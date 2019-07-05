UK Golf Federation signs LINKSCOVER as new Partner

“It is the policy of the UK Golf Federation to develop key partnerships with the major service providers and associations in the golf industry to help support their members’ businesses. Already there are key partners offering membership benefits including Encompass who provide Health and Safety support, a Legal and Financial Hotline and Bookers with whom we have negotiated a rebate discount programme. We hope to expand this offering in the near future,” said Doug Poole – CEO – UK Golf Federation.

Chairman of the UK Golf Federation, Richard Haygarth stated: “It is clear that working with key providers within our industry has helped our members develop their businesses and grow their bottom-line; supporting members with our benefits programme has also supported the growth of our membership which is great”.

Paul Holmes, Director of LINKSCOVER, confirmed: “LINKSCOVER is a specialist insurance provider who work directly with many golf facilities in the UK and offer free expert advice to ensure golf clubs and driving ranges have the right level of insurance cover from their front gate through to public indemnity and we really look forward to partnering with the UK Golf Federation and their members over the coming years”.

Insuring against modern day risks for a golf facility can be a minefield, so UK Golf Federation Members can now call LINKSCOVER on 0203 858 0018 and get free expert advice that can save money and deliver the correct cover needed for their businesses.

UK Golf Federation www.ukgolffederation.com

LINKSCOVER http://www.linkscover.com/