Titleist launches Tour Soft Towel Promotion

Titleist has launched a promotion that offers a branded golf towel for golfers who purchase a box of a dozen of its Tour Soft golf balls.

Available through August, and while stocks last, Titleist is supporting its retail partners with effective in-store POS and digital marketing materials to ensure consumers are fully aware of the benefits of the campaign. Awareness will be further driven through key publications and platforms across the UK golf media landscape.

Jan Diprose, Titleist’s Golf Ball Manager, said: “The Tour Soft Towel promotion is a fantastic way for us to repay our golf ball loyalists, providing dedicated golfers with yet another reason to put Titleist golf balls in to play. Not only does this provide them with a great addition to their bag, it also allows those golfers to enjoy the performance benefits of the leading golf ball in the performance category.”

The Titleist Tour Soft golf ball has been designed for golfers demanding improved feel in their game and is the softest-feeling golf ball in its category, delivering the best possible all-round performance at its price point. Tour Soft’s design combines the largest core ever engineered into a Titleist ball with ultra-thin cover technology to provide responsive feel, very fast speed for commanding distance and excellent short game performance.