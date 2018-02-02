Golf Genius to supply Live Scoring Tournament Software to Le Golf National

Golf Genius, the leading global provider of cloud-based tournament software, has announced it has agreed a deal with 2018 Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National, to become the live scoring partner as part of a multi-year agreement.

Set to host the 42nd playing of the Ryder Cup later this year on its Albatros course, the esteemed 45-hole Paris-based destination ­will look to leverage the Golf Genius system to offer Ryder Cup experience packages for visitors, as well as an enhanced experience for its membership.

Used by over 45 different clubs and event organisers around the UK, and more than 100 destinations internationally, Golf Genius provides fully-featured, cloud-based software for organising and managing golf events, leagues, and trips, with tools such as online registration, website management, live scoring, and printed materials.

News of the Le Golf National partnership follows other recent successes, most notably with Golf Genius becoming the United States Golf Association’s official tournament software provider.

Commenting on the agreement between Le Golf National and Golf Genius, Paul Armitage, General Manager at Le Golf National, said: “It’s a huge year for us at Le Golf National, and we’re delighted to be hosting the Ryder Cup as it heads to France for the first time ever.

“All eyes will be on the venue and we know that it is essential to deliver a superb experience for everybody who heads to Le Golf National. As a result, we felt that Golf Genius was the right choice as a golf event management partner as we look towards a very exciting 2018 and beyond.”

From the ability to create branded tournament websites, to the production of personalised printed materials, Golf Genius will save Le Golf National staff a significant amount of time, as well as creating a memorable Ryder Cup experience for visitors to the venue.

Speaking on behalf of Golf Genius, Craig Higgs, Director of International Sales, commented: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our client portfolio further by partnering with Le Golf National, especially in this historic year which sees them host one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

“Since first coming to market back in 2009, we’ve become the biggest global supplier of golf event software, and we’re extremely proud to be able to offer more golf event solutions to more venues around the world, whatever their specific requirement is for golf,” continued Higgs.

