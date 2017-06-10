National Golf Month will ‘leave a legacy’

“National Golf Month May was a great initiative to get lapsed and new golfers playing in 2014 and remarkable that most of the major associations and companies involved in the game of golf supported such an event,” said Doug Poole, Project Director.

“National Golf Month is now a brand and with the support of the all the 2014 partners, the opportunity going forward is to help grow the numbers of golfers playing the game.

“Special thanks must go to Bauer Media who gave their time, skills and free advertising to reach over 23 million. Thanks also to Nemisys (our website provider) who supported with lots of personal service. Finally, thanks should go to the Grow Golf Trustees for being open to new ways to grow the game golf and supporting this new venture.

“It has had 37,124 visits to the website to date and when the website closes at the end of June 2014, it is planned to leave a legacy to all the major golf associations through its linked website structure.”

A report showing final numbers will be published at the end of June when planning for a 2015 event will take place.

National Golf Month www.nationalgolfmonth.com

Tags: Bauer Media, Doug Poole, Grow Golf Trustees, National Golf Month, Nemisys