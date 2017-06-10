Le Golf National appointment goes to Paul Armitage

Paul Armitage, currently Managing Director of LeClub Golf, has been appointed by The French Golf Federation as the new General Manager/Director of Golf at Le Golf National, replacing Oliver Roche. He will take up the position in September.

Paul was born and educated in England but has been living in France since 1991. He is totally bilingual and has worked in various golf management roles in France over the last 20 years. He joined NGFGolf as Director of Services in November 2010 and has been in his present position since the beginning of 2012.

Under his leadership LeClub Golf has grown from 70 facilities to 116 and achieved a 300% increase in turnover. The brand now has an international franchise including operations in Spain, Sweden and the UK. Paul is a board member of the European Golf Course Owners Association.

Pierre-André Uhlen, Directeur Général of NGFGolf, said: “Of course, NGFGolf is sad to be losing one of its most respected and finest management staff – but Paul’s knowledge of the international market, his passion for Golf and business oriented manner and his work achieved whilst being at NGFgolf have been pivotal. Paul will continue his functions with NGFGolf until early September and is fully engaged in assisting us in recruiting his successor to continue the adventure.”

Paul Armitage said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to have been appointed to such an exciting project at Le Golf National in Paris, a major golf destination with elite amateur events and home to the continent’s oldest national Open championship.

“To come through all of the candidates and to be granted the confidence of the French Federation to promote and manage the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup – which they worked so hard to obtain – is a dream come true.

“I’m very excited and look forward to getting down to work in early September with the team on site who are already doing a great job. We have lots of projects and objectives but giving golfers a unique experience on a Ryder Cup venue is on top of the list as we prepare for the big week in 2018.

“I leave behind me a fantastic company – NGFGolf – and want to thank them for their full support and cooperation with the Federation in this transition.”

