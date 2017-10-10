Continue to Learn bookings for BTME 2018 are open

Continue to Learn at BTME 2018 is the most comprehensive education programme for golf greenkeepers, and those associated to the golf industry, in Europe.

Bookings are now open for over 250 hours of education, being delivered by more than 75 speakers.

To cope with the growing demand for online bookings and registration, BIGGA have a new streamlined booking system. All BIGGA members and contacts will have received an email containing a username and password. Simply click on the link in the email, enter your username and password and you can access the system. You may be asked to complete your details to finalise setting up the account. Once you have done this you can either pre-register or book your education for Continue to Learn 2018.

If you haven’t received an email, simply click here to create an account and follow the instructions to register.

Early booking for Continue to Learn is recommended and pre-registration is the best way to beat the queues to visit BTME, the largest indoor turf show in Europe.

Head to the BTME website for further information about what’s on at BTME and Continue to Learn 2018. http://www.btme.org.uk/