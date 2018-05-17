‘Bring A Friend’ To The Global Golf Celebration

With venues in nearly every continent and the number of host venues growing by the day it’s time to sign up your female friends and family to take part in the largest global celebration of women and girls golf – Women’s Golf Day (WGD). In just 3 weeks, on June 5th, women and girls from all over the world will take part in events that will showcase the game of golf and get the golfing community and beyond talking about the sport that lasts a lifetime.

Elisa Gaudet, WGD Founder, comments on the potential to get more women and girls playing golf “As well as engaging with existing golfers, WGD provides the perfect opportunity to introduce female family and friends to the game. So we’re asking the established golfing community to call upon a friend or family member to find a WGD location near them and come and give golf a go for the first time. We have a real emphasis on “Bring A Friend” because we know that women much prefer to experience events together.”

Although WGD are still welcoming locations to register to host WGD events, the focus has now shifted to bringing awareness to the public to participate at the events. “We’re excited to see the growth of WGD, with some venues hosting multi-day events, after the success of their WGD events last year.” comments Gaudet. Evian Resort in France & Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina will both run special multi-day events which are already fully booked.

From resorts in Australia to island golf in Hawaii – Women’s Golf Day is a truly global experience that will see women and girls from different backgrounds, cultures and with varying abilities teeing it up in a fun and inclusive environment.

Give the gift of golf and get someone to sign up to take part in a Women’s Golf Day event by visiting https://womensgolfday.com