PowaKaddy solidifies position as trolley market leader

PowaKaddy has reported strong sales performance in the first half of the year, with the brand currently enjoying a 60% share of the UK electric trolley market for combined sales across the on- and off-course channels, according to golf industry research specialists Golf Datatech.

Much of this year’s early success, according to CEO David Catford, has been achieved through continued levels of innovation in the launch of new products such as the ultra-compact C2i GPS trolley.

“With the new C2i GPS trolley, we have taken electronic trolley design to a new level, by creating the world’s most intelligent ultra-compact trolley. The response from retailers to this launch has been outstanding and we expect this to continue throughout the rest of 2019,” said Catford.

PowaKaddy strengthened its product range earlier this year by introducing a fully-integrated GPS model with optional electronic braking. With the same construction as the Compact C2i trolley, its PowaFrame chassis folds in two steps to be 20% smaller than the nearest competitor.

The fully-integrated GPS system comes pre-loaded with over 38,000 golf courses worldwide and is easily accessible from the full colour display on the handle. This ultra-compact trolley also features PowaKaddy’s unique Plug ‘n’ Play battery system, which houses the thinnest, lightest and most powerful lithium battery on the market.

PowaKaddy’s sales were also boosted by the recently released C2 Limited Edition electric trolley, which features a full colour 2.3-inch widescreen display, an integrated carry handle and an adjustable, soft touch handle; and the all-new FW7s GPS, which features a 3.5-inch display that delivers fast and accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green, as well as to hazards.

The new 2019 cart bag range has also been a key factor in PowaKaddy’s success, with the re-designed Dri Edition bag proving particularly popular, along with the brand’s extensive range of specialist trolley accessories which includes the Umbrella Holder, Travel Cover, Bag Towel and Scorecard Holder.

