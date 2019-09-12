Golfamore tee booking business launches in the UK

Golfamore, Sweden’s most popular online golf course booking service, is now available in the UK.

Golfamore offers golfers discounts on green fees and provides inspiration for golfers to try new courses.

Founded in Sweden in 2005, over 20% of all golfers in that country have used the service, which offers half-price discounts on green fees at selected golf clubs. Today around 1,000 golf courses across Europe have partnered with Golfamore.

“We see a huge potential in the UK that, just like the Nordics, has a big golf community,” said Jonas Elmqvist, CEO at Golfamore. “Brits are actually the most frequent golf travellers in Europe. And with more UK golfers deciding to explore courses in their own country, Golfamore opens up a world of opportunity to them.”

With over 645,000 registered players, England leads the way for dedicated players, with nearly one million playing at least once a week. And now, according to Sykes, with ‘staycations’ becoming increasingly popular in the UK with 66% of the population choosing to holiday at home, avid golfers are looking to get inspiration on where to play next on their UK breaks. Golfamore is often used by its Swedish players as a navigation tool with golfers identifying their next course through the service.

According to Statista, regular golfers from France, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain and Ireland ranked ‘tee time availability’ as most important in making a booking and with Golfamore the booking process is easy and also at half price.

For £4.95 per month, Golfamore users get access to the 50% green fee discount at all of Golfamore’s partner golf clubs in Europe. In England, Golfamore has already partnered with Cottesmore Golf, Macdonald Portal-Championship Course and Carden Park. Golfamore currently has 71 partnering golf clubs in Ireland, including Carne Golf Links, Enniscrone Golf Club, Killarney Golf Club; 29 in Wales and 95 in Scotland.

Golfamore isn’t only limited to the UK and Ireland, but also gives its players access to 50% green fee discounts at over 1,000 golf courses in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Scandinavia and Italy.

“We want golf players to be enriched by new and exciting golf experiences, and give them the opportunity to play more golf,” added Elmqvist. “With Golfamore more golfers can visit new courses both in their own region, but also abroad. With Golfamore both the clubs and the players benefit. The players get more access and inspiration, and golf clubs get to attract new players both locally and internationally. We are very proud of leading this golf movement to secure the future growth of golf and develop its position as one of the most popular sports in Europe.”

