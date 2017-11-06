England Golf Awards 2018 – nominate now!

The countdown is on to the England Golf Awards 2018 – and the search has started for the people, clubs and counties who make the game great.

Nominations are invited for seven award categories, designed to find England’s golfing heroes. They’ll be celebrated at a glitzy ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Thursday, 22 February 2018, alongside other winners selected by our judges.

The England Golf Awards are a must-attend event for everyone who cares about golf and who wants to applaud the inspirational people and organisations which are creating a great future for the sport.

This will be the second time the Awards have been staged and they’ll turn the spotlight on stunning achievements in the amateur game and in grass roots development.

Visit www.englandgolfawards.org for more information, to book your place at the black-tie event and to make nominations. The closing date for nominations is midnight on Thursday 30 November 2017.

AWARD CATEGORIES:

Club of the Year sponsored by HowDidIDo?

The stand-out club, recognised for its inspiring, forward-thinking approach

Most Welcoming Golf Club

For the club which goes above and beyond to reach out to all

County of the Year

The county which does its best for its players and clubs

Volunteer of the Year

Someone whose commitment and contribution has a huge impact in golf

Young Ambassador of the Year

A young person, aged under 25 on the day of the Awards, who represents the very best of their generation

Coach of the Year

A PGA-accredited coach whose passion and commitment helps to grow the game

Lifetime Service Award

Someone who has made a remarkable contribution to golf over many years

England Golf www.englandgolf.org