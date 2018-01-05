ASGCA members Dick Nugent and Jeff Hardin die Jan. 1

The American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA), is mourning the death of two members who each died Jan. 1, 2018: ASGCA Past President Dick Nugent and Jeff Hardin, ASGCA.

After graduation from the University of Illinois, Nugent worked six years with ASGCA Founding Member Robert Bruce Harris. Nugent and future ASGCA President Ken Killian left Harris in 1964 to set up their own golf course architecture partnership.

Nugent and Killian made their big splash on the national scene with the creation of Kemper Lakes Golf, Long Grove, Illinois, which played host to the Kemper Open and the 1989 PGA Championship. During their time together, they nurtured the careers of many talented associates, including ASGCA Past Presidents Jeff Brauer and Bob Lohmann; Jim Blaukovitch, ASGCA; Bruce Borland, ASGCA; Jim Engh, ASGCA; and Dick’s son, Tim Nugent, who was elected into ASGCA membership in 2001. Another Nugent protégé is Patrick Karnick, president-elect of the Golf Course Builders Association of America.

Other courses designed by Dick Nugent include: Tuckaway Country Club, Milwaukee; The Dunes Club, New Buffalo, Michigan; Koolau Golf Course, Oahu, Hawaii; and Harborside Golf Courses – Port and Starboard, Chicago.

Hardin was a Civil Engineering graduate from the University of Arizona. His golf course architecture career included work with fellow prominent architects George Fazio, ASGCA, and ASGCA Past President Robert F. “Red” Lawrence.

Hardin worked alongside Greg Nash, ASGCA, and was instrumental in the career development of Shane Witcombe, ASGCA.

Courses designed by Hardin include: Los Caballeros Golf Course, Wickenburg, Ariz.; Dobson Ranch Golf Course, Mesa, Arizona; El Conquistador Country Club, Tucson, Arizona; Wigwam – West Golf Course, Litchfield Park, Arizona; and Sky Mountain Golf Course; Hurricane, Utah.