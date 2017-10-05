Troon Unveils 2018 Troon Cards

Troon® announce the launch of the 2018 Troon Cards. Offering preferred Troon Card golf fees of up to 50 percent at participating Troon facilities around the world, Troon Cards are the best way to play Troon’s top courses at preferred rates.

Troon Cards are available as TwoSome Cards and FourSome Cards and are offered for specific states and regions of the country. Some state-specific cards also include “bonus states” so Cardholders can tee it up in neighbouring states and all Troon Cards offer discounts at Troon’s international locations. The National Troon Card offers Cardholders preferred rates at all participating Troon facilities, including properties across the continental United States, Hawaii, and international facilities.

Troon Cardholders can reserve tee times within three-days of their desired date of play and enjoy up to 50 percent off golf fees. For those who can’t wait until three days out to book their tee time, with Troon Card’s Best Rate Guarantee, Troon Cardholders can book any online rate and still receive 15 percent off their golf fees at check in. The benefits of being a Troon Cardholder go beyond savings on golf. Troon Cardholders can improve their golf games by participating in complimentary clinics, play more golf with exclusive replay rates and explore the world of Troon with customized experience packages. Plus, Troon Cardholders can treat their friends, and themselves, to “2 for 1” golf offers and can celebrate their birthday in style with “birthday round” discounts.

“2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Troon Cards,” said Guy Sugden, vice president, operations, sales & marketing, Troon. “With thousands of Cardholders playing and saving at hundreds of golf courses around the world, Troon Cards are the industry’s leading frequent player cards. It’s a program that continues to grow year after year.”

Additional Troon Card benefits include the Troon Card Facebook Group and Text Club, which provides instant news and special offers exclusively to Cardholders, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops and golf course restaurants, Troon Card E-News with monthly special offers, appreciation events, and the ability to book tee times online at www.TroonCardTeeTimes.com.

2018 Troon Cards are valid November 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018 with “early bird” pricing available through December 1, 2017. To view a list of participating courses, see Troon Card rates or to purchase a Troon Card online, go to www.TroonCards.com or visit any participating facility.

