Cold Ashby, Bearwood Lakes, Worplesdon, Basildon, Stock Brook, The Grove, Ealing, Luton Hoo and Royal Liverpool Golf Clubs are just a few of many golf club employers delighted to be supporting the Government’s Trailblazer Apprenticeship reform programme.

Small, medium and large golf club employers, including Macdonald Hotels, will lead on producing an Apprenticeship Standard for Golf Greenkeeping through the Greenkeepers Training Committee (GTC).

The GTC is an employer led organisation and through England Golf, it represents 1,900 affiliated golf clubs.

Golf clubs have benefitted from the Golf Greenkeeping apprenticeship scheme over many years.

The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) is also represented on the GTC and has over 5000 greenkeeping members.

Mr David Croxton, Proprietor of Cold Ashby Golf Club, Northampton and Board Member of England Golf, will Chair the GTC’s apprenticeship reform group and a new Standard for Golf Greenkeeping will be developed during the coming months.

David believes the apprenticeship reform will allow the golf sector to develop a quality standard including a high level assessment approach to meet the requirements of golf club employers and develop skilled and knowledgeable apprentices for whom the world could become their oyster.

Chris Sealey, Chairman of BIGGA said, “Golf course management has evolved to meet the need of the modern game, it is a hugely important part of the business of golf so we are delighted to be working alongside the employers in the sector to ensure training needs are aligned to business needs.”

Matthew Hancock, Skills and Enterprise Minister said: “National Apprenticeship Week is designed to celebrate Apprenticeships and the positive impact they have on individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

“We want to see Apprenticeships become the new norm for all ambitious young people, and employers who are dedicated to growing their own talent and increasing the skills base of the nation.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved this trailblazer for their commitment to Apprenticeships and Traineeships”

Greenkeepers Training Committee (GTC) www.the-gtc.co.uk

