Winners are selected by the Royal Spanish Golf Federation and also receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2008 GCSAA Education Conference (Jan. 28-Feb. 2) and Golf Industry Show (Jan. 31-Feb. 2) in Orlando.

Garcà­a Ircio, who is from Zaragoza, Spain, earned an agronomy engineering degree from Madrid Polytechnic University’s crop science program. Blanco Jaschek, who is from Salamanca, Spain, earned a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Salamanca and also took the Higher Greenkeeper Course at The Autonomous School of Business Management (Escuela Autà³noma de Direccià³n de Empresas) in Malaga, Spain. Muà±oz Puro, who is from Sevilla, Spain, has been working for The Royal Spain Federation at the Centro Nacional de Golf.

They join 2006 Royal Spanish Golf Federation Scholarship winners Luis Manuel Casado Garcia and Eugenio Escribano de la Rosa, who are both receiving scholarships for the second consecutive year, in Michigan State’s two-year turfgrass management program. Casado Garcia, who is from Talayuela, Spain, is working toward an agronomical engineering degree. Escribano de la Rosa, who is from Seville, Spain, is studying agronomy and interned at Atlanta Athletic Club in Duluth. www.gcsaa.org

Noble intentions for Azalea

Golf travel and resort marketing expert Sean Noble has joined golf PR, marketing and business consultancy The Azalea Group as director of business development. With 15 years’ experience in the golf and travel sectors, encompassing Longshot Golf and Barwell among other companies, Azalea sees Sean as the ideal candidate to drive the business forward.

Sean already has a working knowledge of the company having hired Azalea in his role as sales and marketing director for Barwell, and he will continue to oversee Barwell’s marketing activities in his new role.

The first day in his new job saw Sean jetting off to Cancun, Mexico, for the International Golf Travel Market as Azalea’s representative and a key part of his new function will be to expand the organisation’s international portfolio which has already included projects in Portugal, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic among other destinations.

Azalea’s managing director, Pete Richardson, said, “Sean is a great addition to the Azalea team. He has worked in the golf industry for many years and has a terrific reputation. His knowledge of the business of golf and golf businesses will help drive revenues for existing and future clients alike.

“One of his core tasks will be to build on the work Azalea has been doing with his former employers Barwell and to help them drive new business and forge new relationships and we are delighted that relationship remains as strong as ever.”

The Azalea Group has a burgeoning reputation within the golf industry where it already handles PR and marketing for a number of impressive clients including The Golf Show Co – owner of both the London Golf Show and The Golf Show, NEC Birmingham; the Leaderboard Group of golf courses – which includes The Oxfordshire, Chart Hills, Dale Hill and Sandford Springs; TeeGenius – the UK’s largest on-line tee-booking service; and the PGAs of Europe Prestige Collection. www.theazaleagroup.com

New general manager at The Bristol Golf Club

The Bristol Golf Club has appointed Ben Laing as its new General Manager. Ben joins the Almondsbury-based club, which is part of the Crown Golf group – Europe’s largest golf course owners and operators – from Marriott Hotels where he worked for 10 years.

His most recent role was as Director of Golf at St Pierre Hotel & Country Club in South Wales. He previously held the same position at Tudor Park Hotel & Country Club in Kent.

The Bristol Golf Club features a challenging 18-hole championship course and nine-hole Academy course, a driving range, a golf shop in addition to a restaurant, bar, and function rooms perfect for special occasions and conferences.

The club is part of the Crown Golf group, the UK’s largest golf course owner with 33 properties in its portfolio and more than 50 courses. With pride in customer service and innovation, it aims to provide an outstanding golf experience for its members and visitors, tailor-made to suit the lifestyles and needs of a wide range of golfers.

www.bristolgolfclub.co.uk

Creamer is first to win with coloured ball

Paula Creamer used impressive shot-making and deft control around the greens to post the lowest 4-round score of her career (20-under par), en-route to victory at the Mitchell Company LPGA Tournament of Champions, in Mobile, Alabama.

This title, Paula’s second this season, but first with her now trademark pink Precept Lady IQ 180, marks the first ever LPGA Tour event won with a coloured golf ball.

“I’ve been playing this ball in the final round all year and I’m really amazed at how it has become sort of a fan favourite out here,” said Creamer.

Creamer’s Lady IQ 180 golf ball features Seamless Cover Technology TM, for ultimate consistency in ball-flight, unlike competitors’ balls, SCTTM assures that more of the surface of the ball is covered with dimples, resulting in added accuracy and consistency, even on “equator” and “pole” hits, where other balls sacrifice consistency.

In addition, the pink Lady IQ 180 also relies on Bridgestone’s patented, Gradational Compression core technology, using varying degrees of firmness from the inside to outside of the core in order to create greater repulsion and more distance off the tee.

www.bridgestonegolf.com