Le Club comes to the UK

Despite French rugby failing to help England recently, Material Matters and Le Club have signed a contract for Material Matters to take the franchise to the UK market.

Le Club evolved out of NGF, owners and operators of forty golf properties in France. From here other, independently owned clubs joined an ever growing group that today boasts 120 clubs in France with further franchise arrangements in Spain, Sweden and Italy.

Starting with a purchasing alliance to enable all clubs to achieve betters costs the group moved onto reciprocal arrangements for the clubs, but with one key aspect, there must be a financial charge for visiting golfers, whilst giving them an advantage for being a member of Le Club. Loyalty programs, via IT platforms enhanced the offering to golfers and gives each member reward points for spending within the group. These points can be redeemed through the Le Club website for rounds of golf, stay and play packages as well as retail items.

To help all the clubs within the group Le Club actively markets on their behalf, this is done via websites, newsletters, email and on site point of sale.

Material Matters are now actively growing the network in the UK and can be reached via either of the contacts below in the first instance.

Paul.mould@materialmattersltd.com or neil.dainton@materialmattersltd.com

