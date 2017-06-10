Troon to host Azerbaijan Challenge Open

Troon has strengthened its championship credentials with the announcement that The National Azerbaijan Golf Club, located near Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, has been selected to host an exciting addition to the 2014 European Challenge Tour Schedule.

The first golf facility in this emerging golf destination, under the stewardship of the market-leaders, will host the inaugural Azerbaijan Challenge Open. Surpassing all expectations, in only the club’s first full year of operation, the announcement by the European Tour emphasises the award-winning service and professionalism the Troon mark represents, readily acknowledging its ability to deliver world-class events.

Pioneering golf within the country, The National Azerbaijan Golf Club is forging the foundations for sustainable golf developments in the all-new destination. The purpose built championship 18-hole venue includes exceptional levels of golf course conditioning synonymous with Troon, and is complimented by extensive practice facilities and clubhouse with a wide array of amenities.

The event, which takes place in July when the Challenge Tour’s season is in full swing, will give the team led by PGA Professional and General Manager, Philip Henderson, the perfect opportunity to firmly place Azerbaijan on the golfing map.

Henderson commented on the announcement, “We are extremely excited to welcome the Challenge Tour to Azerbaijan, the course is in superb condition and we are certain the exciting talent on show will enjoy the course in the first staging of the event here.”

Since its inception, the National Azerbaijan Golf Club has worked closely with the fledgling governing body, the Azerbaijan Golf Federation. Its President, Anar Z. Mammadov, recently commented on the announcement its first course has been selected to host a European Challenge Tour event, he said: “Golf is new to Azerbaijan. We hope to popularize it at all levels through the European Challenge Tour event, which is extremely important for our country. We are sure that the players will enjoy the golf course, as well as the tourism attractions and that the ‘Land of Fire’ will be one of the brightest events in Challenge Tour history.”

