La Cala unveils new golf shop

La Cala Resort in Spain has completed a major refurbishment and renovation of its pro shop.

The Andalusian resort, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has undertaken several significant investments in its on- and off-course facilities, with the new-look shop being the latest addition.

The shop’s contemporary design provides a bright and spacious environment in which to browse through a wider selection of apparel, accessories, golf balls and hardware from many of golf’s top brands.

To mark the opening of the new retail space, the resort has added to the range of brands stocked for 2019, with TaylorMade, Titleist, FootJoy, Nike and Adidas now joined by Ralph Lauren and J. Lindeberg, with the latest Calvin Klein ladies’ collection also now on display.

La Cala has created a special logo to mark its 30th anniversary which features on a collection of FootJoy limited edition shirts which are available to buy in the shop.

“Since we redesigned the golf shop, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from members and new and returning guests,” said Robert Mitchell, Director of Golf at La Cala. “Certainly, the modern feel of the golf shop enhances the shopping experience, and with the addition of new brands, such as Ralph Lauren and J. Lindeberg, we have noticed an increase in sales and average spend per guest.”