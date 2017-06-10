Exclusive Golf Boss Takes On New Adventure

Exclusive Golf manager Steve Slinger is to leave the group after 12 years’ outstanding service to become new general manager at Effingham Golf Club in Surrey.

Slinger has worked in a number of different roles since joining the company in 2002 and played a key part in helping it become one of the most successful and prestigious golfing brands in the south of England.

After joining as head professional at The Manor House Golf Club in Castle Combe, near Bath – one of Exclusive Golf’s two golf venues alongside Mannings Heath Golf Club in Horsham, West Sussex – the 39-year-old was promoted to the role of director of golf two years later.

Slinger took up his current position as general manager of Mannings Heath in January 2007, and assumed responsibility for both clubs as Exclusive Golf’s manager when the group was formed three years later.

He will leave the company in excellent shape, with membership numbers on the rise at its two venues and both clubs featuring in the ‘Top 100 Courses in England’ poll – the only golf group with that dual position.

Slinger said: “Leaving was naturally a tough decision for me – I have lived and breathed it for 12 years and have some very strong ties with the company, the staff and the memberships. However, it feels like the correct time for me personally and I was drawn to Effingham for a number of reasons.

“I have always loved the history and tradition of the game and, for me, Effingham offers both. This will be the first time in the club’s history that a general manager has been appointed, so that in itself is a significant landmark.

“I’m excited by the opportunity that the role is sure to bring and I’m planning to use my knowledge and experience across my time in golf to help Effingham in the future.”

Mannings Heath, set in 500 acres of beautiful Sussex downland, boasts two 18-hole lay-outs, the Waterfall Course and Kingfisher Course, while The Manor House opened in 1992 and is situated in the stunning valley of Castle Combe, one of the most picturesque villages in England.

Exclusive Golf was formed in 2010 and is a part of Exclusive Hotels and Venues, a prestigious group of individual, stylish hotels in the south of England, located in stunning surroundings and presenting a luxurious tranquillity in beautiful English locations.

Exclusive Golf www.exclusivegolf.com

Effingham Golf Club www.effinghamgolfclub.com