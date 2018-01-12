Findagolfbreak.com is Golfhacker Magazine’s Official Travel Partner

Leeds based golf travel company, Findagolfbreak.com, has become the official travel partner for Golfhacker Magazine.

Golfhacker Magazine is one of the UK’s most read golf digital magazines recording over 50,000 reads and downloads in 2017. Now the magazine is preparing to become a quarterly print magazine that will be sold through its website. The Chester based magazine has increased its team of writers in order to prepare for its new expanded edition in 2018. As the official travel partner for the magazine, Findagolfbreak.com will be supporting the new travel section of the magazine.

Simon Jackson, owner of Findagolfbreak.com said: “It is our privilege to be the official travel partner for Golfhacker magazine. It has been great to see the digital magazine grow in size and readership, having been there from the start when we were both fledgeling companies entering the golf market. After three years of emails and calls, it was great to finally meet founder Nick Kevern in the flesh at the British Par 3 in 2017. For anyone looking to read a great golf magazine, full of great articles, from Nick and guest writers, covering a broad spectrum of the game of golf, I highly recommend Golfhacker. Long may our association continue as we both head into what should be a very exciting 2018!”

The editor and founder of Golfhacker Magazine, Nick Kevern added: “To announce Findagolfbreak.com as our official travel partner shows just how far we have come in a short space of time since launching our digital magazine. Back when we were only a small website, Simon believed in what we were aiming for. Now with our future plans, it is great to see that our relationship has strengthened to this level. Our aim is to provide the best travel content for our new expanded magazine and having findagolfbreak.com on board will certainly help us do exactly that.”

Golfhacker Magazine will shortly be launching their Kickstarter campaign in order in raise funds for their new printed magazine. The magazine will also be available through their website as both a printed and digital version.

Golfhacket Magzine http://www.golfhacker.org/

https://findagolfbreak.com/