Wines and Swing Station Launched by Triton Golf at BTME/GolfBIC

Triton Golf and TG Wines are introducing new products for Golfers and Golf Clubs that will be available in the market from March this year. They were launched at BTME/GOLFBIC in Harrogate last month in a display which featured a combination of exclusive Golf-Wines and a complete Golf Training system to help golfers improve their game.

The Golf-Wine introduces a unique range of award winning Rioja designed exclusively for Golf Clubs and Golf Players. It can be the perfect competition prize, a personal gift, or featured in a Golf event celebration. Great for every wine loving Golfer who will look every bit a winner.

Aptly named, the range consists of three Red Rioja wines; “Albatros Especial” 2015, “Eagle Reserva” 2011, “Birdie Crianza” 2012 and one White Rioja Alta 2016, the “19th Hole”. These bottles are all packaged to compliment the quality and innovation of the vineyard Bodega Marques de Teran.

In essence, TG Wines give Golf Clubs and Golf players the encouraging message: ‘Whatever your handicap, go home with a Birdie’.

Kevin Jones from Triton Golf commented, “We have had a very enthusiastic reaction to our Golf-Wine range that is unique and designed only for Golf Clubs and Golfers. We have a quality product that every Golfer will want to take home or maybe share! We have made many new friends and contacts that will enable our business to develop.”

Available from March 1st; pricing and further details are available from Kevin Jones tritongolf@outlook.com

The Swing Station is the complete Game Training System that Triton Golf launched at the Show, concentrating on the fundamentals of Aim, Stance and Ball Position. It provides clear visual feedback to the Golfer and can be calibrated for accurate and consistent set up and Swing training.

Described as the “Full Game Training System”, The Swing Station comes with a pocket guide demonstrating many of the key shot features, set up and swing. This versatile system fits easily in to the side pocket of your bag, making it superior to alignment rods.

Available from www.tritongolf.co.uk pricing and further details are available from Kevin Jones tritongolf@outlook.com

Kevin says “The Swing Station has appealed to everyone we have met and spoken to at the show. They like the simplicity, and it offers great value from a product that works with every club in the bag. It is easy to use and makes the game more fun.“

Triton Golf www.tritongolf.co.uk