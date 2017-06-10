Revolutionary Caddy Charger hits the market

A revolutionary electric golf battery charger which can be used in the car is being launched in the UK in December. The unique Caddy Charger charges any electric golf trolley battery for the full round of golf in the owner´s car in less than one hour without draining the car battery.

The device, which is only slightly bigger than a smart phone, is placed in the boot of the car and connected with an adapter which is plugged into the 12v supply/cigarette lighter. The battery can be charged on the way to or from the golf course saving time and preventing the need to carry the heavy golf trolley battery into the house to charge on the mains electricity supply which takes considerably longer.

The Caddy Charger will neither drain the car´s battery nor overcharge. With its super-lightweight design, speed of charge and handy size, the Caddy Charger is a convenient solution for all golfers, particularly those with an eye on saving time and energy.

The device has been developed and designed by Cascom Ltd. based in laboratories atNewcastleUniversityand it is aUKmanufactured and patented product.

David Bainbridge, Managing Director, said: “We are very much looking forward to launching Caddy Charger on theUKmarket this winter. It is an innovative product which will save all golfers using power trolleys a lot of time and hassle with charging their golf trolley battery. It has gone through an extensive testing process and the technology is robust. There is increasing focus on energy saving devices these days and Caddy Charger will be extremely effective in that regard.”

“We are extremely proud of the fact that the product was developed in the UK in conjunction with Cascom Ltd. based atNewcastleUniversityand that it will be produced in theUK. We have received extremely positive feedback from the market testing we have done and we believe Caddy Charger will be in demand among golfers. It will also be an excellent gift idea for anyone who has a golfer among their family and friends.”

Currently available with a lead acid battery option, with connectors to suit all the Caddy Charger fits all motor caddies on the market. The lithium version of Caddy Charger will be launched onto the market in the New Year. The lead battery charger will be available at an introductory price of £120 and will be retailed through pro shops, golf clubs, and golf resorts as well as online. See www.caddycharger.com for more information.