Be Part of The World’s Biggest Celebration of Golf

From Armenia to Australia, the U.S.A to the U.A.E, women across the globe are readying themselves for the biggest single day celebration of Women & Girls’ golf in the world on Tuesday June 5th.

Combining golf and socialising across a 4-hour experience, WGD events are designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of women and girls. From scratch players to absolute beginners, women are invited to come along and enjoy the experience of swinging a club under expert guidance and being part of an incredible community that has spread across the globe.

711 venues across 46 countries hosted WGD events in 2017 and that interest has fuelled this worldwide phenomenon that has now reached further than ever before with the introduction of events in Guadeloupe, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Russia and Hong Kong.

With over 15 million social media impressions using #womensgolfday last year expectations are riding high for June 5th 2018 to be an incredible day for the women’s game.

Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day is excited for the 2018 events to get underway. She said, “WGD started as a passion project in 2016. There was enough talk about encouraging more women into the game, what we needed was an action plan that was relatable to women and worked for venues. Now on the verge of the third annual day I am enormously proud of how this has developed into a movement and how we are fulfilling on our Women’s Golf Day mission to engage, empower and support one another using golf as the vehicle. So many wonderful people and organisations have thrown their support behind WGD, proof positive “it takes a village.”

“We’ve got venues around the world participating on June 5th and we look forward to welcoming as many women as possible. We would like everyone to know they are welcome and to give golf and Women’s Golf Day a try.”

New venues have signed up all over the world for 2018 with 37 Topgolf locations across the U.S. being the latest to throw their support behind WGD. If a Topgolf isn’t in reach then there are golf courses and PGA Superstores all across the U.S. taking part too.

Partners and supporting organizations of WGD include: International Golf Federation, World Golf Foundation, LPGA, LET, European Tour Properties, TPC, NGCOA, EGCOA, ClubCorp, Billy Casper Golf, PGA TOUR Superstore, Ahead, Gallus, LPGA WWP, WIGI, Top Golf, Golf Now, All Square, Expert Golf, Troon and Troon International.

To learn more about Women’s Golf Day and its upcoming event on Tuesday June 5, 2018 visit www.womensgolfday.com @womensgolfday, #WomensGolfDay

Top Picture: Women’s Golf Day Ireland 2017 Waterville Links WGD.jpg