All Eyes on Service as The Grove gets set to Host 59club’s ‘Service Excellence’ Awards

In glittering style, the 8th Annual 59club ‘Service Excellence’ Awards Ceremony takes place Monday, February 26th at The Grove, and welcomes the best in the business from around the globe.

This signature industry fixture pays tribute to 59club’s top performing client clubs. Those honoured, and present on the night, are regarded as some of the finest within the golf industry, as they consistently strive to deliver a truly great experience.

The awards are designed to recognise the top golf venues and their staff across all business elements – Sales, Service, Operations, Retail, Golf Course, Food & Beverage and Management – based on the actual scores they receive as part of the benchmarking process. Audits include a series of mystery test calls and visits from 59club testers, who evaluate the experience afforded to both visiting golfers and prospective members, all in accordance with 59club’s acclaimed and non-subjective criteria.

The climax of the night for many is when the 59club Industry Benchmark – the Gold, Silver and Bronze Flag Awards – are bestowed on the finest golf resorts and member clubs, that not only achieve the required standard of customer service as part of the mystery test process, but also provide excellent facilities for golfers to enjoy.

A series of short presentations which consider ‘Customer Behaviour’ will precede the Awards Ceremony as the industry comes together once again for the educational element of the day.

The Grove, one of the UK’s premier golf destinations is no stranger to the spotlight having claimed one of the highest prized awards of 59club’s 2017 line-up, having earned the enviable title ‘The Ultimate Golf Resort’, an accolade they will naturally want to retain.

Club Owners, Managers, Operations Staff and Sales Teams will be waiting with baited breath as the Nominations for the prestigious awards are set to be announced in just a short matter of weeks.

Simon Wordsworth, 59club CEO commented “The Awards always create a heightened focus on customer service which is great way to kick start the golfing season. Anyone who has ever attended, will tell you that the event is a marvellous spectacle of glory, equally fitting the calibre of winners, as well those present on the night for their commitment to delivering a great customer experience.

“The enormity of the 59club driving force is incredible. We have seen hundreds of clubs of all sizes and positioning join our network and having also partnered with some of the elite entities in golf, together we have pushed all boundaries to make the ideal of service excellence a reality. It’s a privilege to honour our greatest achievers who are making a huge impact on the golf service industry. Here’s to a great night celebrating success, and here’s to the legacy that 59club and its clients have forged.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced at just £100pp +vat. The afternoon seminars which precede the Awards Ceremony are Free this year for all ticket holders. To book your place at the 2018 Awards Ceremony & Training Day, and for all accommodation requirements please contact naime@theaspirationgroup.com

59club www.59club.com

The Grove https://www.thegrove.co.uk