Youth on Course Increases Nationwide Presence by 58%

Youth on Course — the non-profit providing young people with subsidized golf, college scholarships, caddie programs and paid high school internships – today announces it has expanded its national affordable golf program to four new associations. New partnerships include Colorado Golf Association (Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado), Golf Association of Philadelphia, Greater Cincinnati Golf Association and the Iowa Golf Association.

Operating in every U.S. region, Youth on Course has more than 30,000 active members with access to 18 holes of golf for $5 or less at 600-plus courses across 22 states. Since 2006, juniors have completed 650,000 rounds.

“Our goal by years-end is to serve more than 40,000 young men and women; partnering with these organizations will help us achieve that goal,” says Adam Heieck, Youth on Course Executive Director. “The demand for affordable access to golf has never been higher, and we’re happy to play a key role in making that a reality in local communities.”

Six additional state associations added throughout the year include Carolinas Golf Association (North Carolina and South Carolina), Georgia State Golf Association, Golf House of Kentucky, Miami Valley Golf Association, Minnesota Golf Association and Wisconsin Golf Association.

Additionally, nearly 250 individuals have benefited from scholarships totalling $1.2 million in financial support. The current Youth on Course college scholarship retention rate is 98 percent, with 199 students already graduated from a four-year university.

