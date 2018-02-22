Sunderland of Scotland Launches Stunning Autumn/Winter Performance Collection

Sunderland of Scotland, the world renowned technical golfwear brand reveals its collection for Autumn/Winter 2018. Combining quality, playability and reliability the collection captures the essence of Sunderland of Scotland’s ‘Never Weather Beaten’ mission.

In the spirit of the brand the collection is built around the weather conditions they resist providing high performance garments for rainwear, windwear and coldwear.

NEW COLOURS

Key colours of the collection are Gecko Green and Coral. The Gecko Green colour story for the men’s collection combines a palette of silver and gunmetal with highlights of vibrant Gecko Green to create looks which stun on the golf course. The ladies’ collection is refreshed with a bright Coral contrasting with silver and white for a sporty look.

KEY PIECES FOR MEN

The menswear s.Vancouver Pro Jacket is a new design for this collection. The performance jacket blends sleek panelled raglan sleeves with contrast flat piping and waterproof zips. The design incorporates fleece lined hand warmer pockets and is also available in a half sleeve Weatherbeater style .

Windshirts are a focus of this collection; made from a 3-layer interlock 4-way stretch fabric the tops deliver an extremely windproof and shower resistant option whilst remaining lightweight. The s.Nevis is added to the collection in a Gunmetal/Gecko Green colour way and its half sleeve counterpart the s.Himalayas in a Silver/Gecko Green combination.

The s.Aspen midlayer protects from the elements with its Teflon coated interlock stretch fabric. The use of stripe panel design delivers a technical sporty look. A striking effect is achieved with the flash of Gecko Green enhancing the sleeves and zip.

KEY PIECES FOR LADIES

Sunderland favourite s.Montana is refreshed for this season with the Silver/Coral colourway. Made from a lightweight polyester technical fabric with mechanical stretch the paneling achieves a slimmer silhouette.

In coldwear the s.Nova is revived in this collection in a bright Silver/Coral, the brushed polar fleece jacket is insulating and effective at protecting from the cold.

Accessories to highlight are the s.Thermal bobble hat crafted from a luxurious merino blend with a thermal brushed fleece lining. Wear with the new s.Thermal neck warmer and s.Thermal lined showerproof mittens a popular and stylish choice to ensure warmth and protection in all conditions.

Claire Woods – Head of Design, Sunderland of Scotland adds: “We continue to innovate and push boundaries in delivering high performance golf clothing with the Sunderland AW2018 collection. The collection continues to evolve the Sunderland brand combining cutting edge fabrics, vibrant new colours and contemporary sport design”.

