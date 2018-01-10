Reesink Turfcare starts 2018 with two finance deals for TYM Tractors

Reesink Turfcare has announced two new finance deals on all TYM Tractors, including the new T393

TYM customers can choose between two interest-free options. Option one is buy now pay in June 2018, with full payment due at that point. The second option spreads the cost over two years with 22 equal monthly payments.

TYM sales manager Steven Haynes says: “These finance options are designed to help customers buy the tractors they need without compromising cash flow, allowing them to replenish or add to their fleet of turfcare equipment in a way that suits their financial situation.

“The TYM range in the UK underwent some healthy expansion in 2017 and its continued popularity saw Reesink Turfcare invest heavily in the brand, bringing more choice to customers: more product launches, more attachments and more investment in the sales team. 2018 follows suit as soon as we enter the year, with more options for customers to purchase TYM.”

These finance deals apply to the entire range of TYM tractors, from the smallest to the largest horsepower and includes the latest model to join the range – the T393. This newcomer is already appealing to a broad range of customers for its ideal positioning, bridging the gap in the TYM line-up from the compact utility range into the mid-duty range.

Both deals are available from 2 January until 2 March 2018 and apply to a maximum of 60 percent of the RRP. Finance is subject to acceptance and only available in the UK.

Reesink Turfcare is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland of TYM Tractors. It is based at 1 Station Road, St Neots PE19 1QH. Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk

