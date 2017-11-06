England Golf Awards 2018 – nominate now!

The countdown is on to the England Golf Awards 2018 – and the search has started for the people, clubs and counties who make the game great.
Nominations are invited for seven award categories, designed to find England’s golfing heroes. They’ll be celebrated at a glitzy ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Thursday, 22 February 2018, alongside other winners selected by our judges.
The England Golf Awards are a must-attend event for everyone who cares about golf and who wants to applaud the inspirational people and organisations which are creating a great future for the sport.
This will be the second time the Awards have been staged and they’ll turn the spotlight on stunning achievements in the amateur game and in grass roots development.
Visit www.englandgolfawards.org for more information, to book your place at the black-tie event and to make nominations. The closing date for nominations is midnight on Thursday 30 November 2017.
AWARD CATEGORIES:
Club of the Year sponsored by HowDidIDo?
The stand-out club, recognised for its inspiring, forward-thinking approach
Most Welcoming Golf Club
For the club which goes above and beyond to reach out to all
County of the Year
The county which does its best for its players and clubs
Volunteer of the Year
Someone whose commitment and contribution has a huge impact in golf
Young Ambassador of the Year
A young person, aged under 25 on the day of the Awards, who represents the very best of their generation
Coach of the Year
A PGA-accredited coach whose passion and commitment helps to grow the game
Lifetime Service Award
Someone who has made a remarkable contribution to golf over many years
