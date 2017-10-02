ICL Scholars revealed for Continue to Learn at BTME 2018

The British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association and ICL have revealed the five successful recipients of the second ICL Continue to Learn scholarship.

The ICL Continue to Learn Scholarship offers five BIGGA members the opportunity to attend the Continue to Learn at BTME education programme. The scholarship, worth approximately £500, comprises three nights’ hotel accommodation and a 15-hour education bundle.

The successful BIGGA members are:

Daniel Ashelby, assistant greenkepeer at Wilmslow;

Michael Barnard, junior assistant greenkeeper at The Royal Automobile Club;

Philip Billinghurst, assistant greenkeeper at Woburn;

Michael Hughes, deputy course manager at Scotscraig;

Simon Pyett, greenkeeper at Halesworth.

Sami Strutt, BIGGA’s head of member development, said: “After the success of the scholarship at Continue to Learn earlier this year, we had a great response when we relaunched it for 2018.

“I’m confident that the five selected scholars will all greatly benefit from the education and networking opportunities available at BTME 2018. Our thanks go to ICL for supporting this great initiative for BIGGA members.”

Continue to Learn at BTME will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre and The Majestic Hotel from Sunday 21 – Wednesday 24 January 2018. The extensive education programme will run alongside the BTME, the largest indoor exhibition in Europe for the sports turf industry.

The Turf Rewards loyalty scheme from ICL and Syngenta enables BIGGA members to claim Continue to Learn education vouchers with reward points for buying products that you use on your golf course. For further information visit www.turfrewards.com.

Further information on BTME and Continue to Learn 2018 www.btme.org.uk

BIGGA www.bigga.org.uk