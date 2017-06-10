UK’s first Golf and Business Festival Starts on Sunday

Preparations are now well under way for the UK’s first charity Golf and Business Festival, which will take place at Moorallerton Golf Club from 25 – 27 May.

Organised by the Golf Club’s newly founded charitable foundation, The Moor Allerton Charitable Foundation, the weekend will include a Tour Professional golfers v. Yorkshire celebrities Am – Am event featuring Geoffrey Boycott, Paul Hudson and Peter Lorimer, alongside past Ryder cup players Paul Broadhurst and Paul Way.

The weekend will also be packed full of fun for all the family from talking business to receiving informed advice from all the PGA Professionals, Indoor and Outdoor Driving Ranges, Custom Club fitting, Club Testing, Simulators and Golf Gadgets. There will also be a licensed bar and an abundance of catering options with a soft play area for the younger children, as well as chance to pick up some tips from the Leeds United Foundation Soccer Skills Coaching staff.

The weekend will tee off with a showcase reception and black tie dinner at the Queens Hotel, hosted by Lord Mayor of Leeds, Tom Murray on the evening of Sunday 25 May. On Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 there will be an exhibition featuring golfing products and Yorkshire suppliers at Moorallerton Golf Club along with a programme of family events, and guest speakers from the worlds of business and sport.

Exhibitors include Nike, Leeds Business Incubation Centres, Park Lane Enterprise Centre and National Club Golfer, Social Yorkshire, JW Golf, Golf Solutions and Hayes Catering.

Speakers will include Trick-Shot golfing legend and PGA coach Jeremy Dale, Yorkshire businessman, founder of charity Global Promise and Chief Executive of Bradford-based Global Synergy Solutions Zulfi Hussain MBE, Managing Director of Leeds-based Exquisite Cakes, Viv Parry, and Yorkshire social media trainer Sarah Allison.

Paul Collins, Director of Sales and Marketing for Moor Allerton Golf Club said: “We are really proud to be hosting the UK’s first ever Golf and Business Festival – this is a completely unique event which we hope will bring together some of Yorkshire’s finest businesses with high profile sports people and celebrities in a beautiful setting. We hope to ‘tee up’ some new opportunities for all involved, as well as to raise money for some really great local causes. ”

All proceeds from the weekend will be donated to a range of charities including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Golf Foundation, Simon on the Streets, St. Gemma’s Hospice and the Leeds United Foundation.

Tickets for the black tie dinner are available at £65 per head. For further information please contact Paul Collins on paul.collins@magc.co.uk or call 0113 266 1154

For further information on the Festival please visit: http://yorkshiregolfandbusinessfestival.businesscatalyst.com/index.html

Tags: Geoffrey Boycott, Moorallerton Golf Club, Paul Collins, Paul Hudson, Peter Lorimer, Yorkshire Golf and Business Festival